JEDDAH: King Abdulaziz International Airport has begun phased operations at Terminal 4, the redeveloped former South Terminal, adding capacity for up to 15 million passengers annually as the airport responds to record passenger traffic and rising demand.

The first phase, beginning Sept. 27, will see flights operated by Wizz Air, AJet and SalamAir transferred to the terminal. Additional international carriers will move to the facility gradually under an approved transition plan, according to Jeddah Airports Co., the airport operator also known as JEDCO.

KAIA expands to meet rising passenger demand

The development comes as KAIA seeks to expand its capacity to accommodate rising passenger demand. The airport handled a record 53.4 million passengers in 2025, the highest annual figure recorded by a Saudi airport, highlighting the growing demand for air travel in the Kingdom.

The expansion supports the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Aviation Program, part of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Vision 2030. The program aims to enable KAIA to handle more than 90 million passengers annually by 2030, while increasing total annual passenger capacity across the Kingdom to 330 million and connecting Saudi airports with more than 250 destinations worldwide.

Streamlining airport operations

The company said that “the transition plan aims to relocate all foreign airlines currently operating from the North Terminal, as well as selected foreign airlines operating from Terminal 1 and the Hajj and Umrah Terminals, based on operational requirements.”

JEDCO further said the move will help redistribute passenger traffic across the airport’s facilities, increase operational capacity and streamline travel procedures and passenger movement following the completion of Terminal 4’s operational, technical, and service infrastructure.

Airline transfers

JEDCO said the phased transition will continue throughout the following week, with Fly Jinnah flights moving from the Hajj and Umrah Terminals’ B3 facility on Sept. 28, and Nesma Airlines flights transferring from the North Terminal.

On Sept. 29, Akasa Air flights will move from the B3 facility at the Hajj and Umrah Terminals to Terminal 4. SyrianAir and Pegasus flights will follow on Oct. 1, transferring from the North Terminal, while Azerbaijan Airlines and Tunisair will move to Terminal 4 two days later.

JEDCO said additional airlines will continue to transfer gradually in line with the approved operational plan.

Terminal 4 adds 15m passenger capacity

Terminal 4 covers 97,000 sq. meters and has an annual capacity of up to 15 million passengers. It is equipped with advanced operational systems and modern facilities, including a dedicated facility for group check-in procedures for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

JEDCO emphasized that the commencement of operations at Terminal 4 represents an extension of its efforts to develop the infrastructure of KAIA and enhance its operational readiness and efficiency.

The operating company urged passengers to verify their departure terminal with their airline before traveling to the airport, using the carrier’s official platforms or KAIA’s official website and social media accounts.

Terminal 4 served as a gateway to the Kingdom for nearly four decades after opening in 1981. The iconic facility, known for its tent-like design inspired by Washington Dulles International Airport, closed to passenger operations in 2020, with its services transferred to Terminal 1.