RIYADH: Saudi Arabia climbed three places from its 2024 ranking to 29th in the World Economic Forum’s 2026 Travel & Tourism Development Index, reflecting the Kingdom’s continued expansion of its tourism sector.

The Kingdom has risen 17 places since 2019, according to the WEF report, as tourism becomes an increasingly important part of Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification strategy under Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia has already surpassed its original target of 100 million tourists and has raised its ambition to 150 million visitors annually by 2030. The Kingdom recorded about 123 million domestic and inbound tourists in 2025, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

“This progress reflects the growing competitiveness of the tourism sector and its increasing impact on the national economy,” the ministry said in a post on X.

The UAE ranked 22nd globally in the 2026 index, while Qatar and Bahrain ranked 47th and 55th, respectively.

Global ranking

Japan topped the index, followed by the US, Spain and Australia in second, third and fourth place, respectively.

France, Germany, the UK, China, Switzerland and Italy completed the top 10.

High-income economies accounted for 19 of the top 20 TTDI performers, combining strong tourism infrastructure, connectivity, major commercial centers and favorable enabling conditions, the WEF said.

Tourism development conditions improved across most economies, with 101 of the 110 economies covered by the index, or 92 percent, recording an improvement in their TTDI score between 2024 and 2026. The strongest gains were recorded in cultural attractions, tourism infrastructure and services, and air connectivity.

Industry challenges

The report said affordability remains one of the biggest constraints on tourism, while investment and workforce gaps continue to weigh on the sector.

“Travel and tourism-related prices have risen faster than inflation in many economies, contributing to a decline in price competitiveness in three-quarters of TTDI-ranked economies between 2024 and 2026,” said WEF.

It added: “Despite improvement, tourism investment has lagged behind activity since 2022, while workforce shortages and skills gaps risk constraining service quality and adaptation to digital and AI-driven change.”