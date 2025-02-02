Oman trade surplus grows 2% in November to reach $18.5bn  

RIYADH: Oman’s trade surplus rose 2 percent year on year by the end of November, reaching 7.14 billion Omani rials ($18.5 billion), up from 6.99 billion rials in the same period of 2023.
The increase, driven largely by a surge in oil and gas exports, saw total merchandise exports grow 7.7 percent year on year to 22.23 billion rials, while imports rose 10.6 percent to 15.09 billion rials, according to preliminary data from the National Center for Statistics and Information.
Oil and gas exports surged 19.7 percent to 14.99 billion rials, compared to 12.53 billion rials in the same period of 2023.
Crude oil exports rose 2.5 percent to 9.13 billion rials, while refined oil exports saw a sharp increase of 174.9 percent to 3.57 billion rials. Liquefied natural gas exports, however, declined slightly by 1.1 percent to 2.30 billion rials.
The UAE was Oman’s top trade partner in non-oil exports, with trade reaching 935 million rials, an 8.1 percent increase from November 2023.
The UAE also remained the leading destination for re-exports from Oman at 526 million rials and was the top exporter to Oman, supplying 3.60 billion rials worth of goods.
Saudi Arabia ranked second in non-oil exports from Oman, totaling 764 million rials, followed by South Korea with 611 million rials.
Iran was the second-largest re-export destination at 335 million rials, followed by Kuwait at 110 million rials.
Among exporters to Oman, China ranked second with 1.62 billion rials, followed by Kuwait at 1.49 billion rials.
Oman’s trade surplus is part of a regional trend as the Gulf Cooperation Council continues to play a significant role in global trade.
The latest data shows that the GCC achieved a total trade volume of $1.5 trillion, securing its position as the world’s sixth-largest trader and accounting for 3.4 percent of global trade in 2023.
Oman’s non-oil merchandise exports declined by 16.6 percent to 5.64 billion rials in November, down from 6.77 billion rials a year earlier. Mineral products remained the largest category within non-oil exports at 1.62 billion rials, despite a 35.2 percent drop.
Base metals and related products fell 1.1 percent to 1.20 billion rials, while plastics and rubber products grew 10.1 percent to 896 million rials.
Exports of chemical industry products dropped 22 percent to 725 million rials, and live animals and animal products declined 12.3 percent to 320 million rials.
Re-exports from Oman grew 18.3 percent to 1.59 billion rials. Transport equipment re-exports rose 2.1 percent to 385 million rials, while electrical machinery and equipment fell 4.1 percent to 346 million rials.
Re-exported food, beverages, and liquids increased by 30.2 percent to 168 million Omani rials, and mineral product re-exports climbed 43.1 percent to 119 million Omani rials. However, re-exports of live animals and animal products declined 13.3 percent to 89 million rials.
On the import side, mineral products accounted for the largest share, totaling 4.21 billion rials, up 9.5 percent.
Imports of electrical machinery and equipment grew 26 percent to 2.61 billion rials, while base metals and related products declined 1.2 percent to 1.45 billion rials.
Chemical industry imports rose 2.7 percent to 1.40 billion rials, and transport equipment imports increased by 13.1 percent to 1.35 billion rials. Other imported products totaled 4.07 billion rials.
Oman’s crude oil exports totaled approximately 308.42 million barrels by the end of December, with an average price per barrel of $81.2.
Oil exports accounted for 84.9 percent of the country’s total oil production, which stood at 363.29 million barrels for the year.
However, total oil exports saw a slight decline of 0.6 percent compared to December 2023, when Oman exported 310.33 million barrels.
This decrease aligned with a 5.1 percent drop in overall oil production, which fell from 382.77 million barrels in the previous year.
Startup Wrap — Saudi firms continue to raise funding ahead of LEAP25
Updated 08 February 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s startup ecosystem continues to gain momentum ahead of the Kingdom’s flagship technology conference, LEAP 2025, fintech, artificial intelligence, and industrial technology companies securing major funding rounds.
Key investments include Saudi-based peer-to-peer lending platform Forus securing a $60 million credit facility from Fasanara Capital.
The funding will enable Forus to provide over $150 million in working capital loans to Saudi small and medium-sized enterprises.
Founded in 2019 by Nosaibah Al-Rajhi, Forus has facilitated more than $390 million in working capital financing for over 400 Saudi SMEs.
The company aims to address financing gaps for businesses that struggle with access to traditional banking services.
Vminds.ai raises six-figure pre-seed investment
Saudi-based AI startup vminds.ai has closed a six-figure pre-seed funding round from undisclosed angel investors. The company plans to use the funds to support its platform’s official launch for individuals and its enterprise rollout in the third quarter of 2025.
Founded by Ahmed Al-Mashhadi, vminds.ai is an intelligent, self-learning platform that integrates more than 150 AI tools from global companies into a unified system. The startup aims to simplify AI adoption by businesses and individuals in the region.
Khazna closes $16m pre-series B round
Egyptian fintech Khazna has secured a $16 million pre-series B funding round, with participation from new and existing investors, including SANAD Fund for MSME, anb Seed Fund, and Aljazira Capital, as well as Khwarizmi Ventures, Nclude, ICU Ventures, and Quona, Speedinvest, and Disruptech Ventures.
Launched in 2020 by Omar Saleh, Ahmed Wagueeh, and Fatimah El-Shenawy, Khazna focuses on serving Egypt’s underbanked population by providing access to financial services such as general-purpose credit, buy now, pay later, and bill payments.
The company plans to use the fresh funding to apply for a digital banking license in Egypt and expand into the Saudi market.
Simplex secures $13m to build CNC factory in Riyadh
Egypt-based CNC machine manufacturer Simplex has raised $13 million in funding, led by Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development Center.
The investment will be used to establish a factory in Riyadh dedicated to producing advanced CNC machines.
Founded in 2013 by Ahmed Shaaban, Mohamed Mansour, and Amr Mahmoud, Simplex provides industrial manufacturing solutions across various sectors.
The company’s expansion into Saudi Arabia aligns with the Kingdom’s efforts to localize industrial production.
Myne raises $2m pre-seed round
UAE-based fintech startup Myne has secured a $2 million pre-seed funding round led by Scene Holding, with participation from Raz Holding, Plus VC, Annex Investments, and angel investors.
Founded in 2024 by Karim Chouman, Myne is a wealth management platform offering asset tracking, real-time market integration, budgeting tools, and digital estate planning.
The funding will be used to scale operations, enhance the platform’s technology infrastructure, accelerate user acquisition, and expand regionally.
Qeen.ai secures $10m seed round
UAE-based AI startup qeen.ai has closed a $10 million seed funding round, marking one of the largest early-stage investments in the MENA region.
The round was led by Prosus Ventures, with participation from Wamda Capital, 10x Founders, and Dara Holdings.
Founded in 2023 by Dina Al-Samhan, Ahmad Khwileh, and Morteza Ibrahimi, qeen.ai offers AI-driven solutions for e-commerce businesses.
The funding will support the expansion of its agentic AI platform, team growth, and customer acquisition.
With this investment, qeen.ai has raised a total of $12.2 million, following a $2.2 million pre-seed round in June.
VISARUN.AI raises $700k in pre-seed funding
UAE-based visa-as-a-service platform VISARUN.AI has secured $700,000 in pre-seed funding from undisclosed angel investors.
The company plans to use the funds to enhance platform development, expand its sales team, and extend its footprint in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, India, and China.
Founded in 2024 by Vladimir Indjikian and Alena Iakina, VISARUN.AI streamlines visa processing by reducing manual labor by up to 70 percent.
The platform aims to simplify and expedite visa applications for businesses and individuals.
Rasmal Ventures secures backing from QIA
Qatar-based venture capital firm Rasmal Ventures LLC has received funding from the Qatar Investment Authority under its $1 billion Fund of Funds program.
The investment will support Rasmal Ventures’ inaugural fund, Rasmal Innovation Fund I LLC, which focuses on high-growth startups across fintech, B2B Software-as-a-Service, health tech, and AI.
The fund, which launched in June with an initial $30 million from institutional investors and family offices, is targeting a $100 million close.
Rasmal Innovation Fund I is the first VC fund to join QIA’s initiative to boost Qatar’s startup ecosystem.
Beltone Venture Capital invests in Morocco’s LNKO
Egypt-based Beltone Venture Capital, the investment arm of Beltone Holding, has invested an undisclosed amount in Moroccan eyewear startup LNKO.
Founded in 2020 by Maha Bennani, LNKO operates a direct-to-consumer model, offering sunglasses and optical frames.
The company claims to have served over 100,000 customers. The investment will support LNKO’s expansion across Africa. In 2021, the startup raised $335,000 from CDG Invest.
Foundation Ventures announces first close of $25m fund
Egypt-based venture capital firm Foundation Ventures has reached the first close of its $25 million fund, FVFII.
The fund is backed by the Egyptian American Enterprise Fund, the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Agency, and Onsi Sawiris.
Founded in 2018 by Mazen Nadim, Omar Barakat, and Ziyad Hamdy, Foundation Ventures focuses on early-stage and growth-stage startups.
The new fund aims to support Egyptian startups from their initial development to regional and global expansion, with a portion allocated for investment in African early-stage businesses.
EasyBank secures $370k for expansion
Tunisia-based fintech EasyBank has raised $370,000 from undisclosed investors. The company plans to use the funds to expand operations across the Middle East, North Africa, and France.
Founded in 2023 by Mohamed Khelifi, EasyBank provides digital banking solutions, including access to loans and other financial services.
The startup aims to bridge financial inclusion gaps across emerging markets.
Saudi’s sports ambitions are fueling economic growth
Attracting global attention and investment is the plan, says expert
Target: 1.5% of non-oil GDP from sports by 2030, creating 140,000 jobs
Updated 08 February 2025
Reem Walid
RIYADH: From Formula One to boxing, golf to the FIFA World Cup, Saudi Arabia is rapidly establishing itself as a global sports hub.
But beyond hosting world-class events, the Kingdom’s push is a key pillar of Vision 2030, its economic diversification strategy.
Saudi Arabia has secured hosting rights for major sporting events — including motorsports, tennis, and golf’s LIV Tour — aiming to boost tourism, create business opportunities, and generate revenue from ticket sales, sponsorships, and broadcasting rights.
Peter Daire, senior executive advisor of sports at PwC Middle East, highlighted the Kingdom’s long-term vision for sports as a major economic driver.
“According to our Global Sports Survey 2023, the Middle East sports sector, including Saudi Arabia, is expected to generate substantial economic value, with Saudi’s sports economy predicted to contribute up to $5.9 billion by 2030,” he said.
“This growth is driven by ongoing infrastructure projects and the expansion of world-class facilities across the Kingdom. Additionally, events like Formula E, the Saudi International Golf Tournament, Esports investments, and high-profile football matches in the Saudi Pro League have been a leading factor in attracting global attention and investment, further boosting the tourism and hospitality sectors,” Daire added.
Jurg Kronenberg, management consultant at Bain & Co., noted that Saudi Arabia aims to generate 1.5 percent of its non-oil gross domestic product from sports by 2030, creating over 140,000 jobs.
“Achieving this growth will require both infrastructure investments — such as World Cup stadiums, mass sports facilities — as well as sector activation, through privatization and professionalization of sports, new leagues and competitions, creation of local IP,” he said.
“Sports has a unique potential to be the catalyst of societal and economic change in KSA and to support the development of a vibrant economy,” Kronenberg added.
Daire emphasized that the government has prioritized the private sector’s involvement to foster a vibrant ecosystem for sports business.
“Partnerships with European football clubs and players have helped position Saudi Arabia as a central player in the international sports landscape.
“In addition to this, developing local talent within the Kingdom, and ensuring a long-term legacy of Saudi sport business expertise is of key importance for the sector,” Daire said.
He noted that integrating cutting-edge technologies — such as AI, data analytics, and digital media — into sports management and fan engagement is driving growth across multiple industries.
Mega infrastructure and investments
Kronenberg pointed out that Saudi Arabia’s sports strategy includes landmark projects like the 11 state-of-the-art stadiums planned for FIFA World Cup 2034 and Riyadh’s 135-km Sports Boulevard.
Beyond high-profile venues, large-scale infrastructure projects are being developed to encourage mass sports participation, alongside financial incentives to professionalize clubs.
“In football, a bold privatization initiative is underway, transitioning historically state-owned clubs to private ownership,” Kronenberg said.
“Beyond football, Saudi Arabia is cultivating a diversified sports ecosystem, investing into the professionalization of several existing sports and supporting emerging disciplines,” he added.
Kronenberg said this approach is accelerating economic diversification by creating new revenue streams, investment opportunities, and valuable intellectual property.
Federico Pienovi, chief business officer and CEO for APAC and MENA at Globant, highlighted Saudi Arabia’s strategic investment of over $2 billion into sports infrastructure, events, and global partnerships.
“With major events like the Asian Games and FIFA World Cup 2034 on the horizon, the Saudi government is shaping a multi-billion-dollar sports ecosystem primed for growth,” Pienovi said.
He explained that Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects, including Qiddiya Entertainment City, are fertile ground to combine advanced tech with the passion for sports, making the Kingdom a world-class destination.
Shahid Khan, partner and global head of media, entertainment, sports, and culture at Arthur D. Little, emphasized that signing global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema has boosted the Saudi Pro League’s international profile, attracting sponsors and increasing viewership.
“Developing league infrastructure and operations supports the league’s competitive edge and market value. These investments increase tourism, promote national pride, and inspire local talent to pursue professional football careers,” he said.
Khan added that these efforts integrate Saudi Arabia more deeply into the global football ecosystem, generating revenue from broadcasting and sponsorships.
Ivan Shapochkin, a principal at Oliver Wyman’s Dubai office, pointed out that with the global sports industry expected to near $1 trillion by 2030, Saudi Arabia is aligning its sports vision with future-ready strategies.
“By quadrupling its sports economy by 2030, with private sector contributions driving at least 25 percent, Saudi Arabia is reaping direct revenues from ticket sales, media rights, sponsorships, and merchandising.
“Beyond this, sports are invigorating tourism, hospitality, and transport sectors, creating ripple effects across the broader economy,” Shapochkin said.
Given the nascency of the sports ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, the sector provides a particular opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors to help shape the industry and leapfrog others, according to Bain & Co.’s Kronenberg.
“This might include use cases like new ownership models and fan engagement through tokenization, unique voting rights, or new channels and technologies to stream matches,” he said.
Kronenberg said the Kingdom could be the test ground for a whole set of new technologies with a young and tech-savvy population, as well as an ecosystem that encourages a “clean slate” approach to technology deployment.
PwC’s Daire emphasized that Saudi Arabia is embracing digital transformation in sports, incorporating AI, virtual reality, and blockchain to enhance athlete performance and fan experience.
“According to our latest esports report ‘Centre of the Game,’ technology is enabling smarter sports management, real-time data analysis for performance improvement, and immersive fan experiences, from virtual stadium tours to personalized content,” he said.
“This transformation is not only improving operational efficiencies within the sports sector but also generating new revenue streams, such as data-driven sponsorships, and virtual fan engagement platforms,” Daire added.
Sports-tech on the Rise
Shapochkin of Oliver Wyman pointed out that globally, one in three sports fans now consume games on digital platforms, signaling a shift toward personalized, tech-driven engagement.
“The sports-tech market is expected to surpass $40 billion by 2027, driven by innovations like AR/VR (Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality), performance tracking, eSports, and AI-powered analytics.
“Saudi Arabia, with its youthful, tech-savvy population and strategic investments through entities like SAVVY Gaming Group and PIF (Public Investment Fund), is at the forefront of this shift,” he said.
Shapochkin also noted that eSports alone is projected to contribute over $13 billion to the Saudi economy by 2030.
As Saudi Arabia continues hosting major events like the 2029 Asian Winter Games and FIFA World Cup 2034, the adoption of smart venues, Internet of Things applications, and advanced crowd management systems is expected to accelerate.
With sports and technology merging, Saudi Arabia is not just redefining its role in the global sports industry — it is shaping the future of sports business.
LEAP 2025: Saudi Arabia’s tech ambitions take center stage
Updated 08 February 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to host its flagship technology event, LEAP 2025, in Riyadh from Feb. 9, bringing together visionaries, innovators, and investors from around the world. The latest edition follows last year’s record-breaking LEAP 2024, which saw $13.4 billion in investments and project commitments.
Under the theme “Into New Worlds,” LEAP 2025 aims to expand business networking and investment opportunities in the tech sector. The event plays a critical role in Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a global technology hub, aligning with its Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy. As part of this initiative, the Kingdom has pledged $100 billion toward advancing its technology sector.
This comes as a World Economic Forum report projected that investment in research, development, and innovation will add $16 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2030.
The government has committed to investing 2.5 percent of the nation’s annual GDP in the sector by 2040.
LEAP 2025 is co-organized by Tahaluf and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, in partnership with Informa PLC, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, and the Events Investment Fund.
According to the event’s website, this year’s LEAP is expected to host more than 680 tech startups, 1,100 speakers, 1,800 technology brands, and over 170,000 visitors.
Driving tech aspirations
Industry leaders view LEAP as a catalyst for Saudi Arabia’s technological ambitions.
“The future of technology is being shaped by ecosystems that blend digital innovation with real-world transformation. Saudi Arabia’s journey, highlighted at LEAP, showcases how technology is driving giga-projects such as NEOM, Red Sea Global, and Qiddiya,” said Mamdouh Al-Doubayan, managing director of Globant in the Middle East and North Africa.
“These initiatives demonstrate that building a knowledge-based economy is not just about deploying cutting-edge tools — it’s about fostering environments where innovation solves tangible challenges and drives societal progress,” he added.
Globant is among the companies supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 through tech-driven collaboration.
In December, Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha underscored the conference’s role in realizing the Kingdom’s economic transformation.
“The decision to move to a ticketed format this year makes LEAP more of an exclusive experience for attendees and relevant to today’s global technology elite,” Al-Swaha said.
“LEAP 2025 will showcase exceptional technology innovations, business opportunities, and content — ensuring Saudi Arabia becomes the world’s undisputed technology aggregator,” he added.
Thibault Werle, managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group, emphasized LEAP’s role in positioning Saudi Arabia as a regional tech leader.
“In only three years, LEAP has become a flagship event uniting tech leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs, cementing the Kingdom’s role as a hub for transformative technologies shaping industries and economies alike,” Werle said.
Werle added that Saudi Arabia is not merely adopting technology but actively reshaping its future by building a dynamic ecosystem that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship.
Programs and speakers
LEAP 2025 will feature the return of DeepFest, the region’s leading forum on artificial intelligence, as well as new segments such as the SportsTech Track and Tech Arena.
The SportsTech Track will highlight cutting-edge innovations in sports technology, featuring live demos, industry announcements, and insights from leading figures. Notable speakers include Patrice Evra, former Manchester United forward; Mathieu Flamini, co-founder of GF Biochemicals and former French international; and Iker Casillas, ex-Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper.
Tech Arena, another new addition, will offer hands-on experiences with prototypes and live product demonstrations. The Startup Stage will serve as a platform for emerging entrepreneurs to pitch groundbreaking ideas in the technology sector.
LEAP 2025 will kick off with an opening address by Al-Swaha, followed by keynote speeches from Charbel Aoun, smart city lead at NVIDIA for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of IBM.
Other prominent speakers include Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al-Saud, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation; Alison Wagonfeld, chief marketing officer of Google Cloud; Kam Ghaffarian, executive chairman of Axiom Space; and Javier Tebas, president of La Liga.
Industry heavyweights such as Saudi Aramco, PepsiCo, Logitech, Lucid, NEOM, and the Royal Commission of AlUla will be among the key participants.
“We are thrilled to join LEAP 2025, a pivotal event that provides a unique platform highlighting the latest advancements in technology and innovation. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders, exploring new partnerships, and showcasing our innovations that empower users to create, collaborate, and bring their creative visions to life,” said Rocky Tang, general manager of enterprise development at Wondershare.
Håkan Cervell, vice president and head of Saudi Arabia at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said the company’s presence at LEAP reflects its commitment to supporting Vision 2030.
“Like every year, we are truly excited to showcase Ericsson’s innovative technologies at LEAP 2025 and how they are empowering a sustainable, connected future for Saudi Arabia and beyond,” Cervell said.
Expanding opportunities
Beyond panel discussions and keynotes, LEAP 2025 will provide a wide range of networking and investment opportunities. The conference will include investor matchmaking programs, exclusive networking lounges, and specialized workshops tailored to startups and enterprises looking to scale in Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning tech ecosystem.
Another highlight of this year’s event is the Future Mobility Pavilion, where companies specializing in electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and smart transportation solutions will showcase their latest developments. Industry leaders from Tesla, Lucid Motors, and Saudi Public Transport Company are expected to participate in discussions about the future of mobility in the Kingdom.
LEAP 2025 will also emphasize advancements in cybersecurity and blockchain technology, with dedicated panels on data privacy, digital identity, and decentralized finance. Experts from Microsoft, IBM, and Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority will provide insights into emerging threats and strategies for safeguarding digital assets.
Additionally, the conference will serve as a platform for universities, research institutions, and tech incubators to showcase cutting-edge research and development projects. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with scientists and developers leading breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and quantum computing.
The last edition was reportedly the world’s most attended technology conference, drawing over 215,000 visitors and driving Riyadh’s hotel occupancy rates to 99 percent.
With an agenda packed with industry-leading discussions, networking opportunities, and hands-on tech experiences, LEAP 2025 is poised to further cement Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading force in global technology.
Saudi e-commerce sales using Mada cards hit $53bn in 2024
Year-on-year growth of 25.82%, according to Saudi central bank data
Spending power, nation’s economic strength are ‘fueling market growth’
Updated 07 February 2025
Dayan Abou Tine
RIYADH: E-commerce sales using Mada cards in Saudi Arabia reached SR197.42 billion ($52.64 billion) in 2024, a year-on-year growth of 25.82 percent, according to data from the Kingdom’s central bank.
Figures released by the institution showed that in December, sales totaled SR19.37 billion, representing a 42.06 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year.
These figures include payments for online shopping, in-app purchases, and e-wallet transactions, but exclude transactions using credit cards such as Visa and MasterCard.
Mada, the Kingdom’s national payment card system, supports both debit and prepaid services within its network. The cards utilize near-field communication technology for contactless payments, enabling secure transactions at both physical retailers and online.
Mohammed Dhedhi, partner in the consumer and retail practice team at Kearney Middle East and Africa, told Arab News: “The growing spending power in Saudi Arabia, driven by factors such as dual-income households and higher overall economic strength, is fueling market growth.”
He added: “Additionally, the proliferation of NFC-capable devices has significantly boosted the penetration of digital payment channels like Mada, further supporting the shift toward a more digital economy.”
In addition to the surge in sales, the number of e-commerce transactions also experienced a significant rise, increasing by 28.86 percent year-on-year to nearly 1.13 billion transactions in 2024.
December saw a 30.47 percent annual increase, reaching 105.73 million transactions.
According to Dhedhi: “Today, local Mada cards account for over 90 percent of cards issued in the country and over 95 percent of the total transactions made. One of the main reasons for Mada’s popularity is because of how convenient it is to use.”
He added that Mada is widely accepted both in-store and online across Saudi Arabia, providing secure transactions as it is operated by Saudi Payments, a subsidiary of the Saudi Central Bank.
The growing adoption of Mada aligns with the government’s push toward a cashless society, promoting the transition from cash to digital payments.
Dhedhi explained that the COVID-19 pandemic significantly accelerated e-commerce penetration in Saudi Arabia, driving faster digital adoption across various sectors.
This growth was further supported by increased investments from both regional and global players looking to expand their operations.
He noted that in 2022, noon.com opened a Customer Fulfillment Center in Riyadh to improve delivery speed and meet the growing demand from consumers.
Saudi Arabia’s growing spending power, supported by factors including dual-income households and a robust economy, continues to drive market expansion.
At the same time, the widespread adoption of NFC-enabled devices has propelled the use of digital payment solutions like Mada.
As a result, the Kingdom is witnessing a rapid shift toward a more digital economy, with seamless and secure transactions becoming an integral part of the evolving e-commerce landscape.
The rise in e-commerce activity aligns with Saudi Arabia’s goal to make digital transactions account for 80 percent of the retail sector by 2030, with 70 percent conducted online by the same year.
According to the International Trade Administration, the Saudi e-commerce market, valued at $5.15 billion in 2023, accounted for 6 percent of the Kingdom’s $92.6 billion retail market.
Dhedhi said: “To improve online shopping experiences, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce has introduced reforms focusing on refunds, delivery options, and payment choices.”
He added: “These changes aim to address consumer concerns such as unclear warranties, limited delivery coverage, slow complaint resolutions, and delayed refunds. Retailers are now required to submit performance reports and conduct consumer awareness campaigns.”
According to Dhedhi, Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce market growth will be driven primarily by appliances and electronics, which will account for 23 percent of total growth, with a compound annual growth rate of 8 percent from 2024 to 2028.
The fashion sector is expected to contribute 18 percent, also growing at 8 percent CAGR, while health and beauty will make up 14 percent, expanding at a much faster 16 percent CAGR.
The dominance of electronics and appliances reflects a strong demand for advanced technology and gadgets, particularly among younger, tech-savvy consumers.
In addition, the rising popularity of beauty and home care products aligns with an increasing focus on self-care and wellness across the Kingdom.
Meanwhile, the food and beverage segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate at 25 percent CAGR, although its overall market size remains smaller compared to other leading categories, according to Dhedhi.
“The rise in food and beverage e-commerce reflects a growing demand for convenience. Quick commerce has been growing rapidly, and while it historically took players much longer to achieve profitability, the current focus on dark stores and improved unit economics is accelerating this process,” Dhedhi said.
He also noted that while this shift has accelerated growth in the sector, it has also intensified competition. This dynamic ultimately benefits market players in Saudi Arabia by fostering innovation and enhancing service quality.
According to the International Trade Administration, Saudi Arabia’s digital economy is expanding rapidly, driven by substantial government investments and widespread adoption of emerging technologies.
As of 2023, the Kingdom’s Information and Communications Technology sector was the largest and fastest-growing in the Middle East and North Africa region, valued at $40.94 billion and contributing 4.1 percent of gross domestic product, the report stated.
The Kingdom ranked second among G20 countries on the UN International Telecommunication Union’s ICT Development Index in 2023, highlighting its strong digital infrastructure.
Over the past six years, Saudi Arabia has invested $24.8 billion in this area, leading to a 99 percent internet penetration rate and mobile internet speeds of 215 megabits per second, nearly double the global average.
These advancements place the Kingdom among the top 10 countries globally for mobile internet speed, according to the ITA.
Saudi Arabia was an early adopter of 5G technology, with coverage reaching 77 percent of the country — significantly above the global average — and 94 percent in Riyadh, positioning it among the world’s leading cities for 5G accessibility.
This high-speed internet expansion is fueling growth in e-commerce, telecommunications, and digital services, the ITA added.
The number of e-commerce users is projected to reach 34.5 million by 2025, with penetration rising from 66.7 percent in 2023 to 74.7 percent by 2027, according to the report.
Digital payments are also surging, aligning with Vision 2030’s goal of a cashless society. Electronic payments in retail transactions surpassed 57 percent in 2021, exceeding the 55 percent target set by the Financial Sector Development Program.
This shift is expected to further accelerate e-commerce growth, attracting more investment in digital financial services.
Dhedhi said: “Millennials, who constitute around 50 percent of the population, are key drivers of e-commerce growth due to their digital fluency and tech-savviness.”
He added: “Expats, on the other hand, prioritize the delivery experience more than locals and show a strong preference for international brands or diverse product offerings, contributing to a broader assortment in the offerings.”
Dhedhi said quick commerce players are tapping into the demand for fast delivery, affordable subscriptions, and influencer partnerships to target younger consumers.
By offering low delivery costs, they are setting new convenience standards. Chinese e-commerce giants including Shein and Temu have successfully attracted Gen Z and millennials with trendy, affordable products, despite occasional compromises in product quality, he said.
Urbanization and rising female workforce participation are further fueling the shift to online retail, with families increasingly relying on e-commerce for groceries, fashion, and household items.
Dhedhi noted that these demographic shifts are broadening the customer base, diversifying consumer behavior, and fueling the expansion of Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce sector, which plays a pivotal role in the Kingdom’s economic transformation.
Oil Updates — crude set for 3rd straight weekly decline amid tariff concerns
Updated 07 February 2025
Reuters
LONDON: Oil prices rose on Friday after new sanctions were imposed on Iran’s crude exports but were on track for a third straight week of decline, hurt by US President Donald Trump’s renewed trade war on China and threats of tariffs on other countries.
Brent crude futures were up 51 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $74.80 a barrel by 3 p.m. Saudi time, but were poised to fall 2.6 percent this week. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 48 cents, or also 0.7 percent, to $71.09 a barrel, down 2.1 percent on a weekly basis.
The US Treasury said on Thursday it was imposing new sanctions on a few individuals and tankers helping to ship millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil per year to China, in an incremental move to increase pressure on Tehran.
“Trump has talked about maximum pressure (on Iran). The market takes that quite seriously,” said Michael Haigh, global head of commodities research at Societe Generale. The French bank projects that Iranian oil exports are set to halve.
“The imposition of tariffs and the pauses should be bullish for the oil market because it adds uncertainty. But you haven’t seen this response because of demand concerns. Tariffs and tit for tat responses from nations, it hurts global GDP ... and oil demand,” Haigh added.
Trump had announced a 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports as part of a broad plan to improve the US trade balance, but suspended plans to impose steep tariffs on Mexico and Canada.
“Downside pressure has stemmed from the news flow around tariffs, with concerns over a potential trade war fueling fears of weakening oil demand,” analysts at BMI said in a note on Friday.
Oil prices settled lower on Thursday after Trump repeated a pledge to raise US oil production, unnerving traders a day after the country reported a much bigger-than-anticipated jump in crude stockpiles.
The benchmarks were also under pressure from swelling US crude inventories, which rose sharply last week as demand softened on ongoing refinery maintenance.