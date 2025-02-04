You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Attractive’ Red Sea sites for solar, wind energy storage found

‘Attractive’ Red Sea sites for solar, wind energy storage found

Update ‘Attractive’ Red Sea sites for solar, wind energy storage found
The scientists looked at the potential for seasonal hydro storage of desalinated water. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bt3yw

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

‘Attractive’ Red Sea sites for solar, wind energy storage found

‘Attractive’ Red Sea sites for solar, wind energy storage found
  • KAUST study identifies 2 sites, at estimated cost of $16.5bn
  • Plan for energy sources to benefit Saudi water management
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Scientists at a top Saudi Arabia university have identified several locations across the Kingdom that would be ideal for the storage of solar and wind energy, which would ultimately benefit water management and food security, the institution stated on Monday.

The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology study identified 10 sites but said two Red Sea ones were the most feasible after several scientific and economic factors were taken into account.

The two “attractive” locations require an investment of around $16.5 billion but more research is needed to evaluate their feasibility.

This is according to the study titled “The potential role of seasonal pumped hydropower storage in decarbonizing the power sector in Saudi Arabia.”

The study conducted by Yoshihide Wada, Julian Hunt and colleagues is already available on the website of the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews journal.

The researchers stated that the storage sites could “potentially contribute to the decarbonization of the power sector in Saudi Arabia and the balancing of the electricity grid as part of a full suite of energy storage options.”

The scientists looked at the potential for seasonal hydro storage of desalinated water and the role it can play in meeting the high summer electricity and water demand in the Kingdom.

“The Kingdom is rich in solar and wind power potential. We are interested in determining how transitioning to these two renewable energy sources can benefit water management in the Kingdom,” said Wada.

As a part of the wide-ranging Saudi Vision 2030 plan, the Kingdom plans to source at least 50 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint and promote sustainable development.

To reach that goal there would need to be a considerable change in the power industry, KAUST stated. The sector was responsible for “around half of the carbon dioxide emissions by the Kingdom in 2022.”

Renewable energy is a part of Saudi Arabia’s long-term sustainability vision, but storing the resource for times of high need still remains a challenge.

“Electricity consumption almost doubles in some years from the winter to summer months, which gives tremendous value for infrastructure that can keep energy stored in the cooler months from solar and wind and use the energy to generate electricity in the hotter months,” the release said.

There have been investments in battery storage solutions, but these can only store energy over daily cycles.

“For longer, seasonal cycles, seasonal pumped hydropower storage is under consideration. Here, desalinated water can be stored in reservoirs in high mountains and released upon demand to generate power and supply water.”

But with each seasonal pumped hydropower storage site costing around $10 billion, finding the most appropriate locations for construction is crucial.

Factors such as evaporation of the stored water, the salinity of the water, and the feasibility of building solar or wind plants nearby, were studied by the scientists.

“These storage sites have extraordinary upfront investments, so their value must be estimated as accurately as possible. Our study incorporates water management into the design, giving a more holistic estimate on how large-scale projects support the adoption of renewables in Saudi Arabia,” said Hunt.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Renewable Energy

Related

Harnessing the Sun: Saudi Arabia’s solar revolution
Business & Economy
Harnessing the Sun: Saudi Arabia’s solar revolution
Mideast, North Africa region ‘among world’s best’ for renewable energy, says UN official as climate forum opens
Saudi Arabia
Mideast, North Africa region ‘among world’s best’ for renewable energy, says UN official as climate forum opens

Saudi Arabia conducts military exercises with 15 countries at Air Warfare Center

Saudi Arabia conducts military exercises with 15 countries at Air Warfare Center
Updated 04 February 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia conducts military exercises with 15 countries at Air Warfare Center

Saudi Arabia conducts military exercises with 15 countries at Air Warfare Center
  • Forces from Presidency of State Security, Saudi Arabian National Guard taking part
  • Military drills called Spears of Victory 2025
Updated 04 February 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is conducting military exercises called Spears of Victory 2025 at the Air Warfare Center, involving forces from 15 countries.

Some of the Kingdom’s prominent military branches are participating in the drills, including forces from the Presidency of State Security and the Saudi Arabian National Guard.

The drills started this week at the Air Warfare Center, a military air facility located at King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran in eastern Saudi Arabia.

Maj. Gen. Pilot Mohammed bin Ali Al-Omari, the exercise commander, said that the drills would consist of lectures and missions for air, technical, and support crews, to improve readiness and combat capability.

Al-Omari added that Spears of Victory 2025 will enhance the planning and implementation skills of participating forces, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It involves 10 days of conducting combat maneuvers and flights, as well as mixed tactical operations, some of which are conducted jointly with the forces of other countries to enhance cooperation, the SPA added.

Topics: Air Warfare Center Military Drills

Related

Saudi Air Force commander attends finale of Tuwaiq 4 military drills
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Air Force commander attends finale of Tuwaiq 4 military drills
Taiwan says Chinese ships have left, signaling drills over
World
Taiwan says Chinese ships have left, signaling drills over

Kazakhstan envoy on strengthening Saudi ties in politics, trade, food security

Madiyar Menilbekov, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (AN photo by Laoi ElKellawy)
Madiyar Menilbekov, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (AN photo by Laoi ElKellawy)
Updated 03 February 2025
Lama Alhamawi
Follow

Kazakhstan envoy on strengthening Saudi ties in politics, trade, food security

Madiyar Menilbekov, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (AN photo by Laoi ElKellawy)
  • The envoy reflected on his arrival in the Kingdom as an ambassador in May 2024 and how impressed he had been with both the country and its Vision 2030 initiatives
Updated 03 February 2025
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Madiyar Menilbekov, has said his mission will be dedicated to furthering Saudi-Kazakh ties in politics, trade, culture, tourism and agriculture.

“As ambassador extraordinaire of the country of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, I received instructions from our president to develop bilateral relations, first on the political side,” Menilbekov told Arab News.

“Thanks to our very strong relations in the political field, we had organized a working visit of our president to Riyadh in December of last year,” he added. The trip was President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Riyadh, during which he participated in the One Water Summit.

The ambassador said around 7,000 Saudis visited Kazakhstan each year, with more than 20,000 Kazakhs making the opposite journey. (AN photo by Laoi ElKellawy)

The ambassador said his secondary focus would be trade.

“I’m focusing on the development and the strengthening of trade and economic relations and, of course, the implementation of investment projects,” he said, adding he was working closely with the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce. This year, two missions will be organized with entities from both countries paying a visit.

Menilbekov explained the Saudi delegation would make the trip in the first quarter of 2025, with the Kazakhstan delegation visiting the Kingdom at a later stage.

Saudi Arabia is fast-growing and implementing all tasks in Saudi Vision 2030, and (it is a) big achievement to host Expo 2030 and (the 2034) World Cup.

Madiyar Menilbekov, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Speaking about tourism, the envy said he hoped to enhance relations in this sector, pointing out the number of Saudi and Kazakh tourists was increasing annually.

“Before, it was a visit for pilgrims to Jeddah and Madinah, but last year and in 2023, I found a number of Kazakh tourists who are visiting Riyadh in big numbers, as well as AlUla and Madinah,” said Menilbekov.

The ambassador said around 7,000 Saudis visited Kazakhstan each year, with more than 20,000 Kazakhs making the opposite journey.

“Kazakh people love sports and events in Riyadh during Riyadh Season and other activities also,” he said, extending an invitation to all Saudis to visit Kazakhstan, whose key features include nature, mountains and historic cities.

Asked where immediate results of cooperation between the two countries could be seen, the ambassador pointed to renewable energy and food security/agriculture.

He cited cooperation with ACWA Power Co. to implement a common investment project in Kazakhstan with a 1 gigawatt wind power capacity.

On the topic of agriculture, the ambassador said Kazakhstan had plans to start investment projects with Saudi companies: “Taking into account the importance of food security in the near future, I think we can implement and start joint investment projects in agriculture. We want the situation to be win-win — one project in Kazakhstan and one project in Saudi Arabia.”

During the interview, the ambassador applauded the Kingdom for holding high-caliber summits and forums such as the Future Minerals Forum, the FII and LEAP Forum that brought world leaders and influential figures together in one hub.

It presented “a big opportunity to gather all decision-makers and all shareholders of this industry in one place,” he said.

During the recent Future Minerals Forum, he said, the Kazakhstan minister of industry met a lot of Western and US companies in Riyadh and said he could find other gatherings to meet such people.

“That’s why Riyadh is providing a good platform and good opportunity to meet other people,” Menilbekov added.

The envoy reflected on his arrival in the Kingdom as an ambassador in May 2024 and how impressed he had been with both the country and its Vision 2030 initiatives.

“My first impression was very positive; it was very nice. I have known Saudi Arabia for a long time; it is a very rich country in culture, heritage, and religion, and also the biggest economy in the Arab world,” he said.

Menilbekov first visited the Kingdom in 2003, during a trip to Umrah. He returned in 2012, accompanying Kazakhstan Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerzhan Kazykhanov to Riyadh, and in 2017 when he was consul general in Dubai and attended the first Arab, Islamic and US summit. He has also visited various provinces and cities, including Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Dammam and Tabuk.

“There are huge reforms and big changes in Saudi Vision 2030, big changes in economic social life, in tourism, in sport,” he said.

“Saudi is fast-growing and implementing all tasks in Saudi Vision 2030, and (it is a) big achievement to host Expo 2030 and (the 2034) World Cup.”

 

Topics: Madiyar Menilbekov Kazakhstan Saudi Arabia

Related

Indonesian Embassy’s event aims to foster Saudi-Indonesian ties through fashion photos
Saudi Arabia
Indonesian Embassy’s event aims to foster Saudi-Indonesian ties through fashion
Saudi Arabia plays crucial role in achieving Middle East peace, says Danish foreign minister video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia plays crucial role in achieving Middle East peace, says Danish foreign minister

Riyadh to host second Human Capability Initiative Conference in April

Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan speaks at the Human Capability Initiative Conference in 2024. (SPA)
Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan speaks at the Human Capability Initiative Conference in 2024. (SPA)
Updated 03 February 2025
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh to host second Human Capability Initiative Conference in April

Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan speaks at the Human Capability Initiative Conference in 2024. (SPA)
  • Conference will bring together over 12,000 experts, officials, and decision-makers
  • Education Global Exhibition will showcase leading local and international universities and institutions
Updated 03 February 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Riyadh will host the second Human Capability Initiative Conference on April 13–14 under the theme “Beyond Readiness.”

In collaboration with the conference, the Ministry of Education will hold the Education Global Exhibition from April 13–16.

The themes of the event focus on learning, belonging, and action, addressing the critical need to develop human potential in an era of unprecedented global change.

Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan said: “The convening of the second edition of Human Capability Initiative is an affirmation of the importance of harnessing efforts and enriching global dialogue in a way that contributes to the development of the future of human capabilities.”

Expanding on the Education Global Exhibition, Al-Benyan added: “The exhibition will provide opportunities for local and international universities and leading companies to explore cutting-edge technologies, practices, and innovative educational programs, including advancements in artificial intelligence, thereby creating new investment opportunities to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”

The conference will bring together over 12,000 experts, officials, and decision-makers and feature more than 300 speakers from governmental, private, and nonprofit sectors, global think tanks, and international organizations. They will share insights, best practices, and inspiring success stories from around the world.

Meanwhile, the Education Global Exhibition will showcase leading local and international universities and institutions, highlighting the latest technological advances and innovative programs shaping national and global education systems.

It will also feature workshops aimed at fostering knowledge exchange, sharing success stories among participants, and facilitating the signing of strategic agreements with prominent global educational institutions.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Education (MOE) Human Capability Initiative (HCI) Saudi Vision 2030 Yousef Al-Benyan

Related

Saudi crown prince announces launch of Human Capability Initiative
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince announces launch of Human Capability Initiative
King Salman academy, Ministry of Education honor reading contest winners
Saudi Arabia
King Salman academy, Ministry of Education honor reading contest winners

Deputy minister meets ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia

Deputy minister meets ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia
Updated 03 February 2025
Arab News
Follow

Deputy minister meets ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia

Deputy minister meets ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia
  • They discussed bilateral relations and other issues of common interest
Updated 03 February 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister of Finance for International Relations Khalid Bawazier recently met with Ambassador of India to the Kingdom Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and other issues of common interest, the Indian Embassy wrote in a post on X on Monday.

Meanwhile, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, the governor of Jeddah, held cordial discussions with Consul General of India in Jeddah Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

 

Topics: Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan Khalid Bawazier Saudi Arabia India

Related

Mir Shakeel Ur Rahman and Amal Ahmed have broken records and achieved several personal ambitions during their adventures.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-Indian biker couple clocking up miles in global odyssey
Special How Saudi-Indian relations gained momentum through G20 platform photos
World
How Saudi-Indian relations gained momentum through G20 platform

Saudi crown prince receives Germany’s president in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Al-Yamamah Palace Monday
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Al-Yamamah Palace Monday
Updated 04 February 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi crown prince receives Germany’s president in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Al-Yamamah Palace Monday
  • Crown prince and Steinmeier discussed relations between their countries and ways to support them
  • Steinmeier arrived in the Kingdom on Sunday evening
Updated 04 February 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Monday. 

The two leaders held an official session of talks after the crown prince hosted a reception ceremony in honor of the president. 

Prince Mohammed and Steinmeier discussed relations between their countries and ways to support and enhance them, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Regional and international developments and efforts made with regard to them were also discussed. 

Steinmeier arrived in the Kingdom on Sunday evening. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Germany

Related

Interim president of Syrian Arab Republic visits SDAIA headquarters
Saudi Arabia
Interim president of Syrian Arab Republic visits SDAIA headquarters
Syrian Arab Republic President Ahmed Al-Sharaa performs Umrah on Monday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Syrian president performs Umrah during trip to Saudi Arabia 

Latest updates

China hits back with tariffs on US goods after Trump imposes new levies
China hits back with tariffs on US goods after Trump imposes new levies
A Russia-like crackdown has jailed dozens in Georgia, with human rights groups sounding the alarm
A Russia-like crackdown has jailed dozens in Georgia, with human rights groups sounding the alarm
Philippines, US joint air patrol exercises underway over South China Sea
Philippines, US joint air patrol exercises underway over South China Sea
Super Bowl week: Stars and athletes bring buzz into New Orleans before big game in the Big Easy
Super Bowl week: Stars and athletes bring buzz into New Orleans before big game in the Big Easy
Malaysia PM says will build trade relations, not wait for US tariffs
Malaysia PM says will build trade relations, not wait for US tariffs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.