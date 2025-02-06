PIF’s SIRC, Germany’s Concord Blue to launch first phase of sewage to renewable hydrogen station

RIYADH: A new agreement between the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. and the German company Concord Blue will lead to the construction of a station in the Kingdom that converts sewage into renewable hydrogen.

The Public Investment Fund firm inked the memorandum of understanding with the engineering company for the first phase of the development, whereby the plant will use Concord Blue Reformer technology to develop sludge treatment projects resulting from sewage and other organic waste, according to a statement.

Concord Blue Reformer’s non-combustion reforming process uses the principles of staged reforming to efficiently and cleanly recycle waste into energy.

This falls in line with SIRC’s goal of actively leading the charge in implementing impactful waste reduction strategies, accelerating the widespread adoption of renewable energy solutions, and championing the principles of environmental justice.

It also aligns with the comprehensive plan announced by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Environment in January 2024, which targets recycling a significant portion — up to 95 percent — of the country’s waste.

“Under this memorandum, SIRC will provide sewage and agricultural waste as raw materials, while Concord Blue will convert this waste into renewable hydrogen, in addition to transferring knowledge in this field and training national cadres to build, operate and maintain facilities for converting waste into hydrogen,” said Faisal Al-Solami, executive vice president of finance and strategic planning at SIRC.

When fully implemented, the plan will see around 100 million tonnes of waste recycled annually, showcasing the nation’s commitment to sustainability.

Under the terms of the newly signed MoU, both parties will offer innovative solutions that contribute to environmental sustainability and promote the circular carbon economy by producing high-quality green hydrogen and manufacturing biochar and industrial-activated coal.

Al-Solami said signing the agreement is a key step toward achieving Vision 2030’s recycling and sustainability goals, as it promotes environmentally friendly energy solutions from waste, reduces emissions, and supports an eco-conscious economy.

This comes as the first phase of the project will achieve several goals, including reducing the volume of waste sent to landfills, enhancing hydrogen production on a large scale, and developing innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions.

It will also support local manufacturing projects and contribute to achieving a zero-carbon future by producing clean fuel that supports the transition to a hydrogen economy in the industrial and transportation sectors.