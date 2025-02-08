You are here

Suspected militant attack kills 32 in Mali

date 2025-02-08
An aerial view of the city of Kidal in Mali on August 27, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 44 sec ago
AFP
Suspected militant attack kills 32 in Mali

Suspected militant attack kills 32 in Mali
  • The death toll was initially put at 10 but soon rose to 32
  • “We have more than 30 bodies from the scene,” said a hospital source in Gao
Updated 44 sec ago
AFP
AFP
DAKAR: A suspected militant attack on a convoy escorted by Malian soldiers and Russia’s Wagner mercenaries has killed 32 people in northern Mali, officials said on Saturday.
The attack took place on Friday between the northern cities of Gao and Ansongo, they said.
The death toll was initially put at 10 but soon rose to 32.
“We have more than 30 bodies from the scene,” said a hospital source in Gao.
“The militants ambushed a civilian convoy escorted by Malian soldiers and Wagner mercenaries,” a local official told AFP, requesting anonymity.
“There are civilians and soldiers among the dead.”
A medical source said many of the dead and wounded had been transferred to Gao, the main city in northern Mali.
A source from a transport trade union said: “According to a transporter who managed to escape, militants ambushed the convoy’s escort and opened fire on everyone at random to cause the largest number of victims.”
Another local official told AFP: “The Malian soldiers and Wagner (mercenaries) were in around 10 vehicles protecting a convoy of 22 minibuses with civilian passengers, six large buses and eight lorries.”
“At least five lorries were destroyed by Daesh militants.”
Daesh has not claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Malian army has not officially commented on the reported attack.
“We control the situation on the ground between Ansongo and Gao,” a military source said.
The route between Ansongo and Gao has seen several attacks in recent months blamed on militants or bandits.
Another local official said the civilian victims were mainly foreigners traveling to a gold mine in Intahaka, the main gold mining region in northern Mali.
The country is one of Africa’s top gold producers, though production has plunged recently.
Mali has faced serious security problems since 2012 linked to violence both by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh and by local criminal gangs.
In January the Malian army said it had arrested a top Daesh leader and killed several ” militant” fighters in an operation in the Gao region.
It named the suspect as Abou Hach, a “wanted terrorist long known to the intelligence services.”
The impoverished west African country has been plunged into instability by a series of coups since 2012 and has struggled to deal with the security crisis in the north.
Its military rulers have broken ties with former colonial ruler France and turned politically and militarily toward Russia.

Topics: mali Daesh Wagner Malian Soldiers

Zelensky urges allies to ‘invest’ in mineral wealth

Zelensky urges allies to ‘invest’ in mineral wealth
Updated 7 min 18 sec ago
AFP
AFP
Zelensky urges allies to 'invest' in mineral wealth

Zelensky urges allies to ‘invest’ in mineral wealth
  • “We have mineral resources. This does not mean that we give them away to anyone, even to strategic partners,” Zelensky posted on social media
  • “It is about partnership. Put your money in. Invest. Let’s develop this together and make money”
Updated 7 min 18 sec ago
AFP
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday Kyiv wants its allies to invest in its mineral resources after US President Donald Trump asked for “rare earths” in exchange for military aid.
“We have mineral resources. This does not mean that we give them away to anyone, even to strategic partners,” Zelensky posted on social media, quoting answers he had given in an interview with Reuters news agency.
“It is about partnership. Put your money in. Invest. Let’s develop this together and make money,” Zelensky said.
Trump said this week the United States was “looking to do a deal with Ukraine, where they’re going to secure what we’re giving them with their rare earths and other things.”
Quoting his Reuters interview, Zelensky said Ukraine’s mineral wealth was worth “trillions of dollars,” citing its reserves of titanium and uranium, which he described as the largest in Europe.
He said it is very important for Ukraine to “keep all this” because these resources represent “security guarantees,” adding that he also did not want them to fall into Russia’s hands.
Trump’s call for a deal involving rare earths prompted criticism from the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday,
“We are helping (Ukraine) without asking to be paid in return. This should be everyone’s position,” he told the RND media group.
The US president said on Friday he would “probably” meet Zelensky next week in a location outside Ukraine.
Zelensky wrote on X on Friday that Ukraine and the US were “planning meetings and talks” and “working out the details,” without confirming there would be talks next week.
Trump has urged both Moscow and Kyiv to negotiate an end to the war, which is nearing a third year with Russia making steady advances in east Ukraine.
The US leader has said he is ready to meet Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but no talks have been confirmed.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mineral resources

Amal Clooney takes up Oxford University professorship

Amal Clooney takes up Oxford University professorship
Updated 08 February 2025
Arab News
Arab News
Amal Clooney takes up Oxford University professorship

Amal Clooney takes up Oxford University professorship
  • Blavatnik School of Government ‘delighted’ to appoint leading British-Lebanese barrister
  • She has won landmark legal cases representing victims of genocide, sexual assault, persecution
Updated 08 February 2025
Arab News
Arab News

LONDON: Leading British-Lebanese human rights barrister Amal Clooney has become a professor at Oxford University.

She will be a visiting professor of practice in international law at the Blavatnik School of Government, The Times reported.

The 47-year-old is an Oxford graduate, having studied law at St. Hugh’s College. She said she was honored to return to her alma mater as a professor.

The Blavatnik School of Government said it was “delighted” to appoint Clooney, adding that her expertise will enhance research and teaching at the school.

Clooney has won landmark legal cases representing victims of genocide, sexual assault and persecution at some of the world’s top courts, including the International Criminal Court.

She co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice with her husband in 2016. It provides legal aid for free speech and women’s right cases in more than 40 countries.

Clooney has published two textbooks on international law, and was a visiting professor at New York City’s Columbia Law School.

“It is a privilege to have this opportunity to engage with the next generation of global leaders and to contribute to the vibrant academic community at Oxford,” she said.

“I look forward to collaborating with both faculty and students to advance access to justice around the world.”

Topics: Amal Clooney Oxford University

India’s installed solar capacity surpasses 100 GW

India’s installed solar capacity surpasses 100 GW
Updated 08 February 2025
India's installed solar capacity surpasses 100 GW

India’s installed solar capacity surpasses 100 GW
  • Growth fueled by local solar module production
  • Country targets 280 GW solar capacity by 2030
Updated 08 February 2025
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India has announced that its installed solar power capacity has exceeded 100 GW as it aims to generate 500 GW of electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030 under its Nationally Determined Contributions to the Paris Agreement.

As of Jan. 31, India’s total installed solar capacity stood at 100.33 GW. Another 84.10 GW are under implementation and an additional 47.49 GW under tendering, according to data shared by New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday.

“India’s energy journey over the past 10 years has been historic and inspiring. Initiatives like solar panels, solar parks and rooftop solar projects have brought about revolutionary changes,” Joshi said in a statement.

“Today India has successfully achieved the target of 100 GW of solar energy production. In the field of green energy, India is not only becoming self-reliant but is also showing the world a new path.”

According to the ministry’s data, India’s solar power sector has increased capacity by 3,450 percent over the past decade, rising from 2.82 GW in 2014. That growth has been fueled by local solar module production, which in 2014 had a capacity of only 2 GW.

“Over the past decade, this has surged to 60 GW, establishing India as a global leader in solar manufacturing,” Joshi said in his statement. “With continued policy support, India is on track to achieve a solar module production capacity of 100 GW by 2030.”
Solar energy is the dominant contributor to the country’s renewable energy growth, accounting for 47 percent of the total installed renewable energy capacity.

“India’s milestone of 100 GW installed solar capacity is a testament to its rapid clean energy transition, proving its ability to scale renewable infrastructure ... However, challenges remain: grid integration, financing gaps, and the continued dependence on coal for baseload power highlight the complexities of India’s energy future,” Binit Das, renewable energy program manager at the Centre for Science and Environment in New Delhi, told Arab News.

“As the country pushes toward its 280 GW solar target by 2030, addressing these hurdles will be key to ensuring a truly sustainable and resilient energy system,” Das added. “To truly achieve energy independence, India must complement solar with robust storage, hybrid solutions, and emerging technologies like green hydrogen and offshore wind. A diversified, resilient strategy is key to unlocking the full potential of renewables.”

 

Topics: India

South Korean tech giant to display Saudi-tailored AI models at LEAP 2025

South Korean tech giant to display Saudi-tailored AI models at LEAP 2025
Updated 08 February 2025
Seung-ku Lee
South Korean tech giant to display Saudi-tailored AI models at LEAP 2025

South Korean tech giant to display Saudi-tailored AI models at LEAP 2025
  • Naver is South Korea’s largest search engine and internet portal provider
  • Company is one of few globally with a comprehensive AI value chain
Updated 08 February 2025
Seung-ku Lee

SEOUL: South Korea’s tech giant Naver is going to present special Saudi-tailored artificial intelligence technologies at the LEAP 2025 conference, which will start in Riyadh on Sunday.

Organized by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, LEAP is the largest tech event in the Middle East. This year, the four-day event is expected to draw nearly 700 startups, more than 1,000 expert speakers, 1,800 tech brands and 170,000 visitors.

Naver is among the few companies globally that has a comprehensive AI value chain, spanning data centers, cloud infrastructure and AI technologies. Its LEAP 2025 exhibition is themed “AI for Saudi Arabia, Powered by Naver” and will feature services currently provided in South Korea, with a focus on their potential adaptation for the Kingdom’s market.

These include an AI-powered tutor, an AI-driven electronic medical records service that converts conversations with patients to text-based documentation, and Naver Works, a tool that can summarize, translate, and generate emails.

The Korean company will present the potential localization of these technologies in Saudi Arabia’s education, healthcare, media and labor sectors.

“We aim to present AI models tailored specifically for Saudi Arabia, ensuring that the Kingdom maintains its own sovereign AI capabilities,” Han Dong-geun, Naver’s public relations officer, told Arab News.

“We already have two data centers and have cloud business know-how. And we also have AI experience in the form of LLMs (large language models). And so we want to introduce this value chain at LEAP 2025. AI development needs all three of these components, and we have all these capabilities.”

Naver has consistently emphasized the importance of sovereign AI, warning that the expansion of generative AI — driven primarily by US and Chinese tech companies — could threaten the technological independence of other countries.

The company believes its HyperCLOVA X — a Korean-based LLM, which is a type of AI program that can generate and understand text — is an example of a self-sufficient AI ecosystem that could serve as a model for Saudi Arabia’s own AI development.

“South Korea is the third country in the world to develop its own LLM ... We want to collaborate with Saudi Arabia and share our know-how and experiences to develop a custom AI model that preserves Saudi Arabia’s AI sovereignty,” Han said.

Saudi Arabia is emerging as the key Middle East market for the Korean tech giant, which is accelerating its foray into the region.

In 2023, the company won a $100 million contract to develop a digital twin platform — a software system that creates and manages a virtual replica, or “digital twin,” of a physical asset, process, or system, enabling users to monitor its real-time behavior and simulate various scenarios.

Last year, it also signed a memorandum of understanding with Aramco Digital and the Saudi Data and AI Authority to collaborate on the first Arabic LLM project, and partnered with Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Company to advance smart city projects and urban planning.

Naver is South Korea’s largest search engine and internet portal provider. Its business portfolio includes cloud services, AI, e-commerce, fintech, and digital content. The company logged a net income of $1.3 billion in 2024, according to regulatory filings.

Topics: South Korea Saudi Arabia LEAP 2025

Rwandan and Congolese leaders to meet over eastern DRC conflict

Rwandan and Congolese leaders to meet over eastern DRC conflict
Updated 08 February 2025
AFP
AFP
Rwandan and Congolese leaders to meet over eastern DRC conflict

Rwandan and Congolese leaders to meet over eastern DRC conflict
  • Rwanda-backed M23 armed group has rapidly seized swathes of territory in the mineral-rich eastern DRC
  • The group took the strategic city of Goma last week and is pushing into the neighboring South Kivu province
Updated 08 February 2025
AFP
AFP

BUKAVu, DR Congo: Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi were set to join talks in Tanzania on Saturday as regional leaders convened in a bid to defuse the conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo.
The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group has rapidly seized swathes of territory in the mineral-rich eastern DRC in an offensive that has left thousands dead and displaced vast numbers.
The group took the strategic city of Goma last week and is pushing into the neighboring South Kivu province in the latest episode of decades-long turmoil in the region.
Kagame arrived for the summit in the Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam, that brought together the eight countries of the East African Community and 16-member South African Development Community.
However, the Congolese presidency confirmed Friday that Tshisekedi would only attend via video call.
The presidents of Kenya, Somalia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe were among those present as the summit began.
Since the M23 re-emerged in 2021, peace talks hosted by either Angola and Kenya have failed and multiple ceasefires collapsed.
Rwanda denies military support for the M23 but a UN report said last year it had around 4,000 troops in DRC and profited from smuggling vast amounts of gold and coltan — a mineral vital to phones and laptops — out of the country.
Rwanda accuses the DRC of sheltering the FDLR, an armed group created by ethnic Hutus who massacred Tutsis during the 1994 Rwandan genocide.
The summit comes as the M23 advances on the town of Kavumu, which hosts an airport critical to supplying Congolese troops.
Kavumu is the last barrier before the South Kivu provincial capital Bukavu on the Rwandan border, where panic has set in.
A Bukavu resident said shops were barricading their fronts and emptying storerooms for fear of looting, while schools and universities suspended classes on Friday.
“The border with Rwanda is open but almost impassable because of the number of people trying to cross. It’s total chaos,” they said.
UN rights chief Volker Turk warned: “If nothing is done, the worst may be yet to come, for the people of the eastern DRC, but also beyond the country’s borders.”
Turk said nearly 3,000 people had been confirmed killed and 2,880 injured since M23 entered Goma on January 26, and that final tolls were likely much higher.
He also said his team was “currently verifying multiple allegations of rape, gang rape and sexual slavery.”
The M23 has already installed its own mayor and local authorities in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.
It has vowed to go all the way to the national capital Kinshasa, even though it lies about 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) away across the vast country, which is roughly the size of Western Europe.
The DRC army, which has a reputation for poor training and corruption, has been forced into multiple retreats.
The offensive has raised fears of regional war, given that several countries are engaged in supporting DRC militarily, including South Africa, Burundi and Malawi.
Regional foreign ministers gathered on Friday for the first day of the summit in Tanzania ahead of their leaders on Saturday.
Kenyan foreign secretary Musalia Mudavadi said there was a “golden opportunity” to find a solution, calling for the previous peace processes hosted by Angola and Kenya to be merged into one.

Topics: Rwanda Congo

