Saudi Arabia’s NEOM partners with Paradromics to transform neurological care

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion NEOM project is making a major investment in Paradromics, a pioneering company in brain-computer interface technology, to drive healthcare innovations.

The partnership, announced on Feb. 12, with the American firm aims to advance BCI therapies focused on restoring neurological function for individuals with impairments.

As part of the agreement, NEOM will establish a Brain-Computer Interface Center of Excellence. This center will lead groundbreaking clinical research and become a leading hub for BCI-based healthcare in the MENA region and beyond.

This investment aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Health Sector Transformation Program, launched in 2021, which seeks to create a more efficient, integrated healthcare system.

The program prioritizes innovation, financial sustainability, disease prevention, and broader access to healthcare services. It also focuses on expanding e-health services and digital solutions to improve care quality and meet international standards.

Led by the NEOM Investment Fund, the partnership will accelerate the development of high-data rate BCI technology, aimed at enhancing movement, communication, and cognitive functions for individuals affected by neurological conditions.

Matt Angle, founder and CEO of Paradromics said that the collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Paradromics and the broader BCI industry.

“NEOM and Paradromics both have expansive visions for the future of mental health that are highly aligned. Working together, we can accelerate the rate of innovation in BCI and expand access to impactful BCI-based therapies,” Angle said.

Majid Mufti, CEO of NEOM Investment Fund, said that they “at NIF are committed to enabling NEOM’s bold vision of redefining the future of healthcare by investing in transformative technologies that push boundaries and address humanity’s toughest challenges.”

“Paradromics was selected as a strategic partner for their groundbreaking advancements in BCIs and our shared mission of shaping industries, solving critical challenges and driving meaningful impact.” Mufti added.

Mahmoud Al-Yamany, head of NEOM’s health and well-being sector, stated that the partnership with Paradromics marks a significant advancement in addressing the critical needs of individuals with motor paralysis, speech impairments, and other debilitating conditions.