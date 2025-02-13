You are here

Saudi Arabia launches new financing products to boost construction sector

Special Leyla Abdimomunova, head of the Real Estate and Construction Department at PIF’s National Development Division. AN photo by Loai El-Kellawy
Leyla Abdimomunova, head of the Real Estate and Construction Department at PIF’s National Development Division. AN photo by Loai El-Kellawy
Updated 14 February 2025
Reina Takla
Nirmal Narayanan
Saudi Arabia launches new financing products to boost construction sector

Saudi Arabia launches new financing products to boost construction sector
Updated 14 February 2025
Reina Takla Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has rolled out Infra-guaranteed financing and surety bonds to support contractors in the construction industry, according to a senior official.

In an interview with Arab News at the third Private Sector Forum in Riyadh on Thursday, Leyla Abdimomunova, head of the Real Estate and Construction at PIF’s National Development Division, explained that her department is focused on strengthening the capabilities of contractors in the Kingdom through various upskilling initiatives and pre-qualification programs.

This push to fortify the construction sector is critical to Saudi Arabia’s broader economic diversification strategy, where infrastructure development plays a key role.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Kingdom’s construction market is projected to reach $74.11 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.37 percent, ultimately reaching $96.26 billion by 2030.

“One of the biggest issues that the contractors are facing is access to finance and resources, to be able to mobilize for their projects, to purchase materials, and to pay their workers throughout the whole project. And typically banks, they are not very eager to finance construction projects in general because they’re high-risk and smaller contractors in particular,” said Abdimomunova. 

She added: “We have created a number of products specifically targeting contractors. One of them is Infra-guaranteed financing. National Infrastructure Fund guarantees up to 50 percent of the bank loans provided to contractors. We signed the first-ever Infra-backed financing package. It was signed by the National Infrastructure Fund, Arab National Bank, and one of our contractors called Saudi Pan Kingdom Co.”

Abdimomunova stated that the inaugural Infra-guaranteed financing package will be utilized for a project within ROSHN.

She also highlighted that Saudi Arabia is the first country in the Gulf Cooperation Council to introduce surety bonds, which serve as an alternative to traditional bank performance bonds.

“The second great achievement that we had on contractor financing is a completely new product in the GCC region. It is common across the world, but unfortunately, it was not previously available in the Kingdom, and it is called a surety bond. A surety bond is an insurance alternative to a bank performance bond,” said Abdimomunova. 

She added that the first-ever surety bond in the entire GCC region was signed between Walaa Insurance Co. and System Security Solutions Co. and it will serve one of the projects in Red Sea Global. 

Explaining more about surety bonds, she continued: “Surety bond allows to function like an insurance, where it provides a guarantee to the contractor that they can present to their client as a guarantee that if something wrong happens with the project, then insurance company will step in and cover the losses.”

Abdimomunova further explained that the primary role of the Real Estate and Construction Department is to develop products like surety bonds by collaborating with financial institutions, contractors, and development companies.

She also emphasized the growing importance of localizing building materials, as demand for such products is increasing in the Kingdom due to the ongoing large-scale infrastructure projects.

“What we are trying to do and the target that we created for ourselves is that at least 50 percent of the supply gap should be covered through localization,” said Abdimomunova, adding that the National Development Division is working with PIF development companies to aggregate and estimate the demand for building materials.

“We have now a demand estimate until 2040,” said Abdimomunova as she explained that this information will be leveraged to attract investors and help expand capacity by establishing more factories.

The official also noted that her department is currently collaborating with 270 companies, half of which are based in the Kingdom, while the rest are international. This collaboration aims to increase the number of building material manufacturing factories in Saudi Arabia.

“Today, we have five factories already commenced last year. We expect about 20 more factories to open throughout the next two years. We have close to 100 companies already expressing their intent to localize,” said Abdimomunova. 

She added that her department is assisting companies in identifying investment opportunities, helping them conduct feasibility studies, facilitating connections with relevant ministries and financial institutions, and supporting them throughout the entire investment process.

Abdimomunova also outlined additional efforts by the Real Estate and Construction Department to support contractors in the Kingdom.

She explained that the department is responsible for developing the sector and the ecosystem surrounding the real estate development projects under PIF.

“What my department is doing is basically activating and mobilizing the whole ecosystem, attracting international contractors, working with the local contractors and helping them grow and improve their capabilities, attracting foreign direct investment into manufacturing of building materials, construction equipment, working with the local manufacturing partners to help them expand their capacity and build new factories, as well,” said Abdimomunova. 

She added that the primary goal of her department is to reach out to the private sector outside of the PIF, and bring them in to become the partners of the projects initiated by the sovereign wealth fund. 

According to Abdimomunova, the department is trying to strengthen medium-sized contractors through various initiatives and upskilling projects. 

“We have a Contractor Prequalification Program. It’s a program that we run jointly with the Saudi Contractors Authority. It’s a platform which allows local contractors to register and pre-qualify to work with our development companies. Today we have almost 3,000 contractors registered on the platform and more than 300 contractors pre-qualified,” said Abdimomunova. 

She added: “We also have contractor upskilling bootcamps. It’s a training program. These bootcamps are organized either by ourselves or by development companies. Through these camps,  trying to give them the minimum skills that they need to be able to be invited to the projects and also to win this project.” 

Moody's affirms Egypt's Caa1 ratings with positive outlook

Moody’s affirms Egypt’s Caa1 ratings with positive outlook
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Moody's affirms Egypt's Caa1 ratings with positive outlook

Moody’s affirms Egypt’s Caa1 ratings with positive outlook
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Global credit rating agency Moody’s has affirmed Egypt’s Caa1 long-term foreign and local currency rating with a positive outlook, citing improved debt service prospects.

A report from the organization said the move was driven by the country’s stronger foreign exchange reserves and lower borrowing costs following the currency’s devaluation and flotation.

Moody’s awards a Caa1 rating to countries with poor quality and very high credit risks, but the positive outlook reflects the measures taken by the government to control inflation and interest rates.

According to the agency, some factors negatively affecting the credit profile include Egypt’s high, albeit declining debt ratio, very weak debt affordability compared to peers, and persistently large domestic and external financing needs. 

Egypt’s credit rating is much lower than that of its Middle East and North African neighbors, such as Saudi Arabia, which was ranked Aa3 with a stable outlook in November, and the UAE, which was rated Aa2 in the same month. 

Explaining its decision regarding Egypt, the Moody's report said: “Monetary policy credibility and effectiveness is increasing as the central bank maintains a policy stance consistent with inflation targeting and a floating exchange rate regime. This should allow policy rates to decline, bringing further relief on the cost of debt, while maintaining an environment favorable to steady foreign-currency inflows.” 

It added: “However, credit vulnerabilities reflected in the Caa1 ratings continue to pose risk to Egypt achieving durable improvements in fiscal and external positions.” 

According to Moody’s, some of the additional factors that played a crucial role in maintaining the positive outlook include the implementation of measures by the central bank to tighten the money supply as outlined in the International Monetary Fund program parameters. 

Some of those measures include suppression and repayment of direct central bank loans to public entities and a tightening in reserve money growth. 

The positive outlook also reflects prospects of an improvement in foreign direct investments in the country. 

“Significant foreign direct investment inflows and future project development commitments, together with the shift to a market-based exchange rate regime, have boosted capital inflows and replenished Egypt’s liquid foreign exchange reserve buffers to $36 billion in January 2025,” said Moody’s. 

In December, the IMF announced that it reached an agreement with Egyptian authorities, allowing the North African nation to access about $1.2 billion to strengthen its troubled finances. 

The IMF added that the funding access is subject to executive board approval. 

The high inflation rate and low revenue from the Suez Canal have drastically affected Egypt’s economy over the last few months. 

Speaking at the Rome MED — Mediterranean Dialogues conference in November, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty said that the country had incurred losses amounting to $8 billion due to a significant drop in the Suez Canal revenues. 

The US-based agency added that the constraints faced by Egypt’s economy could raise its susceptibility to capital outflows in times of external shocks. 

“This vulnerability is further compounded by ongoing risks to fiscal consolidation and sustained improvements in debt and debt affordability, taking into account large contingent liabilities in the public sector and very limited fiscal room to meet social spending needs while maintaining primary surpluses,” the report added. 

Moody’s also highlighted some possible scenarios that could lead to an upgrade of the country’s ratings, including the prospect of a significant and durable improvement in debt affordability through a sustained increase in revenue. 

The analysis added that sustained foreign direct investment inflows in the country could also boost confidence in Egypt’s growth prospects and macroeconomic rebalancing potential, supporting a higher rating.

Regarding the factors that could lead to a downgrade, Moody’s said: “A rising likelihood of renewed capital outflows or diminished inflows which reduce the prospect of a durable improvement in Egypt’s macroeconomic and external position would be credit negative.” 

Saudi credit card lending surges to $8.4bn amid digital payments boom 

Saudi credit card lending surges to $8.4bn amid digital payments boom 
Updated 20 February 2025
Dayan Abou Tine
Saudi credit card lending surges to $8.4bn amid digital payments boom 

Saudi credit card lending surges to $8.4bn amid digital payments boom 
Updated 20 February 2025
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Credit card lending in Saudi Arabia soared to an all-time high of SR31.37 billion ($8.4 billion) in 2024, reflecting a 16 percent annual increase as the Kingdom accelerates its shift toward digital payments. 

The latest data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, shows that credit card lending now accounts for 6.66 percent of total consumer financing, more than doubling over the past six years. 

The steady rise aligns with Vision 2030’s push for digital payments and reduced cash transactions, reinforcing the Kingdom’s shift toward a modern, cashless financial ecosystem. 

SAMA data also showed total consumer loans reached SR471 billion in 2024, up 6.6 percent year on year. This excludes real estate financing, finance leasing, and margin lending. 

Among lending categories, education financing saw the highest growth, surging 9.6 percent to SR8.17 billion. Tourism and travel loans followed, rising 8.1 percent to SR992 million, while borrowing for furniture and durable goods increased 7.97 percent to SR8.52 billion. 

Vehicle and private transportation loans remained the largest identified segment, accounting for 2.5 percent of total consumer loans at SR11.71 billion. Notably, 91.8 percent of consumer loans fell under the category of “Others.” 

Consumer loans typically feature fixed repayment schedules and lower interest rates, often used for major expenses such as vehicle purchases and education. 

In contrast, credit card lending operates as a revolving credit facility, allowing borrowers to access funds up to a set limit, with repayments at variable interest rates based on usage. 

While credit card lending remains significantly lower than overall consumer loans, its rapid expansion is driven by several key factors. 

One major catalyst is the increasing availability of Shariah-compliant credit card products. As a predominantly Islamic banking market, Saudi Arabia has seen rising demand for financial solutions that align with religious principles, making credit cards more attractive to a wider consumer base. 

Banks have also introduced flexible payment solutions to cater to customer needs, including the Flexi credit card — launched by the Saudi National Bank in partnership with Mastercard — that lets users split payments into four interest-free installments, enhancing financial flexibility. 

Promotional incentives have further fueled growth, with banks offering rewards programs, cashback offers, travel discounts, and zero-fee installment plans. American Express Saudi Arabia, for example, provides exclusive benefits on hotel stays and dining, encouraging frequent card usage. 

The Kingdom’s rapid transition to a cashless economy has also played a crucial role. Government initiatives promoting digital transactions have increased consumer reliance on electronic payments, while the expansion of contactless payment technology has enhanced convenience and security, strengthening trust in digital financial services. 

Technological advancements, including secure mobile banking solutions and digital wallets, have further boosted the appeal of credit cards. 

As financial institutions continue innovating and the government sustains its digital transformation drive, Saudi Arabia’s credit card market is poised for continued growth, cementing its role in the Kingdom’s evolving financial landscape. 

Oil Updates — crude eases after report of rising US inventories

Oil Updates — crude eases after report of rising US inventories
Updated 20 February 2025
Reuters
Oil Updates — crude eases after report of rising US inventories

Oil Updates — crude eases after report of rising US inventories
Updated 20 February 2025
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices edged lower on Thursday after an industry report showing a build in US crude stockpiles weighed on sentiment, falling back from gains made in the previous session on worries over supply disruptions in Russia.

Brent futures were down 17 cents at $75.87 a barrel by 9:00 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 30 cents to $71.95. The March contract expires on Thursday and the more active April contract eased 22 cents to $71.88.

Oil prices, which held near a one-week high on Wednesday, were on track to snap a three-session winning streak on Thursday.

US crude stocks rose by 3.34 million barrels last week, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures, on Wednesday.

Official oil inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration is due on Thursday. Both reports were delayed a day by a US holiday on Monday.

Analysts have forecast that about 2.2 million barrels of crude were added to US stockpiles in the week ended on Feb.14. If the forecasts are correct, energy firms would have added crude into storage for four weeks in a row for the first time since April 2024.

Import tariffs announced by the Trump administration could also dent oil prices by raising the cost of consumer goods, analysts said, weakening the global economy and reducing fuel demand. Concerns about European and Chinese demand were also helping keep prices in check.

“It is natural to be concerned about the global economic outlook as Donald Trump takes a sledgehammer smashing away at the existing global ‘free-trade structure’ with signals of 25 percent tariffs on car imports to the US,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief analyst commodities at SEB.

Separately, Russia said Caspian Pipeline Consortium oil flows, a major route for crude exports from Kazakhstan, were reduced by 30 percent-40 percent on Tuesday after a Ukraine drone attack on a pumping station. A 30 percent cut would equate to the loss of 380,000 barrels per day of market supply, Reuters calculations show.

However, other factors and potential boosts to oil supply added to concerns about prices.

In the Middle East, Israel and Hamas will begin indirect negotiations on a second stage of the Gaza ceasefire deal, which could weigh on oil prices by reducing the risk of further supply disruption.

Potential restarts of oil flows from Iraq’s Kurdistan region were offsetting supply risks, analysts at ING said.

“There’s talk that these flows could resume soon, after being offline since early 2023. A resumption could bring 300,000 barrels of supply per day onto the market,” ING analysts said in a note on Thursday.

Pakistan's finmin calls for technical support in meeting with World Bank delegation

Pakistan’s finmin calls for technical support in meeting with World Bank delegation
Updated 19 February 2025
Pakistan's finmin calls for technical support in meeting with World Bank delegation

Pakistan’s finmin calls for technical support in meeting with World Bank delegation
  • World Bank delegation arrived in Pakistan this week to discuss country’s economic projects and investments 
  • Muhammad Aurangzeb informs delegation of Pakistan’s economic gains and reforms agenda, says Finance Division 
Updated 19 February 2025
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday told a World Bank delegation that the country has enough financial assistance, stressing that it requires technical support and expertise to make the most of it. 
A delegation of nine executive directors of the World Bank arrived in Pakistan this week to discuss the country’s economic projects and investments, meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.
The World Bank last month announced it would provide Pakistan with $20 billion in loans over the next decade. These loans are expected to be invested in nutrition, education and renewable energies in the hope of stimulating private-sector growth in the country. 
“We have enough financial support and assistance; what we truly need now is the expertise and technical support to make the most of them,” Aurangzeb was quoted by Pakistan’s Finance Division as saying in a statement. 
Aurangzeb appreciated the international institution’s support for Pakistan’s economic growth and development agenda. He outlined the government’s structural reforms, focusing on revenue mobilization, energy sector reforms, restructuring of state-owned enterprises and privatization efforts. 
“He emphasized the government’s focus on fiscal discipline through expenditure control and broadening the tax base, highlighting ongoing rightsizing efforts and projected revenue growth,” the Finance Division said. 
The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to privatize loss-making public assets, saying that Islamabad was committed to ensuring a business-friendly environment where the private sector takes the lead in driving economic growth.
The Finance Division said that the delegation appreciated Pakistan’s reform agenda, noting that key economic measures were already yielding visible results. 
“Your government has been successful in touching every important aspect of the economy, and things seem to be achievable now if you stay the course,” the delegation said, as per the Finance Division.  
The World Bank officials also reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to continuing its collaboration with Pakistan, supporting priority sectors and providing the necessary technical expertise to help the country navigate economic challenges, the Finance Division said. 
Cash-strapped Pakistan has long suffered from a macroeconomic crisis, which caused it to come to the brink of a sovereign default in 2023. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) rescued Islamabad by agreeing to a last-gasp $3 billion bailout in 2023.
Last year, Islamabad secured a new $7 billion loan deal from the IMF. Since then, the country’s economy has started improving with weekly inflation coming down from 27 percent in 2023 to 1.8 percent in January year-on-year.

Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahsa records 500% growth in local, international tourists in 2024

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa records 500% growth in local, international tourists in 2024
Updated 19 February 2025
REEM WALID 
Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahsa records 500% growth in local, international tourists in 2024

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa records 500% growth in local, international tourists in 2024
Updated 19 February 2025
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa region saw a 500 percent surge in tourists, surpassing 3.2 million in 2024 compared to 2019, the Kingdom’s tourism minister said.

In a speech at the Al-Ahsa Forum 2025, held from Feb. 19-20, Ahmed Al-Khateeb shared that total tourist spending last year surpassed SR3.3 billion ($897 million), with a growth rate estimated at about 400 percent compared to 2019, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This falls in line with the ministry’s continued efforts to enable investment and qualify national cadres to enhance Al-Ahsa’s position as a prominent tourist destination in Saudi Arabia, the minister highlighted.

The growth also aligns with the qualitative shift in the regional hospitality sector. The number of licensed tourism facilities in the governorate grew by 52 percent compared to 2023, while the total number of licensed rooms reached 2,700 by the end of last year.

During his speech, Al-Khateeb also underlined the efforts made by the tourism sector, indicating that the Tourism Development Fund has financed several qualitative projects in the governorate, most notably the five-star “Hilton Al-Ahsa” hotel, “Radisson Blu” and “Hilton Garden Inn.”

He said the Ministry of Tourism has implemented several initiatives and various exemptions as well as incentive programs aimed at further elevating the investment environment in Al-Ahsa and that several projects have benefited from them, with a total value of SR3 billion in the governorate.

Al-Khateeb added that the ministry has provided more than 5,300 training prospects for national cadres in the governorate from 2023 until today, exceeding 50 percent of the target of training opportunities allocated by the ministry for the region, which was announced in the previous version of the forum.

He also said that the entity will continue working to qualify national cadres by providing the largest possible number of training opportunities for locals.

During a meeting with investors and entrepreneurs as part of his broader tour across Saudi regions in November, Al-Khateeb said that the Kingdom committed over SR3.5 billion to develop 17 tourism projects in Al-Ahsa, positioning the region as a key destination in the nation’s growing travel sector. 

At the time, the minister outlined plans to enhance the governorate’s tourism infrastructure while noting that the projects would add more than 1,800 hotel rooms, thereby leveraging Al-Ahsa’s natural and cultural assets to attract domestic and international visitors.

