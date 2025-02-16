Sandgrouse: An inspirational symbol of beauty and resilience in Jazan

JAZAN: The Jazan region of Saudi Arabia is a haven for a wide variety of birdlife, including the sandgrouse, a species admired for its striking crowned and striped beauty, remarkable desert adaptation, and its deep roots in Arab folklore and literature, inspiring poets and writers for generations.
From pre-Islamic poetry to modern works, the squawking sandgrouse has symbolized patience, endurance, loyalty, departure, and longing. Poets have drawn parallels between the bird’s arduous desert journeys and human experiences. One poet expresses a sense of shared hardship, comparing their own sorrow with the sandgrouse’s search for water.
In Saudi literature, the sandgrouse has also become a symbol of the free spirit, constantly on the move yet ultimately drawn back to its homeland, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Jazan poet Mohammed bin Ali Al-Sanousi, a prominent figure in the region’s poetic tradition, often incorporated imagery from the local environment, including the sandgrouse, into his work. He reflects on a sense of displacement and yearning for home, echoing the sandgrouse’s migratory nature.
Beyond literature, the sandgrouse appears in popular proverbs and oral traditions, frequently noted for its speed and ability to locate water in arid landscapes. The saying, “If you see a sandgrouse, know that water is near,” illustrates its practical significance as a guide for those crossing the desert.
Jazan welcomes the sandgrouse, especially during migration seasons. These birds, capable of reaching flight speeds of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour, travel up to 50 kilometers each day in search of sustenance. Their remarkable ability to carry water in their feathers, transporting it long distances to their young, exemplifies their dedication to nurturing their offspring.
The sandgrouse is an integral part of Jazan’s cultural heritage, inspiring artists and writers, and serving as a powerful reminder of the beauty and biodiversity of Saudi Arabia’s natural environment.
RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman held a telephone call with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
Prince Khalid congratulated Pete on the occasion of his appointment as Secretary of Defense of the United States.
Their conversation focused on Saudi-American relations and strategic cooperation in the defense field, as well as ways to develop the cooperation for mutual benefit, as well as the efforts to establish the foundations of international peace and security.
JEDDAH: In a journey that followed the path of one of history’s most legendary desert crossings, a British team of four endurance riders has retraced the famous route of T.E. Lawrence, better known as Lawrence of Arabia, across Saudi Arabia and Jordan.
Their remarkable expedition, inspired by the historic trek that helped change the course of the First World War, was a feat of endurance, history and adventure.
“A few of us last year were sitting around a table and mulling what was probably the most historic camel ride in recent history, and we came up with the one from Lawrence of Arabia,” Howard Leedham, one of the riders, told Arab News. “Nobody has ever done it since Lawrence, Auda Abu Tayi, Nasib Al-Bakri and Sherif Nasir did this ride.”
Their journey mirrored the original path taken by Lawrence and his Arab allies in 1917, beginning in Al-Wajh, Saudi Arabia, and traversing the vast desert landscapes toward Aqaba, Jordan. Along the way, the riders passed through key historical sites mentioned in Lawrence’s book, “Seven Pillars of Wisdom.”
Leedham said: “We stayed as faithful to the route as possible. We started in Al-Wajh on Jan. 14, having collected our camels from Tabuk and the LR Defenders from the Jeddah dealership … the trek took 25 days and we covered 1,100 km.”
Leedham is no stranger to extreme desert treks. “My previous experience is that I have crossed the UAE’s Empty Quarter twice on camels; each route was 640 km, which took 13 days. This was arranged by the Hamdan Heritage Center in Dubai. This is just my hobby; I run my own special situations security company serving global clients from the UAE.”
The other riders who trained in Tabuk during December were Martin Thompson, Riyadh resident Craig Ross, Mike Baker and James Calder. All five riders are former British soldiers.
The key historical sites they passed include Al-Wajh, A Red Sea coastal town in present-day Saudi Arabia that served as a key base for the Arab Revolt, as well as Aqaba, Wadi Rum, the Hejaz railway, Ma’an, Madinah, Wadi Bayir, Magawa Oasis and The Well of Dathna.
The expedition captured the true essence of the historic Lawrence route. The team faced tough challenges from the outset. Leedham said: “The most challenging part of the trip, to be honest, was the early days when we left Al-Wajh. We had two days transiting out of Al-Wajh toward the Hejaz Mountains and then had to climb the Hejaz Mountains in Saudi Arabia before heading up toward Fajer.”
Navigating the challenging terrain of Saudi Arabia was equally demanding. “Every single day we saw different terrain: Salt lakes, flat desert, hilly desert, volcanic formations, oasis, golden sand and red sand,” Leedham said. “The mountains in the background were so beautiful that it didn’t look real. It’s like somebody painted it.”
The team relied on modern technology to aid navigation: “We used Google Maps to plot the route in detail and then backed it up with GPS. However, we found it quite limiting due to the lack of contour information. We therefore had to pick our way through or around high ground.”
The route transited the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve and the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve, which provided permits. Rangers from the reserves helped the team.
“We applied to both of those entities and asked them if we could cross their nature reserves because really, the whole time we spent in Saudi Arabia, we were in those reserves,” Leedham said. The riders witnessed the breathtaking natural beauty, rich biodiversity and deep historical significance of the two sites.
The team set an ambitious target. “We set out to cover 50 km a day, and we achieved that,” Leedham said.
Before nightfall, the riders would prepare to rest in anticipation of the next day’s journey.
The expedition lasted 25 days, covering a distance of more than 1,000 km across Saudi Arabia and Jordan.
“We came through the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve with stunning wadis and rock formations. We passed through the most beautiful oasis as well, which Lawrence actually describes in his book, ‘Seven Pillars of Wisdom.’ We saw beautiful red stone, beautiful greenery, birds singing, which is all fantastic,” Leedham said.
Beyond the physical demands, the riders sought to reconnect with history by visiting key locations tied to Lawrence’s journey. “We tried to visit all the places that Lawrence mentions in his book, like the Well of Dathna, the oasis as we got over the Hejaz and Wadi Saham.”
After crossing the Nefud plain to Fajr, the riders continued northeast to the Meegowa Oasis.
From there, they turned northwest toward Wadi Al- Sirhan, stopped at Wadi Bayr and continued up to the Al-Hadithah border crossing into Jordan to rejoin Wadi Bayr toward Bayr Fort, Jafr, Ma’an, Wadi Rum and finally, Aqaba.
No such journey would be possible without the trusty ships of the desert. “We chose camels, and we had four riders and eight camels in Saudi. We got them from Tabuk and trained in December,” Leedham said. The camels became an integral part of the team, making the eventual parting an emotional moment. “We had to say goodbye to our Saudi camels, which was quite a sad moment because they’d done so well for us for two weeks.”
The team faced extreme conditions along the way. “We lived in tents and experienced temperatures from 37 to minus 5 degrees Celsius, as well as strong winds and sandstorms.”
Encounters with Bedouin were a crucial part of the journey. “We encountered Bedouin. We had leased our 10 Saudi camels from Bedouin, so they had some guys in our support team. Also, we would stop at Bedouin camps to ask for water for the camels, we were always made fantastically welcome by all,” Leedham said.
Finally, after many exhausting weeks of traveling through the desert, the team arrived at their destination on Friday.
Recreating Lawrence of Arabia’s epic journey was more than just an endurance challenge to the team. “It was a living tribute to history, a celebration of the vast and stunning Saudi and Jordanian landscapes, and a true bond between humans and camels,” Leedham said.
RIYADH: King Saud University in Riyadh hosted Athka KSU, one of the largest AI-focused events at universities in the Kingdom.
Academic experts told Arab News that the event reinforced the concept of “experiential learning” by providing a dynamic environment in which students and researchers could engage in hands-on experiences simulating real-world challenges.
Organized in collaboration with the Saudi Data and AI Authority, Athka KSU aimed to equip students, faculty, and staff with advanced technological skills.
It featured an intensive program with a diverse range of activities designed to develop participants’ skills in AI, while enhancing their cognitive, personal, and practical abilities.
The program, attended by hundreds of university students, included live applications, hands-on experiments, and showcases of leading global AI advancements.
A series of interactive challenges tested students’ skills through direct engagement with AI technologies, offering a unique experience that blended competition with innovation.
The event also highlighted the latest AI technologies used in the university’s labs, giving participants hands-on exposure to advanced applications.
As part of the event, King Saud University, in collaboration with SDAIA and Huawei, launched a research fellowship program and inaugurated AI Labs at the College of Food and Agriculture Sciences and the College of Computer and Information Sciences.
Rafiq Mahab Jamaluddin, professor of computer science at the university, said that the event equipped participants with critical thinking and problem-solving skills essential for keeping pace with the modern job market.
“The success of such initiatives highlights the urgent need to modernize university curricula, ensuring alignment with the evolving demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” Jamaluddin said.
“Universities should continue to bridge the gap between theoretical education and hands-on application, ensuring graduates are globally competitive and equipped to drive digital transformation.”
Majed Al-Azouni, a lecturer at Al-Manzala Academy of Science and Technology in Egypt, described the event as a bold, forward-looking initiative toward thriving digital transformation.
“AI-focused events, such as Athka KSU, serve as key drivers in shaping young minds and fostering innovation within advanced academic environments,” Al-Azouni added.
Al-Azouni, who is also a member of the Arab Scientific Society for Transport, emphasized that such initiatives go beyond knowledge transfer and offer students and researchers hands-on experiences that simulate real-world challenges, ultimately shaping a generation of specialists capable of transforming ideas into effective applications.
He said that collaboration between universities and the industrial sector is a fundamental pillar of these initiatives’ success, providing students with valuable insights into market needs, and enabling them to develop practical solutions that address industry demands.
“Engaging startups and research institutions paves the way for developing viable, market-ready projects,” Al-Azouni said.
RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Albudaiwi met with Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chairman of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Military Committee, on the sidelines of the 61st Munich Security Conference in Germany.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest regional and international developments, focusing on the situation in Gaza and the wider region, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The GCC chief stressed the need to intensify international efforts to end the suffering of the Palestinian people and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Albudaiwi reaffirmed the GCC’s commitment to regional stability and international efforts to resolve humanitarian crises.
Dragone emphasized the important role of the GCC states in maintaining regional and international security and stability, praising their status in regional and international forums.
Also on Saturday, Albudaiwi underscored the importance of strengthening food security and humanitarian aid amid escalating regional and global crises.
His remarks came during a meeting with World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy Hensley McCain in Munich.
During their discussions, they reviewed the WFP’s efforts to support countries facing hunger and food insecurity, including initiatives like "Changing Lives," which aims to improve the living conditions of the most vulnerable populations.
They also explored ways to enhance cooperation in food security and humanitarian aid, stressing the need for greater global coordination to ensure timely and effective assistance reaches those in need.
Albudaiwi commended the WFP for its critical role in providing urgent aid and reaffirmed the GCC’s support for food security initiatives. In turn, McCain acknowledged the humanitarian contributions of GCC nations, highlighting their significant role in addressing both regional and international crises.