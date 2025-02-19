You are here

Saudi Arabia's NDMC eyes green bond issuances in 2025

Speakers at a panel organized at a special event as part of the Capital Markets Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday. AN photo
Speakers at a panel organized at a special event as part of the Capital Markets Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday. AN photo
Updated 19 February 2025
Nadin Hassan
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC eyes green bond issuances in 2025

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC eyes green bond issuances in 2025
Updated 19 February 2025
Nadin Hassan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center is considering issuing green bonds in international markets after finalizing its green framework in 2024, a senior official said.

At the Capital Markets & the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia event, Muhannad Mufti, chief of portfolio management at NDMC, highlighted that the Kingdom has introduced key debt programs to ensure sustainable access to capital markets and strengthen the yield curve.

Mufti explained: “The NDMC launched the GMT program in 2016, which focused on international issuances. We also introduced a local sukuk program to help with price discovery and expand the yield curve, with maturities ranging from 7 to 30 years. Additionally, we launched the international sukuk program.”

He added, “In 2024, we finalized the green framework, and throughout this year, we are exploring opportunities to issue in the green market.”

Debt market evolution

Saudi Arabia's debt market has seen significant growth, with experts noting a surge in investor interest in debt instruments amid rising interest rates.

Mohammed Al-Bensaleh, head of debt financing at Al Rajhi Capital, emphasized the local debt capital market’s expansion, which has consistently outpaced the equity market in recent years.

“The local debt capital market has historically been larger than the equity market. Some corporates initially issued in the local capital market but later shifted focus to other funding sources for reasons such as process, currency requirements, cost, or flexibility,” Al-Bensaleh explained.

He pointed out that despite liquidity pressures, the loan market remains significantly larger than the capital market, creating opportunities for issuers.

“Especially in the current environment, we’re seeing more investors focusing on debt instruments as an investment avenue, which wasn’t the case just three years ago when interest rates were very low,” he added.

Mohammad Al-Faadhel, assistant deputy of financing at the Capital Market Authority, discussed the structured evolution of Saudi Arabia’s financing landscape and how the debt capital market is poised for further acceleration, especially following Vision 2030 reforms.

“I want to take a step back and look at how financing evolves. Typically, in other markets, it starts with bank loans, progresses to the equity market, then to bond markets, and eventually more complex instruments like derivatives and structured products,” Al-Faadhel said.

He highlighted the influence of Vision 2030 in transforming the Kingdom from a capital exporter to a market where credit outpaces deposits, creating an ideal environment for the debt market to grow.

“We haven’t left this to chance. Together with other stakeholders, we’ve proactively established the Sukuk and Development Capital Market Committee to remove obstacles and support the market’s growth,” he concluded.

Key challenges and future outlook

While Saudi Arabia’s debt market is rapidly maturing, several challenges remain. Al-Bensaleh highlighted three key obstacles: liquidity for government sukuk, expanding corporate debt issuances, and introducing securitization.

“To address liquidity for government sukuk, we’ve implemented several measures, including the introduction of a market-making framework by the exchange in January, the launch of the omnibus account structure in November, and the near completion of licensing an alternative trading system,” he explained.

On the corporate side, efforts are underway to simplify listing requirements and encourage broader participation.

“We’ve reduced some requirements by 50 percent without compromising investment protection. As a result, we’ve seen increased activity and expect a strong pipeline of approvals in 2025,” Al-Bensaleh added.

The push toward green and sustainable finance is another critical area, with regulatory bodies set to introduce new guidelines for green, social, and sustainability-linked bonds by the end of March.

Looking ahead, Al-Faadhel outlined the Kingdom’s ambitions for the debt market, aiming to increase the debt-to-bank loan ratio from the current 11 percent debt-to-89 percent bank loan split to the mid-20s within five years, and closer to G20 averages in the next decade.

“Currently, the split between bank loans and the debt capital market is far below G20 levels. In five years, we aim to move from 11 percent to the mid-20s, and hopefully, within 10 years, align closer with G20 averages. That’s our goal,” he concluded.

With strategic reforms, growing investor interest, and proactive regulatory bodies, Saudi Arabia’s debt market is set for substantial growth, positioning the Kingdom as a key player in regional and global capital markets.

Topics: Capital Markets Forum NDMC Sukuk bonds green bonds

Saudi Arabia boosts maritime connectivity with Syria, Turkiye via EXS6 service

Saudi Arabia boosts maritime connectivity with Syria, Turkiye via EXS6 service
Updated 25 February 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Saudi Arabia boosts maritime connectivity with Syria, Turkiye via EXS6 service

Saudi Arabia boosts maritime connectivity with Syria, Turkiye via EXS6 service
Updated 25 February 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s maritime connectivity with Syria and Turkiye is set to improve with the launch of the EXS6 shipping service, strengthening the Kingdom’s trade links with international markets.

Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, announced on Feb. 25 the addition of a new shipping service by Caerus, which will connect Jeddah Islamic Port with İskenderun Port in Turkiye and Latakia Port in Syria — offering a capacity of 858 twenty-foot equivalent units. 

This will enhance the terminal’s competitive advantage, improve maritime connectivity, support national exports and imports, and strengthen maritime ties between Saudi Arabia and Syria.

According to Mawani’s statement, the service launch also maximizes Jeddah’s port competitive value.

The development aligns with the authority’s strategy to improve the Kingdom’s standing in the global maritime connectivity index, optimize port operations, and strengthen the nation’s trade ties with international markets.

It also supports the country’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy — a comprehensive plan designed to transform Saudi Arabia into a global logistics hub, enhancing its position as a key international trade and transport center. 

Mawani, which recently earned the bronze level in the 2024 King Abdulaziz Quality Award for the government sector, emphasized its role in advancing the development of Saudi ports through strategic partnerships with major international shipping lines. These efforts are enhancing the global standing of the ports, expanding maritime trade routes, and improving infrastructure and operational efficiency.

Earlier in February, Mawani introduced five new shipping services by Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk at Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, and Jubail Commercial Port, aimed at strengthening the Kingdom’s ports and boosting their regional and global competitiveness.

The new services link these terminals to key international destinations, including Port Said in Egypt, Morocco’s Tangier, and Algeciras in Spain. The destinations also include Aqaba in Jordan, Jebel Ali in the UAE, and Mundra and Pipavav of India, as well as Salalah in Oman, with a combined capacity of 19,869 TEUs.

Jeddah Islamic Port has been chosen as the central hub for the “Gemini” collaboration between Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk, further cementing Saudi ports’ role as a logistics hub bridging three continents. This move enhances cargo-handling efficiency, supports trade growth, and drives economic development, Mawani said.

Topics: ports Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

Australian firms set sights on Saudi construction sector as trade ties deepen 

Australian firms set sights on Saudi construction sector as trade ties deepen 
Updated 45 min 19 sec ago
Reem Walid
Follow

Australian firms set sights on Saudi construction sector as trade ties deepen 

Australian firms set sights on Saudi construction sector as trade ties deepen 
Updated 45 min 19 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s giga and megaprojects are drawing fresh interest from Australian businesses, with over 90 companies exploring new partnership opportunities to expand their footprint in the Kingdom’s booming construction sector. 

At a business-to-business meeting hosted by the Australian Saudi Business Council at the Federation of Saudi Chambers, discussions focused on how Australian firms could leverage their expertise in infrastructure, sustainable construction, and smart city technologies to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 transformation.  

The event featured a delegation from the New South Wales Government, which is also participating in the Big 5 construction exhibition. 

This comes as Saudi-Australian trade relations continue on an upward trajectory, with trade volume reaching approximately $1.92 billion in 2023. Australia exported $1.07 billion worth of goods to Saudi Arabia and imported $847 million, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, an online data visualization and distribution platform. 

“Construction remains a major sector of opportunity, with over 11,000 Australians currently working in Saudi Arabia, primarily on mega and giga-projects. There is immense potential for Australian businesses to expand their presence in the Kingdom,” said Sam Jamsheedi, chairman of the Australian Saudi Business Council. 

This aligns with the memorandum of understanding signed in May between the Australian-Saudi Business Council and Forum and the Export Council of Australia to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors.  

His Saudi counterpart, Talal Al-Sheer, underscored the importance of deepening economic ties between the two nations. “The Saudi-Australian relationship is a key driver of growth. Over the past three years, the Official Business Council has facilitated market entry into Saudi Arabia, fostering joint ventures with local firms,” he said.  

NSW Trade Commissioner Moin Anwar emphasized the significance of direct engagement in strengthening economic cooperation. “Meetings like these are crucial for expanding our bilateral relationship across various sectors. Construction and infrastructure are among the primary pillars where Australia can contribute significantly to Saudi Arabia’s development,” he said. 

Several Australian firms showcased their capabilities in advanced building solutions, attracting strong interest from Saudi stakeholders eager to incorporate global expertise into the Kingdom’s large-scale developments.  

The networking sessions also provided businesses with opportunities to exchange knowledge and discuss synergies in line with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious economic diversification goals. 

The meeting served as a strategic platform for both nations to reinforce trade and investment ties, positioning Australian businesses as key players in Saudi Arabia’s multibillion-dollar infrastructure drive.

Topics: Saudi construction sector

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 12,301

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 12,301
Updated 25 February 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 12,301

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 12,301
Updated 25 February 2025
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dipped on Tuesday, losing 18.23 points, or 0.15 percent, to close at 12,301.23.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.31 billion ($1.41 billion), as 108 stocks advanced, while 128 retreated.    

The MSCI Tadawul Index decreased by 2.09 points, or 0.14 percent, to close at 1,542.86.

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, dipped, losing 124.95 points, or 0.4 percent, to close at 31,272.73. This comes as 34 stocks advanced while 52 retreated. 

The best-performing stock was Miahona Co., with its share price surging by 5.88 percent to SR25.75.

Other top performers included Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co., which saw its share price rise by 4.24 percent to SR45.50, and Saudi Industrial Development Co., which saw a 4.23 percent increase to SR29.60. 

The worst performer was Saudi Ceramic Co., whose share price fell by 9.97 percent to SR30.25. 

CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. and Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. also saw declines, with their shares dropping by 9.47 percent and 8.47 percent to SR43.50 and SR15.12, respectively.

On the announcements front, Saudi Ceramic Co. announced its financial results for 2024, with net losses reaching SR79.2 million, down by 66.6 percent compared to the previous year. 

In a statement on Tadawul, the company attributed the decrease to the losses recorded in 2023. The company allocated an SR165 million provision to cover the impact of a fire incident at one of its factories and recognized an SR78 million asset impairment in its subsidiary, Ceramic Pipes Co.

Additionally, this year’s net loss was affected by non-cash losses, including an SR51 million impairment in property, plant, and equipment in the red bricks sector and the Ceramic Pipes Co., as well as SR44 million in inventory provisions. Selling and distribution expenses increased due to rising transportation costs following the fuel price hike at the beginning of 2024.

Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. announced its annual financial results for 2024. The company’s net profit in 2024 reached SR356.5 million, up from SR292.4 million in the previous year, driven by strong revenue growth and an effective strategy to optimize profitability and operating cost control.  

The firm also highlighted that a profit contribution from the joint venture in Algeria supported earnings but was partially offset by the negative foreign exchange impact of the Egyptian pound devaluation. 

In Tuesday’s trading session, Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co.’s shares traded 3.60 percent higher on the main market to close at SR167. 

National Medical Care Co. also announced its financial results for the previous year, with net profits reaching SR298.1 million, up 23.7 percent compared to 2023. 

In a statement on Tadawul, the company attributed the increase in profit to several factors. These included higher revenue, a lower cost-of-sales ratio, improved cost efficiency, and a 22.8 percent rise in gross profit due to better margins.  

It also benefited from the reversal of some legal claims, contributions from the full-year impact of the Chronic Care Hospital acquired in November 2023, higher other income, and favorable Zakat expenses from finalized assessments for 2019-2022, which led to the reversal of previous provisions. 

However, these gains were partially offset by several factors. Marketing expenses increased due to more campaigns, while provisions for expected credit losses rose due to economic adjustments and slower recoveries.  

General and administrative expenses also grew due to the consolidation of new facilities acquired in 2023. Additionally, higher interest costs from new financing and losses from Al Salam Hospital in the three months following its October acquisition contributed to the offset. 

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization improved to SR377.4 million from SR301.7 million in 2023. The EBITDA margin increased by 1.3 percentage points, reaching 29.2 percent.

National Medical Care Co.’s shares traded 1.77 percent higher in today’s trading session on the main market to close at SR172.80.

Wataniya Insurance Co. announced its annual financial results for 2024. The firm’s net profit after zakat attributable to shareholders in 2024 reached SR103 million, up from SR84.5 million in the previous year, driven by two factors: an increase of SR7.3 million in net insurance service results from the company’s directly written business, driven by business growth, and an increase of SR26.3 million in investment returns. 

However, these gains were partially offset by a decrease in the share of surplus from insurance pools, which amounted to SR1.7 million, down 84.9 percent from the previous year. Additionally, other operating expenses increased to SR22.1 million, up 7.5 percent from the previous year. 

Wataniya Insurance Co.’s shares traded 2.24 percent higher on the main market to close at SR23.70.

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI

Oman and Palestine strengthen financial ties with stock exchange deal

Oman and Palestine strengthen financial ties with stock exchange deal
Updated 25 February 2025
REEM WALID 
Follow

Oman and Palestine strengthen financial ties with stock exchange deal

Oman and Palestine strengthen financial ties with stock exchange deal
  • Initiative is expected to strengthen both markets by improving operational efficiency
  • Additional collaboration will focus on governance and sustainability
Updated 25 February 2025
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Muscat and Palestine’s stock exchanges have signed a cooperation agreement to enhance financial integration, facilitate cross-border investments, and bolster market access. 

The memorandum of cooperation between the Muscat Stock Exchange and the Palestine Exchange outlines a framework for information sharing, dual listings, and broker participation, Oman News Agency reported. 

The initiative is expected to strengthen both markets by improving operational efficiency and aligning financial disclosure practices with international standards. 

While Oman-Palestine trade remains relatively small, the agreement reflects broader regional trends. As of 2023, Oman’s exports to Palestine totaled approximately $10.59 million, while imports stood at $145,770, according to the UN COMTRADE database. 

The pact comes amid a record year for Arab stock markets, with Gulf Cooperation Council exchanges witnessing the highest initial public offering volumes on record in 2024 — 53 listings across the region, according to PwC’s latest market review. 

The agreement was signed by Haitham bin Salem Al-Salmi, the CEO of Muscat Stock Exchange, and Nihad Kamal, the director general of Palestine Exchange. 

The two sides emphasized the importance of the memorandum as a key milestone in enhancing financial integration between Arab stock exchanges and improving financial services in both markets. 

They also highlighted the need to develop advisory services and offer specialized training programs for stock exchange employees and investors, thereby increasing knowledge of financial markets and trading mechanisms. 

Additional collaboration will focus on governance and sustainability, as well as initiatives to improve financial literacy through educational and cultural programs. 

Earlier this month, during a panel discussion at the Capital Markets Forum in Riyadh, Al-Salmi said Oman is working to elevate its market to Emerging Market status and is implementing various initiatives as part of Vision 2040. 

He added that the exchange has begun aligning its market infrastructure with the required standards to enhance accessibility and attractiveness. 

Al-Salmi also said that in 2024, Oman’s exchange was highly active in boosting liquidity and market capitalization, adding the exchange had two listings, one of which was the country’s largest IPO, adding $8 billion to the market. 

Founded in 1995, PEX has been key to promoting investment in Palestine. It became a publicly traded company in 2010, making it the second Arab stock exchange fully privately owned. As of 2024, it lists 49 companies with a market cap of $4.3 billion but has been hit hard by the war in Gaza and West Bank restrictions. 

PEX reported a 59 percent drop in net profit for 2024, down to $336,667 from $829,762 in 2023. Trading value fell 50 percent to $164 million, while the Al-Quds Index dropped 90 points or 15 percent. 

In a press release earlier this month, Chairman Samir Hulileh attributed the losses to the ongoing conflict in Gaza and restrictions in the West Bank, citing a 28 percent economic contraction and a rise in unemployment to 51 percent. 

Despite these setbacks, PEX remains listed in global financial indices, including FTSE Global, Morgan Stanley, and Standard & Poor’s Frontier Markets. The exchange aims to enhance financial disclosure, improve governance standards, and promote sustainability under the new partnership with MSX. 

Topics: Palestine Oman

Egypt’s banking sector sees 27% growth in deposits and credit facilities 

Egypt’s banking sector sees 27% growth in deposits and credit facilities 
Updated 25 February 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Egypt’s banking sector sees 27% growth in deposits and credit facilities 

Egypt’s banking sector sees 27% growth in deposits and credit facilities 
Updated 25 February 2025
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Egypt’s banking sector recorded a 26.9 percent rise in total deposits in the 2023/2024 fiscal year compared to the previous 12-month period, official data has revealed.

The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics reported that total banking deposits reached 11.99 trillion Egyptian pounds ($237 million), reflecting increased banking activity across various economic sectors. 

Egypt’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30 of the following year.

This growth comes as inflation peaked at 38 percent in September 2023, prompting individuals and businesses to increase savings in banks as a hedge against currency devaluation. Attractive interest rates set by the central bank and financial inclusion initiatives under the country’s Vision 2030 initiative also contributed to deposit growth.

CAPMAS data showed that the household sector dominated Egypt’s banking deposits, with total balances reaching 7.03 trillion pounds — up 27.5 percent from the previous year.

Individual depositors accounted for 95.9 percent of household deposits, highlighting strong savings trends among Egyptian citizens. Overall, the household sector controlled 58.6 percent of total banking deposits.

The business arena also saw significant growth, with deposits rising to 1.99 trillion pounds — a 37.6 percent increase from the previous fiscal year.

Organized private sector entities held 78.7 percent of these deposits, underscoring their expanding economic footprint. Businesses’s share of total banking deposits stood at 16.6 percent.

Deposits from the public services sector reached 1.6 trillion pounds, reflecting a 5 percent annual increase.

Treasury and government administrative deposits accounted for 97.6 percent of this total, highlighting the sector’s reliance on banking institutions for financial management. The public services sector’s share of total deposits was 13.4 percent.

Credit facilities also saw robust expansion, with total balances rising to 7.21 trillion pounds in 2023/2024, marking a 50.2 percent year-on-year increase. This surge was primarily driven by strong lending to the private and public business sectors.

The private business sector received 2.22 trillion pounds in credit, a 29.2 percent annual increase. Of this, the organized private sector accounted for 1.79 trillion pounds, making up 80.9 percent of total credit allocated to private enterprises. The private sector’s share of total banking credit facilities stood at 30.7 percent.

The public business sector also saw a sharp rise in credit allocations, receiving 3.08 trillion pounds in 2023/2024 — a 105 percent increase from the prior year.

Economic authorities within this sector held 2.71 trillion pounds in credit, representing 88 percent of total public sector credit allocations. Consequently, the public sector accounted for 42.7 percent of Egypt’s total banking credit facilities.

The banking sector’s liquidity surplus grew to 4.78 trillion pounds, a 2.8 percent increase from the previous year, indicating strong financial stability. The total volume of banking credit extended reached 39.8 percent of total deposits, reflecting the sector’s robust lending activity.

Topics: Egypt economy Egypt banking

