Saudi investment ministry inks deal with Sana to boost entrepreneurial ecosystem in Al-Ahsa

RIYADH: A new cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Investment and Prince Ahmed bin Fahd bin Salman Center will see Saudi Arabia enhance its entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Al-Ahsa region.

The deal signed with the center, also known as Sana, focuses on attracting pioneering companies and innovators while fostering a business-friendly environment.

The Kingdom is increasingly being recognized for its growing enteprise-friendly landscape, securing third position in the 2023-2024 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report.

The latest initiative, inked at the Al-Ahsa Forum 2025 in Al-Ahsa, also seeks to foster greater engagement with creative thinkers and business leaders through investment meetings and events, and will support the issuance of entrepreneurial licenses and provide access to essential services.

Moreover, the Sana agreement seeks to explore investment opportunities, encourage strategic partnerships, and promote investment alliances that enhance the competitiveness of the entrepreneurship sector in Saudi Arabia.

The new deal comes against a backdrop of venture capital pouring into the Kingdom, with the country retaining its position as the leading destination for such funds in the MENA region in 2024, raising $750 million, according to a report from regional venture platform MAGNiTT.

This marked the second consecutive year the Kingdom has led regional VC rankings. Saudi Arabia accounted for 40 percent of the total amount deployed in MENA, closing 178 deals, the most of any nation in the region.

Speaking to Arab News at at the LEAP 2025 Tech Conference held in February, Mohammed Al-Zubi —founder of Saudi venture capital firm Nama Ventures — explained that the nation is rapidly becoming a key player in the regional technology ecosystem and is emerging as the “center of gravity” for Middle East startups.

Al-Zubi believes Saudi Arabia’s support for the startup ecosystem is unmatched globally. Having spent time in Silicon Valley, London, and the Middle East, he argued that the Kingdom’s government-led initiatives are unparalleled.

According to the international policy advisory and research organization Startup Genome, Riyadh ranked among the top five startup ecosystems in the Middle East and North Africa in June, in collaboration with the Global Entrepreneurship Network.