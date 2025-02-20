You are here

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,388   
The best-performing stock was Anaam International Holding Group. Shutterstuck
Updated 20 February 2025
Nadin Hassan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged up on Thursday, gaining 70.56 points, or 0.57 percent, to close at 12,388.15. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.95 billion ($1.58 billion), as 95 of the listed stocks advanced, while 137 retreated.    

The MSCI Tadawul Index increased by 13.19 points, or 0.86 percent, to close at 1,551.49. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu rose, gaining 44.37 points, or 0.14 percent, to close at 31,474.69. This came as 40 of the listed stocks advanced, while 47 retreated. 

The best-performing stock was Anaam International Holding Group, with its share price surging by 6.33 percent to SR23.84. 

Other top performers included Etihad Etisalat Co., which saw its share price rise by 5.35 percent to SR63, and Tourism Enterprise Co., which saw a 4.65 percent increase to SR0.90. 

The biggest decline of the day was seen in Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co., with its share price dropping 9.83 percent to SR15.96. 

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. saw its share price drop 6.77 percent to close at SR67.50, while Astra Industrial Group fell 4.81 percent to SR182, reflecting broader market pressures.

Following this, Saudi Steel Pipe Co. reported its annual results for 2024, with net profits rising 15.21 percent year-on-year to SR250 million. 

In a Tadawul filing, the company said the profit increase was driven by a rise in gross profit to SR399 million in 2024 from SR283 million the previous year, largely due to higher sales volumes. 

Astra Industrial Group reported interim financial results for the period ending Dec. 31, with net profits rising 23.99 percent year on year to SR589.34 million. 

The company attributed the growth to higher gross profit across all sectors, increased sales value, and a rise in other income. 

Meanwhile, shares of Yamama Cement Co. fell 1.89 percent on the main market today, closing at SR36.25. 

In a separate announcement, Nayifat Finance Co. posted its annual results for 2024, with net profits surging 47.93 percent to SR131.23 million. 

The company credited the profit increase to higher operational earnings, driven by a decline in the net charge for expected credit loss allowance due to improved write-off recoveries. 

In today’s trading, Nayifat Finance Co.’s shares edged up 0.83 percent on the main market to close at SR14.74. 

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

ABU DHABI: Egypt aims to move state-owned enterprises to be managed by the country’s sovereign wealth fund, to maximize the return on state assets, Investment Minister Hassan El-Khatib said on Wednesday.

Egypt has been divesting state assets under a program to boost the role of the private sector, a requirement imposed by the International Monetary Fund for an expanded $8 billion loan.

“I want to move the state-owned enterprises in batches to the (sovereign wealth) fund to manage, to maximize the return on, say, state assets,” Khatib told the Investopia 2025 conference in Abu Dhabi.

Egypt’s $12 billion sovereign wealth fund was established in 2018 in an aim to foster private sector partnerships and help foreign investment to flow into state-owned companies. But the government and military have been hesitant to relinquish control over some assets.

However, the government has been trying expedite the program, seeking to sell stakes in at least 10 companies in 2025, including two military-owned companies.

“I see we have a lot of good companies. As we move them, get the private sector to run them, have the proper governance, partner with the private sector, list in some cases. So the perception of the sovereign wealth fund will be maximization of yield on the return value and the valuation,” Khatib added.

Updated 26 February 2025
Reem Walid
Updated 26 February 2025
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Residential transaction values in Saudi Arabia surged 35 percent over the past 5 years to reach SR164.8 billion ($43.94 billion), according to a report from Knight Frank.

The findings showed that these deals, which accounted for 61.5 percent of all real estate agreements by total value, registered a 38 percent increase in the number of sales to just under 202,661 during the same period.

This falls in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal to reach a 70 percent homeownership rate by 2030. It also aligns well with Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting access to affordable, quality housing for all citizens.

“Undoubtedly, the next big area of focus for developers will be on creating new and additional sources of demand, which may soon materialize in the much-anticipated change in foreign ownership laws,” Partner and Head of Research in the Middle East and North Africa region Faisal Durrani said.

“We continue to march toward an eventual and much-anticipated easing in international ownership laws in the Kingdom. The recent change in investor rules allowing international investors to access the property markets in the Holy Cities through listed companies, announced in January, will help to begin addressing the pent-up demand from international investors hungry to access real estate markets in the Kingdom’s Holy Cities,” he added. 

The study further revealed that several factors have contributed to the growth of residential real estate transactions in Saudi Arabia in recent years. In 2023, over 96,000 families benefited from the Kingdom’s Housing Program, which provides access to affordable home financing options. By the first half of 2024, another 55,000 families had gained from this initiative.

The release further revealed that despite record-high prices in cities like Riyadh, 45 percent of affluent Saudis are still eager to buy a home this year.

It also indicated that while the domestic homeownership rate is nearing the government’s 70 percent target for 2030, rising borrowing costs and escalating house prices are dampening demand. 

Knight Frank’s survey, conducted with YouGov and covering 1,037 households in the Kingdom — including 100 Saudi-based expats — highlighted a reduced interest in property purchases among first-time and current homeowners.

“What we are experiencing now is an organic slowing in demand as the 70 percent home ownership target approaches and as residential values start to peak in the current cycle. The rampant house price growth across the country, too, is curbing the appetite to purchase,” Regional Partner in Strategy and Consulting in Saudi Arabia at Knight Frank, Harmen de Jong, said.

“This has been evidenced by our survey results, as among our respondents, just 33 percent plan to buy a home or upgrade their accommodation in 2025, which is down on the 40 percent figure we recorded in 2023, which underscores the success the authorities have had in boosting home ownership levels,” he added. 

The analysis unveiled that first-time buyers’ demand for home purchases has decreased to 29 percent, down from 40 percent in 2023 to 84 percent in 2022. 

The property firm highlighted that the government’s initiatives to increase homeownership among Saudi nationals, which reached 63.7 percent by the end of 2023, are now bringing the target of 70 percent by 2030 within close reach.

In Riyadh, apartment prices have increased by 75 percent over the past five years, while villa prices have risen by 39 percent during the same timeframe. 

The high-interest-rate environment, with current levels at 5 percent compared to 1 percent in 2021, is further contributing to the growing factors reducing demand.

Updated 26 February 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Updated 26 February 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Improving economic conditions, stronger loan quality, and a resilient banking sector have led Moody’s Investors Service to upgrade its outlook on Oman’s banking system from “stable” to “positive.” 

The agency cited steady non-oil growth, improving borrower repayment capacity, and the government’s enhanced ability to support banks as key factors in its revised assessment. 

Moody’s expects Oman’s non-oil economy to grow by approximately 3 percent in 2025-26, supported by strong business and consumer confidence, a recovery in tourism, and private sector investments in manufacturing, transportation, and renewable energy. 

The rating agency also projects overall gross domestic product growth to accelerate to 2.4 percent in 2025, up from an estimated 1.7 percent in 2024, partly due to a recovery in oil production. 

Loan quality in Oman’s banking sector is expected to strengthen as economic expansion supports borrowers’ repayment capacity. 

Moody’s anticipates a decline in problem loans — those at risk of default — in 2025-2026, along with a reduction in Stage 2 loans, which carry higher credit risks but remain performing. 

Omani banks’ capital positions remain robust, with tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets expected to stay between 13 percent and 14 percent over the next 12 to 18 months. 

Additionally, profitability levels are projected to remain steady, with net income likely to hover around 11 percent of tangible assets in 2025, Moody’s stated. 

Loan-loss provisioning is expected to decline in a more supportive economic environment, while cost efficiencies from digitalization could offset rising operational expenses.   

Liquidity buffers in Omani banks remain solid, despite continued exposure to funding concentration risks. 

Deposits from the government and public-sector entities make up one-third of the sector’s total deposits, limiting diversification.

However, private sector deposits are increasing, and the loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 95 percent as of September, down from 107 percent in December 2022. 

Government support for the banking system has also strengthened, according to Moody’s, driven by Oman’s reduced debt burden and improved debt affordability. 

Gulf banking systems 

Oman’s banking sector stands out as the only one in the Gulf region to receive a positive outlook, as Moody’s revised the banking outlooks for Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait to “stable.”   

Saudi Arabia’s downgrade from “positive” reflects tightening funding conditions due to credit growth outpacing deposits. While government spending and economic diversification support growth, banks are increasingly reliant on market funding and term deposits.  

In the UAE, Moody’s shifted the outlook to ‘stable’ as improving loan quality balances against moderating profitability. Non-oil GDP growth is expected to soften to 5 percent in 2025, and while strong business sentiment supports the sector, the easing rate cycle and higher corporate taxes are expected to weigh on bank earnings.  

Meanwhile, Qatar’s banking system remains “stable,” with strong capital and liquidity buffers offsetting weaknesses in real estate lending and continued reliance on foreign funding.  

Bahrain and Kuwait also maintain “stable” outlooks. Bahrain’s banking sector benefits from steady non-oil growth, though high exposure to government debt presents a risk.  

Kuwait’s banks enjoy strong liquidity and expected credit growth from government infrastructure projects, but real estate lending risks and exposure to weaker foreign economies pose challenges.

Topics: banking

Updated 26 February 2025
Arab News
Updated 26 February 2025
Arab News

LONDON: European budget airline Wizz Air is launching direct flights between London Gatwick Airport and the Saudi city of Madinah this summer.

The non-stop daily flights from Aug. 1 will use new Airbus A321XLR aircraft, which can fly for up to 11 hours and burn 30 percent less fuel per seat than older aircraft.

Wizz Air’s first flight of the new-generation plane will take place from Gatwick to Jeddah on March 31, The Independent reported.

The airline already operates almost 100 routes across the Middle East, and its expansion into the Kingdom aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.

Saudi Arabia is planning to expand air connectivity to more than 250 destinations around the world as part of wider ambitions to boost tourism, according to Aviation Week.

Travelers seeking to fly from the UK to Madinah must currently take connecting flights. The new service direct to the holy city will cost £233.99 ($295), with more than 174,000 seats available per year on the route, which will have a flight time of about seven hours.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said the Gatwick-Madinah route is “an important milestone for the airline, as we continue to widen our network from the UK beyond Europe.”

She added: “This new direct route will give thousands of travelers the chance to connect with a city rich in culture and history, for an affordable price.”

Gatwick’s vice president of aviation development, Stephanie Wear, said: “It is great to be able to offer more choice to our passengers with a second destination in Saudi Arabia, particularly as Madinah is considered the second of the three holiest cities in the Islamic tradition.”

Origin and destination traffic between London and Madinah reached almost 158,000 two-way passengers last year, making it the sixth-largest city pair between Europe and Saudi Arabia, Aviation Week reported.

Wizz Air launched its first service to the Kingdom in September 2022. The ultra-low-cost carrier offers flights from Jeddah to Bucharest, Budapest, Milan, Rome and Vienna; Riyadh to Budapest and Vienna; and Dammam and Madinah to Abu Dhabi.

Topics: Wizz Air

Updated 26 February 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Updated 26 February 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi citizens have the highest level of government trust of any country in the world, scoring 87 percent globally in the 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer, surpassing last year’s 86 percent rating.

This survey, widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive global reports on public trust, is an annual study conducted by the independent US-based communications and marketing firm Edelman. It measures trust across key institutions—government, business, media, and NGOs—in various countries.

Saudi Arabia’s achievement highlights the success of Vision 2030, which has strengthened institutional stability and governance, positioning the Kingdom as a global leader in public trust. The ambitious initiative aims to create a vibrant society where all citizens can thrive.

According to the survey, China ranked second with 83 percent, a two-point decrease from 2024. The UAE followed closely in third with 82 percent, also down by two points. India saw a positive shift, gaining three points to reach 79 percent, securing fourth place, while Singapore held steady in fifth with 77 percent.

The report also notes significant gains for Argentina, which saw a 21-point increase to reach 16th place with a 42 percent score. Meanwhile, Germany dropped seven points, landing in 26th place with a 35 percent rating.

Spain and Japan experienced declines in trust levels. Spain fell three points to 27th place with a 33 percent rating, while Japan remained unchanged in 28th place at 32 percent.

Saudi Arabia also ranked first globally in future outlook, with 69 percent of citizens confident that the next generation will enjoy a better quality of life—a striking contrast to the under-50 percent optimism found in many other nations.

In addition to maintaining its global leadership, Saudi Arabia outperformed several major countries in trust, including the US with 47 percent, the UK at 43 percent, and Germany scoring 41 percent.

The 2025 Trust Barometer survey collected data from over 33,000 respondents across 28 countries, with around 1,150 participants from each nation. Conducted between Oct.25 and Nov. 16, the survey tracked trends in trust, institutional performance, societal issues, and future outlook. It provides valuable insights into citizens’ perceptions of the effectiveness and reliability of their governments and other institutions, shedding light on societal and political shifts, leadership challenges, and emerging global trends.

