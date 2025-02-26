You are here

  • Home
  • White House takes control of the press pool covering Trump
Trump Returns
Trump Returns

White House takes control of the press pool covering Trump

White House takes control of the press pool covering Trump
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt takes a question during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mzy7r

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

White House takes control of the press pool covering Trump

White House takes control of the press pool covering Trump
  • The move follows Trump administration's decision to bar AP from being in the press pool
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Tuesday it would decide which media organizations participate in the press pool that covers the president, wresting control away from the group of journalists that has done so for decades.

Karoline Leavitt, President Donald Trump's spokeswoman, said that while traditional media organizations would still be allowed to cover the president, the administration plans to change who participates. The pool system allows select television, radio, wire, print and photojournalists to cover events in smaller spaces such as the Oval Office and share their reporting with the broader media.

The move follows the Trump administration's decision to bar the Associated Press from being in the press pool because it has declined to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, the name Trump has assigned the body of water, or update its widely followed stylebook to reflect such a change.

"For decades, a group of D.C.-based journalists, the White House Correspondents' Association, has long dictated which journalists get to ask questions of the president of the United States in these most intimate spaces. Not anymore," Leavitt said at a news briefing.

"Moving forward, the White House press pool will be determined by the White House press team," she said, referring to White House staff.

The WHCA, which has previously coordinated the pool rotation, said it had done so to ensure consistent professional standards and fairness in access on behalf of the public.

"This move tears at the independence of a free press in the United States. It suggests the government will choose the journalists who cover the president. In a free country, leaders must not be able to choose their own press corps," WHCA President Eugene Daniels said in a statement.

Reuters is a member of the press pool and Reuters reporters are members of the WHCA.

Leavitt said the five major cable and broadcast television networks would continue to hold their rotating seats in the pool while the White House would add streaming services. Rotating print reporters and radio reporters would continue to be included, while new outlets and radio hosts would be added.

“We’re going to be now calling the shots,” Trump said at a gathering of reporters in the Oval Office later in the day when asked about the move.

A federal judge on Monday denied a request by the AP to immediately restore full access for the news agency's journalists to pooled events in the Oval Office and on Air Force One, where Trump regularly holds question-and-answer sessions with reporters.

Topics: Trump Returns

Related

France tries five for kidnapping journalists in Syria
Media
France tries five for kidnapping journalists in Syria
124 journalists killed, most by Israel, in deadliest year for reporters
Middle-East
124 journalists killed, most by Israel, in deadliest year for reporters

Firas Maksad joins Eurasia Group as Managing Director for MENA

Firas Maksad joins Eurasia Group as Managing Director for MENA
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Firas Maksad joins Eurasia Group as Managing Director for MENA

Firas Maksad joins Eurasia Group as Managing Director for MENA
  • He will oversee a team of analysts focused on covering the region’s geopolitics and macroeconomics
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

Firas Maksad has joined Eurasia Group, a leading global research and advisory firm, as the new Managing Director, Middle East and North Africa, it was announced on Wednesday.

He will oversee a team of analysts focused on covering the region’s geopolitics and macroeconomics, as well as US foreign policy towards the Middle East.

Maksad is a recognized expert on the politics of Lebanon and Syria, the geopolitics of the Arab Gulf states, and the broader dynamics of the Middle East.

Before joining Eurasia Group, he was a senior director and senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, a leading Washington-based think tank. He also managed his own boutique political consulting firm and has been an adjunct professor at George Washington University's Elliott School for International Affairs. Earlier in his career, Firas worked for Eurasia Group as an analyst in the Middle East and North Africa practice.
 
Maksad’s writings have appeared in leading publications such as the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, Foreign Policy, Foreign Affairs, and the Los Angeles Times. He frequently offers expert commentary on US politics and the Middle East for global news networks, including CNN, the BBC, CNBC, Bloomberg, and others.

Topics: Firas Maksad

Related

Journalists have a duty to verify information, British journalist says
Saudi Arabia
Journalists have a duty to verify information, British journalist says
The Saudi Journalists Association. (Supplied)
Media
Saudi Journalists Association celebrates rebranding at media evening

Jaffa theater appeals to Israeli High Court over Palestinian film ban

Jaffa theater appeals to Israeli High Court over Palestinian film ban
Updated 25 February 2025
Arab News
Follow

Jaffa theater appeals to Israeli High Court over Palestinian film ban

Jaffa theater appeals to Israeli High Court over Palestinian film ban
  • Theater cites abuse of power, infringement of artistic freedom
  • Mahmoud Abu Arisha: ‘We will fight for our creative space’
Updated 25 February 2025
Arab News

LONDON: A theater in Jaffa has appealed to Israel’s High Court of Justice after police banned the screening of Palestinian films.

Jaffa’s Al-Saraya Theater argued that the ban constituted an abuse of power and an infringement of artistic freedom, accusing the authorities of overreach and censorship.

Mahmoud Abu Arisha, the theater’s manager, said: “We will fight for our creative space and not accept any entity with pretensions of being a self-appointed censor of artistic creativity and freedom of speech.

“We must not accept the grim reality that the police are trying to shape, in which artists and cultural institutions live under the direct threat of interference in artistic content.”

The theater is seeking an explanation for the police intervention, assurances against future interference, and clarification on any enforcement action taken against the venue or its management.

The appeal follows multiple disruptions of screenings of two controversial documentaries, “Lyd” and “Jenin, Jenin 2,” since August 2024.

“Jenin, Jenin 2,” a sequel to Palestinian filmmaker Mohammad Bakri’s 2002 documentary on the Battle of Jenin during the Second Intifada, examines Israeli military operations in the West Bank city in 2023.

Its screening was blocked in August after police deemed it incitement, summoning Abu Arisha for questioning on suspicion of “disrupting public order.”

Authorities also suspected him of planning to show “Jenin, Jenin,” which was banned in 2021 following a libel suit by an Israeli soldier who appeared briefly in the film.

Abu Arisha argued that the ban on the original film did not apply to its sequel and accused the authorities of exceeding their legal mandate.

Police again summoned Abu Arisha in October, this time ordering him to cancel the screening of “Lyd” — a film exploring an alternate history in which the Nakba never occurred — after Israel’s Culture Minister Miki Zohar raised concerns about its potential impact.

While authorities initially justified blocking “Lyd” by citing an unresolved complaint from Israel’s film rating board, the documentary was eventually shown as part of the Solidarity Film Festival at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque.

Zohar asked Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to review the Cinematheque’s funding following the screening, suggesting that festival films may have violated Israel’s so-called Nakba Law, which authorizes the minister to withdraw state funds from any institution or body that commemorates “Israel’s Independence Day or the day on which the state was established as a day of mourning.”

Topics: Al-Saraya Theater Jaffa Mahmoud Abu Arisha Mohammad Bakri

Related

Palestinian films ‘more important than ever’, directors say in Cannes
Lifestyle
Palestinian films ‘more important than ever’, directors say in Cannes
Thousands attend ninth annual Palestinian film festival
Lifestyle
Thousands attend ninth annual Palestinian film festival

Saudi Media Forum president engages with global production experts to shape media’s future

Saudi Media Forum president engages with global production experts to shape media’s future
Updated 25 February 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Media Forum president engages with global production experts to shape media’s future

Saudi Media Forum president engages with global production experts to shape media’s future
  • Riyadh meeting aimed to explore strategic collaborations and innovative content production opportunities
  • Attendees included David Abraham, CEO of Wonderhouse Studios; Amanda Palmer, Founder of ArtCinema; Rob Leighton, SVP of Global Liberty; Jordi Molla, Multi-Award-Winning Director; and Kazuko Ishikawa, President of Nippon Animation
Updated 25 February 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: In a groundbreaking discussion on the future of global media production, the President of the Saudi Media Forum, Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi, met with a distinguished group of international experts and industry leaders. The high-profile meeting, held in Riyadh, aimed to explore strategic collaborations and innovative content production opportunities that align with Saudi Arabia’s vision of becoming a global media powerhouse.

Among the attendees were David Abraham, CEO of Wonderhouse Studios; Amanda Palmer, Founder of ArtCinema; Rob Leighton, SVP of Global Liberty; Jordi Molla, Multi-Award-Winning Director; and Kazuko Ishikawa, President of Nippon Animation. The discussions revolved around co-production models, investment in high-quality content, and the integration of advanced technologies in media production.

President Al-Harthi emphasized Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering a dynamic media ecosystem, highlighting the country’s investment in accelerators, incubators, and production funds designed to support international partnerships. “The future of media is built on collaboration, innovation, and cross-border content creation. We are excited to work with global leaders to shape a new era of storytelling,” he stated.

The meeting also addressed the importance of AI in content creation, the evolving landscape of streaming platforms, and the role of Saudi Arabia as a hub for global media projects. The experts expressed enthusiasm about potential partnerships, particularly in film, animation, and immersive media experiences.

This dialogue marks a significant step in strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position in the global media industry, paving the way for co-productions, content distribution agreements, and knowledge exchange between local and international players.

Topics: Saudi Media Forum

Related

Saudi Media Forum opens registration for annual media awards
Media
Saudi Media Forum opens registration for annual media awards
Manga Productions wins Saudi Media Forum Award for ‘Future’s Folktales 2’ anime
Saudi Arabia
Manga Productions wins Saudi Media Forum Award for ‘Future’s Folktales 2’ anime

Journalists have a duty to verify information, British journalist says

Journalists have a duty to verify information, British journalist says
Updated 25 February 2025
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Follow

Journalists have a duty to verify information, British journalist says

Journalists have a duty to verify information, British journalist says
Updated 25 February 2025
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Accuracy in disaster reporting is paramount, British journalist Juliette Foster said during a panel discussion on day one of KSrelief’s fourth humanitarian forum in Riyadh.

“Technology has made it possible for journalists to operate efficiently in crisis zones while affected communities have a channel, but accuracy in reporting should always be paramount,” Foster said.

In a panel discussion titled “The Evolution of Media and Communication Strategies in Emergency Situations,” Foster, along with other panel members, highlighted
the challenges and opportunities for journalists covering emergency situations, such as the optimization of technology use in reporting.

The panel also discussed the balance between information dissemination and the protection of vulnerable populations.

Foster highlighted concerns over perpetrators using sensitive information to target any vector of a person’s identity, to disgrace and degrade either them or their communities.

“I will even go so far as to say that when you have unsafe information circulating posing as a truth, you potentially put at risk the lives, not just in communities, but also of the people who are trying to help them. Misinformation and rumors complicate emergency response efforts and can create panic,” she said.

Journalists have a duty to verify information, be it from social media platforms or other sources, before making it public, Foster added.

“So, please remember to any reporters who are out there, if you are covering disasters, yes, we want you to find the story and to tell it, but please respect the people who are there at the center of action … there are guidelines on navigating these ethical minefields, and in fairness, most journalists follow them. But in the final analysis, preserving the dignity of disaster victims should be at the heart of your coverage,” she said.

There are significant opportunities for enhancing emergency communications, including collaborative journalism, where media organizations, NGOs and local communities work together or embed, which can amplify both the reach and the impact of crisis reporting, Foster added.

“Reporting partnerships can also facilitate access to on-the-ground information, provide logistical support and ensure comprehensive coverage of complex emergencies,” she said.

The panel discussion also included guest speakers Shalhoub Al-Shalhoub, director of public relations and media, and acting director of international communication and the media center at KSrelief; senior humanitarian adviser Maryann Horne; and Nadine Sanders, editor-in-chief of International Voice News. The panel was moderated by Arab News journalist Lama Alhamawi.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Pakistani minister meets SRMG CEO, discusses media collaboration, digital innovation opportunities photos
Media
Pakistani minister meets SRMG CEO, discusses media collaboration, digital innovation opportunities
The Saudi Journalists Association. (Supplied)
Media
Saudi Journalists Association celebrates rebranding at media evening

Pakistani minister meets SRMG CEO, discusses media collaboration, digital innovation opportunities

Pakistani minister meets SRMG CEO, discusses media collaboration, digital innovation opportunities
Updated 25 February 2025
Follow

Pakistani minister meets SRMG CEO, discusses media collaboration, digital innovation opportunities

Pakistani minister meets SRMG CEO, discusses media collaboration, digital innovation opportunities
  • Meeting took place as Tarar was in Riyadh last week to attend Saudi Media Forum 2025 from Feb. 19-21
  • Saudi Research and Media Group is the largest integrated media house in the Middle East and North Africa
Updated 25 February 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi Research and Media Group, the largest integrated media house in the Middle East and North Africa, hosted Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar at its headquarters in Riyadh “to explore opportunities for media collaboration, content development and digital innovation,” the group said in a statement on Tuesday. 
The meeting took place as Tarar was in Riyadh last week to attend the Saudi Media Forum 2025 from Feb. 19-21, which brought together over 200 global media professionals, innovators and thought leaders.
“The meeting focused on strengthening partnerships and expanding content offerings to better serve audiences across both markets,” SRMG said in a statement after Tarar met the group’s CEO, Jomana R. Alrashid.

Saudi Research and Media Group CEO Jomana R. Alrashid (left) welcomes Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar as he visits the SRMG Headquarters in Riyadh on February 21, 2025. (Handout/SRMG)

The two leaders discussed the “positive impact of SRMG’s Pakistan based platforms, including Independent Urdu and Urdu News, as well as the English-language publication Arab News Pakistan, in delivering high quality content that informs and connects.”
“By providing accurate, credible reporting and raising awareness of key social issues, these publications foster meaningful connections between people, promote cross-cultural understanding, and strengthen ties with audiences in Pakistan and beyond,” the statement added. 
While speaking at the Saudi Media Forum, Tarar had acknowledged SRMG’s “positive impact” in Pakistan.

Saudi Research and Media Group CEO Jomana R. Alrashid (left) gestures for a photo with Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar at the SRMG Headquarters in Riyadh on February 21, 2025. (Handout/SRMG)

“With regard to SRMG, we have Urdu News, we have Arab News and we have Independent Urdu, which are doing a great job,” he said during a panel discussion last Thursday. 
“And [this is] not only [as] digital platforms, but overall, they have a very positive impact on our society with regard to raising awareness on social issues, with regard to bringing news to the people.”
During the Riyadh visit, Tarar and his Saudi counterpart Salman Al-Dossary also announced a joint committee to co-produce songs, films and documentaries.
In recent years, Pakistani dramas and films, including TV classics like “Dhoop Kinare” and the highly acclaimed “Humsafar,” have been dubbed in Arabic and broadcast in Saudi Arabia. 
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are close regional partners and economic and security allies. In October last year, the two countries signed 34 agreements worth $2.8 billion for investment projects in various sectors.

Topics: Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG) Attaullah Tarar Jomana Alrashid

Latest updates

French police say killed man holding knives in Paris region
French police say killed man holding knives in Paris region
Taiwan sends forces in response to China ‘live-fire’ drills off island
Taiwan sends forces in response to China ‘live-fire’ drills off island
Saudi Arabia, Jordan discuss expediting customs procedures to boost trade exchange
Saudi Arabia, Jordan discuss expediting customs procedures to boost trade exchange
18 dead in a bus crash in eastern Thailand
18 dead in a bus crash in eastern Thailand
Firas Maksad joins Eurasia Group as Managing Director for MENA
Firas Maksad joins Eurasia Group as Managing Director for MENA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.