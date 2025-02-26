You are here

  • Home
  • SABIC swings to $410m profit as operational gains offset weak sales 
SABIC
SABIC

SABIC swings to $410m profit as operational gains offset weak sales 

SABIC swings to $410m profit as operational gains offset weak sales 
SABIC CEO Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh speaking at a press conference. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/nd7av

Updated 25 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

SABIC swings to $410m profit as operational gains offset weak sales 

SABIC swings to $410m profit as operational gains offset weak sales 
Updated 25 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

RIYADH: Chemical manufacturer Saudi Basic Industries Corp. posted a net profit of SR1.54 billion ($410.6 million) in 2024, rebounding from a SR2.77 billion loss the previous year, driven by improved operations and lower losses from discontinued operations. 

The company’s revenue dipped 1 percent to SR139.98 billion amid lower sales volumes, partly offset by 1 percent higher average selling prices, SABIC said in a statement. 

Operating income jumped 54 percent to SR5.74 billion, driven by a 16 percent rise in gross profit to SR25.62 billion. 

At a press conference held at the company’s headquarters, CEO Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh stressed the firms’s ability to sustain strong performance and profitability. 

“Despite the challenges facing the petrochemical industry, SABIC’s operations and business remain resilient, and we continue to deliver solid and stable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin,” he said. 

The company said monetary easing is supporting recovery in the petrochemicals sector, but “overcapacity remains a challenge,” particularly for polymers. 

“Ethylene demand growth remains slower than capacity growth, leading to sustained pressure on capacity utilization rates,” said Al-Fageeh, in a statement. 

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, zakat, depreciation, and amortization for 2024 amounted to SR19.4 billion, up from SR19 billion in 2023. The EBITDA margin improved slightly to 13.9 percent compared to 13.4 percent in the previous year. 

With this growth, SABIC retained its position as the second-most valuable global chemical brand, with a brand value of $4.9 billion. 

Meanwhile, total shareholders’ equity after deducting minority interests stood at SR156.8 billion, reflecting a 6.3 percent decline from SR167.4 billion in 2023. 

SABIC credited the turnaround to several factors: 

  • Discontinued operations losses fell by SR3.5 billion, mainly from adjustments to the fair value of Saudi Iron and Steel Co. 
  • Operating income grew by SR2 billion, aided by stronger gross profit despite higher costs. 
  • Zakat expenses dropped by SR1 billion due to regulatory updates and provision reversals. 
  • Finance income declined by SR1.7 billion, reflecting lower gains from derivative equity instruments. 

Al-Fageeh highlighted SABIC’s strong focus on workplace safety in 2024, reporting a total recordable incident rate of 0.09 — an 18 percent improvement from 2023 — underscoring its commitment to best practices and operational excellence. 

The CEO said delivering value to shareholders remains a priority, as reflected in the announced $2.72 billion dividend distribution for 2024.

 “Our dedication to sustainability and operational excellence remains at the forefront of our strategy as we navigate through the evolving market dynamics of 2025 and beyond,” he added. 

Growth strategy 

Speaking at the press conference, Al-Fageeh highlighted SABIC’s continued growth, emphasizing that the company is on track with its strategic plans. 

He outlined key expansion projects, including the SR24 billion Fujian Petrochemical Complex in China and the Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether project in Saudi Arabia. 

Additionally, he highlighted a 40 percent increase in production capacity at SABIC SK Nexlene and the new ULTEM resin manufacturing facility launched in Singapore last year. 

He also noted the completion of mechanical work on the pyrolysis oil plant and the commissioning of the hydrotreater unit in the Netherlands, along with the inauguration of the electrically heated cracking furnace project in partnership with BASF and Linde. 

On integration with Saudi Aramco, Al-Fageeh said SABIC has realized $2.57 billion in synergy value to date, underscoring the significance of the collaboration and the need to further strengthen it. 

The company has also sharpened its focus on core businesses and capital efficiency, completing the sale of Hadeed, Alba, and its Functional Forms business, which specializes in plastic films and sheets. 

Outlook 

Looking ahead, SABIC expects global gross domestic product to grow 2.5 percent in 2025 and remains focused on maximizing long-term value for stakeholders through operational excellence, transformation, selective growth, and value creation. 

“We maintain a disciplined approach to manage our capital investment, projecting an expenditure for 2025 in the range of $3.5 billion to $4 billion,” the CEO said.

Topics: SABIC Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)

Related

Al Jomaih and Shell participate in SABIC Technical Meeting 2025 as gold sponsor
Corporate and Sponsored Content
Al Jomaih and Shell participate in SABIC Technical Meeting 2025 as gold sponsor
SABIC, Almarai, SEC able to absorb fuel price hike: S&P Global
Business & Economy
SABIC, Almarai, SEC able to absorb fuel price hike: S&P Global

Saudi Arabia, Jordan discuss expediting customs procedures to boost trade exchange

Saudi Arabia, Jordan discuss expediting customs procedures to boost trade exchange
Updated 7 sec ago
REEM WALID 
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Jordan discuss expediting customs procedures to boost trade exchange

Saudi Arabia, Jordan discuss expediting customs procedures to boost trade exchange
Updated 7 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Expediting customs procedures and simplifying trade transactions were some of the proposals discussed by the Saudi-Jordanian Business Council in order to increase commerce between the two nations.

The body also discussed enhancing cooperation in logistics infrastructure, renewable energy, and food security, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

This aligns with the ongoing trade relations between the two countries, as transactions between the Kingdom and Jordan increased from 2.89 billion Jordanian dinars ($4.07 billion) in 2018 to 3.74 billion dinars in the first 11 months of 2024, according to the Amman Chamber of Commerce.

During the session, creating a joint platform under the Saudi-Jordanian Business Council as a strategic step to further propel economic cooperation was also discussed. 

This outlet would aim to foster trade and investment ties, facilitate joint investment prospects, as well as connect business leaders to explore new markets across various sectors. 

The council further explained that the joint platform should include organizing trade events and exhibitions that unite companies and business leaders from both countries to exchange expertise and showcase trade opportunities. 

It could also offer training programs and workshops to support human capital development in various fields including technology, innovation, industry, and services. 

The committee suggested that the platform could offer assistance for collaborative projects that benefit both countries, encompassing traditional industries such as manufacturing and emerging sectors like renewable energy and information technology.

It also recommended collaborating on creating policies to promote investment and trade, streamlining customs procedures, and supporting small and medium enterprises through financing, guidance, and marketing opportunities.

The panel further discussed plans to conduct an online survey to gather data on the challenges faced by each sector, analyze the results, and submit findings to the relevant authorities for resolution.

The delegation will reactivate its subcommittees, assigning each to monitor a specific economic sector, including services, logistics, food, and agriculture, as well as education and information technology.
 
The Saudi-Jordanian Joint Committee for Land Transport convened in Amman on the same day to explore ways to elevate land transportation for passengers and goods as well as to streamline crossing procedures. 

The committee examined the agenda, focusing on matters concerning trucks, buses, and vehicles crossing between the two nations. 

Discussions focused on streamlining procedures, improving trade and land transport, as well as reinforcing the joint economy while solidifying the strategic Saudi-Jordanian partnership.

Topics: Saudi-Jordanian Business Council Saudi-Jordanian ties

Related

Saudi-Jordan trade grows 29% over 6 years
Business & Economy
Saudi-Jordan trade grows 29% over 6 years
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports rise 17.3% in Q4, trade surplus at $11.97bn: GASTAT graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports rise 17.3% in Q4, trade surplus at $11.97bn: GASTAT

Saudi electronics spending up 4% according to official POS data

Saudi electronics spending up 4% according to official POS data
Updated 53 min 52 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Saudi electronics spending up 4% according to official POS data

Saudi electronics spending up 4% according to official POS data
Updated 53 min 52 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudis spent SR170.6 million ($45.4 million) on electronic devices between Feb. 16 and 22, marking a 4 percent increase compared to the previous week.

According to the latest point-of-sale transactions bulletin issued by the Saudi Central Bank, this sector was one of the few that registered positive growth during the week.

Outlays on clothing and footwear saw a 3.4 percent increase in transaction value to SR873.1 million, with transactions growing by 2.9 percent to 6.5 million.

Expenditure on furniture also saw boosts, surging 3.3 percent to SR359.3 million, while hotels followed with a 2 percent rise to SR367 million, and recreation and culture recorded a 0.9 percent uptick to SR269.7 million. 

In contrast, overall POS transactions in Saudi Arabia declined by 2.1 percent, dropping to SR13 billion from SR13.3 billion the previous week, as spending in other sectors cooled, revealed the bulletin issued by SAMA.

Similarly, spending on food and beverages recorded a decrease of 3.7 percent to SR1.904 billion, claiming the largest share of the total POS value. Expenditure in restaurants and cafes followed closely, recording a 1.7 percent decrease to SR1.903 billion. 

Miscellaneous goods and services accounted for the third biggest POS share, with a 3.7 percent downtick, reaching SR1.5 billion. 

The leading three categories accounted for approximately 41 percent, or SR5.3 billion, of the week’s total value.

At 11.6 percent, the most significant decrease occurred in spending on jewelry, leading total payments to SR262.7 million. 

Expenditures on public utilities followed, dipping by 7.7 percent to SR52.3 million, while spending in the health sector recorded a 7.3 percent fall to SR749.6 million.

Geographically, Riyadh dominated POS transactions, representing around 35.3 percent of the total, with expenses in the capital reaching SR4.6 billion — a 2.6 percent decrease from the previous week. 

Jeddah followed with a 1.2 percent dip to SR1.8 billion, and Dammam came in third at SR646.2 million, down 2.1 percent. 

Tabuk experienced the most significant decrease in spending, falling 5.6 percent to SR229.4 million. 

Hail and Makkah followed, with declines of 1.9 percent and 0.1 percent, bringing their respective totals to SR196.9 million and SR555.8 million.

Tabuk and Makkah saw the largest decreases in terms of number of transactions, slipping 5.8 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively, to 4.3 million and 8.4 million transactions.

Topics: point of sale Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Related

Saudi education spending surges 91.5% amid school return  graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi education spending surges 91.5% amid school return 
Saudi weekly PoS transactions rise 17.2% across all sectors to reach $3.6bn graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi weekly PoS transactions rise 17.2% across all sectors to reach $3.6bn

Global debt marches to record high, raising risk of bond vigilantes, IIF says

Global debt marches to record high, raising risk of bond vigilantes, IIF says
Updated 26 February 2025
Reuters
Follow

Global debt marches to record high, raising risk of bond vigilantes, IIF says

Global debt marches to record high, raising risk of bond vigilantes, IIF says
  • $7 trillion rise in global debt was less than half of the 2023 increase
Updated 26 February 2025
Reuters

LONDON: The global debt-to-GDP ratio rose for the first time since 2020 last year, as the world’s debt stock hit a new year-end record of $318 trillion and economic growth slowed, an Institute of International Finance report showed on Tuesday.
The $7 trillion rise in global debt was less than half of the 2023 increase, when expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts sparked a borrowing surge. The IIF warned, however, that so-called bond vigilantes could punish governments if rising fiscal deficits persist.
“The increasing scrutiny of fiscal balances — particularly in countries with highly polarized political landscapes — has been a defining feature of recent years,” the IIF said.
Market reactions to fiscal policies in the United Kingdom brought down the short-lived tenure of Prime Minister Liz Truss in 2022, while similar pressures in France ousted Prime Minister Michel Barnier last year.
Debt-to-GDP — an indicator of the ability to repay debt — approached 328 percent, a 1.5 percentage point increase, as government debt levels of $95 trillion clashed with slowing inflation and economic growth.
The IIF said it expects debt growth to slow this year, amid unprecedented global economic policy uncertainty and still-elevated borrowing costs.
It warned, though, that despite high borrowing costs and economic policy uncertainty, its forecast of a $5 trillion increase in government debt this year could rise due to calls for fiscal stimulus and larger military spending in Europe.
“I think we will likely see much more volatility in sovereign debt markets, especially in those countries where we see high political polarization,” said Emre Tiftik, the IIF’s director of sustainability research.
ROLLOVER CHALLENGE
Emerging markets, driven by China, India, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, accounted for roughly 65 percent of global debt growth last year.
This borrowing, along with a record $8.2 trillion in debt which emerging markets need to roll over this year — 10 percent of it in foreign currency — could strain countries’ abilities to weather looming political and economic storms.
“Heightened trade tensions and the Trump administration’s decision to freeze US foreign aid, including cuts to USAID, could trigger significant liquidity challenges and curb the ability to roll over and access to FX debt,” the report said.
“This underscores the increasing importance of domestic revenue mobilization to build resilience against external shocks.”
Tiftik added that the high volatility underscored the need to increase multilateral development banks’ abilities to mobilize private capital.
Several developing economies, such as Kenya and Romania, have struggled to boost domestic revenue due to public anger over tax hikes and coming elections, respectively.

Topics: global debt GDP

Related

Saudi defense minister meets senior US officials in Washington
Saudi Arabia
Saudi defense minister meets senior US officials in Washington
Saudi Arabia raises $2.36bn in euro bonds, including inaugural green tranche 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia raises $2.36bn in euro bonds, including inaugural green tranche 

Oil Updates — crude edges up as US stockpile report counters rising supply concerns

Oil Updates — crude edges up as US stockpile report counters rising supply concerns
Updated 26 February 2025
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates — crude edges up as US stockpile report counters rising supply concerns

Oil Updates — crude edges up as US stockpile report counters rising supply concerns
Updated 26 February 2025
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose marginally on Wednesday, bouncing off two-month lows hit in the prior session after an industry group reported US crude stockpiles fell last week.

Brent crude rose 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $73.22 a barrel by 7:30 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were up 18 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $69.11.

US crude stocks fell 640,000 barrels in the week ended Feb. 21, market sources said on Tuesday, citing American Petroleum Institute data. Official US stockpile data is due later on Wednesday.

“If confirmed by the EIA later today, it would mark the first decline in US crude oil inventories since mid-January,” said ING commodities strategists in a note on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters estimated a 2.6-million-barrel increase in US crude stocks last week.

On the supply side, prospects for a peace deal between Russian and Ukraine are improving, said ING, while the market also eyed the potential implications of a minerals deal between the US and Ukraine.

“This would take us a step closer to Russian sanctions being lifted, removing much of the supply uncertainty hanging over the market,” the ING strategists said.

The US and Ukraine agreed terms of a draft minerals deal central to Trump’s efforts to rapidly end the war, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, dour economic reports from the US and Germany capped price gains, after pulling oil prices more than 2 percent lower on Tuesday. Brent crude closed at its lowest since Dec. 23, while WTI recorded its lowest settlement since Dec. 10.

US data showed consumer confidence in February deteriorated at its sharpest pace in 3-1/2 years, with 12-month inflation expectations surging. Meanwhile, the German economy shrank in the last three months of 2024 versus the prior quarter.

Oil prices have been buffeted by concerns that US President Donald Trump’s decisions about tariffs against China and other trading partners could add to pressure on the country’s economy.

That has eased worries about tighter near-term oil supply despite fresh US sanctions against Iran, ANZ Bank analysts wrote in a note to clients.

Even though US policy measures could drive an up to 1 million barrel-per-day reduction in Iranian crude exports, any loss in supply from the Middle Eastern nation is countered by OPEC+ members hoping to bring more supply to the market in the months ahead, Commodity Context analyst Rory Johnston said. 

Topics: oil updates oil prices

Related

Update Oil Updates — crude steady after bump from Iran sanctions, strong refining margins
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude steady after bump from Iran sanctions, strong refining margins
Oil Updates — prices slip as Kurdistan export resumption looms
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — prices slip as Kurdistan export resumption looms

Lucid CEO steps down, company expects to more than double vehicle production this year

Lucid CEO steps down, company expects to more than double vehicle production this year
Updated 26 February 2025
Reuters
Follow

Lucid CEO steps down, company expects to more than double vehicle production this year

Lucid CEO steps down, company expects to more than double vehicle production this year
Updated 26 February 2025
Reuters

BENGALURU: Electric vehicle maker Lucid Group said on Tuesday that Peter Rawlinson, its CEO for over 5 years, is stepping down from the role, and forecast its vehicle production will more than double this year, sending the company’s shares up 10 percent in extended trading.

Through his 12-year tenure as part of the top brass at Lucid, Rawlinson helped launch the company’s Air models and guided it through its public offering.

The company’s operating chief, Marc Winterhoff, will take the position of interim CEO.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is the majority shareholder in Lucid Group via Ayar Third Investment Co., and in October it invested an additional $1.5 billion into the EV producer.

“Now that we have successfully launched the Lucid Gravity, I have decided it is finally the right time for me to step aside from my roles at Lucid,” Rawlinson said.

The firm also forecast vehicle production this year to be around 20,000, compared with around 9,000 cars it made in 2024.

Andres Sheppard, senior equity analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald, said the CEO transition is “surprising” but not unexpected given the company’s previous underperformances, adding that the production forecast is “encouraging.”

The company hired veteran finance professional Taoufiq Boussaid as its chief financial officer last month. Boussaid previously helped reduce debt load for his former company.

As the EV demand in the US remains uncertain, Lucid has been trying to diversify its product lineup and step into the SUV market with the Gravity model, going toe-to-toe with Tesla’s model X and Rivian’s R1S vehicles.

The success of the Gravity SUV is seen as crucial to Lucid’s long-term outlook, as it burns through cash ramping up production while its Air sedans have seen price cuts due to slower demand.

“They (Lucid) still have an amazing product. Now it’s just a matter of can they turn the company around, can they increase demand and production with the Gravity, and really that’s going to bridge the gap to their mid-size vehicle in 2026,” Sheppard said.

The company continues to lose tens of thousands of dollars per vehicle, while rivals such as Rivian move aggressively to cut costs in a bid to make profits.

Lucid reported revenue of $234.5 million, beating Wall Street expectations of $214.2 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

It posted a loss of $397.2 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $653.8 million a year ago.

Demand for pure battery cars in the US has been slow as people gravitate more toward cheaper hybrids owing to high interest rates and economic uncertainty.

Topics: Lucid electric vehicles Peter Rawlinson

Related

Lucid unveils one-of-a-kind Lucid Air Sapphire at Saudi Cup meeting photos
Saudi Arabia
Lucid unveils one-of-a-kind Lucid Air Sapphire at Saudi Cup meeting
EV maker Lucid becomes first global automotive manufacturing company to join ‘Made in Saudi’ program photos
Business & Economy
EV maker Lucid becomes first global automotive manufacturing company to join ‘Made in Saudi’ program

Latest updates

White House takes control of the press pool covering Trump
White House takes control of the press pool covering Trump
French police say killed man holding knives in Paris region
French police say killed man holding knives in Paris region
Taiwan sends forces in response to China ‘live-fire’ drills off island
Taiwan sends forces in response to China ‘live-fire’ drills off island
Saudi Arabia, Jordan discuss expediting customs procedures to boost trade exchange
Saudi Arabia, Jordan discuss expediting customs procedures to boost trade exchange
18 dead in a bus crash in eastern Thailand
18 dead in a bus crash in eastern Thailand

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.