Russia and US to hold talks in Istanbul on embassy operations

Russia and US to hold talks in Istanbul on embassy operations
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, Qatar February 26, 2025. (Reuters)
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters
Russia and US to hold talks in Istanbul on embassy operations

Russia and US to hold talks in Istanbul on embassy operations
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russian and US delegations will meet in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss how to restore their respective diplomatic missions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
Moscow has had no ambassador in Washington since the previous envoy, Anatoly Antonov, left his post last October.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said high-level teams would work to restoring the countries’ diplomatic missions in Washington and Moscow as part of negotiations toward ending the conflict in Ukraine.

PARIS: French police said officers killed a man holding knives in each hand after he “threw himself” at them in the northeastern Paris suburbs on Wednesday.
At around 7:00 am (0600 GMT) police approached “a man sitting at a bus stop with a knife in each hand” in the town of Dugny, Paris police told AFP.
The man “threw himself at them, without saying a word,” they said.
One of the officers used an “electroshock weapon” without effect, they said.
Another officer then “used their weapon,” wounding the man in the chest.
“CPR was administered until the firemen arrived. Despite the care provided, the man died,” the police said.
Local police and the inspectorate responsible for investigating police misconduct, called the IGPN, have both opened a probe.
In 2023, 36 people died as a result of police action, the IGPN says.

TAIPEI: Taiwan sent forces on Wednesday in response to China’s “live-fire” drills off the self-ruled island, Taipei’s defense ministry said, condemning the exercises as dangerous.
China deployed 32 aircraft near Taiwan as part of a joint combat drill with Chinese warships and announced “live-fire exercises” in an area about 40 nautical miles (74 kilometers) off the island’s south, the ministry said in a statement.
Taiwan’s military responded by sending sea, air and land forces to “monitor, alert and respond appropriately,” the statement said.
China’s People’s Liberation Army “has blatantly violated international norms by unilaterally designating a drill zone 40 NM off the coast of Kaohsiung and Pingtung, claiming to conduct live-fire exercises without prior warning,” the ministry said.
“This move not only caused a high degree of danger to the safety of international flights and vessels at sea, but is also a blatant provocation to regional security and stability.”
Taiwan has naval and air bases in Kaohsiung and Pingtung.
China has ramped up the deployment of fighter jets and warships around Taiwan in recent years to press its claim of sovereignty over the island, which Taipei rejects.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said China’s move “is completely contrary to its repeated claims of ‘peaceful coexistence’ principles” and vowed to “continue our efforts in force buildup and readiness.”
Beijing’s foreign ministry declined to comment on Taiwan saying China has set up a drill zone for “shooting training.”
“This is not a question on foreign affairs,” spokesman Lin Jian told reporters.
China’s defense ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment from AFP.


Taipei’s defense ministry said China’s actions in the region, including live-fire drills off Australia and Vietnam, “prove that China is the only and biggest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.”
The drills also come after Taiwan seized a Chinese-crewed cargo ship on Tuesday suspected of severing a subsea telecoms cable serving Taiwan’s Penghu island group.
There is growing concern in Taiwan over the security of its cables after a Chinese-owned cargo ship was suspected of cutting one northeast of the island this year.
China’s Communist Party has never ruled democratic Taiwan but Beijing has threatened to use force to bring the island under its control.
Taiwan fears China could sever its communication links as part of an attempt to seize the island or to blockade it.
Taiwan is also a potential flashpoint for a war between China and the United States, which is the island’s most important backer and biggest arms supplier.
While the United States is legally bound to provide arms to Taiwan, Washington has long maintained “strategic ambiguity” when it comes to whether it would deploy its military to defend it from a Chinese attack.
Despite strong bipartisan support in the US Congress for Taiwan, there are fears that President Donald Trump might not consider the island worth defending if China attacked.
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has already vowed to boost investment in the United States to reduce the trade imbalance and spend more on the island’s military, while his government is also considering increasing US natural gas imports.
Beijing regards Lai as a “separatist” and has staged several rounds of major military exercises since he came to power last May.
The dispute between Beijing and Taipei dates back to the civil war between Mao Zedong’s communist fighters and Chiang Kai-shek’s nationalist forces, which fled to Taiwan in 1949 following their defeat.

BANGKOK: A chartered bus overturned in eastern Thailand early Wednesday morning, killing 18 people and injuring 31, officials said.
The accident occurred in Prachinburi province during an overnight journey from northern Thailand to coastal Rayong province for a municipal study tour.
The Department of Land Transport said it would coordinate with police in investigating the latest road accident and would intensify inspections of all public transport vehicles to ensure they meet safety standards.
Road safety is a major problem in Thailand, which according to the World Health Organization ranks ninth out of 175 member countries for road traffic deaths.
The issue was highlighted in October last year, after 23 young students and teachers died in a horrific bus fire while on a school field trip. Negligent maintenance and inspections were suspected of contributing to the tragedy.
In December 2023, a bus crash in the western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan killed 14 people and injured more than 30 others. The vehicle was carrying 49 people when it ran off the road and hit a tree. Police investigated the possibility that its driver had fallen asleep.

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will cut thousands of civil service jobs and boost spending in artificial intelligence as it seeks to tackle an increasing deficit, authorities said Wednesday.
Finance Secretary Paul Chan said during a budget speech that there would be a “cumulative reduction” of government recurrent expenditure by 7 percent from now until 2027-2028. Hong Kong’s deficit had reached $87.2 billion Hong Kong dollars ($11.2 billion) for the financial year of 2024-2025, making it the third straight year of losses.
“It gives us a clear pathway toward the goal of restoring fiscal balance,” Chan said.
He said 10,000 civil servant posts would be cut by April 2027, representing a reduction of about 2 percent of the civil service in each of the next two years. Salaries will also be frozen in the civil service this year.
Chan also said that up to $195 billion Hong Kong dollars ($25 billion) worth of bonds will also be issued in the next five years to ensure progress of important infrastructure projects, with more than half used to refinance sort-term debt.
To boost income, Hong Kong will also raise its airport departure tax from 120 Hong Kong dollars ($15.50) to 200 Hong Kong dollars ($25.70) from the third quarter of the year, representing a 67 percent increase.
Separately, Hong Kong will also make a push into artificial intelligence by leveraging the city’s “internationalized characteristic to develop Hong Kong into an international exchange and co-operation hub for the AI industry.”
Authorities have also earmarked $1 billion Hong Kong dollars for an AI research and development institute, and will set up a $10 billion ($1.29 billion) innovation and technology fund to invest in “emerging and future industries of strategic importance.”
Hong Kong’s finances have been impacted by a weak property sector, as home prices plunged some 30 percent over the last three years. It is also grappling with economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions as US-China relations deteriorate.
The amount of land premiums paid by developers to the government has declined, hurting Hong Kong’s revenues. Land sales typically made up about a fifth of government income, but this has fallen to just above 5 percent in the last fiscal year.
Hong Kong’s fiscal reserves will shrink 12 percent from $734.5 billion Hong Kong dollars ($94.5 billion) to about $647.3 billion Hong Kong dollars ($83.3 billion) by the end of March, and a further 10 percent in 2025-26, Chan said.

  Authorities said Avitan claimed to be in Malaysia to hunt down another Israeli citizen over a family dispute
KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian court sentenced an Israeli man to seven years in prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to carrying six guns and dozens of bullets, his lawyer said.
Shalom Avitan, 39, was arrested last March at a hotel in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, and later charged with unauthorized trafficking and possession of firearms, while a married Malaysian couple was charged with supplying him the weapons.
Authorities said Avitan claimed to be in Malaysia to hunt down another Israeli citizen over a family dispute.
The two countries do not have diplomatic relations, and police investigated his motives and the possibility that he was part of an Israeli crime ring or a spy.
Avitan arrived from the United Arab Emirates on March 12 last year traveling on a French passport, officials said.
He was detained by police at a Kuala Lumpur hotel with the bag of weapons on March 27 and produced an Israeli passport when questioned, they added.
On Wednesday, the Kuala Lumpur sessions court accepted Avitan’s guilty plea and ordered his seven-year sentence to run from the date of his arrest on March 28 last year, his lawyer, Naran Singh, told Reuters.
Avitan will serve his sentence in the Kajang prison on the outskirts of the capital, the lawyer added.

