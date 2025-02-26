Russia and US to hold talks in Istanbul on embassy operations

MOSCOW: Russian and US delegations will meet in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss how to restore their respective diplomatic missions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
Moscow has had no ambassador in Washington since the previous envoy, Anatoly Antonov, left his post last October.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said high-level teams would work to restoring the countries’ diplomatic missions in Washington and Moscow as part of negotiations toward ending the conflict in Ukraine.
