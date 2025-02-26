You are here

  Moody's upgrades Oman's banking outlook to positive on stronger economy 

Moody’s upgrades Oman’s banking outlook to positive on stronger economy 

Omani government's support for the banking system has also strengthened, according to Moody's.
Omani government’s support for the banking system has also strengthened, according to Moody’s. Reuters/File
Updated 26 February 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Updated 26 February 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Improving economic conditions, stronger loan quality, and a resilient banking sector have led Moody’s Investors Service to upgrade its outlook on Oman’s banking system from “stable” to “positive.” 

The agency cited steady non-oil growth, improving borrower repayment capacity, and the government’s enhanced ability to support banks as key factors in its revised assessment. 

Moody’s expects Oman’s non-oil economy to grow by approximately 3 percent in 2025-26, supported by strong business and consumer confidence, a recovery in tourism, and private sector investments in manufacturing, transportation, and renewable energy. 

The rating agency also projects overall gross domestic product growth to accelerate to 2.4 percent in 2025, up from an estimated 1.7 percent in 2024, partly due to a recovery in oil production. 

Loan quality in Oman’s banking sector is expected to strengthen as economic expansion supports borrowers’ repayment capacity. 

Moody’s anticipates a decline in problem loans — those at risk of default — in 2025-2026, along with a reduction in Stage 2 loans, which carry higher credit risks but remain performing. 

Omani banks’ capital positions remain robust, with tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets expected to stay between 13 percent and 14 percent over the next 12 to 18 months. 

Additionally, profitability levels are projected to remain steady, with net income likely to hover around 11 percent of tangible assets in 2025, Moody’s stated. 

Loan-loss provisioning is expected to decline in a more supportive economic environment, while cost efficiencies from digitalization could offset rising operational expenses.   

Liquidity buffers in Omani banks remain solid, despite continued exposure to funding concentration risks. 

Deposits from the government and public-sector entities make up one-third of the sector’s total deposits, limiting diversification.

However, private sector deposits are increasing, and the loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 95 percent as of September, down from 107 percent in December 2022. 

Government support for the banking system has also strengthened, according to Moody’s, driven by Oman’s reduced debt burden and improved debt affordability. 

Gulf banking systems 

Oman’s banking sector stands out as the only one in the Gulf region to receive a positive outlook, as Moody’s revised the banking outlooks for Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait to “stable.”   

Saudi Arabia’s downgrade from “positive” reflects tightening funding conditions due to credit growth outpacing deposits. While government spending and economic diversification support growth, banks are increasingly reliant on market funding and term deposits.  

In the UAE, Moody’s shifted the outlook to ‘stable’ as improving loan quality balances against moderating profitability. Non-oil GDP growth is expected to soften to 5 percent in 2025, and while strong business sentiment supports the sector, the easing rate cycle and higher corporate taxes are expected to weigh on bank earnings.  

Meanwhile, Qatar’s banking system remains “stable,” with strong capital and liquidity buffers offsetting weaknesses in real estate lending and continued reliance on foreign funding.  

Bahrain and Kuwait also maintain “stable” outlooks. Bahrain’s banking sector benefits from steady non-oil growth, though high exposure to government debt presents a risk.  

Kuwait’s banks enjoy strong liquidity and expected credit growth from government infrastructure projects, but real estate lending risks and exposure to weaker foreign economies pose challenges.

Updated 59 min 5 sec ago
Reuters
  • Brent, WTI up 0.6 percent after sinking to multi-year lows in previous session
  • Trump exempts automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for 1 month
  • US crude stockpiles rose more than expected last week
Updated 59 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Thursday after heavy sell-offs drove the market to a multi-year low, however tariff uncertainties and a rising supply outlook capped gains.

Brent futures were trading up 39 cents, or 0.56 percent, at $69.69 a barrel by 7:16 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 39 cents, or 0.59 percent, to $66.70 a barrel.

Brent plunged 6.5 percent in the previous four sessions, dropping to its lowest since December 2021 on Wednesday, while WTI fell 5.8 percent over the same period to its lowest since May 2023.

“The sharp dip in oil prices below the key $70.00 level may prompt a slight breather in today’s session, as technical conditions attempt to stabilize from oversold territory,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at trading platform IG.

“However, recovery momentum remains fragile, with unfavorable supply-demand dynamics being a key overhang for bullish sentiment,” he added.

Prices fell after the US enacted tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods, including energy imports, at the same time major producers decided to raise output quotas for the first time since 2022.

The decline eased as the US said it will exempt automakers from the 25 percent tariffs, raising optimism the impact of the trade dispute may be mitigated.

Additionally, a source familiar with the discussions said that US President Donald Trump may eliminate the 10 percent tariff on Canadian energy imports, such as crude oil and gasoline, that comply with existing trade agreements.

“Trump’s trade measures are threatening to reduce global energy demand and disrupt trade flows in the global oil market. This was exacerbated by a rise in US inventory,” Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, said in a note on Thursday.

Market sentiment remains bearish from the double impact of the tariffs and the decision by OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia to raise output.

Crude stockpiles in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, rose more than expected last week amid seasonal refinery maintenance, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell due to a hike in exports, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels to 433.8 million barrels in the week, the EIA said, far exceeding analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 341,000-barrel rise.

There are further signs of weakness in American oil demand, with US waterborne crude oil imports dropping to a four-year low in February, driven by a fall in Canadian barrels shipped to the East Coast, according to ship tracking data, as refinery maintenance, including a long turnaround at the largest plant in the region, quashed demand.

Tariffs also remain in effect on US imports of Mexican crude, a smaller supply stream than Canadian crude but an important one for US refineries on the Gulf Coast.

Updated 05 March 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Updated 05 March 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s geospatial sector is poised for growth as Neo Space Group partners with SuperMap Software to enhance technological capabilities and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

NSG, a satellite and space firm under Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, has teamed up with the Beijing-based SuperMap to improve geographic information system services.

This collaboration will bolster the development of the Kingdom’s geospatial sector, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s strategic objectives for expanding its commercial space operations and advancing innovative satellite solutions both locally and globally.

Founded in mid-2024, NSG is focused on diversifying investments in local and international assets, as well as pursuing promising venture capital opportunities. This initiative aims to foster the advancement and localization of specialized expertise in the sector.

The partnership was formalized in Riyadh on Feb. 25, during a signing ceremony attended by NSG CEO Abdulaziz bin Suleiman Al-Faraj and Wang Haitao, vice president of SuperMap and president of its international division.

Al-Faraj emphasized the importance of the agreement, stating that the collaboration with SuperMap would significantly contribute to the growth of Saudi Arabia’s geospatial industry and its technological capabilities.

“We look forward to delivering innovative GIS solutions that will benefit not only Saudi Arabia but the broader Middle East region,” he said.

Haitao also expressed excitement about the collaboration, noting SuperMap’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation. “We are excited to work with NSG to explore future directions in geospatial technology and contribute to the Kingdom’s technological advancement,” he commented.

SuperMap, one of the world’s largest GIS platform providers, recently opened a local office in Saudi Arabia to strengthen its regional presence. This move reflects the company’s long-term commitment to fostering innovation and driving partnerships throughout the Middle East.

Together, NSG and SuperMap aim to revolutionize geospatial technology in Saudi Arabia and the wider region, delivering transformative solutions across various sectors, including urban planning, environmental management, and infrastructure development.

Updated 05 March 2025
Nadin Hassan
Updated 05 March 2025
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Wednesday, with the main market shedding 32.84 points, or 0.28 percent, to close at 11,898.86.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.63 billion ($1.5 billion), with 69 stocks advancing and 165 declining.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also slightly edged down by 0.07 percent to 1,499.42.

Nomu, the Kingdom’s parallel market, on the other hand, edged up by 21.44 points to close at 31,555.48.

The best-performing stock on the main market was Middle East Healthcare Co. The firm’s share price increased by 6.37 percent to SR73.50.

The share price of both National Medical Care Co. and Advanced Petrochemical Co. rose by 4.51 percent and 3.74 percent to SR167 and SR27.75, respectively.

Conversely, the share price of Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. declined by 9.95 percent to SR20.46.

On the announcements front, Saudi Electricity Co. said that its net profit for 2024 reached SR6.8 billion, representing a decline of 33 percent compared to 2023. The share price of the utility company slipped by 0.84 percent to SR16.60.

Gas Arabian Services Co. revealed that its net profit for 2024 stood at SR113.9 million, marking a rise of 39.88 percent compared to the previous year. The company attributed the rise in net profit to growth in revenue. Its share price increased by 0.48 percent to SR16.78.

Dallah Healthcare Co. said that its net profit for 2024 increased 30.84 percent year on year to SR471.2 million. The firm added that the rise was due to an increase in revenues and improved performance of associate companies. Despite the increase in net profit, the company’s share price declined by 6.01 percent to SR135.6.

City Cement Co. said that its net profit for 2024 reached SR144.1 million, representing an increase of 75.75 percent compared to 2023. In a Tadawul statement, the company attributed the increase to a rise in sales volume for the current year and an increase in average selling price this year. The share price of City Cement Co. increased by 3.74 percent to SR19.90.

Updated 05 March 2025
Reem Walid
Updated 05 March 2025
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Italian companies stand to access up to $3 billion in financing under a new agreement between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Italy’s SACE, reinforcing their role in the Kingdom’s economic transformation.  

The memorandum of understanding seeks to propel cooperation between Italy’s private sector firms and the Saudi wealth fund, as well as its portfolio companies, focusing on strategic sectors aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

The deal facilitates information sharing and business expertise to enhance Italian firms’ participation in the Kingdom’s projects, according to a statement.   

The agreement strengthens the existing partnership between the entities, which has already facilitated over $3 billion in financing for PIF portfolio companies, backed by SACE and supported by leading financial institutions.

“The MoU represents another landmark in PIF’s strategy to further enhance its range of strategic partnerships with leading international financial institutions and export credit agencies,” said Rasees Al-Saud, head of financial institutions and investor relations, global capital finance, at PIF. 

The deal “will unlock opportunities for Italian and Saudi companies to cooperate, as well as exchange business knowledge and experience, in line with our strategy to drive impactful and transformative investments, both globally and in Saudi Arabia,” he added. 

SACE CEO Alessandra Ricci echoed the sentiment, stating: “We are proud and honored to stand alongside a prominent institution like PIF, with whom we aim to collaborate in facilitating Italian exports and fostering trade and investment relations between our two countries.” 

She added: “We believe this memorandum opens significant opportunities for Italian companies, particularly SMEs, which, with our support, can establish themselves as suppliers and participate in projects sponsored by PIF and PIF portfolio companies in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.” 

The agreement is the latest in a series of deals between Saudi Arabia and Italy aimed at expanding economic cooperation. In January, the two nations signed an agreement to boost energy collaboration, including potential supplies of green hydrogen produced in Saudi Arabia to Europe.  

At the time, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Italy’s Energy and Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin signed an MoU covering innovation and technology cooperation in hydrogen development, climate change mitigation, and carbon capture and storage. 

Saudi Arabia has been aggressively investing in green energy initiatives, with a flagship hydrogen plant at NEOM poised to become the world’s largest utility-scale, commercially based hydrogen facility powered entirely by renewable energy. 

Updated 10 min 13 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine
  • Real estate financing stood at SR2.96 trillion at the end of 2024. 
  • Demand fueled by increased urbanization and a growing middle class
Updated 10 min 13 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Saudi banks’ real estate loans surged 15.12 percent year on year to a record SR883.3 billion ($235.54 billion) by the end of 2024, driven by robust demand from both retail and corporate borrowers, official data showed. 

According to the Kingdom’s central bank, also known as SAMA, corporate real estate loans saw a 26.23 percent increase, reaching SR202.04 billion, while lending to individuals accounted for 77.13 percent of the total, climbing 12.19 percent to SR681.24 billion. 

Real estate financing now comprises around 30 percent of total Saudi bank loans, which stood at SR2.96 trillion at the end of 2024. 

This evolution signals growing confidence in the Kingdom’s market, with institutional capital fueling the expansion of high-end commercial hubs and integrated residential complexes — key pillars of Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification strategy. 

“The market is reaching a high level of sophistication as local and international institutional investors take an overweight position with a medium to long term view,” Elias Abou Samra, CEO of Rafal Real Estate, told Arab News. 

“Such investors are more bankable than the typical retail investor with better access to corporate lending,” he added. 

This divergence suggests that while individual buyers continue to fuel the bulk of the market, corporate clients are increasingly taking advantage of favorable financing conditions to invest in large-scale, mixed-use projects.

These corporate investments often involve sophisticated financing arrangements and long-term planning that cater to a broader vision of urban development under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Abou Samra noted that mega projects such as Sports Boulevard and King Salman Park are attracting global investor interest as they progress into their initial development phases. 

“During the post-COVID years between 2021 and 2023, a number of developers mushroomed with granular low-rise developments that were mainly funded by off-plan sales, with marginal reliance on corporate lending,” Abou Samra said. 

“The profile of today’s projects are mixed-use with a reasonable concentration of commercial and income generating developments demanding higher reliance on debt as a major source of funding,” he added. 

As these mega projects unfold, the influx of institutional capital not only supports the scaling and sustainability of these ventures but also contributes to a more stable and diversified real estate market in the Kingdom.

Financing partnership 

When asked whether real estate companies have partnered with Saudi banks to facilitate property purchases, Abou Samra explained that the Ministry of Housing has developed an integrated value chain covering every stage of the real estate development process — from planning and financing to construction, sales, and post-sale services — all within a highly regulated framework. 

This comprehensive system not only ensures adherence to national standards but also streamlines processes to minimize delays and inefficiencies for developers, according to Abou Samra.  

Since 2024, RAFAL, has aligned its community development strategies with this government-led approach by operating under the National Housing Co. 

This partnership enables the real estate company to leverage the ministry’s end-to-end solutions, ensuring its projects benefit from streamlined financing options, faster loan origination, and efficient off-plan sales mechanisms. 

As a result, the company enhances its operational efficiency and is well-positioned to meet the growing market demand for quality, well-regulated residential and mixed-use developments. 

Abou Samra noted that in its latest development, Tilal Khuzam — located just west of King Khaled International Airport — nearly 3,600 apartments were introduced to the market.

The initial phase, accounting for 25 percent of the total project, was fully sold within just four months. 

He attributed this rapid sales success to the efficient, integrated approach facilitated by the National Housing Co. and the Real Estate General Authority.  

“Under Sakani, off-plan sales buyers are matched with the most competitive lenders through a swift digital process that does not exceed two weeks from contract signature,” Abou Samra said. 

Rising price challenges 

Knight Frank’s the Saudi Report 2025, released in February, revealed that the Kingdom’s real estate market is under significant price pressure due to soaring demand in key urban areas, driving property prices to record levels and potentially impacting affordability. 

This surge in demand is likely fueled by factors such as increased urbanization, a growing middle class, and strategic investments under Vision 2030.  

As a result, record-high prices are making properties less affordable for average buyers and potentially straining the broader housing market. 

This trend not only challenges affordability but also underscores the need for targeted policy interventions and innovative financing solutions to balance growth with accessibility. 

According to the report, the most significant price increases have been recorded in major urban centers, notably Riyadh and Jeddah. In these cities, many prime districts have experienced double-digit growth, driven by urbanization and strategic investments under Vision 2030. 

Additionally, emerging urban hubs in the Eastern Province are also witnessing rapid price escalations, signaling a broader trend of rising property values across key Saudi cities. 

Abou Samra told Arab News: “We are witnessing a decoupling between Riyadh and most other cities. While the capital continues to demonstrate signs of overheating — reflected in high absorption rates for off-plan sales and vacancy rates below 3 percent for delivered units — other cities maintain a healthy demand at sustainable prices.” 

According to the CEO, Riyadh is evolving from a traditional, locally focused market into a dynamic international hub. The city is increasingly attracting resident expatriates and foreign buyers, especially as many anticipate a relaxation of foreign ownership regulations in 2025. 

This shift is transforming market preferences, with demand moving away from traditional villas toward modern apartment complexes that cater to a vibrant urban lifestyle. 

The trend is driven by an influx of expatriates, along with a growing number of young Saudis relocating from other regions of the Kingdom.  

“Riyadh is also witnessing increased demand for buy-to-let units, as rental yields hover between 8 percent and 10 percent across the city, averaging more than double the yields of its G20 peers,” Abou Samra added. 

This refers to properties purchased primarily for rental purposes rather than owner occupancy. Investors buy these units to generate rental income and potentially benefit from long-term capital appreciation. 

Future interest rates and lending 

In line with the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, Saudi Arabia’s benchmark interest rates follow the US’s lead due to the riyal’s fixed peg to the dollar. 

Rates peaked at 6 percent in July 2023 as the SAMA mirrored the Fed’s tightening measures. However, beginning in September 2024, the trend reversed with three successive rate cuts — a 50-basis-point reduction, followed by two further cuts of 25 basis points in November and December — bringing the benchmark rate down to 5 percent. 

This lowering of benchmark rates could lead to a corresponding decline in lending rates, making borrowing more affordable and stimulating increased demand for real estate financing. 

Meanwhile, the Fed recently opted to keep rates unchanged, emphasizing that inflation remains a critical factor that could keep policy on hold if price pressures reaccelerate. 

According to Abou Samra, even though experts expect interest rates to remain above 4 percent for the next two years — a “higher-for-longer” scenario — the real estate sector has shown remarkable agility. 

He noted that the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, along with its affiliates such as Real Estate General Authority, National Housing Co, and Sakani, as well as Wafi and Damanat, has swiftly developed alternative funding options to reduce reliance on traditional bank debt. 

This proactive approach helps cushion the impact of higher borrowing costs on real estate projects, ensuring that financing remains accessible despite the tougher interest rate environment. 

“They have introduced payment installments for lands located within NHC master plans and regulated off-plan sales processes through escrow accounts that preserve the rights of both buyers and developers,” Abou Samra said. 

“This new ecosystem has served in keeping prices reasonably within the reach of Saudi buyer despite global inflation and an overheated market locally,” he added. 

