Saudi Aramco posts $106.2bn profit for 2024

Saudi Aramco posts $106.2bn profit for 2024
Aramco’s total revenue stood at SR1.63 trillion in 2024. Shutterstock
Updated 04 March 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Nadin Hassan
Saudi Aramco posts $106.2bn profit for 2024

Saudi Aramco posts $106.2bn profit for 2024
Updated 04 March 2025
Nirmal Narayanan Nadin Hassan
RIYADH: Saudi energy giant Aramco reported a net profit of SR398.42 billion ($106.2 billion) in 2024, despite challenging market conditions, including lower prices for crude oil, refined products, and chemicals. 

In a press statement, the company revealed that its net profit declined by 12.39 percent from $121.3 billion in the previous year.  

Despite the earnings decline, the company raised its quarterly base dividend by 4.2 percent to $21.1 billion, underscoring its commitment to shareholder returns. This represents a 12.7 percent increase over the past three years, reinforcing Aramco’s focus on sustainable and progressive payouts. 

Additionally, the company has declared a performance-linked dividend of $0.2 billion to be paid in the first quarter of 2025. 

This comes as Saudi Arabia, in line with OPEC+ decision, reduced its oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in April 2023. The cut, which remained in effect throughout 2024, was also a key factor in Aramco’s profit decline.  

“Our strong net income and increased base dividend illustrate Aramco’s exceptional resilience and ability to leverage its unique scale, low cost, and high levels of reliability to deliver industry-leading performance for our shareholders and customers,” said Amin H Nasser, CEO of Aramco.  

Speaking on a press conference call following the financial results, Nasser emphasized that adjustments to performance-linked dividends should not be seen as unexpected cuts but rather as part of the company’s mechanism to ensure shareholder value.  

According to the statement, Aramco’s total revenue stood at SR1.63 trillion in 2024, representing a marginal decline of 0.97 percent compared to 2023.  

The energy giant’s operational profit stood at SR774.63 billion in 2024, down 10.79 percent from the previous year.  

Aramco’s fourth quarter profit aligned with analyst expectations despite $1.7 billion in non-cash charges. Total shareholders’ equity, after minority interest, stood at SR1.45 trillion as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared to SR1.53 trillion a year earlier. 

The company expects total dividends of $85.4 billion to be declared in 2025. 

Additionally, Aramco’s board has approved a $200 million performance-linked dividend, which will be distributed in the first quarter of this year.   

The company invested $53.3 billion in capital projects in 2024, with $50.4 billion directed toward organic capital expenditures. It provided a 2025 capital investment guidance of $52 billion to $58 billion, excluding approximately $4 billion in project financing. 

As Aramco continues to advance its long-term growth strategy, it expects its upstream gas business to generate an additional $9 billion to $10 billion in operating cash flow by 2030, while its downstream segment could contribute an extra $8 billion to $10 billion. 

“Aramco is targeting more than a 60 percent increase in sales gas production capacity by 2030, with the Jafurah unconventional field playing a key role, as initial startup is expected later this year,” Nasser said during the press conference.  

He continued: “The ongoing development of the Master Gas System will further enhance domestic gas supply access.”   

He also mentioned during a webcast after the financial results that this translates to approximately 1 million additional barrels of oil per day for export, along with another 1 million barrels per day of associated liquids.

Looking ahead, Nasser said global oil demand is expected to maintain momentum in 2025. 

“Global oil demand reached new highs in 2024, and we expect further growth in 2025,” said Nasser. 

He further noted that global demand growth is projected to reach approximately 1.3 million barrels per day, with Aramco well-positioned to capitalize on market dynamics while maintaining strong reliability, as evidenced by its 99.7 percent delivery reliability in 2024.   

“The market is at a record level. It is healthy. We have seen 104.8 million barrels in 2024. Our expectation is 106.1 million in 2025, a growth of 1.3 million barrels this year. That expected decision by OPEC to increase production gradually definitely will be positively impacting the different companies as it is rolled out over the next 18 months, but that is taken into our consideration,” Nasser said. 

Nasser continued: “But as you know, we always receive our target on a monthly basis, and we act upon that target and quota that we receive with regard to our production, and based on that, the results will be seen at the end of the year when we look at our total production based on whatever decisions from the government with regard to production content.”   

He emphasized that “dependable and more sustainable energy” is key to global economic growth, adding that Aramco is making progress on projects to maintain its maximum sustainable crude oil capacity, expand gas capabilities, and further integrate its upstream and downstream businesses “to capture additional value.” 

“Our downstream strategy of generating value through greater integration remains consistent. In 2024, over 50 percent of our crude oil production was directed to our own downstream operations,” Nasser stated during the webcast.

He further added: “We are also continuing to expand our liquid-to-chemical business with low equity, making strategic investments in key Asian markets for crude placement.”

In line with this strategy, Nasser said that Aramco has increased its ownership in MidOcean to 49 percent, enabling the company to fund an additional stake in Port Arthur LNG and secure an estimated 7.5 million tonnes per annum of LNG volumes.  

He also noted the company’s efforts to help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. 

“We are leveraging the Kingdom’s advantage in solar and wind resources and geology to capture any and all value additive opportunities. Renewables are a key component of our decarbonization levers with high growth prospects in the Kingdom,” Nasser said.

“One diversification example that we are excited about is our exploration of opportunities in energy transition minerals, such as lithium in Saudi Arabia, which aligns with our growth strategy and aim to support our move into alternative energy sources,” Nasser said.  

He added: “We are also adopting and deploying AI technologies and solutions at scale across our operations, unlocking greater efficiencies and value creation throughout our business. Capital discipline is at the core of Aramco’s strategy, enabling us to deliver growth and capture value across conventional and new energy solutions.” 

Sharjah's economy to soar 7.5% in 2025, boosting its sector hub status

Sharjah’s economy to soar 7.5% in 2025, boosting its sector hub status
Updated 10 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Sharjah’s economy to soar 7.5% in 2025, boosting its sector hub status

Sharjah’s economy to soar 7.5% in 2025, boosting its sector hub status
Updated 10 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Sharjah’s economy is projected to grow by up to 7.5 percent in 2025, strengthening its position as a hub for diverse sectors, according to a senior UAE official.

Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan bin Khalid Al-Qasimi highlighted that the expected expansion will be driven by progressive policies, increased economic integration, and rising foreign investment in strategic industries.

Al-Qasimi underlined the importance of ongoing dialogue with the private sector to strengthen core industries such as manufacturing, trade, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

“We will be hosting a number of quite frank discussions with the private sector about what the government should be doing better to protect the core industries – manufacturing, trading, agriculture and the environment — that we have,” Al-Qasimi said during the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis 2025.

The event, which was held under the theme “Sharjah: Shaping the Future, Empowering Growth,” was attended by senior officials, including Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al-Qasimi, president of the American University of Sharjah; and Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, minister of state for foreign trade.

During the gathering, Al-Qasimi said that Sharjah’s economy is evolving at an impressive pace, with the gross domestic product now over 145 billion dirhams ($39.47 billion), and growth of 6.5 percent registered in 2023 — surpassing the global average by 3.5 percentage points. 

“We are immensely proud of the businesses that have found their home in Sharjah, especially those in the private sector, that have been the backbone of our economy for over a decade, and there is a reason why global giants such as Halliburton and Amazon have shown their confidence by investing in our emirate,” he said. 

Al-Qasimi forecasted that continued integration, smarter policymaking, and collaboration with the private sector would contribute to growth ranging between 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent in the coming years.

He added that the automotive industry and vehicle parts trading accounted for 24 percent of the emirate’s economy, with agriculture at 19 percent, at manufacturing on 17 percent — the same level the broader food ecosystem.

Al-Qasimi also pointed to the potential growth in the real estate sector in 2025, citing major developers like Alef Group and Arada, which are making significant investments in the emirate.

To foster this growth, Al-Qasimi stressed the importance of identifying supply chain interdependencies and collaborating closely with the private sector. “We need to identify the adjacencies and interdependencies in supply chains to understand from the private sector what we need to do to move forward,” he said.

Foreign Trade Minister Al-Zeyoudi pointed to Sharjah’s attractiveness to businesses, bolstered by initiatives like “Invest in Sharjah,” the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, or Shurooq, and Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park.

“Companies are moving here, and we aim to showcase the incentives, markets, and benefits available through the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements,” he said during the same event.

Juma Al-Kait, assistant undersecretary for foreign trade at the Ministry of Economy, emphasized the significance of foreign trade, a cornerstone of the UAE’s economic strategy.

He noted that the UAE’s foreign trade grew by 14.6 percent in 2024, hitting 3 trillion dirhams, outpacing the global rate, which recorded 2 percent. “If we look at Sharjah’s foreign trade, it grew 8.1 percent in 2024 compared to last year. There is a huge potential for the private sector to benefit or to utilize important agreements.” Al-Kait said. 

Sharjah is a key destination for manufacturing, services, and finance, with nearly 96 percent of its economy non-oil-based. Home to six specialized free zones, the emirate offers flexible investment opportunities and advanced infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia's industrial output rises in Jan., driven by manufacturing 

Saudi Arabia’s industrial output rises in Jan., driven by manufacturing 
Updated 12 min 41 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s industrial output rises in Jan., driven by manufacturing 

Saudi Arabia’s industrial output rises in Jan., driven by manufacturing 
Updated 12 min 41 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s industrial production index grew 1.3 percent year on year in January, supported by an expansion in manufacturing and waste management activities, official data showed. 

According to the General Authority for Statistics, the index remained steady month on month at 103.9, maintaining levels seen in December. 

The manufacturing sub-index climbed 4 percent annually, driven by a 4.3 percent increase in the production of coke and refined petroleum products and a 4.2 percent rise in chemicals and chemical products. 

In contrast, mining and quarrying activity fell 0.4 percent from January 2024, reflecting a reduction in oil production to 8.92 million barrels per day from 8.96 million a year earlier. 

Saudi Arabia has been accelerating efforts to diversify its economy under Vision 2030, with the industrial and manufacturing sectors playing a key role in reducing reliance on oil. Initiatives such as the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program aim to establish the Kingdom as a regional hub for advanced manufacturing, focusing on petrochemicals, mining, and renewable energy. 

On a monthly basis, the manufacturing sub-index rose 0.3 percent, driven by a 0.1 percent increase in coke and refined petroleum products and a 0.5 percent rise in chemicals and chemical products. Meanwhile, the mining and quarrying sub-index edged up 0.1 percent. 

Other manufacturing segments posted mixed results. The non-metallic mineral products sector saw a 6.9 percent annual increase and a 1.7 percent rise from December, while basic metals manufacturing dipped by 0.7 percent year on year but surged by 0.5 percent compared to the previous month. 

The manufacture of paper and paper products recorded an annual increase of 5.1 percent and a slight monthly dip of 0.1 percent, while electrical devices manufacturing grew by 9.2 percent year on year and 0.7 percent month on month. 

Furniture manufacturing declined by 1.5 percent year on year and 0.4 percent month on month. 

Other economic activities within the manufacturing sector saw an annual rise of 0.6 percent, but a 0.3 percent month-on-month dip. 

The sub-index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply fell by 1.7 percent, while the sub-index for water supply, sewerage, and waste management activities saw an 8.7 percent annual increase. 

In January, oil-related activities grew by 0.4 percent year on year and 0.1 percent compared to the previous month.

Non-oil activities also recorded growth, increasing by 3.6 percent annually and 0.2 percent on a monthly basis. This diversification reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to expanding its non-oil industrial base in line with Vision 2030. 

The Industrial Production Index measures changes in industrial output based on the International Standard Industrial Classification framework, covering mining, manufacturing, utilities, and waste management sectors. 

Makkah's licensed hospitality facilities surge 80% in 2024

Makkah’s licensed hospitality facilities surge 80% in 2024
Updated 47 min 45 sec ago
REEM WALID 
Follow

Makkah’s licensed hospitality facilities surge 80% in 2024

Makkah’s licensed hospitality facilities surge 80% in 2024
  • Makkah and Madinah have 17,646 and 20,079 rooms, respectively, in various stages of development
  • Kingdom recorded 30 million inbound tourists in 2024, up from 27.4 million in 2023
Updated 47 min 45 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: The number of licensed hospitality facilities in Makkah reached 1,030 by the end of 2024, marking an 80 percent increase compared to the previous year, according to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism. 

The surge positions Makkah as the leader in the Kingdom for the highest number of licensed facilities and rooms, underscoring the region’s dedication to enhancing visitor experiences, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The move highlights the region’s commitment to enhancing the visitor experience while reinforcing the ministry’s dedication to protecting the rights of visitors and Umrah pilgrims using hospitality services in Makkah, as part of its ongoing efforts to improve service quality. 

“The ministry’s inspection teams conduct regular monitoring and inspection visits throughout the year to ensure that all facilities comply with licensing requirements, detect violations, and impose fines under the Tourism Law and Regulations of Tourist Accommodation Facilities,” SPA said. 

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is growing beyond Makkah. By the end of the third quarter of 2024, the total number of licensed hospitality facilities across the Kingdom surpassed 3,950, marking a 99 percent increase from the third quarter of 2023. Licensed rooms climbed to 443,000, a 107 percent jump from the 214,000 recorded a year earlier. 

According to CoStar, a global real estate data provider, Makkah and Madinah have 17,646 and 20,079 rooms, respectively, in various stages of development in 2025. 

This comes as Saudi Arabia recorded 30 million inbound tourists in 2024, up from 27.4 million in 2023, government data shows. The Kingdom aims to attract 150 million visitors annually by 2030, with plans to raise the tourism sector’s gross domestic product contribution from 6 percent to 10 percent. 

Ahead of the 2024 Hajj season, the Ministry of Tourism said Makkah’s licensed hospitality facilities reached 816, providing 227,000 rooms to accommodate pilgrims. Authorities have also introduced new initiatives, including enhanced crowd management, digital meal distribution, and an expanded electric golf cart fleet at the Grand Mosque. 

The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has further implemented spatial guidance systems and multilingual support to improve visitor navigation, ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience. 

Saudi Arabia’s aggressive expansion in hospitality and tourism underscores its ambition to position itself as a global travel hub, catering to both religious and leisure visitors. 

Saudi Arabia's seaports see 18.25% rise in exported containers

Saudi Arabia’s seaports see 18.25% rise in exported containers
Updated 53 min 52 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s seaports see 18.25% rise in exported containers

Saudi Arabia’s seaports see 18.25% rise in exported containers
Updated 53 min 52 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s seaports reported an 18.25 percent increase in exported containers for February compared to the same period last year, signaling a growing demand for the Kingdom’s products.

According to the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, a total of 215,491 twenty-foot equivalent units were exported in February 2025, up from 182,229 TEUs in February 2024.

In contrast, the number of imported containers saw a decline of 4.95 percent, totaling 215,741 TEUs, down from 226,968 TEUs in the previous year.

The overall number of containers processed in Saudi seaports amounted to 552,490 TEUs, showing a slight decrease of 1.8 percent from 562,644 TEUs in 2024. Transshipment containers also dropped by 21.03 percent, totaling 112,193 TEUs, compared to 142,071 TEUs in February 2024.

These trends align with Mawani’s objective to foster a sustainable and robust maritime sector that drives both trade and economic growth in the Kingdom.

The developments further support the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub, linking three continents, in line with the nation’s Vision 2030.

The surge in non-oil exports is a clear indication of Saudi Arabia’s successful economic diversification efforts, as the Kingdom seeks to reduce its reliance on oil revenues.

Mawani also reported that the total tonnage handled by Saudi seaports in February was 22,540,434 tonnes, reflecting a 3.66 percent decline from 23,397,237 tonnes during the same period last year.

The breakdown includes 983,027 tonnes of general cargo, 4,027,930 tonnes of bulk solid cargo, and 11,677,568 tonnes of bulk liquid cargo. The ports also received 698,035 heads of livestock, which marks a 22.38 percent decrease compared to 899,293 heads in February 2024.

On a positive note, maritime traffic saw a modest increase of 0.33 percent, with 913 vessels arriving at the ports, compared to 910 vessels in the same period last year.

Passenger traffic surged by 37.85 percent, reaching 93,400 passengers, up from 67,754 the previous year. The number of vehicles handled also rose by 3.43 percent, reaching 78,482 vehicles compared to 75,877 vehicles in February 2024.

In a broader view, Mawani reported a 14.44 percent increase in the total number of containers handled from January to February 2025, reaching 1,270,776 TEUs, compared to 1,110,440 TEUs in the same period last year.

A major step in enhancing Saudi Arabia’s global trade position is the launch of the state-of-the-art South Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port. This initiative, part of DP World’s SR3 billion ($800 million) expansion program, is aimed at upgrading the terminal and reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s status as a key player in international trade.

In addition to this, several key projects have been unveiled, including agreements to establish eight new logistics parks and hubs at Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam. These developments, backed by an estimated SR2.9 billion in private sector investment, are poised to further strengthen the Kingdom's logistics infrastructure.

Egypt's annual inflation drops sharply to 12.8%

Egypt’s annual inflation drops sharply to 12.8%
Updated 10 March 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Egypt’s annual inflation drops sharply to 12.8%

Egypt’s annual inflation drops sharply to 12.8%
  • Slowdown mainly attributed to an 8.2 percent dip in vegetable prices
Updated 10 March 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation fell sharply to 12.8 percent in February, down from 24 percent in January, according to the latest data from the country’s statistics agency.

The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics  attributed the decline to the base effect, noting that the exceptionally high price increases observed over the past two years are no longer influencing the inflation rate.

A Reuters survey of 15 analysts had predicted a median inflation rate of 14.5 percent, meaning February’s actual figure was significantly lower than anticipated.

On a month-to-month basis, consumer prices increased by 1.4 percent in February, a slight decrease from January’s 1.5 percent rise. This marks the fourth time in the last seven months that inflation has slowed, following a period of acceleration that began in August 2023.

Last year’s inflationary pressures were primarily driven by rising fuel prices, higher public transportation fares — including for trains and the metro—and a 300 percent hike in the price of subsidized bread in May, marking the first such increase in over 30 years.

The February slowdown was mainly attributed to an 8.2 percent drop in vegetable prices, while costs for water, electricity, and gas remained stable. On the other hand, grain and bread prices rose by 0.8 percent, meat and poultry saw a 3.2 percent increase, and fruit prices climbed by 3 percent.

Egypt’s economic foundations have been showing positive results. The banking sector saw a significant 26.9 percent increase in total deposits for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, compared to the previous 12-month period.

Earlier in February, CAPMAS reported that total banking deposits reached 11.99 trillion Egyptian pounds ($237 billion), reflecting a surge in banking activity across various sectors.

The country’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30 of the following year.

This growth in banking deposits comes amid high inflation, which peaked at 38 percent in September 2023, prompting both individuals and businesses to deposit more money in banks as a safeguard against currency devaluation.

The central bank’s attractive interest rates, along with financial inclusion initiatives under Egypt's Vision 2030 plan, also played a significant role in encouraging deposit growth.

CAPMAS data indicated that the household sector dominated Egypt’s banking deposits, accounting for 7.03 trillion pounds—an increase of 27.5 percent from the previous year. Individual depositors represented 95.9 percent of household deposits, underscoring strong saving trends among Egyptians. Overall, the household sector controlled 58.6 percent of total banking deposits.

Meanwhile, the business sector also experienced notable growth, with deposits rising to 1.99 trillion pounds—up 37.6 percent from the previous fiscal year.

