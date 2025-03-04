Aoun’s visit to Saudi Arabia revives hope for Lebanon’s economic recovery

You are here

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Riyadh on Monday. Photo/Supplied
Updated 04 March 2025
Miguel Hadchity
  • Beirut seeks to further strengthen ties with a key regional ally
RIYADH: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s visit to Saudi Arabia has revived hopes for Lebanon’s economic recovery and political stability amid the ongoing financial crisis and governance challenges.

The trip, his first official visit abroad since taking office in January, signals a fresh attempt to strengthen ties with a key regional ally and unlock much-needed investment and diplomatic support. 

With both nations reaffirming their commitment to cooperation and reform, many see this meeting as a crucial step toward Lebanon’s long-overdue recovery. 

The Lebanese Executives Council, a private sector body promoting cross-border professional relations, hailed the visit as a pivotal step in restoring ties between the two countries. 

“This visit stands out as exceptional. Lebanon has a remarkable opportunity to reshape its relations with Arab nations, with Saudi Arabia as the essential gateway,” Rabih El-Amine, chairman of the council, told Arab News.  

“Given Saudi Arabia’s crucial influence both regionally and globally, along with its vibrant economic changes under Vision 2030, this moment marks a pivotal turning point for Lebanon,” he added. 

Economic agreements and Saudi investments 

Aoun’s visit included discussions on 22 agreements spanning trade, agriculture, transport, finance, education, and cultural exchange.

“These agreements include cooperation in exhibitions, intellectual property, consumer protection, the grain sector, civil aviation, banking, defense, and combating terrorism,” El-Amine said. 

Saudi banks and financial institutions could play a role in stabilizing Lebanon’s financial system, but El-Amine emphasized that this would depend on Lebanon’s implementation of key reforms. 

“Saudi support might take the form of financial assistance, investment, and regional coordination. However, Lebanon’s capability to execute credible economic reforms remains a crucial factor,” he added. 

Long-term goals vs. immediate impact 

While the visit has been hailed as a positive step, El-Amine cautioned that immediate economic relief is unlikely. “This visit will likely be a strategic step toward rebuilding Saudi-Lebanese ties rather than yielding immediate economic relief. Lebanon’s economic recovery depends on reforms, International Monetary Fund negotiations, and restoring investor confidence — factors that require long-term engagement rather than quick diplomatic wins,” he said. 

Discussions also emphasized the necessity of Lebanon regaining control over its political and security landscape. A joint statement highlighted the importance of confining arms to the Lebanese state and reaffirming the Lebanese army’s role as a stabilizing force. 

The way forward 

Despite optimism surrounding the visit, El-Amine warned that internal Lebanese challenges could hinder progress. “The primary concern is whether Lebanon’s political and economic system can genuinely carry out the reforms and commitments necessary to convert diplomatic goodwill into tangible progress,” he said. 

Key obstacles include political gridlock, sectarian divisions, lack of institutional reform, and financial instability. 

“The visit could reopen diplomatic channels and create opportunities for future cooperation, but unless Lebanon’s leadership takes bold steps to reform governance, stabilize the economy, and restore confidence, any potential Saudi support may remain conditional or limited,” El-Amine added. 

Aoun’s visit reaffirmed longstanding ties between Beirut and Riyadh, with both sides expressing their commitment to regional stability and cooperation. 

Following his visit to Saudi Arabia, Aoun and his delegation traveled to Cairo to attend the extraordinary Arab summit. His presidency, which began in January after a prolonged political deadlock, carries significant expectations as Lebanon struggles with an economic crisis and the devastation left by the Hezbollah-Israel war, which left most parts of the country in ruins. 

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market closed lower on Monday, with the Tadawul All Share Index falling by 90.89 points, or 0.77 percent, to finish at 11,745.63.

The total trading volume on the benchmark index amounted to SR5.3 billion ($1.4 billion), with 52 stocks advancing and 192 declining.

The parallel market, Nomu, also saw a decline, dropping 300.45 points, or 0.96 percent, to close at 31,031.37. Out of the 80 listed stocks, 32 gained while 48 declined.

The MSCI Tadawul Index mirrored the trend, falling by 7.38 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 1,487.1.

Derayah Financial Co. saw the highest gains on the main index, with its share price surging 30 percent to SR39. Riyad Bank also performed well, rising 4.47 percent to SR30.40, while Alujain Corp. gained 3.59 percent, closing at SR33.20. Saudi Industrial Development Co. also saw an increase, rising 2.66 percent to SR27.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. suffered the largest loss, with its stock price falling 8.11 percent to SR0.34. Rasan Information Technology Co. dropped 7.76 percent, closing at SR72.50, while Riyadh Cables Group Co. fell 7.67 percent to SR118.

Molan Steel Co. revealed plans to issue riyal-denominated sukuk, appointing Afaq Financial as the sole arranger for the offering. The sukuk, valued at SR20 million, aims to finance the company’s investment and operational needs. The issuance has already received the necessary approvals from the Finance Authority. Despite this news, Molan Steel’s stock dropped 1.59 percent to SR3.10.

Derayah Financial, a leading digital investment platform, successfully listed its shares on the Saudi Exchange. The SR1.5 billion IPO was priced at SR30 per share, valuing the company at SR7.5 billion. The offering was oversubscribed, with institutional investors subscribing 162 times over, generating SR243 billion in orders. The retail tranche was 15 times oversubscribed, attracting 586,422 investors.

Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. reported a 17.19 percent decline in insurance revenues for the year ending December 31, 2024, dropping to SR694.7 million from SR838.9 million in 2023.

The decline was primarily due to lower motor and medical insurance revenues, although the Engineering insurance segment showed growth.

The company’s net profit fell 0.14 percent, reaching SR30.1 million compared to SR60.5 million last year. This decrease was mainly due to a drop in net insurance results and lower other income, although investment income rose by SR7.2 million. Arabia Insurance’s share price fell 3.35 percent to SR12.10.

Nahdi Medical Co. reported an 8.4 percent increase in revenue for the full year 2024, rising to SR9.45 billion from SR8.71 billion in 2023. The growth was driven by strong retail performance and significant expansion in both the healthcare and UAE markets.

However, the company’s net profit declined by 8.1 percent, reaching SR820.7 million, down from SR892.6 million last year, due to increased operating expenses. Despite the strong revenue growth, Nahdi’s share price decreased by 1.86 percent to SR115.80.

JEDDAH: Sharjah’s economy is projected to grow by up to 7.5 percent in 2025, strengthening its position as a hub for diverse sectors, according to a senior UAE official.

Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan bin Khalid Al-Qasimi highlighted that the expected expansion will be driven by progressive policies, increased economic integration, and rising foreign investment in strategic industries.

Al-Qasimi underlined the importance of ongoing dialogue with the private sector to strengthen core industries such as manufacturing, trade, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

“We will be hosting a number of quite frank discussions with the private sector about what the government should be doing better to protect the core industries – manufacturing, trading, agriculture and the environment — that we have,” Al-Qasimi said during the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis 2025.

The event, which was held under the theme “Sharjah: Shaping the Future, Empowering Growth,” was attended by senior officials, including Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al-Qasimi, president of the American University of Sharjah; and Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, minister of state for foreign trade.

During the gathering, Al-Qasimi said that Sharjah’s economy is evolving at an impressive pace, with the gross domestic product now over 145 billion dirhams ($39.47 billion), and growth of 6.5 percent registered in 2023 — surpassing the global average by 3.5 percentage points. 

“We are immensely proud of the businesses that have found their home in Sharjah, especially those in the private sector, that have been the backbone of our economy for over a decade, and there is a reason why global giants such as Halliburton and Amazon have shown their confidence by investing in our emirate,” he said. 

Al-Qasimi forecasted that continued integration, smarter policymaking, and collaboration with the private sector would contribute to growth ranging between 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent in the coming years.

He added that the automotive industry and vehicle parts trading accounted for 24 percent of the emirate’s economy, with agriculture at 19 percent, at manufacturing on 17 percent — the same level the broader food ecosystem.

Al-Qasimi also pointed to the potential growth in the real estate sector in 2025, citing major developers like Alef Group and Arada, which are making significant investments in the emirate.

Founded by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Qasimi and Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Arada is at the forefront of Sharjah’s expanding real estate market.

To foster this growth, Al-Qasimi stressed the importance of identifying supply chain interdependencies and collaborating closely with the private sector. “We need to identify the adjacencies and interdependencies in supply chains to understand from the private sector what we need to do to move forward,” he said.

Foreign Trade Minister Al-Zeyoudi pointed to Sharjah’s attractiveness to businesses, bolstered by initiatives like “Invest in Sharjah,” the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, or Shurooq, and Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park.

“Companies are moving here, and we aim to showcase the incentives, markets, and benefits available through the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements,” he said during the same event.

Juma Al-Kait, assistant undersecretary for foreign trade at the Ministry of Economy, emphasized the significance of foreign trade, a cornerstone of the UAE’s economic strategy.

He noted that the UAE’s foreign trade grew by 14.6 percent in 2024, hitting 3 trillion dirhams, outpacing the global rate, which recorded 2 percent. “If we look at Sharjah’s foreign trade, it grew 8.1 percent in 2024 compared to last year. There is a huge potential for the private sector to benefit or to utilize important agreements.” Al-Kait said. 

Sharjah is a key destination for manufacturing, services, and finance, with nearly 96 percent of its economy non-oil-based. Home to six specialized free zones, the emirate offers flexible investment opportunities and advanced infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia’s industrial output rises in Jan., driven by manufacturing 

Saudi Arabia’s industrial output rises in Jan., driven by manufacturing 
Updated 51 min 9 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s industrial output rises in Jan., driven by manufacturing 

Saudi Arabia’s industrial output rises in Jan., driven by manufacturing 
Updated 51 min 9 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s industrial production index grew 1.3 percent year on year in January, supported by an expansion in manufacturing and waste management activities, official data showed. 

According to the General Authority for Statistics, the index remained steady month on month at 103.9, maintaining levels seen in December. 

The manufacturing sub-index climbed 4 percent annually, driven by a 4.3 percent increase in the production of coke and refined petroleum products and a 4.2 percent rise in chemicals and chemical products. 

In contrast, mining and quarrying activity fell 0.4 percent from January 2024, reflecting a reduction in oil production to 8.92 million barrels per day from 8.96 million a year earlier. 

Saudi Arabia has been accelerating efforts to diversify its economy under Vision 2030, with the industrial and manufacturing sectors playing a key role in reducing reliance on oil. Initiatives such as the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program aim to establish the Kingdom as a regional hub for advanced manufacturing, focusing on petrochemicals, mining, and renewable energy. 

On a monthly basis, the manufacturing sub-index rose 0.3 percent, driven by a 0.1 percent increase in coke and refined petroleum products and a 0.5 percent rise in chemicals and chemical products. Meanwhile, the mining and quarrying sub-index edged up 0.1 percent. 

Other manufacturing segments posted mixed results. The non-metallic mineral products sector saw a 6.9 percent annual increase and a 1.7 percent rise from December, while basic metals manufacturing dipped by 0.7 percent year on year but surged by 0.5 percent compared to the previous month. 

The manufacture of paper and paper products recorded an annual increase of 5.1 percent and a slight monthly dip of 0.1 percent, while electrical devices manufacturing grew by 9.2 percent year on year and 0.7 percent month on month. 

Furniture manufacturing declined by 1.5 percent year on year and 0.4 percent month on month. 

Other economic activities within the manufacturing sector saw an annual rise of 0.6 percent, but a 0.3 percent month-on-month dip. 

The sub-index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply fell by 1.7 percent, while the sub-index for water supply, sewerage, and waste management activities saw an 8.7 percent annual increase. 

In January, oil-related activities grew by 0.4 percent year on year and 0.1 percent compared to the previous month.

Non-oil activities also recorded growth, increasing by 3.6 percent annually and 0.2 percent on a monthly basis. This diversification reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to expanding its non-oil industrial base in line with Vision 2030. 

The Industrial Production Index measures changes in industrial output based on the International Standard Industrial Classification framework, covering mining, manufacturing, utilities, and waste management sectors. 

Makkah’s licensed hospitality facilities surge 80% in 2024

Makkah’s licensed hospitality facilities surge 80% in 2024
Updated 10 March 2025
REEM WALID 
Follow

Makkah’s licensed hospitality facilities surge 80% in 2024

Makkah’s licensed hospitality facilities surge 80% in 2024
  • Makkah and Madinah have 17,646 and 20,079 rooms, respectively, in various stages of development
  • Kingdom recorded 30 million inbound tourists in 2024, up from 27.4 million in 2023
Updated 10 March 2025
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: The number of licensed hospitality facilities in Makkah reached 1,030 by the end of 2024, marking an 80 percent increase compared to the previous year, according to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism. 

The surge positions Makkah as the leader in the Kingdom for the highest number of licensed facilities and rooms, underscoring the region’s dedication to enhancing visitor experiences, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The move highlights the region’s commitment to enhancing the visitor experience while reinforcing the ministry’s dedication to protecting the rights of visitors and Umrah pilgrims using hospitality services in Makkah, as part of its ongoing efforts to improve service quality. 

“The ministry’s inspection teams conduct regular monitoring and inspection visits throughout the year to ensure that all facilities comply with licensing requirements, detect violations, and impose fines under the Tourism Law and Regulations of Tourist Accommodation Facilities,” SPA said. 

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is growing beyond Makkah. By the end of the third quarter of 2024, the total number of licensed hospitality facilities across the Kingdom surpassed 3,950, marking a 99 percent increase from the third quarter of 2023. Licensed rooms climbed to 443,000, a 107 percent jump from the 214,000 recorded a year earlier. 

According to CoStar, a global real estate data provider, Makkah and Madinah have 17,646 and 20,079 rooms, respectively, in various stages of development in 2025. 

This comes as Saudi Arabia recorded 30 million inbound tourists in 2024, up from 27.4 million in 2023, government data shows. The Kingdom aims to attract 150 million visitors annually by 2030, with plans to raise the tourism sector’s gross domestic product contribution from 6 percent to 10 percent. 

Ahead of the 2024 Hajj season, the Ministry of Tourism said Makkah’s licensed hospitality facilities reached 816, providing 227,000 rooms to accommodate pilgrims. Authorities have also introduced new initiatives, including enhanced crowd management, digital meal distribution, and an expanded electric golf cart fleet at the Grand Mosque. 

The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has further implemented spatial guidance systems and multilingual support to improve visitor navigation, ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience. 

Saudi Arabia’s aggressive expansion in hospitality and tourism underscores its ambition to position itself as a global travel hub, catering to both religious and leisure visitors. 

Saudi Arabia’s seaports see 18.25% rise in exported containers

Saudi Arabia’s seaports see 18.25% rise in exported containers
Updated 10 March 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s seaports see 18.25% rise in exported containers

Saudi Arabia’s seaports see 18.25% rise in exported containers
Updated 10 March 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s seaports reported an 18.25 percent increase in exported containers for February compared to the same period last year, signaling a growing demand for the Kingdom’s products.

According to the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, a total of 215,491 twenty-foot equivalent units were exported in February 2025, up from 182,229 TEUs in February 2024.

In contrast, the number of imported containers saw a decline of 4.95 percent, totaling 215,741 TEUs, down from 226,968 TEUs in the previous year.

The overall number of containers processed in Saudi seaports amounted to 552,490 TEUs, showing a slight decrease of 1.8 percent from 562,644 TEUs in 2024. Transshipment containers also dropped by 21.03 percent, totaling 112,193 TEUs, compared to 142,071 TEUs in February 2024.

These trends align with Mawani’s objective to foster a sustainable and robust maritime sector that drives both trade and economic growth in the Kingdom.

The developments further support the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub, linking three continents, in line with the nation’s Vision 2030.

The surge in non-oil exports is a clear indication of Saudi Arabia’s successful economic diversification efforts, as the Kingdom seeks to reduce its reliance on oil revenues.

Mawani also reported that the total tonnage handled by Saudi seaports in February was 22,540,434 tonnes, reflecting a 3.66 percent decline from 23,397,237 tonnes during the same period last year.

The breakdown includes 983,027 tonnes of general cargo, 4,027,930 tonnes of bulk solid cargo, and 11,677,568 tonnes of bulk liquid cargo. The ports also received 698,035 heads of livestock, which marks a 22.38 percent decrease compared to 899,293 heads in February 2024.

On a positive note, maritime traffic saw a modest increase of 0.33 percent, with 913 vessels arriving at the ports, compared to 910 vessels in the same period last year.

Passenger traffic surged by 37.85 percent, reaching 93,400 passengers, up from 67,754 the previous year. The number of vehicles handled also rose by 3.43 percent, reaching 78,482 vehicles compared to 75,877 vehicles in February 2024.

In a broader view, Mawani reported a 14.44 percent increase in the total number of containers handled from January to February 2025, reaching 1,270,776 TEUs, compared to 1,110,440 TEUs in the same period last year.

A major step in enhancing Saudi Arabia’s global trade position is the launch of the state-of-the-art South Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port. This initiative, part of DP World’s SR3 billion ($800 million) expansion program, is aimed at upgrading the terminal and reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s status as a key player in international trade.

In addition to this, several key projects have been unveiled, including agreements to establish eight new logistics parks and hubs at Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam. These developments, backed by an estimated SR2.9 billion in private sector investment, are poised to further strengthen the Kingdom's logistics infrastructure.

