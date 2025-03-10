Egypt’s annual inflation drops sharply to 12.8%

You are here

This marks the fourth time in the last seven months that inflation has slowed, following a period of acceleration that began in August 2023. Reuters
Updated 10 March 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
  • Slowdown mainly attributed to an 8.2 percent dip in vegetable prices
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation fell sharply to 12.8 percent in February, down from 24 percent in January, according to the latest data from the country’s statistics agency.

The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics  attributed the decline to the base effect, noting that the exceptionally high price increases observed over the past two years are no longer influencing the inflation rate.

A Reuters survey of 15 analysts had predicted a median inflation rate of 14.5 percent, meaning February’s actual figure was significantly lower than anticipated.

On a month-to-month basis, consumer prices increased by 1.4 percent in February, a slight decrease from January’s 1.5 percent rise. This marks the fourth time in the last seven months that inflation has slowed, following a period of acceleration that began in August 2023.

Last year’s inflationary pressures were primarily driven by rising fuel prices, higher public transportation fares — including for trains and the metro—and a 300 percent hike in the price of subsidized bread in May, marking the first such increase in over 30 years.

The February slowdown was mainly attributed to an 8.2 percent drop in vegetable prices, while costs for water, electricity, and gas remained stable. On the other hand, grain and bread prices rose by 0.8 percent, meat and poultry saw a 3.2 percent increase, and fruit prices climbed by 3 percent.

Egypt’s economic foundations have been showing positive results. The banking sector saw a significant 26.9 percent increase in total deposits for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, compared to the previous 12-month period.

Earlier in February, CAPMAS reported that total banking deposits reached 11.99 trillion Egyptian pounds ($237 billion), reflecting a surge in banking activity across various sectors.

The country’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30 of the following year.

This growth in banking deposits comes amid high inflation, which peaked at 38 percent in September 2023, prompting both individuals and businesses to deposit more money in banks as a safeguard against currency devaluation.

The central bank’s attractive interest rates, along with financial inclusion initiatives under Egypt's Vision 2030 plan, also played a significant role in encouraging deposit growth.

CAPMAS data indicated that the household sector dominated Egypt’s banking deposits, accounting for 7.03 trillion pounds—an increase of 27.5 percent from the previous year. Individual depositors represented 95.9 percent of household deposits, underscoring strong saving trends among Egyptians. Overall, the household sector controlled 58.6 percent of total banking deposits.

Meanwhile, the business sector also experienced notable growth, with deposits rising to 1.99 trillion pounds—up 37.6 percent from the previous fiscal year.

Topics: Inflation prices consumers economy

Saudi Arabia launches $266m program to promote eco-friendly projects

Saudi Arabia launches $266m program to promote eco-friendly projects
Miguel Hadchity
Saudi Arabia launches $266m program to promote eco-friendly projects

Saudi Arabia launches $266m program to promote eco-friendly projects
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has unveiled a new environmental financing initiative worth SR1 billion ($266.6 million), supported by Riyad Bank, to encourage private sector participation in sustainable and eco-friendly projects.

Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, Saudi Arabia’s minister of environment, water, and agriculture and chairman of the Environmental Fund’s board of directors, officially introduced the program on Sunday.

The launch coincided with the unveiling of a new digital platform for the Incentives and Grants Program, designed to foster innovation and boost environmental investments.

This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives, which focus on promoting environmental sustainability and enhancing the quality of life.

Munir bin Fahd Al-Sahli, CEO of the Environmental Fund, emphasized that the financing program is aimed at attracting private sector investments to strengthen environmental infrastructure and meteorological services. He also noted that the program will encourage businesses across various sectors to adopt sustainable practices through innovative financial solutions.

Al-Sahli described this partnership as a major step forward in funding environmental projects, highlighting that the new platform would offer incentives and support for outstanding environmental initiatives. These efforts are part of a broader national strategy to protect the environment and foster sustainable development.

The financing program represents a significant milestone in enhancing environmental investments in the Kingdom. It provides businesses and entrepreneurs with resources and incentives to develop projects that not only improve quality of life but also contribute to sustainable environmental growth.

The new electronic platform for the Incentives and Grants Program, which was launched alongside the financing initiative, is designed to streamline the process for beneficiaries and ensure efficient execution of environmental projects. The platform aims to promote eco-friendly practices, foster innovation, and encourage investment in the environmental sector, while also ensuring regulatory compliance across various industries.

Al-Sahli reiterated the fund’s commitment to offering both financial and technical support to ensure lasting positive impacts on the environment. He urged stakeholders in the environmental sector to explore the various opportunities available through the platform.

The Incentives and Grants Program is expected to drive investment in environmental projects and improve compliance levels among institutions. It will provide grants and incentives to a broad range of entities, including small and medium-sized enterprises, corporations, research centers, universities, and nonprofit organizations.

The Environmental Fund continues to develop and implement programs focused on protecting natural resources, reducing pollution, and raising environmental awareness. Through collaborations with government and private entities, it strives to balance economic growth with environmental conservation.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 environment

Saudi Arabia’s inflation holds steady at 2% in February: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s inflation holds steady at 2% in February: GASTAT 
Nirmal Narayanan
Saudi Arabia’s inflation holds steady at 2% in February: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s inflation holds steady at 2% in February: GASTAT 
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s inflation held firm at 2 percent year on year in February, driven largely by rising housing costs, official data showed.  

According to the General Authority for Statistics, the increase was fueled by an 8.5 percent surge in housing rents, contributing to a 7.1 percent overall rise in the housing, water, electricity, gas, and fuels category. 

The inflation rate remains consistent with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to balance economic growth with price stability as the Kingdom advances its Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to diversify the economy beyond oil.   

The government’s November 2024 budget forecast anticipated inflation to hold steady at 1.9 percent in 2025, up slightly from 1.7 percent in 2024. Meanwhile, the World Bank projected a stable 2.3 percent rate this year, below the Gulf Cooperation Council average. 

“On a monthly basis, the consumer price index in February 2025 recorded relative stability compared to January 2025, rising by 0.2 percent due to the increase of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels section by 0.4 percent, driven by a 0.4 percent increase in actual housing rent prices,” said GASTAT.  

Sector breakdown 

Food and beverage prices saw a modest rise of 1 percent, largely influenced by a 3.7 percent increase in meat and poultry costs. Personal goods and services climbed 3.9 percent, bolstered by a 26.7 percent jump in jewelry prices. 

Restaurant and hotel costs edged up 0.8 percent year on year, while furniture and home equipment prices dropped 2.5 percent. Clothing and footwear prices declined 1 percent, led by a 2.4 percent drop in ready-made clothing. 

Transportation costs also dipped 1.5 percent compared to February 2024. 

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained stable overall, with food and beverages slipping 0.2 percent. Personal goods and services rose 0.7 percent, while health and tobacco prices held steady. 

Wholesale Price Index  

In a separate report, GASTAT noted that Saudi Arabia’s Wholesale Price Index increased 1.5 percent year on year in February, driven by a 3.4 percent rise in other transportable goods prices and a 3.9 percent increase in agriculture and fishery products. 

Food products, beverages, tobacco, and textiles fell by 0.1 percent year on year, while metal products, machinery, and equipment prices dipped 0.5 percent. Ores and minerals costs dropped 1.9 percent. 

Compared to January, the WPI declined 0.5 percent, led by a 1.4 percent fall in other transportable goods prices, excluding metal products, machinery, and equipment. Food products, beverages, tobacco, and textiles also saw a marginal 0.1 percent drop, while agriculture and fishery product costs rose 1.6 percent. 

Topics: Inflation GDP prices

Arab region’s GDP climbs 1.8% to $3.6tn in 2024 despite challenges

Arab region’s GDP climbs 1.8% to $3.6tn in 2024 despite challenges
Reem Walid
Arab region’s GDP climbs 1.8% to $3.6tn in 2024 despite challenges

Arab region’s GDP climbs 1.8% to $3.6tn in 2024 despite challenges
Reem Walid

RIYADH: The Arab region’s gross domestic product increased by 1.8 percent, reaching $3.6 trillion in 2024, despite facing regional challenges, according to new data.

The report, released by the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation or Dhaman, showed that growth was primarily concentrated in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Iraq, and Algeria, which together accounted for over 72 percent of the region’s total GDP, as reported by the Kuwait News Agency.

This aligns with Moody’s January forecast that oil production and major investment projects will drive a 0.8 percentage point increase in annual economic growth across the Middle East and North Africa in 2025.

It also corresponds with Moody’s projection of 2.9 percent growth for the region in 2025, up from 2.1 percent in 2024, while maintaining a stable outlook on the region’s sovereign credit fundamentals for the next 12 months.

The data also indicated positive outlooks for the Arab economy’s performance in 2025, with an expected growth rate of 1.4 percent.

This growth is likely to be driven by expansion in 14 Arab countries, including nine oil-producing economies that together contribute more than 78 percent of Arab GDP.

There is cautious optimism surrounding the potential reduction in regional unrest and conflicts, along with an expected improvement in revenues from oil, gas, and exports of goods and services produced by the region.

In January, Moody’s emphasized that the impact of large investments in 2025 will be most evident in Saudi Arabia, driven by significant government and sovereign wealth fund spending related to the Vision 2030 diversification program.

Moody’s also noted that the pick-up in the MENA economy will be primarily fueled by stronger growth among hydrocarbon exporters, as a result of the partial unwinding of strategic oil production cuts under the OPEC+ agreement.

According to Moody’s, real GDP growth for hydrocarbon-exporting nations is expected to rise to 3.5 percent in 2025, up from 1.9 percent in 2024. This boost will be driven by countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, and Oman easing the oil production cuts implemented in 2023.

Topics: Arab region MENA GCC economy

Oil exports propel Oman’s trade surplus to $19.4bn

Oil exports propel Oman’s trade surplus to $19.4bn
Nour El-Shaeri
Oil exports propel Oman’s trade surplus to $19.4bn

Oil exports propel Oman’s trade surplus to $19.4bn
  • Saudi Arabia ranked second for Omani non-oil exports at 849 million rials
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Oman’s trade surplus reached 7.5 billion Omani rials ($19.4 billion) in December, up from 7.14 billion rials in November, largely driven by the oil and gas sector, according to a new report.

Preliminary data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information indicated that the increase was primarily due to higher export revenues, especially from oil and gas, despite a rise in imports.

The total value of merchandise exports in December amounted to 24.23 billion rials, reflecting a 6.8 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, when exports were valued at 22.69 billion rials.

The growth was predominantly attributed to a rise in oil and gas exports, which reached 16.29 billion rials, an 18.4 percent increase from 13.76 billion rials in December 2023.

Meanwhile, Oman’s merchandise imports increased by 12.1 percent year on year, reaching 16.71 billion rials in December, up from 14.91 billion rials the previous year.

Despite the increase in imports, the trade balance remained positive, supported by the robust performance of the country’s energy exports.

Within Oman’s oil and gas exports, crude oil exports totaled 9.91 billion Omani rials by the end of December, marking a 0.8 percent increase from the same period in 2023.

Refined oil exports saw a significant surge of 185.5 percent, reaching 3.85 billion rials. However, liquefied natural gas exports declined by 1.9 percent to 2.53 billion rials.

Meanwhile, non-oil merchandise exports fell by 16.3 percent to 6.23 billion rials in December, down from 7.44 billion rials the previous year.

Among these, mineral products accounted for the highest value at 1.78 billion rials, but this figure represented a 36.8 percent year-on-year drop.

Exports of base metals and their products remained stable at 1.32 billion rials, increasing slightly by 0.1 percent, while plastic and rubber product exports grew by 13.3 percent to 996 million rials.

Chemical industry exports declined by 19.6 percent to 804 million rials, and exports of live animals and animal products fell 11 percent to 350 million rials. Other exports totaled 981 million rials, a decrease of 5 percent.

Re-exports from Oman increased by 14.9 percent to 1.71 billion rials by the end of December. Within this category, re-exports of food and beverage products saw a notable 30.6 percent rise to 184 million rials, while re-exports of mineral products climbed 21.3 percent to 120 million rials.

However, re-exports of transport equipment fell by 0.6 percent to 401 million rials, and electrical machinery and equipment declined by 5.4 percent to 376 million rials. Re-exports of live animals and related products also dropped by 10.1 percent to 97 million rials.

On the import side, mineral products accounted for the largest share, totaling 4.67 billion rials, an 11.3 percent increase from December 2023.

Imports of electrical machinery and equipment surged 28.9 percent to 2.93 billion rials, while base metals and their products rose 1 percent to 1.61 billion rials.

Imports of chemical products rose 3.1 percent to 1.52 billion rials, and transport equipment imports increased by 13.5 percent to 1.52 billion rials. Other imports totaled 4.47 billion rials.

The UAE remained Oman’s top trading partner for non-oil exports, with trade value rising 11 percent year-on-year to 1.05 billion rials.

The UAE also led in re-exports from Oman, which amounted to 569 million rials, and was the top source of imports into the country, totaling 3.94 billion rials.

Saudi Arabia ranked second for Omani non-oil exports at 849 million rials, followed by India at 659 million rials.

Iran was the second-largest destination for Omani re-exports at 359 million rials, with Kuwait in third at 117 million rials.

China was the second-largest exporter to Oman, with trade valued at 1.83 billion rials, followed by Kuwait at 1.69 billion rials.

In the oil sector, total crude oil exports until the end of January stood at approximately 25.82 million barrels, with an average price of $72.5 per barrel.

Oil exports accounted for 84.3 percent of total oil production, which reached 30.61 million barrels during the same period. However, crude oil exports declined by 1.5 percent compared to January 2024, when they totaled 26.2 million barrels.

Oil production also saw a 2 percent year-on-year drop, standing at 31.24 million barrels in January.

The country’s total crude oil production fell by 2.2 percent in January to 23.39 million barrels, while condensate production reached 7.22 million barrels. The daily average oil output for January stood at 987,500 barrels.

In the banking sector, total credit provided by conventional commercial banks in Oman grew by 4.8 percent by the end of December. Private sector credit rose by 3.6 percent, reaching 20.7 billion rials.

Investment by conventional banks in securities also saw a notable increase, rising 20.5 percent to approximately 6 billion rials.

This included a 7.3 percent rise in investments in government development bonds to 2 billion rials and a 30.3 percent surge in foreign securities investments to 2.3 billion rials.

On the liabilities side, total deposits at conventional commercial banks increased by 6.2 percent to 25.1 billion rials by the end of December.

Government deposits rose by 5.3 percent to 5.3 billion rials, while public sector institution deposits grew by 11 percent to 2.5 billion rials. Private sector deposits, which made up 65.3 percent of total deposits, climbed 4.9 percent to 16.4 billion rials.

Topics: Oman trade

Saudi Arabia’s top body reviews economic performance, global outlook

Saudi Arabia’s top body reviews economic performance, global outlook
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Saudi Arabia’s top body reviews economic performance, global outlook

Saudi Arabia’s top body reviews economic performance, global outlook
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs hosted a virtual meeting to discuss financial performance and global developments, focusing on improving public sector contributions. 

Operating under the Council of Ministers, CEDA oversees the governance framework, mechanisms, and policies essential to achieving Saudi Vision 2030. It addresses key domestic sectors, including health, labor, education, and Islamic affairs. 

Held on March 15, the meeting covered a range of reports and topics, including the quarterly economic report from the Ministry of Economy and Planning. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the report is “an in-depth analysis of the drivers and challenges affecting national economic growth across various sectors, along with proposed solutions.” It also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s strong economic performance in the third and fourth quarters of 2024, supported by projections from both local and international institutions.  

CEDA also reviewed the Ministry of Finance’s fourth-quarter budget performance report for the 2024 fiscal year. The report noted that total expenditures reached SR1.37 trillion ($365.3 billion), reflecting a 6 percent annual rise, while the budget deficit widened to SR115.63 billion — a 43 percent increase from 2023, in line with previous forecasts. 

The report outlined revenue, expenditure, and public debt indicators, noting a “21 percent increase in non-oil revenues, reaching SR132 billion, compared to SR109 billion during the same period of the previous year,” SPA said.  

It credited government reforms and diversification efforts for driving growth, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s aim to expand non-oil sectors. 

The report also underscored the Kingdom’s “continued support for development and service projects, as well as its commitment to enhancing social welfare and protection systems,” according to SPA. 

The meeting further discussed Saudi Arabia’s upcoming participation in the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasizing the Kingdom’s rising role among the world’s leading economies. 

CEDA reviewed additional presentations on policies and administrative frameworks, including the Supreme National Investment Committee’s guiding principles for green investments and the Ministry of Media’s organizational structure and regulations. 

The council also examined data from the General Authority for Statistics, covering import substitution indicators, the Consumer Price Index, and the Wholesale Price Index. It further reviewed the 2024 Monthly Foreign Trade Report. 

The meeting concluded with CEDA issuing decisions and recommendations on the discussed matters.

Topics: Saudi ecnomy Investment

