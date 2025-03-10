Makkah’s licensed hospitality facilities surge 80% in 2024

Oil exports propel Oman’s trade surplus to $19.4bn

RIYADH: Oman’s trade surplus reached 7.5 billion Omani rials ($19.4 billion) in December, up from 7.14 billion rials in November, largely driven by the oil and gas sector, according to a new report.

Preliminary data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information indicated that the increase was primarily due to higher export revenues, especially from oil and gas, despite a rise in imports.

The total value of merchandise exports in December amounted to 24.23 billion rials, reflecting a 6.8 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, when exports were valued at 22.69 billion rials.

The growth was predominantly attributed to a rise in oil and gas exports, which reached 16.29 billion rials, an 18.4 percent increase from 13.76 billion rials in December 2023.

Meanwhile, Oman’s merchandise imports increased by 12.1 percent year on year, reaching 16.71 billion rials in December, up from 14.91 billion rials the previous year.

Despite the increase in imports, the trade balance remained positive, supported by the robust performance of the country’s energy exports.

Within Oman’s oil and gas exports, crude oil exports totaled 9.91 billion Omani rials by the end of December, marking a 0.8 percent increase from the same period in 2023.

Refined oil exports saw a significant surge of 185.5 percent, reaching 3.85 billion rials. However, liquefied natural gas exports declined by 1.9 percent to 2.53 billion rials.

Meanwhile, non-oil merchandise exports fell by 16.3 percent to 6.23 billion rials in December, down from 7.44 billion rials the previous year.

Among these, mineral products accounted for the highest value at 1.78 billion rials, but this figure represented a 36.8 percent year-on-year drop.

Exports of base metals and their products remained stable at 1.32 billion rials, increasing slightly by 0.1 percent, while plastic and rubber product exports grew by 13.3 percent to 996 million rials.

Chemical industry exports declined by 19.6 percent to 804 million rials, and exports of live animals and animal products fell 11 percent to 350 million rials. Other exports totaled 981 million rials, a decrease of 5 percent.

Re-exports from Oman increased by 14.9 percent to 1.71 billion rials by the end of December. Within this category, re-exports of food and beverage products saw a notable 30.6 percent rise to 184 million rials, while re-exports of mineral products climbed 21.3 percent to 120 million rials.

However, re-exports of transport equipment fell by 0.6 percent to 401 million rials, and electrical machinery and equipment declined by 5.4 percent to 376 million rials. Re-exports of live animals and related products also dropped by 10.1 percent to 97 million rials.

On the import side, mineral products accounted for the largest share, totaling 4.67 billion rials, an 11.3 percent increase from December 2023.

Imports of electrical machinery and equipment surged 28.9 percent to 2.93 billion rials, while base metals and their products rose 1 percent to 1.61 billion rials.

Imports of chemical products rose 3.1 percent to 1.52 billion rials, and transport equipment imports increased by 13.5 percent to 1.52 billion rials. Other imports totaled 4.47 billion rials.

The UAE remained Oman’s top trading partner for non-oil exports, with trade value rising 11 percent year-on-year to 1.05 billion rials.

The UAE also led in re-exports from Oman, which amounted to 569 million rials, and was the top source of imports into the country, totaling 3.94 billion rials.

Saudi Arabia ranked second for Omani non-oil exports at 849 million rials, followed by India at 659 million rials.

Iran was the second-largest destination for Omani re-exports at 359 million rials, with Kuwait in third at 117 million rials.

China was the second-largest exporter to Oman, with trade valued at 1.83 billion rials, followed by Kuwait at 1.69 billion rials.

In the oil sector, total crude oil exports until the end of January stood at approximately 25.82 million barrels, with an average price of $72.5 per barrel.

Oil exports accounted for 84.3 percent of total oil production, which reached 30.61 million barrels during the same period. However, crude oil exports declined by 1.5 percent compared to January 2024, when they totaled 26.2 million barrels.

Oil production also saw a 2 percent year-on-year drop, standing at 31.24 million barrels in January.

The country’s total crude oil production fell by 2.2 percent in January to 23.39 million barrels, while condensate production reached 7.22 million barrels. The daily average oil output for January stood at 987,500 barrels.

In the banking sector, total credit provided by conventional commercial banks in Oman grew by 4.8 percent by the end of December. Private sector credit rose by 3.6 percent, reaching 20.7 billion rials.

Investment by conventional banks in securities also saw a notable increase, rising 20.5 percent to approximately 6 billion rials.

This included a 7.3 percent rise in investments in government development bonds to 2 billion rials and a 30.3 percent surge in foreign securities investments to 2.3 billion rials.

On the liabilities side, total deposits at conventional commercial banks increased by 6.2 percent to 25.1 billion rials by the end of December.

Government deposits rose by 5.3 percent to 5.3 billion rials, while public sector institution deposits grew by 11 percent to 2.5 billion rials. Private sector deposits, which made up 65.3 percent of total deposits, climbed 4.9 percent to 16.4 billion rials.