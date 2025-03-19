Saudi Arabia’s weekly POS transactions climb 4% to $3.6bn 

Saudi Arabia opens doors to global mining giants with $97.5m exploration licenses

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has granted exploration licenses worth SR366 million ($97.5 million) to both local and international companies for its first mineral belts at Jabal Sayid and Al-Hajjar.

These two sites, covering a combined area of 4,788 sq. km, are part of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources’ efforts to accelerate the exploration and development of the Kingdom’s estimated SR9.3 trillion ($2.48 trillion) in mineral resources.

Among the successful bidders, Ajlan and Bros-Norin for Mining secured the license for the southern Al-Hajjar site.

A consortium consisting of Artar, Gold and Minerals Ltd Co., and Jacaranda, owned by Australian company Hancock Prospecting, won the license for the northern Al-Hajjar site. Vedanta Ltd, a major Indian mining giant, received the first exploration permit for the Jabal Sayid belt, while a second license for the same site went to a consortium of Ajlan & Bros Mining and Zijin Mining, a Chinese mining giant ranked among the world’s top five.

Saudi Arabia is focused on making mining a key pillar of its economy, alongside oil and petrochemicals. The Kingdom is home to over 5,300 mineral sites valued at SR5 trillion ($1.33 trillion), and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources is working to unlock these resources to diversify the economy, create jobs, and position the Kingdom as a global mining hub in alignment with Vision 2030.

The competition saw 14 companies, both local and international, submit bids after passing the pre-qualification stage. The submissions were evaluated based on technical expertise, proposed work plans, and social and environmental commitments, according to the Ministry’s statement.

The newly awarded licenses cover two areas within the Jabal Sayid belt, which spans 2,892 sq. km and contains valuable minerals such as copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver. Additionally, two more licenses were granted for the Al-Hajjar site, covering 1,896 sq. km and rich in natural resources.

The ministry emphasized that the involvement of major international mining companies like Zijin Mining, Hancock Prospecting, and Vedanta Ltd. underscores the growing global interest in Saudi Arabia's mining sector and the opportunities it offers through exploration license competitions.

It also confirmed that the total exploration investment from the winning companies will surpass SR366 million over the next three years, with an extra SR22 million pledged for community development projects near the mining sites, aimed at creating job opportunities for local residents.

Ajlan and Bros-Norin for Mining, which secured the southern Al-Hajjar site, will invest SR209 million in exploration, which includes over 119,000 meters of drilling. Furthermore, they will allocate SR11.2 million for community-focused initiatives, such as building intermediate schools for girls in nearby provinces.

The consortium of Artar, Gold & Minerals Ltd., and Jacaranda will invest more than SR62 million in exploration at the northern Al-Hajjar site, including 52,000 meters of drilling. They will also direct SR4.2 million toward local infrastructure projects.

Vedanta Ltd., the Indian mining giant, has committed SR33 million for exploration at Jabal Sayid 1, covering 22,000 meters of drilling. In addition, they will invest SR3 million in community development projects, focusing on local employment and training programs.

The consortium of Ajlan & Bros Mining and Zijin Mining has pledged approximately SR62 million for exploration at Jabal Sayid 2, including 51,000 meters of drilling. They will also allocate SR4 million for community initiatives, particularly aimed at developing road infrastructure in the surrounding area.

In line with these efforts, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has launched the second phase of the Mining Exploration Enablement Program, in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment, to mitigate risks for companies during the early stages of mining exploration.

The Kingdom also offers incentives under the mining investment system, such as allowing foreign companies to fully own operations and providing up to 75 percent funding for capital costs through the Saudi Industrial Development Fund.

During the fourth edition of the Future Minerals Forum, held in January, the Ministry of Industry announced the offering of 50,000 sq. km of mineralized belts containing gold, copper, and zinc.

This initiative is part of the ministry’s efforts to enhance exploration and create an attractive investment environment for local and international mining companies. Applications for these opportunities can be submitted through the Taadeen platform.