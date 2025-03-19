You are here

Saudi Arabia dominates Forbes' 2025 list of MENA's most valuable banks

Saudi Arabia dominates Forbes’ 2025 list of MENA’s most valuable banks
Forbes valued Saudi National Bank at $54.7 billion. File/AFP
Updated 57 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
Saudi Arabia dominates Forbes’ 2025 list of MENA’s most valuable banks

Saudi Arabia dominates Forbes’ 2025 list of MENA’s most valuable banks
  • Financial institutions from the Kingdom made up nearly a third of the total $600.8 billion market capitalization of the listed banks
  • Al-Rajhi Bank retained its position as the region’s most valuable bank, leading with a market capitalization of $105.6 billion
Updated 57 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia dominated Forbes’ “30 Most Valuable Banks 2025” ranking, with 10 entries boasting a combined market value of $269 billion. 

According to the business-focused media outlet, financial institutions from the Kingdom made up nearly a third of the total $600.8 billion market capitalization of the listed banks. 

The UAE followed with seven facilities valued at $153.4 billion, while Qatar contributed six banks worth $76.7 billion. Morocco and Kuwait placed three and two banks on the list, with market values of $23.7 billion and $68.4 billion, respectively. 

The Middle East and North Africa region’s banking sector remains resilient and is set for strong growth in 2025, driven by economic diversification, favorable financial conditions, and a projected 3.5 percent economic expansion fueled by infrastructure projects and rising non-oil activity, according to a recent report by Ernst & Young

In a statement announcing its latest rankings, Forbes said: “This year’s list features banks from seven countries, with 26 entries being Gulf-based. Saudi Arabia represents a third of the list with 10 entries, with an aggregate market value of $269 billion.”

The media firm noted that the total market value of the 30 banks increased by 3.4 percent year over year, rising from $581.1 billion in February 2024 to $600.8 billion as of Jan. 31, 2025. 

Al-Rajhi Bank holds the top spot 

Al-Rajhi Bank retained its position as the region’s most valuable bank, leading with a market capitalization of $105.6 billion — representing 17.6 percent of the total market value of the 30 banks. 

It was followed by Saudi National Bank at $54.7 billion, and the UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank, valued at $43.7 billion.

Beyond the top three, Qatar’s QNB Group and Kuwait Finance House ranked fourth and fifth, with market values of $41.2 billion and $38.3 billion, respectively. 

They were followed by the UAE’s Emirates NBD Group at $28.9 billion and Kuwait’s National Bank of Kuwait at $27.1 billion. 

Other notable banks in the ranking include Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Riyad Bank. The list also features banks from Morocco and Oman. 

A resilient sector 

MENA’s banking sector has shown stability over the past year, supported by higher interest rates and robust oil prices. 

According to a Fitch Ratings report published in 2024, the economic environment in the region has sustained liquidity levels, profitability, and strong capital buffers for most Gulf Cooperation Council banks. 

Forbes Middle East compiled the ranking based on reported market values of publicly listed banks across the Arab world as of Jan. 31, 2025. Subsidiaries of listed companies were excluded from the ranking, and currency exchange rates were taken as of the same date.

Saudi Arabia opens doors to global mining giants with $97.5m exploration licenses

Saudi Arabia opens doors to global mining giants with $97.5m exploration licenses
Updated 7 min 6 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Saudi Arabia opens doors to global mining giants with $97.5m exploration licenses

Saudi Arabia opens doors to global mining giants with $97.5m exploration licenses
  • Jabal Sayid and Al-Hajjar cover a combined area of 4,788 sq. km
  • Among the successful bidders, Ajlan and Bros-Norin for Mining secured the license for the southern Al-Hajjar site
  • Competition saw 14 local and international companies submit bids after passing the pre-qualification stage
Updated 7 min 6 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has granted exploration licenses worth SR366 million ($97.5 million) to local and international companies for its first mineral belts at Jabal Sayid and Al-Hajjar.

These two sites, covering a combined area of 4,788 sq. km, are part of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources’ efforts to accelerate the exploration and development of the Kingdom’s estimated SR9.3 trillion ($2.48 trillion) in mineral resources.

Among the successful bidders, Ajlan and Bros-Norin for Mining secured the license for the southern Al-Hajjar site.

A consortium consisting of Artar, Gold and Minerals Ltd Co., and Jacaranda, owned by Australian company Hancock Prospecting, won the license for the northern Al-Hajjar site. Vedanta Ltd, a major Indian mining giant, received the first exploration permit for the Jabal Sayid belt, while a second license for the same site went to a consortium of Ajlan & Bros Mining and Zijin Mining, a Chinese mining giant ranked among the world’s top five.

Saudi Arabia is focused on making mining a key pillar of its economy, alongside oil and petrochemicals. The Kingdom is home to over 5,300 mineral sites valued at SR5 trillion ($1.33 trillion), and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources is working to unlock these resources to diversify the economy, create jobs, and position the Kingdom as a global mining hub in alignment with Vision 2030.

The competition saw 14 companies, both local and international, submit bids after passing the pre-qualification stage. The submissions were evaluated based on technical expertise, proposed work plans, and social and environmental commitments, according to the Ministry’s statement.

The newly awarded licenses cover two areas within the Jabal Sayid belt, which spans 2,892 sq. km and contains valuable minerals such as copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver. Additionally, two more licenses were granted for the Al-Hajjar site, covering 1,896 sq. km and rich in natural resources.

The ministry emphasized that the involvement of major international mining companies like Zijin Mining, Hancock Prospecting, and Vedanta Ltd. underscores the growing global interest in Saudi Arabia's mining sector and the opportunities it offers through exploration license competitions.

It also confirmed that the total exploration investment from the winning companies will surpass SR366 million over the next three years, with an extra SR22 million pledged for community development projects near the mining sites, aimed at creating job opportunities for local residents.

Ajlan and Bros-Norin for Mining, which secured the southern Al-Hajjar site, will invest SR209 million in exploration, which includes over 119,000 meters of drilling. Furthermore, they will allocate SR11.2 million for community-focused initiatives, such as building intermediate schools for girls in nearby provinces.

The consortium of Artar, Gold & Minerals Ltd., and Jacaranda will invest more than SR62 million in exploration at the northern Al-Hajjar site, including 52,000 meters of drilling. They will also direct SR4.2 million toward local infrastructure projects.

Vedanta Ltd., the Indian mining giant, has committed SR33 million for exploration at Jabal Sayid 1, covering 22,000 meters of drilling. In addition, they will invest SR3 million in community development projects, focusing on local employment and training programs.

The consortium of Ajlan & Bros Mining and Zijin Mining has pledged approximately SR62 million for exploration at Jabal Sayid 2, including 51,000 meters of drilling. They will also allocate SR4 million for community initiatives, particularly aimed at developing road infrastructure in the surrounding area.

In line with these efforts, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has launched the second phase of the Mining Exploration Enablement Program, in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment, to mitigate risks for companies during the early stages of mining exploration.

The Kingdom also offers incentives under the mining investment system, such as allowing foreign companies to fully own operations and providing up to 75 percent funding for capital costs through the Saudi Industrial Development Fund.

During the fourth edition of the Future Minerals Forum, held in January, the Ministry of Industry announced the offering of 50,000 sq. km of mineralized belts containing gold, copper, and zinc.

This initiative is part of the ministry’s efforts to enhance exploration and create an attractive investment environment for local and international mining companies. Applications for these opportunities can be submitted through the Taadeen platform.

Egypt, India reaffirm $12bn trade target during ministerial meeting

Egypt, India reaffirm $12bn trade target during ministerial meeting
Updated 42 min 11 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri 
Egypt, India reaffirm $12bn trade target during ministerial meeting

Egypt, India reaffirm $12bn trade target during ministerial meeting
  • Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib emphasized Egypt’s commitment to attracting more Indian investments
  • Push positions India as Egypt’s sixth-largest trading partner
Updated 42 min 11 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri 

RIYADH: Egypt and India have reaffirmed their commitment to tripling bilateral trade from $4.2 billion in 2024 to $12 billion within five years, reinforcing a target set last year during a joint meeting. 

The pledge came during a trip to India by Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib, when he met with the Asian country’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The push builds on a record $7.26 billion in bilateral trade during the 2021-22 financial year — a 75 percent rise from the previous year — positioning India as Egypt’s sixth-largest trading partner, according to the North African country’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics. 

Trade fell to $4.6 billion between April 2023 and February 2024, largely due to the Israel-Hamas conflict and Houthi disruptions to Suez Canal traffic. 

Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Egyptian Cabinet/Facebook

El-Khatib emphasized Egypt’s commitment to attracting more Indian investments in key sectors such as renewable energy, chemicals, and automotive manufacturing, as well as pharmaceuticals, textiles, and information and communication technology. 

“Al-Khatib also highlighted the expected surge in Indian investments in Egypt in the coming period, especially in light of the major investment agreements concluded by Indian companies in the energy sector, including the signing of two agreements for the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia in Egypt with an investment cost of up to $12 billion, in addition to other Indian investments in various sectors,” an official release stated. 

The minister added that his country is ready to provide all necessary support and facilitation for Indian investors, highlighting Egypt’s efforts to create a favorable business climate by improving infrastructure, developing new ports, and enhancing existing facilities, including the Suez Canal Economic Zone.  

El-Khatib also underscored India’s growing presence in other industries within the Egyptian market.  

During the discussions, the minister extended an official invitation to Goyal to visit Egypt in 2025 to further strengthen bilateral economic ties and explore additional collaboration opportunities.  

“Goyal confirmed the ministry’s commitment to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the entry of Egyptian products into the Indian market, particularly agricultural exports,” the release added. 

The meeting also covered preparations for an upcoming visit by an Indian business delegation, led by the Asian country’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Confederation of Indian Industry, to discuss the nation’s proposed industrial area in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

Madinah’s licensed hospitality facilities grow by 93%: official data

Madinah’s licensed hospitality facilities grow by 93%: official data
Updated 19 March 2025
Reem Walid
Madinah’s licensed hospitality facilities grow by 93%: official data

Madinah’s licensed hospitality facilities grow by 93%: official data
  • Number of licensed rooms also saw growth, rising by 62% to nearly 62,000
  • Number of licensed hospitality facilities across Saudi Arabia exceeded 3,950 by the end of the third quarter of 2024
Updated 19 March 2025
Reem Walid

RIYADH: The number of licensed hospitality facilities in Madinah has surged to over 450 in 2024, marking a 93 percent increase compared to the previous year, according to the latest Ministry of Tourism data.

The number of licensed rooms also saw growth, rising by 62 percent to nearly 62,000. This increase positions Madinah as the third-leading city in Saudi Arabia for the number of licensed hospitality facilities, following Makkah and Riyadh.

This expansion aligns with the ministry’s commitment to enhancing service quality and supports the National Tourism Strategy’s goal of accommodating more than 37 million Hajj and Umrah travelers, thus strengthening both Islamic and national identity. It also reflects the broader growth of the Kingdom’s hospitality sector, extending beyond Makkah.

The total number of licensed hospitality facilities across Saudi Arabia exceeded 3,950 by the end of the third quarter of 2024, a 99 percent increase from the same period in 2023. Licensed rooms reached 443,000, a 107 percent rise from the previous year’s 214,000.

In a similar trend, Makkah’s hospitality sector also saw substantial growth. By the end of 2024, Makkah had 1,030 licensed facilities, reflecting an 80 percent increase compared to the previous year. This growth cements Makkah’s position as the leader in Saudi Arabia for the highest number of licensed facilities and rooms, underscoring the region's continued focus on enhancing the visitor experience, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

According to CoStar, a global real estate data provider, both Makkah and Madinah are expected to see continued development, with 17,646 and 20,079 rooms, respectively, in various stages of construction by 2025.

Saudi Arabia welcomed 30 million inbound tourists in 2024, up from 27.4 million in 2023, reflecting a strong growth trajectory. The Kingdom aims to attract 150 million visitors annually by 2030, with plans to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product from 6 percent to 10 percent.

In preparation for the 2024 Hajj season, Makkah’s licensed hospitality facilities reached 816, providing 227,000 rooms to accommodate pilgrims. To further enhance the pilgrimage experience, authorities have introduced several new initiatives, including improved crowd management, digital meal distribution, and an expanded electric golf cart fleet at the Grand Mosque.

The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has also implemented spatial guidance systems and multilingual support to improve visitor navigation, ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience.

Saudi Arabia’s growing hospitality and tourism sector reflects its ambition to become a global travel hub, catering to both religious and leisure visitors alike.

Abu Dhabi partners with Microsoft, G42 in push to become world’s first AI-driven government 

Abu Dhabi partners with Microsoft, G42 in push to become world’s first AI-driven government 
Updated 19 March 2025
Nadin Hassan 
Abu Dhabi partners with Microsoft, G42 in push to become world’s first AI-driven government 

Abu Dhabi partners with Microsoft, G42 in push to become world’s first AI-driven government 
  • Deal supports the emirate’s plan to automate 100% of government operations by 2027
  • Initiative aims to increase transparency and security for investors and businesses
Updated 19 March 2025
Nadin Hassan 

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi has signed a multi-year deal with Microsoft and Core42 to build a sovereign cloud system, supporting its push to become the world’s first AI-powered government. 

The deal — inked by the Department of Government Enablement, Microsoft, and Core42, a subsidiary of G42 — supports the emirate’s plan to automate 100 percent of government operations by 2027, backed by a 13 billion dirham ($3.54 billion) investment in digital infrastructure, according to Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM. 

This strategy includes over 200 AI-powered solutions aimed at enhancing government service delivery, boosting productivity and operational efficiency, and contributing to environmental sustainability. 

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Tamim Al-Kuttab, chairman of the Department of Government Enablement; Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft; and Peng Xiao, CEO of G42 Group. 

“By integrating Microsoft’s cloud technologies, G42’s AI expertise, and the government’s strategic vision, we are contributing to the development of a powerful platform that redefines government services,” Al-Kuttab said. 

He added that technology has the potential to revolutionize how governments interact with people, making services more efficient, engaging, and impactful. 

Nadella emphasized that AI is pushing the boundaries of what governments can achieve and how they serve their communities worldwide. 

“Abu Dhabi is leading the way in this field, and through our partnership with the Government Empowerment Department and G42, we are setting new benchmarks for AI adoption in the public sector. We support Abu Dhabi’s vision to become the world’s first AI-powered government,” Nadella said, according to WAM.

The initiative aims to increase transparency and security for investors and businesses while fostering a more innovative, flexible, and creative work environment for government employees in Abu Dhabi. 

This also includes the rollout of TAMM 3.0, a revamped government services platform that has cut customer visits by 90 percent and enabled 73 percent of transactions to be completed instantly. 

Xiao emphasized that the agreement marks a significant step toward realizing Abu Dhabi’s ambition of becoming the world’s first fully AI-powered government. 

“Our public sovereign cloud system, powered by Azure and enhanced with the sovereign control platform ‘Insight,’ enables government entities to maintain data sovereignty while benefiting from advanced innovation,” Xiao said. 

He continued: “This partnership is more than just a technological advancement — it represents our commitment to building a strong, future-ready digital infrastructure that supports AI modernization across various government entities in Abu Dhabi and sets a new global standard for innovation.” 

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Abu Dhabi’s deputy ruler and chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, also attended the signing alongside Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority.

Emaar EC restructures $266bn loan with PIF

Emaar EC restructures $266bn loan with PIF
Updated 19 March 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 
Emaar EC restructures $266bn loan with PIF

Emaar EC restructures $266bn loan with PIF
  • Loan is covered by real estate mortgages valued at no less than SR1.5 billion
  • PIF is considered a related party in the deal, as it is one of the major shareholders in the company
Updated 19 March 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi developer Emaar, The Economic City, has signed a binding restructuring agreement with the Public Investment Fund for a loan deal valued at SR1 billion ($266 billion). 

Under the terms of the agreement, the availability period of the new loan is 18 months from the signing date of the amendment and restatement deal, according to a Tadawul statement. 

Emaar, the master developer of King Abdullah Economic City on the Red Sea coast, said that the restructuring plan is part of its capital optimization strategy, designed to stabilize the company’s financial and operational stability and optimize its capital to support its growth plans.

“The form of this agreement was an amendment and restatement agreement to the shareholder loan already in place with the PIF in relation to the previous fully utilized SR1,000 million shareholder loan entered into on 19 February 2023,” said Emaar in the statement. 

The company further said that the loan repayment should be made in a lump sum on the day, which marks 24 months from the date of the agreement, including the principal amount and the commission. 

The loan is covered by real estate mortgages valued at no less than SR1.5 billion and promissory notes for the principal and commission amounts.

The statement added that the deal includes an option for the wealth fund to convert the outstanding amounts under the loan to shares within the company’s capital, subject to approvals of the relevant regulatory authorities and the firm’s shareholders. 

PIF is considered a related party in the deal, as it is one of the major shareholders in the company.

In October, Emaar revealed that its net loss widened to SR1.15 billion in the first nine months of 2024, compared to SR49 million in 2023. 

In a Tadawul statement, the company attributed the loss to a 74 percent year-on-year slump in revenue, which reached SR241.16 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to SR926.35 million in the same period in 2023.

In the third quarter of 2024, the company swung to a net loss of SR459 million, compared to a net profit of SR27 million in the year-ago period. 

