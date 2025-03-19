Closing Bell: Saudi main index edges down 0.7% to close at 11,709

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Wednesday, as it shed 82.97 points or 0.70 percent to close at 11,709.43.
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.55 billion ($1.21 billion), with 66 stocks advancing and 174 declining.
The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also shed 35.29 points to close at 30,683.64. The MSCI Tadawul Index declined by 0.59 percent to 1,484.07.
The best-performing stock on the main market was United International Holding Co. The firm’s share surged by 3.49 percent to SR172.
Conversely, the share price of the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. declined by 10 percent to SR20.70.
On the announcements front, several major Saudi companies released their annual financial results for the period ending Dec. 31, 2024, showcasing mixed performances across industries.
Sahara International Petrochemical Co., also known as SIPCHEM, reported a 63.74 percent decrease in net profit, reaching SR462.1 million, compared to SR1.175 billion in the previous year. This decline was primarily due to higher feedstock and raw material costs, a decline in revenue, and decreased zakat expenses during the year.
The company saw a 2.99 percent drop in its share price on Wednesday to settle at SR21.46.
Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. posted a 3.15 percent decrease in net profit, reaching SR4.54 billion, down from SR4.69 billion in the prior year. The company, in a statement to Tadawul, said this decline was due to a one-time expense, lower sales and margins, and higher costs of key feedstock.
Its share price saw a 0.43 percent increase to reach SR6.93.
Meanwhile, Saudi Real Estate Co. saw a significant 218.19 percent increase in net profit to SR215.1 million, up from SR67.7 million in the previous year. The increase was primarily attributed to a 42.64 percent increase in operating profit, a 181 percent increase in the company’s share of profit from an associate and the joint venture, and a 39 percent decrease in zakat expenses recorded during 2024.
Saudi Real Estate Co.’s stock price shed 1.76 percent to reach SR25.75.
The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia, or Bahri, reported a 34.46 percent increase in net profit, reaching SR2.169 billion, compared to SR1.613 billion in the previous year. The growth was driven by the improvement of operational performance and global shipping rates in several business units of the group.
The company’s stock price grew 2.33 percent to reach SR30.20.