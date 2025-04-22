Saudi minister in China to explore education, research cooperation

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Education Minister Yousef Al-Benyan met leaders from various universities, institutes and research centers in China, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Saudi Ambassador to China Abdulrahman Al-Harbi and Ministry of Education Undersecretary for International Cooperation Nasser Al-Aqeeli.

The meeting, part of the minister’s visit to Beijing, aimed to explore new avenues for cooperation to enhance the educational and research systems in both countries.

The minister discussed promising investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s public and private education sectors through the “Invest Saudi” platform.

The meeting also highlighted the Saudi government’s scholarship program for Chinese students via the “Study in Saudi” platform, along with efforts to expand admission opportunities for Saudi scholarship recipients in Chinese graduate programs.

The Saudi and Chinese education ministries signed two memoranda of cooperation to exchange expertise in advanced curricula and provide scholarship programs for Saudi students in China.

One memorandum secures seats for Saudi students in top Chinese universities, enhances scholarship programs, and increases opportunities for Saudi students in high-demand fields. The China Scholarship Council represented the Chinese Ministry of Education in the signing.

The second memorandum, signed with the Chinese ministry’s Center for Language Education and Cooperation, introduces Chinese language education in Saudi public schools starting this academic year. Experts from both nations will collaborate to develop a comprehensive curriculum.

The Saudi minister also met Chinese counterpart Huai Jinpeng to discuss enhancing cooperation in general and higher education, exploring new opportunities, and exchanging expertise.

The meeting reviewed expanding partnerships between Saudi and Chinese universities and research centers in scientific research, graduate studies, scholarships, and medical education and training.

They explored investment opportunities for Chinese investors in the Saudi education sector, along with key opportunities in Chinese language education, e-learning, research, and innovation.