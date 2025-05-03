Saudi-Turkish ministers discuss enhancing cooperation in mining sector, joint investment

Saudi fashion event highlights retail trends, youth culture, and digital innovation

RIYADH: A Riyadh fashion seminar on Sunday brought together industry leaders and creatives to explore the future of Saudi Arabia’s fashion economy.

Hosted by Chalhoub Group at Lakum Art Space, the event featured keynote presentations, panel discussions, and displays by 10 emerging Saudi designers from The Fashion Lab Cohort 2.

Rafi Dikranian and Mohammed Bajbaa speak on “From Drops to Drives: Connecting with Communities,” exploring how culture, streetwear, and grassroots branding are reshaping consumer engagement. (AN photo by Waad Hussain)

The agenda focused on three main themes: the evolution of fashion retail in the Kingdom; the role of cultural identity in building brands; and the rising importance of digital fashion and collaboration.

An awards ceremony honored the standout talents of this year’s cohort: APOA, Awaken, Bucketbox, Mona Al-Shebil, Noble & Fresh, Nora Al-Shaikh, Rebirth, Samar Nasraldin, The Untitled Project and USCITA.

One discussion explored consumer behavior in Saudi Arabia, revealing that the local market continues to grow despite global slowdowns.

Saudi brands that blend cultural heritage with bold innovation, as featured in the latest Fashion Lab showcase. (AN photo by Waad Hussain)

Speakers noted that the increase in entertainment activities such as concerts and dining in the Kingdom in recent years has led to higher demand for fashion products because people are looking for ways to express themselves.

Retail experiences — both physical and digital — were emphasized as key to engaging Saudi consumers.

Michael Chalhoub, CEO of Chalhoub Group, delivers the opening keynote at The Fashion Seminar 2025, highlighting the importance of creativity and cross-sector collaboration in shaping the future of Saudi fashion. (AN photo by Waad Hussain)

Youth culture, streetwear and sports are shaping brand narratives, a panel heard. Speakers discussed how fashion is being used as a tool for cultural storytelling, with an emphasis on grassroots creativity and community building.

Another topic highlighted the power of collaboration between local and international brands. Panelists discussed the importance of long-term partnerships, manufacturing localization, and mentorship to bridge gaps in knowledge and infrastructure.

Speakers also addressed the future of digital fashion, including virtual design, retail innovation, and new marketing strategies targeting Gen Z.

Saudi Arabia’s growing role in shaping the regional and global fashion economy was a prominent theme of the discussions.