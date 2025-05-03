Saudi-Turkish ministers discuss enhancing cooperation in mining sector, joint investment
The meeting was held at the Istanbul Natural Resources Summit, which brought together experts, leaders and policymakers to explore “evolving global and regional dynamics in energy and resource security”
ISTANBUL: Saudi Deputy Minister for Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Mudaifer met Alparslan Bayraktar, Turkiye’s minister of energy and natural resources, and Mehmet Yilmaz, president of the Turkish Miners’ Association, in Istanbul.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the mining sector as well as joint investment opportunities in the field of minerals, the Saudi Industry Ministry wrote in a post on X.
The meeting was held at the Istanbul Natural Resources Summit, which brought together experts, leaders and policymakers to explore “evolving global and regional dynamics in energy and resource security.”
KSrelief continues humanitarian initiatives in Yemen and Syria
Updated 30 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief continues to launch volunteer programs throughout the Arab world to address humanitarian crises and improve the health of Yemeni and Syrian people.
In Damascus, the team completed three volunteer initiatives that supported hundreds with disaster response, administrative training, and psychosocial support for women and children. The program ran from April 26 to May 3.
In Yemen, meanwhile, KSrelief completed the first phase of an outreach vaccination campaign in the Aden governorate in collaboration with Yemen’s Minister of Public Health and Population Qasem Buhaibeh.
On Friday, the organization launched vocational training courses in Wadi Hadhramaut, Yemen, to improve the livelihood of locals and boost economic development.
The project targeted 1,500 people and focused on home appliance maintenance, carpentry, vehicle repair, men’s tailoring, beekeeping, plumbing, photography, and electricity and energy.
Saudi fashion event highlights retail trends, youth culture, and digital innovation
Speakers noted that the increase in entertainment activities such as concerts and dining in the Kingdom in recent years has led to higher demand for fashion products because people are looking for ways to express themselves
Updated 04 May 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: A Riyadh fashion seminar on Sunday brought together industry leaders and creatives to explore the future of Saudi Arabia’s fashion economy.
Hosted by Chalhoub Group at Lakum Art Space, the event featured keynote presentations, panel discussions, and displays by 10 emerging Saudi designers from The Fashion Lab Cohort 2.
The agenda focused on three main themes: the evolution of fashion retail in the Kingdom; the role of cultural identity in building brands; and the rising importance of digital fashion and collaboration.
An awards ceremony honored the standout talents of this year’s cohort: APOA, Awaken, Bucketbox, Mona Al-Shebil, Noble & Fresh, Nora Al-Shaikh, Rebirth, Samar Nasraldin, The Untitled Project and USCITA.
FASTFACT
Hosted by Chalhoub Group at Lakum Art Space, the event featured keynote presentations, panel discussions, and displays by 10 emerging Saudi designers from The Fashion Lab Cohort 2.
One discussion explored consumer behavior in Saudi Arabia, revealing that the local market continues to grow despite global slowdowns.
Speakers noted that the increase in entertainment activities such as concerts and dining in the Kingdom in recent years has led to higher demand for fashion products because people are looking for ways to express themselves.
Retail experiences — both physical and digital — were emphasized as key to engaging Saudi consumers.
Youth culture, streetwear and sports are shaping brand narratives, a panel heard. Speakers discussed how fashion is being used as a tool for cultural storytelling, with an emphasis on grassroots creativity and community building.
Another topic highlighted the power of collaboration between local and international brands. Panelists discussed the importance of long-term partnerships, manufacturing localization, and mentorship to bridge gaps in knowledge and infrastructure.
Speakers also addressed the future of digital fashion, including virtual design, retail innovation, and new marketing strategies targeting Gen Z.
Saudi Arabia’s growing role in shaping the regional and global fashion economy was a prominent theme of the discussions.
First Saudi-Maldives forum to tackle transparency, governance in tourism
Discussions aim to support sustainable development, promote safe tourism environment
Updated 04 May 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia — in partnership with the Maldives — is organizing the tourism sector’s inaugural Saudi-Maldives International Forum on Integrity, which is set to take place in the Maldives from May 6 to 7.
The forum is jointly organized by Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, and the Maldives’ Anti-Corruption Commission, in cooperation with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.
It will cover key topics such as enhancing transparency and governance in the tourism sector, combating corruption, and boosting international partnerships and expertise exchange among member states and regional and international organizations.
The discussions aim to support sustainable development and promote a trustworthy and safe tourism environment, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The forum is expected to attract international participation from more than 40 countries and 10 regional and international organizations.
Attendees will include ministers, heads, and representatives of anti-corruption bodies from OIC member states, as well as key international organizations like the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Interpol, the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities, and the UN Development Programme. Local and international experts will also take part.
Organizing the forum reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to global efforts promoting transparency and accountability in tourism, according to the SPA.
The event highlights Saudi Arabia’s recognition of tourism as a key driver of sustainable development, in line with Vision 2030. It aims to build a thriving tourism sector, diversify national income sources, and stimulate economic growth.