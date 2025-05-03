Saudi academy concludes Arabic program in Spain

RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language has concluded its Arabic Language Month program in Spain, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Held throughout April, the initiative is part of the academy’s global project to support Arabic education for non-native speakers and promote collaboration with international academic and cultural institutions.

The program included a range of educational and cultural events across Spanish cities such as Madrid, Granada and Cordoba.

Activities featured an exhibition, seminars, training courses, language proficiency tests and student competitions, organized in partnership with Spanish universities and institutions.

Key collaborators included Casa Arabe, Rey Juan Carlos University, the Autonomous University of Madrid and the University of Granada.

Targeting Arabic learners, educators and specialists, the program offered training sessions, awareness activities and academic forums.

It concluded in Cordoba with an introductory lecture and open forum for Arabic language enthusiasts.

The lecture outlined the academy’s global vision, highlighted its international projects and explored future partnerships with Spanish institutions.

The initiative has also been implemented in countries such as Uzbekistan, Indonesia, China, India, France, Brazil, Thailand and Malaysia, expanding its global reach.