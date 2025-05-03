Jeddah’s Balad Al-Fan Festival is haven for creative souls

JEDDAH: Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad district has once again transformed into a vibrant hub of art for the second Balad Al-Fan Festival, which runs until June 13.

The festival, which began on April 5, and is organized by Zawiya 97 in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, features more than 90 events, including artistic competitions, creative workshops, cultural talks, school workshops, live shows, and weekend markets.







Abdulrahman Al-Aseri, managing director of Zawiya 97, told Arab News: “Building on our mission at Zawiya 97 to enhance the cultural and artisanal presence in Historic Jeddah, we place creativity at the heart of our vision by bridging living heritage with the spirit of contemporary innovation. Through our participation in Balad Al-Fann 2, we present more than 90 artistic and craft events aimed at reviving Historic Jeddah with a crafting energy.”

The festival includes four themed weekends: handmade crafts; nature and sustainability; youth weekend; and “A Sweet-Scented Farewell,” which focuses on Al-Balad apothecaries.

“This season, we have designed a vibrant platform that celebrates traditional crafts, reimagining them through sustainability, cultural storytelling, and youth empowerment,” said Al-Aseri. “We believe that creativity is not merely about having an idea, but about breathing new life into the timeless alleys of Al-Balad.







“With a new group of distinguished artisans joining our Artisans Incubator Program, we continue to build a community that preserves heritage and innovates for the future. We welcome everyone who shares this passion to be part of reviving Historic Jeddah.”

Visual artist Khloud Nass will be running one of the workshops. She said: “I have been working with Zawiya 97 for a year to train those who want to learn through workshops such as pottery.”







Azzam Al- Ghamdi from Dar Azzam will be working with fragrances including musk, oud, and rose, to showcase the art of perfumery using native plants of Saudi Arabia.

He told Arab News: “Traditional know-how and the perfect soil for growing aromatic plants in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have given perfume a central role in our lifestyle. (It is) deeply entrenched in Saudi culture. The use of perfumes for cultural and religious purposes dates back many centuries in this country.”







Beside showcasing his creativity, Al -Ghamdi is also training visitors in his workshops.

Hashem Al-Shawi is offering soap-making workshops at the festival. “Organic skincare methods have always proven reliable and I am so glad to be part of this festival and to share the different types of soap and the process of soap making,” he said.

The festival also offers visitors the chance to take part in various competitions, including “Your Creativity Revives Al Balad” and “Handcraft & Calligraphy,” which allows them to redesign Al-Balad’s pavements and public spaces into works of art, with the chance of winning cash prizes.