Saudi Arabia activates first smart buoy in Arabian Gulf

RIYADH: The National Center for Environmental Compliance has activated the first smart buoy in the Arabian Gulf at King Fahd Industrial Port in Jubail, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It is part of a national initiative to deploy 35 smart buoys across the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf by the end of 2025 as part of a comprehensive marine and coastal environmental monitoring strategy.

Anwar Alnahdi, the center’s general manager of monitoring operations, said that the deployment was progressing rapidly.

The first was launched off Jeddah Islamic Port, followed by deployments in Yanbu and Jazan, and the project is now extending to the Arabian Gulf, the SPA added.

Alnahdi said that the full network of 35 buoys will be operational by the end of 2025.

He added that the first buoy in the Arabian Gulf represented a major step in environmental monitoring, allowing real-time data transmission from both the Kingdom’s eastern and western coasts to its major ports.

This will provide vital data for environmental oversight and decision-making, Alnahdi added.

The solar-powered buoys, which are equipped with smart sensors, measure parameters like temperature, salinity, oxygen levels, dissolved solids, and chemicals.

They also feature wireless systems for real-time data transmission, enabling swift detection and response to pollutants.

Alnahdi stressed the importance of this technology, given the Kingdom’s active maritime traffic and ongoing port development, which could lead to pollutants threatening the marine and coastal environment if not addressed promptly.