Hajj transport teams stationed at 20 locations

RIYADH: Inspection teams from the Transport General Authority have begun early operations at entry points to the Makkah region, the holy sites, and Madinah as part of preparations to serve pilgrims during Hajj.

Stationed at more than 20 locations, the authority’s teams are operating around the clock to assist pilgrims arriving in Makkah and Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Their daily operations focus on ensuring a smooth experience for pilgrims and verifying that all licensed operators comply with regulations.

The authority has instructed all transport operators to follow approved guidelines during the pilgrimage season.

These include using designated routes, securing operating licenses, and avoiding entry into Hajj-regulated areas without authorization.

It also emphasized that drivers must wear approved uniforms and obtain vehicle operating cards, the SPA reported.

The authority highlighted its continued cooperation with government agencies to ensure safe and secure transport for all pilgrims.

The public s been advised that reports and inquiries can be submitted via the unified number 19929 or through the authority’s Beneficiary Care account on social media.