Hajj transport teams stationed at 20 locations

Updated 04 May 2025
Arab News
Stationed at more than 20 locations, Transport General Authority’s teams are operating around the clock to assist pilgrims.
RIYADH: Inspection teams from the Transport General Authority have begun early operations at entry points to the Makkah region, the holy sites, and Madinah as part of preparations to serve pilgrims during Hajj.

Stationed at more than 20 locations, the authority’s teams are operating around the clock to assist pilgrims arriving in Makkah and Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Their daily operations focus on ensuring a smooth experience for pilgrims and verifying that all licensed operators comply with regulations.

The authority has instructed all transport operators to follow approved guidelines during the pilgrimage season.

These include using designated routes, securing operating licenses, and avoiding entry into Hajj-regulated areas without authorization.

It also emphasized that drivers must wear approved uniforms and obtain vehicle operating cards, the SPA reported.

The authority highlighted its continued cooperation with government agencies to ensure safe and secure transport for all pilgrims.

The public s been advised that reports and inquiries can be submitted via the unified number 19929 or through the authority’s Beneficiary Care account on social media.

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief completed medical programs in Tajikistan, Turkiye, and Tanzania, in line with the organization’s aim to support injured people worldwide.

The Saudi Noor Campaign, which will conclude on May 6, is tackling blindness in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

The medical team examined 1,731 cases, assigned 198 prescription glasses, performed 60 operations and provided medication to 857 patients.

In Reyhanli district, Türkiye, KSrelief carried out a prosthetics and rehabilitation program.

With a team of 13 specialists, they fitted 36 individuals with prosthetics and 40 orthopedic splints.

On Saturday, the organization also concluded its volunteer open-heart surgery and catheterization project in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The team performed 133 open-heart catheterizations and 15 open-heart operations.

 

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief continues to launch volunteer programs throughout the Arab world to address humanitarian crises and improve the health of Yemeni and Syrian people.

In Damascus, the team completed three volunteer initiatives that supported hundreds with disaster response, administrative training, and psychosocial support for women and children. The program ran from April 26 to May 3.

In Yemen, meanwhile, KSrelief completed the first phase of an outreach vaccination campaign in the Aden governorate in collaboration with Yemen’s Minister of Public Health and Population Qasem Buhaibeh.

On Friday, the organization launched vocational training courses in Wadi Hadhramaut, Yemen, to improve the livelihood of locals and boost economic development.

The project targeted 1,500 people and focused on home appliance maintenance, carpentry, vehicle repair, men’s tailoring, beekeeping, plumbing, photography, and electricity and energy.

 

Arab News

RIYADH: A Riyadh fashion seminar on Sunday brought together industry leaders and creatives to explore the future of Saudi Arabia’s fashion economy.

Hosted by Chalhoub Group at Lakum Art Space, the event featured keynote presentations, panel discussions, and displays by 10 emerging Saudi designers from The Fashion Lab Cohort 2.

Rafi Dikranian and Mohammed Bajbaa speak on “From Drops to Drives: Connecting with Communities,” exploring how culture, streetwear, and grassroots branding are reshaping consumer engagement. (AN photo by Waad Hussain)

The agenda focused on three main themes: the evolution of fashion retail in the Kingdom; the role of cultural identity in building brands; and the rising importance of digital fashion and collaboration.

An awards ceremony honored the standout talents of this year’s cohort: APOA, Awaken, Bucketbox, Mona Al-Shebil, Noble & Fresh, Nora Al-Shaikh, Rebirth, Samar Nasraldin, The Untitled Project and USCITA.

One discussion explored consumer behavior in Saudi Arabia, revealing that the local market continues to grow despite global slowdowns.

Saudi brands that blend cultural heritage with bold innovation, as featured in the latest Fashion Lab showcase. (AN photo by Waad Hussain)

Speakers noted that the increase in entertainment activities such as concerts and dining in the Kingdom in recent years has led to higher demand for fashion products because people are looking for ways to express themselves.

Retail experiences — both physical and digital — were emphasized as key to engaging Saudi consumers.

Michael Chalhoub, CEO of Chalhoub Group, delivers the opening keynote at The Fashion Seminar 2025, highlighting the importance of creativity and cross-sector collaboration in shaping the future of Saudi fashion. (AN photo by Waad Hussain)

Youth culture, streetwear and sports are shaping brand narratives, a panel heard. Speakers discussed how fashion is being used as a tool for cultural storytelling, with an emphasis on grassroots creativity and community building.

Another topic highlighted the power of collaboration between local and international brands. Panelists discussed the importance of long-term partnerships, manufacturing localization, and mentorship to bridge gaps in knowledge and infrastructure.

Speakers also addressed the future of digital fashion, including virtual design, retail innovation, and new marketing strategies targeting Gen Z.

Saudi Arabia’s growing role in shaping the regional and global fashion economy was a prominent theme of the discussions.

 

 

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia — in partnership with the Maldives — is organizing the tourism sector’s inaugural Saudi-Maldives International Forum on Integrity, which is set to take place in the Maldives from May 6 to 7.

The forum is jointly organized by Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, and the Maldives’ Anti-Corruption Commission, in cooperation with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

It will cover key topics such as enhancing transparency and governance in the tourism sector, combating corruption, and boosting international partnerships and expertise exchange among member states and regional and international organizations.

The discussions aim to support sustainable development and promote a trustworthy and safe tourism environment, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The forum is expected to attract international participation from more than 40 countries and 10 regional and international organizations.

Attendees will include ministers, heads, and representatives of anti-corruption bodies from OIC member states, as well as key international organizations like the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Interpol, the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities, and the UN Development Programme. Local and international experts will also take part.

Organizing the forum reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to global efforts promoting transparency and accountability in tourism, according to the SPA.

The event highlights Saudi Arabia’s recognition of tourism as a key driver of sustainable development, in line with Vision 2030. It aims to build a thriving tourism sector, diversify national income sources, and stimulate economic growth.

 

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Waleed Elkhereiji received Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Ahmed Farooq in Riyadh on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations as well as prominent developments in regional and international arenas, the Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Saudi Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Rassi received EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Christophe Varno in Riyadh.

 

