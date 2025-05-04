Saudi Arabia chairs parliamentary talks in Algeria

RIYADH: The Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments held its 46th meeting in the Algerian capital, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

It was chaired by Mohammed Al-Mutairi, secretary-general of the Saudi Shoura Council and chairman of the association, in the presence of heads of Arab councils and parliaments.

The meeting focused on developing employees’ technical and administrative skills, the SPA reported.

The secretaries-general shared insights on best practices in human resource development, emphasizing skill enhancement and adequate training for legislative staff.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 38th Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in Algiers, where the agenda was reviewed and various topics related to cooperation and the strengthening of joint Arab action were discussed.

Established on April 3, 1995, the association aims to build bridges of cooperation between Arab and international councils and parliaments.