Mango and Tropical Fruits Festival to start this week in Jazan

RIYADH: Jazan is set to open its 21st annual Mango and Tropical Fruits Festival next Wednesday at Sabya Front where farmers will showcase more than 60 varieties of mangoes native to the region and other tropical fruits.

Mohammed Al-Atif, director general of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture’s Jazan branch, said that the festival is an ideal annual opportunity for farmers and entrepreneurs to market their crops and products and expand their marketing base.

He pointed out that the region is home to more than 3.36 million trees of the six most popular tropical fruits: mango, fig, banana, guava, papaya and custard apple. From this the area produces of 123,311 tons of fruit annually, SPA reported.

The region’s oldest agricultural festival, which began in May 2005, the Mango and Tropical Fruits Festival is organized by the local branch of MEWA in cooperation with Sabya, a subdivision of the Jazan region, and other partners.

Al-Atif described the festival as one of the drivers that has helped develop the cultivation of mangoes and tropical fruits, leading to an increase in the number of farmers, farms, trees, and production quantities.

Over the past 20 years, the festival has made significant contributions to increasing interest in the cultivation and expansion of mangoes and tropical fruits, investing in farmers’ efforts, and translating government plans aimed at boosting social and economic development.

The cultivation of mangoes and tropical fruits in Jazan has made notable progress, according to the National Center for Research and Development of Sustainable Agriculture, known as Estidamah. More than 70 varieties of mangoes and tropical fruits — including guava, papaya, pineapple, and banana — have been cultivated and evaluated in the center’s research fields.

Dr. Khalid Al-Rohily, the acting director general of Estidamah, said: “We believe in the importance of research and development in strengthening the agricultural sector, especially in the cultivation of mangoes and tropical fruits, which represent a major economic asset for the Jazan region.

“We are committed to supporting farmers by transferring knowledge and modern technologies, enabling them to improve productivity and enhance economic growth for beneficiaries.”

The center’s farm fields span over 40 hectares, where they conduct experiments to improve production quality and, later, transfer research results.

These initiatives are part of the center’s vision to support farmers and promote the use of modern agricultural technologies and practices, contributing to sustainable development in the agricultural sector.

These efforts are expected to boost productivity and improve farmers’ incomes, further strengthening Jazan’s position as a leading agricultural hub in the Kingdom.