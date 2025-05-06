Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 11,434 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index extended its upward momentum for a second straight day, gaining 11.13 points, or 0.10 percent, to close at 11,434.08 on Tuesday.

The benchmark index recorded a total trading turnover of SR4.51 billion ($1.20 billion), with 83 stocks advancing and 152 declining.

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu, however, dropped 190.20 points to close at 27,952.79.

The MSCI Tadawul Index edged up 0.16 percent to 1,457.72.

The top performer on the main market was Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., also known as Cenomi Retail, which saw its share price surge 9.87 percent to SR15.58.

Shares of Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. rose 3.59 percent to SR178.80, while Saudi Ceramic Co. gained 3.17 percent to reach SR29.30.

Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. recorded the biggest decline of the day, with its share price slipping 7.69 percent to SR13.92.

On the announcements front, United Electronics Co., also known as EXTRA, reported a net profit of SR103.44 million for the first quarter of 2025, marking a 10.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

In a Tadawul filing, the company attributed the rise to growth in its retail and consumer finance segments. EXTRA’s share price rose 0.11 percent to SR90.90.

United International Holding Co. posted a net profit of SR57.81 million for the first quarter of 2025, up 10.42 percent year on year. The company said the increase was driven by a 25.3 percent rise in revenues, which reached SR174.65 million, compared to SR139.43 million in the same period last year. Its share price rose 0.59 percent to SR171.40.

Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. widened its net loss to SR24.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to SR22.62 million a year earlier. The company blamed the deeper loss on lower revenues from its printing and packaging divisions. Shares dropped 2.83 percent to SR12.34.

Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. reported a net loss of SR11.91 million for the first quarter, reversing from a net profit of SR2.66 million in the year-earlier period. The insurer cited reduced revenue and a decline in gross earned premiums in the motor and medical segments as key reasons for the swing. Its stock closed down 7.69 percent at SR13.92.

Almoosa Health Co. announced a net profit of SR51.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, a surge of 272.99 percent year on year. The company said the sharp increase was driven by higher patient volumes and improved inpatient occupancy. Shares advanced 3.09 percent to SR167.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, reported a net profit of SR1.54 billion for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a sharp 57.88 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

In a statement to Tadawul, the mining giant attributed the profit growth to higher commodity prices across all its product lines.

The company’s revenue for the quarter reached SR8.51 billion, marking a 15.82 percent year-on-year rise.

“We are off to a great start in 2025. We are building on the momentum of last year and continuing our progress across all operations, with strong production results, safety improvements, exploration success, project advancement and portfolio consolidation,” said Robert Wilt, CEO of Ma’aden.

He added: “Looking ahead our strong financial position and focus on operational excellence positions us well to navigate the current market uncertainty. We will continue to drive value for our shareholders and develop mining as the third pillar of the Saudi economy.”