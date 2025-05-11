Saudi aid agency renovates health institute in Yemen

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has helped to restore and re-equip the Higher Institute of Health Sciences in Yemen’s Lahij governorate.
The project included repairing and restoring six main buildings, furnishing 10 classrooms, and renovating 36 student dormitories, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
It also involved furnishing 38 bathrooms to ensure proper living conditions, and equipping four modern medical laboratories with advanced tools to help enhance health education.
KSrelief also provided the institute with more than 500 pieces of furniture and supplied the dormitories with an additional 414 items.
The agency delivered more than 800 medical devices across various departments — including nursing, surgery, reproductive health, and dentistry — in addition to five electronic devices to support teaching.
The project aims to improve the educational environment, provide better conditions for students and staff in Lahij, and serve students from neighboring governorates.
An estimated 1,850 people are direct beneficiaries, while the broader impact is expected to reach about 860,000 across Yemen, the SPA reported.
Saleh Al-Dhaibani, KSrelief’s office director in Aden, said the project seeks to strengthen the academic and professional capacities of health personnel by offering a conducive learning environment.
The initiative is part of a series of humanitarian projects by KSrelief to enhance Yemen’s education and health infrastructure, ultimately preparing skilled health professionals to meet the country’s needs.
Saudi industry minister tours Danish technology, pharmaceutical hubs
Bandar Al-Khorayef examined cutting-edge insulin and biopharmaceutical production technologies at Novo Nordisk
At DTU Science Park, he was briefed on innovative solutions driving industrial growth and sustainability
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of industry and mineral resources has toured key industrial and scientific sites as part of his current trip to Denmark.
Bandar Al-Khorayef’s visit to the Nordic country is focused on boosting industrial cooperation and exploring joint investment opportunities.
His tour included stops at pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk and the Technical University of Denmark Science Park.
At Novo Nordisk, a global leader in diabetes care, Al-Khorayef examined cutting-edge insulin and biopharmaceutical production technologies. He highlighted the strategic partnership between the company and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund via Lifera, aimed at localizing production of GLP-1 drugs and insulin within the Kingdom.
At the DTU Science Park, Denmark’s premier technology and innovation hub, the minister was briefed on advanced research and development units, key industrial research projects and innovative solutions driving industrial growth and sustainability.
The Science Park fosters a competitive environment for scientific research, innovation and modern technology development.
The visits underline the Kingdom’s dedication to bolstering strategic international partnerships, facilitating the exchange of expertise and enabling technology and knowledge transfer. Such efforts aim to localize promising industries within Saudi Arabia and realize the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in diversifying the national economy.
Built by hand, rooted in history: National Historical Palace in Taif is one man’s tribute to Saudi heritage and Islamic history
Built by Majid Al-Thabiti, the site blends Islamic history with contemporary design, rooted in the symbolism of the number seven
Spanning 70,000 sq. meters, the palace features seven museums, seven facades, seven gates and almost 7 million stones cut and laid by the man himself
Updated 11 May 2025
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: In the heart of Wadi Qarn in Taif governorate, one man’s vision has resulted in one of Saudi Arabia’s most striking heritage landmarks: the National Historical Palace for Islamic Civilization.
Built by Majid Al-Thabiti, the site blends Islamic history with contemporary design, rooted in the symbolism of the number seven.
In an interview with Arab News, Al-Thabiti said: “The number symbolizes perfection and completeness in several Qur’anic verses, including the seven heavens, the seven earths and the seven shaded by God in his shadow, among others.”
The project was born out of Al-Thabiti’s strong will. He believed in his dream and devoted his effort, time and energy to bring it to life.
Spanning 70,000 sq. meters, the palace features seven museums, seven facades, seven gates and almost 7 million stones cut and laid by the man himself.
The museums offer distinct cultural and education experiences. Exhibits cover Islamic architecture, local heritage, plastic arts and sculpture, rare collections, astronomy, military history documenting the unification of the Kingdom and an agricultural museum featuring seeds mentioned in the Holy Qur’an.
The palace includes 600 square meters of flooring adorned with colored stones and inspired by the historical art of Sadu, an intangible cultural heritage recognized by UNESCO.
Al-Thabiti said that he personally cuts, shapes and stacks the stones himself. “The manual labor is what gives the project its true spirit, as every corner bears (my) imprint, effort and dedication,” he added.
He used seven types of stone sourced from across Saudi Arabia, including basalt, quartz and shale. His attention to detail is reflected in features such as hand-shaped facades, floor mosaics inspired by Sadu art and stonework colored in seven hues that mirror the Kingdom’s geological diversity.
Highlights at the palace include an Abbasid-style minaret with a water fountain in honor of Zubaida, the wife of Harun Al-Rashid; an observatory used to track the crescent moon; and stone engravings of Saudi megaprojects like NEOM and The Line.
The site also includes engravings on stone of the Kingdom’s military vehicles, such as a fighter jet and ship.
Al-Thabiti also built a 700-meter sports track along the banks of Qarn valley, a stable for purebred Arabian horses, as well as replicas of symbolic gates like Makkah Gate, Taif Gate and King Abdulaziz Islamic Gate, with stones from Mounts Al-Nur, Thawr and Uhud. Other exhibits, like Diriyah and Yawm Badina (The Day We Began), commemorate key moments in Saudi history.
According to Al-Thabiti, his goal is to transform the palace into a cultural and educational destination that celebrates the Kingdom’s history and heritage.
“We possess a great civilizational legacy and a deep-rooted history. It is our duty to present it to the world in the finest way. This palace is the beginning,” he said.
Ancient terrace farming technique shapes Asir’s agricultural heritage
Together, the thumalah and mughayyid systems stand as a testament to early innovation sustaining life in one of Saudi Arabia’s most challenging landscapes
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: For centuries, the people of Saudi Arabia’s Asir region have cultivated food on steep mountain slopes using stone terracing systems.
They began with the construction of stone retaining walls known locally as “thamayil,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Each individual wall, called “thumalah,” is anchored into bedrock and can rise two to six meters in height.
They serve as critical infrastructure for mountain agriculture by creating level growing surfaces on otherwise impossible terrain.
“The thumalah represents a stone containment system designed to capture sloping mountain terrain,” Ahmed Al-Bariqi, an architectural heritage researcher, said in an interview with the SPA. “After building the stone barrier, the enclosed space is filled with a mixture of clay, soil and rocks to create a flat, arable surface suitable for both farming and habitation.”
Local builders adapted to their surroundings, often reinforcing these structures with juniper and sidr tree trunks, as well as massive stones to withstand the pressure of heavy seasonal rains.
Water management is equally sophisticated. The “mughayyid” regulates irrigation and controls flooding by channeling water flow between terraced fields.
“Ancient builders displayed remarkable engineering precision in the mughayyid’s construction,” Al-Bariqi has said in his book “Antiquities and Heritage in Bariq Governorate.”
He added: “Square or elongated stones formed the base structure, while carefully polished flat stones were placed at the top, precisely leveled to allow water to flow at calculated rates between terraces.”
Positioned at strategic elevations, the mughayyid retains optimal water volumes while preventing destructive flooding that could compromise the entire terrace system.
These terraces do more than support agriculture. According to Dr. Ghaithan bin Jurais of King Khalid University, they reflect a deep-rooted civilization in Asir dating back thousands of years.
“These structures preserve soil resources, establish clear property boundaries between neighboring farms, and historically served as recognized markers of family and tribal land ownership,” he said.
Together, the thumalah and mughayyid systems stand as a testament to early innovation sustaining life in one of Saudi Arabia’s most challenging landscapes.