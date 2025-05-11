Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,346 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, losing 17.52 points, or 0.15 percent, to close at 11,346.59.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.32 billion ($896 million), as 108 of the stocks advanced and 128 retreated.

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also lost 508.04 points, or 1.82 percent, to close at 27,423.45. This comes as 30 stocks advanced while 45 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index followed suit and lost 0.22 points, or 0.02 percent, to close at 1,451.79.

The best-performing stock of the day was SHL Finance Co., whose share price surged 8.74 percent to SR19.90.

Other top performers included SICO Saudi REIT Fund, which saw its share price rise 6.54 percent to SR4.40, as well as National Medical Care Co., whose shares surged 4.93 percent to SR149.

Middle East Specialized Cables Co. recorded the steepest decline, falling 8.33 percent to SR33. Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. followed with a 6.62 percent drop to SR14.94, while Saudi Chemical Co. slipped 6.47 percent to SR8.39.

On the announcements front, MBC Group Co. reported its interim financial results for the period ending March 31. According to a statement on Tadawul, the company posted a net profit of SR263.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 117.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. The surge in profit was primarily driven by a SR190 million rise in gross profit, attributed to higher revenues during the month of Ramadan.

MBC Group Co. ended the session at SR43.90, up 0.47 percent.

Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance also announced its interim financial results for the first quarter. A bourse filing showed that the company posted a net profit of SR90.7 million for the period ending March 31, representing an 18.4 percent decline compared to the same quarter last year. The drop in net profit was primarily attributed to a decrease in the insurance service result before re-takaful, total comprehensive income, and total investment income, as well as an increase in other operating expenses and gross written premiums.

Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance ended the session at SR123.40, down 2.76 percent.

Saudi Ground Services Co. has announced its interim financial results for the period ending March 31. According to a Tadawul statement, the company reported a net profit of SR97.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 37 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. The growth was primarily driven by an SR18.3 million rise in revenue year on year.

Saudi Ground Services Co. ended the session at SR49.00, down 1.53 percent.

Saudi Chemical Co. has announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2025. A bourse filing showed the company reported a net profit of SR82.33 million for the period ending March 31, reflecting a 9.9 percent decline compared to the same quarter last year. The decrease was attributed to higher finance costs, the revaluation of derivative financial instruments related to interest rate exposure, and an increase in zakat and tax provisions.

Saudi Chemical Co. ended the session at SR8.95, down 6.47 percent.

Dallah Healthcare Co. has announced its interim financial results for the period ending March 31. According to a Tadawul statement, the company reported a net profit of SR155.56 million in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 30.3 percent increase compared to the same period a year earlier. The rise in profit was driven by higher revenues, along with non-recurring gains of SR51 million resulting from the company’s 33.33 percent stake in a real estate fund through an in-kind contribution of land.

Dallah Healthcare Co. ended the session at SR120, up 0.17 percent.

Tamkeen Human Resource Co. has announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2025. A bourse filing revealed the company recorded a net profit of SR26 million for the period ending March 31, representing a 40.54 percent increase compared to the same quarter last year. The surge in earnings was attributed to growth in the group’s revenues, gross profit, and operating profit.

Tamkeen Human Resource Co. ended the session at SR55.30, up 3.61 percent.

Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction Co. has announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2025. A bourse filing showed the company posted a net profit of SR159.6 million for the period ending March 31, reflecting a staggering 3,219.3 percent increase compared to the same quarter a year earlier. The sharp rise in profit was primarily driven by a significant surge in revenues.

Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction Co. ended the session at SR24.26, up 0.34 percent.

Taiba Investments Co. has announced its interim financial results for the period ending March 31. According to a statement on Tadawul, the company reported a net profit of SR131.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 36.6 percent increase compared to the same quarter last year. This growth is mainly attributed to the rise in operating revenues during the first quarter of 2025.

Taiba Investments Co. ended the session at SR43.25, up 1.5 percent.