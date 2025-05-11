Hospitality boom spurs 45% Saudization, workforce growth: Diriyah executive

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s hotel industry has achieved 45 percent Saudization in its workforce, marking a significant step toward the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, according to a senior executive.
Speaking at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, Imran Changezi, executive director of Hospitality Development at Diriyah, emphasized the sector’s accelerating efforts to localize talent and create opportunities for Saudi nationals.
Changezi recalled starting his hospitality career in Riyadh, noting that when he began, it was common to find only one Saudi employee among 300 hotel staff. He said that the situation has since improved significantly, with Saudi nationals now making up 45 to 50 percent of hotel workforces.
He added that Saudi Arabia is undergoing a hospitality transformation that is unprecedented both in scale and execution.
“I have never seen a transformation of this scale in my life, in my career. The speed at which this is being executed is just phenomenal,” Changezi said.
He noted that since the launch of Vision 2030, the sector has witnessed a surge in talent, energy, and a strong commitment to development.
Reflecting on the cultural foundation that supports the hospitality industry, Changezi emphasized the innate sense of hospitality embedded within Saudi society. He noted that the “DNA of hospitality” is deeply rooted in the way of life for citizens, residents, and all who call the Kingdom home, describing it as an integral part of their identity and daily interactions.
As Diriyah’s development progresses, Changezi stated that the organization is working closely with key government stakeholders to ensure alignment and support.
He said that once the planned hotels open, they expect to employ between 14,000 and 15,000 people, adding that strong collaboration is already underway with the Saudi Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism.
Mohammed Marghalani, chief franchised assets officer at Dan Co. —a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund—stressed the importance of aligning with market expectations.
He noted that there is currently a gap between the offerings of the Ministry of Tourism and the actual needs of the market, particularly in relation to what international hotel operators require.
According to Changezi, the Diriyah project is expected to add approximately 5,500 to 6,000 new hotel keys, with a strong focus on the luxury and upper-upscale segments.
He noted that 37 international hotel brands have already been officially announced, and that the team has been working with more than 60 brands in total since as early as 2019 and 2020.
Yasser Faisal Al-Sharif, founder of Al Sadu Advisory, called for stronger educational infrastructure to support the sector. “It’s a fantastic business opportunity. It’s a gold mine — hospitality education,” he said. “What we need is to have an internationally accredited institution.”
Al-Sharif stressed the need for campuses with reduced dependency on government incentives.