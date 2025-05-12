Saudi Arabia aiming to drive up food exports, non-oil trade with China 

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports to China soared to SR3.68 billion ($980 million) in December, representing a 69.6 percent increase from the previous month. Shutterstock
Updated 32 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Kinani 
Mohammed Al-Kinani 
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is pushing to expand food exports to China and attract agricultural investment with a ministerial visit that aims to deepen bilateral trade and boost non-oil economic cooperation. 

Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley has begun an official visit to China, heading a high-level delegation to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of environment, water, and food production. 

The trip also focuses on boosting exports — particularly of over 20 new local food products— facilitating knowledge exchange, and promoting sustainable development and trade growth between the two countries, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports to China soared to SR3.68 billion ($980 million) in December, representing a 69.6 percent increase from the previous month, according to recent data from the General Authority for Statistics. 

The SPA report said the minister’s visit “forms part of broader efforts to deepen Saudi-Chinese relations, attract strategic investments to the Kingdom, and explore mutual opportunities in the environment, water, agriculture, and livestock production sectors.” 

Al-Fadley is scheduled to meet with Chinese ministers, senior officials, and leaders of major companies operating in key sectors.  

The discussions will focus on exploring future partnership opportunities, transferring advanced technologies, and opening new opportunities in the Saudi market. 

Al-Fadley will also participate in the Saudi-Chinese Forum on exporting Saudi products and sustaining the agricultural sector. The forum will bring together senior government and private sector representatives from both countries, including more than 80 Saudi businesspeople and investors. 

GASTAT figures showed that in December, plastic and rubber products led Saudi exports to China with a value of SR1.12 billion, followed by chemical goods at SR1.11 billion and transport equipment at SR1.02 billion.  

The Kingdom’s non-oil shipments to China stood at SR2.17 billion in November, SR2.35 billion in October, and SR1.73 billion in September, reflecting a steady upward trend. 

This sustained growth highlights the deepening economic ties between Riyadh and Beijing, with Saudi Arabia maintaining its role as China’s top trading partner in the Middle East since 2001.  

The increase in non-oil exports also signals tangible progress in the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts, as it works to reduce its longstanding dependence on oil revenues. 

FHS25: Investors attracted by Vision 2030 wins as international interest rises, hotel signings surge  

FHS25: Investors attracted by Vision 2030 wins as international interest rises, hotel signings surge  
Updated 7 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri  
Nour El-Shaeri  

RIYADH: Investor confidence in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is being reinforced by tangible progress on Vision 2030 goals, including accelerating international interest and a surge in hotel signings, a major gathering has heard. 

On the second day of the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, global and local executives cited a powerful combination of leadership, domestic demand, and delivery momentum as key factors driving investment decisions.  

Vision 2030 is an initiative designed to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil, with ambitious reforms aimed at boosting tourism, entertainment, and non-oil industries. 

In a panel discussion, Christophe Beauvilain, managing partner at Pygmalion Capital, said Saudi Arabia presents a compelling opportunity for investors, describing Vision 2030 as “extremely ambitious and exciting.”  

He highlighted the rapid achievement of tourism milestones as a key performance signal, saying: “When the Vision was first launched, the goal was to attract 100 million tourists by 2030. That target was reached by 2023, so it was revised upward to 150 million by 2030 — and I wouldn’t be surprised if that figure is raised again.”  

Hotel signings, Beauvilain added, are a critical metric for institutional investors.  

“There has certainly been a flurry of activity, particularly among international brands signing new projects,” he said.  

While macroeconomic and geopolitical risks remain a consideration, Beauvilain noted the decreasing reliance on oil revenues as a positive structural shift.  

“The oil sector’s contribution to gross domestic product is declining rapidly, which is a very positive and encouraging sign,” he said.  

Amin Ismail, managing director of travel and tourism-focused private equity firm Certares, emphasized the changing global perception of Saudi Arabia. 

“The leadership has done a pretty good job marketing the destination and raising global awareness,” he said.  

“On a personal note, I was in Miami a couple of months ago, and someone I never expected mentioned they were interested in visiting Riyadh. They even referenced Diriyah by name,” Ismail said.  

The managing director believes the country’s cultural depth is emerging as a differentiating factor.  

“Saudi Arabia’s strength lies in its culture and heritage. The hospitality, the people, and the unique cultural experience are what really draw visitors,” he said.  

Noting the rising interest among global travelers — including his own family — he added, “Today, it’s at the top of their (his family’s) travel bucket list — with Japan coming second.”  

On the domestic front, Saudi Arabia’s hospitality development is being backed by robust local demand and substantial government support.  

In a separate panel, Naif Al-Madi, chief business officer of the Tourism Development Fund, said: “Saudi Arabia has a unique advantage in that we have a large domestic market,” adding that it accounts for approximately 70 percent of the tourism sector, compared to 30 percent from international tourism. 

He added that while global economic fluctuations may affect other markets, “we believe Saudi Arabia will feel only minimal shock.”  

The fund has already supported over 2,400 tourism-related projects, and is expected to deliver more than 9,000 rooms. 

Luc Delafosse, vice president of Hospitality Management at Al Khozama Investment Co., said the pace and consistency of project execution are setting Saudi Arabia apart.  

“What I was very pleased to hear this morning is that 90 percent of the projects within the Kingdom are actually being delivered,” he said.  

“Another key figure that stood out was that 50 percent of the development currently underway in Saudi Arabia is being produced and delivered by non-oil sectors.”  

Delafosse, who has been in the Kingdom since 2019, noted the transformation firsthand.  

“It’s not just about the number of projects, but also the overall evolution of the sector,” he said.  

“The Kingdom has truly led the way in hospitality — not just in the region, but globally,” he added. 

Egyptian remittances surge to record $32.6bn following reform push 

Egyptian remittances surge to record $32.6bn following reform push 
Updated 25 min 13 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Remittances from Egyptians working abroad surged to a record $32.6 billion in the 12 months through to the end of February, marking a 72.4 percent increase from the previous year, according to official data. 

The Central Bank of Egypt attributed the sharp rise to a series of economic reforms launched in March 2024, which included currency stabilization efforts, improved access to foreign exchange, and incentives for expatriates to channel funds through formal banking systems.  

The steady growth in remittances is a key factor in supporting country’s foreign currency reserves and stabilizing the economy amid ongoing fiscal and monetary adjustments.   

In February, remittances hit $3 billion, more than double the $1.3 billion registered in the same month of 2024. 

This marked the twelfth consecutive month of growth and sets a new record for February inflows, which have historically been lower than other months.

This surge builds on earlier trends that saw remittances from Egyptians abroad reach $2.6 billion in November 2024 — a 65.4 percent annual increase — driven by economic reforms, including the full flotation of the Egyptian pound under an International Monetary Fund−backed 8$ billion loan agreement. 

Between July and November 2024, remittances rose 77 percent year on year to $13.8 billion, contributing to a 47.1 percent annual increase in total inflows to $26.3 billion by November. 

Remittances play a crucial role in Egypt’s economy, supported by an estimated 12 million to 14 million expatriates, most of whom work in Gulf Cooperation Council countries.  

The Egyptian pound’s sharp depreciation and soaring inflation have pushed even more citizens to seek jobs abroad. By earning in stronger foreign currencies, they aim to offset the effects of economic instability back home. 

Furthermore, Egypt’s net international reserves have continued to grow steadily, supported by increasing remittances from Egyptians working overseas.  

The country’s net foreign assets climbed by $1.48 billion in February, their second increase this year after having fallen in each of the last three months of last year, central bank data showed. 

Net foreign assets rose to the equivalent of $10.18 billion from $8.70 billion at the end of January, according to Reuters calculations based on official central bank currency exchange rates.  

Reuters said the increase “appeared related to an increase in Egyptian treasury bill purchases by foreign investors.” 

US and China reach deal to slash tariffs, officials say

US and China reach deal to slash tariffs, officials say
Updated 12 May 2025
Reuters
Reuters

LONDON/SHANGHAI: Stocks and the dollar rallied on Monday after the US and China said they had agreed on a 90-day pause on tariffs and reciprocal duties would drop sharply, giving investors some confidence that a full-scale trade war may have been averted.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking after talks with Chinese officials in Geneva, told reporters the two sides had reached the deal that was outlined in a joint statement and that reciprocal rates would drop by 115 percentage points.

This weekend’s Geneva meetings were the first face-to-face interactions between senior US and Chinese economic officials since US President Donald Trump returned to power and launched a global tariff blitz, imposing particularly hefty duties on China.

Market reaction

  • Futures on the S&P 500 ESc1 and Nasdaq NQc1 jumped to trade up 2.8 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, from gains of 1.5 percent to 2 percent previously, while in Europe, the STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 1 percent in early trading.
  • The dollar extended gains, with the euro down 0.8 percent at $1.1164, having traded down 0.2 percent on the day earlier, while the yen  weakened, leaving the US currency up 1.1 percent at 146.945, from a 0.5 percent gain earlier.
  •  Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields edged up 6 basis points on the day to 4.435 percent, having traded up 5 bps before the joint statement.

Analyst comments

Kenneth Broux, senior strategist FX and rates, at Societe Generale in London, said: “There is a de-escalation between China and US resulting in a reduction of tariff on Chinese goods to 30 percent and Chinese tariffs on US goods to 10 percent. It’s a clear vote by the market in favor of riskier assets. It’s a step in the right direction and a positive of US assets and US economy.”

He added: “The dollar was lagging other markets in the recovery from the April lows. We had equities up back to April 2nd levels, we had bond yields up to those levels and the dollar was actually lagging that move. Now the conditions are falling into place for a deeper adjustment and a bigger recovery of the dollar to catch up with equities and bond yields.”

Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Assets Management in Hong Kong said: “This is better than I expected. I thought tariffs would be cut to somewhere around 50 percent and this is much lower.

“Obviously, this is very positive news for economies in both countries and for the global economy, and makes investors much less concerned about the damage to global supply chains in the short term.

“But we also need to keep in mind this is only a three-month temporary reduction of tariffs. So this is the beginning of a long process. The two sides will spend months probably, to come up with a resolution, or reach a final trade deal, but this is a very good starting point.”

Arne Petimezas, director research at AFS Group, in Amsterdam said: “Such a sharp U-turn by the US on tariffs on a Monday morning is quite the surprise. It seems that tariffs on China will fall to manageable levels, albeit temporary. Markets should rally on this. How can Trump credibly raise tariffs when the 90-day pause ends? He has toned down his tariffs faster than anyone thought he could, and April 2 will soon be forgotten. Granted, he told you to buy the dip.”

William Xin, chairman of hedge fund Spring Mountain Pu Jiang Investment Management, in Shanghai, said: “The result far exceeds market expectations. Previously, the hope was just that the two sides can sit down to talk, and the market had been very fragile. Now, there’s more certainty. Both China stocks and the yuan will be in an upswing for a while.”

Oil Updates — prices jump over 3% on US-China tariff reductions 

Oil Updates — prices jump over 3% on US-China tariff reductions 
Updated 12 May 2025
Reuters
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil prices rose more than $2 in Asian trading on Monday after the US and China said they would ease some of their tariff measures, lifting market sentiment that the world's two largest crude users may be moving toward resolving their trade dispute. 

Brent crude futures climbed $2.11, or 3.3 percent, to $64.14 a barrel by 10:14 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading at $63.14 a barrel, up $2.12, or 3.47 percent, from Friday’s close. 

Both sides said on Monday they would suspend 24 percent of additional ad valorem tariffs on goods from the other country for an initial period of 90 days, in a joint statement following trade talks in Geneva over the weekend. 

Both benchmarks rose more than $1 on Friday and gained over 4 percent last week for their first weekly gains since mid-April, after a US trade deal with Britain swelled investors’ optimism that economic disruptions from US tariffs on trading partners may be avoided. 

The US and China had ended trade talks on a positive note on Sunday, with US officials touting a “deal” to reduce the US trade deficit, while Chinese officials said both had reached “important consensus.” 

Positive talks between the world’s two largest economies could help boost crude demand as trade, currently disrupted by massive tariffs levied by both countries, is restored between them. 

Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities, said that OPEC’s plan to raise output capped gains. 

Tazawa was referring to plans by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known collectively as OPEC+, to accelerate output hikes in May and June that will add more crude to the market. 

However, a Reuters survey found that OPEC oil output edged lower in April. 

Additionally, talks between Iranian and US negotiators to resolve disputes over Tehran’s nuclear program ended in Oman on Sunday with further negotiations planned, officials said, as Tehran publicly insisted on continuing its uranium enrichment. 

A US-Iran nuclear deal could alleviate concerns about lower global oil supply, which could also pressure oil prices. 

Last week, US energy firms cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating to their lowest since January, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday.

Hospitality boom spurs 45% Saudization, workforce growth: Diriyah executive

Hospitality boom spurs 45% Saudization, workforce growth: Diriyah executive
Updated 11 May 2025
Nadin Hassan
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s hotel industry has achieved 45 percent Saudization in its workforce, marking a significant step toward the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, according to a senior executive.

Speaking at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, Imran Changezi, executive director of Hospitality Development at Diriyah, emphasized the sector’s accelerating efforts to localize talent and create opportunities for Saudi nationals.

Changezi recalled starting his hospitality career in Riyadh, noting that when he began, it was common to find only one Saudi employee among 300 hotel staff. He said that the situation has since improved significantly, with Saudi nationals now making up 45 to 50 percent of hotel workforces.

He added that Saudi Arabia is undergoing a hospitality transformation that is unprecedented both in scale and execution.

“I have never seen a transformation of this scale in my life, in my career. The speed at which this is being executed is just phenomenal,” Changezi said.

He noted that since the launch of Vision 2030, the sector has witnessed a surge in talent, energy, and a strong commitment to development.

Reflecting on the cultural foundation that supports the hospitality industry, Changezi emphasized the innate sense of hospitality embedded within Saudi society. He noted that the “DNA of hospitality” is deeply rooted in the way of life for citizens, residents, and all who call the Kingdom home, describing it as an integral part of their identity and daily interactions.

As Diriyah’s development progresses, Changezi stated that the organization is working closely with key government stakeholders to ensure alignment and support.

He said that once the planned hotels open, they expect to employ between 14,000 and 15,000 people, adding that strong collaboration is already underway with the Saudi Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism.

Mohammed Marghalani, chief franchised assets officer at Dan Co. —a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund—stressed the importance of aligning with market expectations.

He noted that there is currently a gap between the offerings of the Ministry of Tourism and the actual needs of the market, particularly in relation to what international hotel operators require.

According to Changezi, the Diriyah project is expected to add approximately 5,500 to 6,000 new hotel keys, with a strong focus on the luxury and upper-upscale segments.

He noted that 37 international hotel brands have already been officially announced, and that the team has been working with more than 60 brands in total since as early as 2019 and 2020.

Yasser Faisal Al-Sharif, founder of Al Sadu Advisory, called for stronger educational infrastructure to support the sector. “It’s a fantastic business opportunity. It’s a gold mine — hospitality education,” he said. “What we need is to have an internationally accredited institution.”

Al-Sharif stressed the need for campuses with reduced dependency on government incentives.

