Trump Visit 2025

Saudi Cabinet welcomes upcoming visit by US President Trump

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired the weekly Cabinet session in Riyadh on Monday, where ministers welcomed the upcoming official visit of US President Donald Trump to the Kingdom. (SPA)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired the weekly Cabinet session in Riyadh on Monday, where ministers welcomed the upcoming official visit of US President Donald Trump to the Kingdom. (SPA)
Saudi Cabinet welcomes upcoming visit by US President Trump
  • Ministers expressed optimism visit would serve to deepen strategic partnership between Riyadh and Washington
RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired the weekly Cabinet session in Riyadh on Monday, where ministers welcomed the upcoming official visit of US President Donald Trump to the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Cabinet expressed optimism that the visit would serve to deepen the strategic partnership between Riyadh and Washington across various sectors in line with shared interests and long-term visions, SPA added.

In a statement to SPA, Minister of State, Cabinet Member for Shura Council Affairs, and Acting Minister of Media Essam bin Saad bin Saeed said the Cabinet reiterated its strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation authorities’ incursion into the Gaza Strip and Palestinian territories.

It also denounced ongoing violations of international humanitarian law by Israeli forces, and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Ministers also welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between Pakistan and India last week, affirming the Kingdom’s continued commitment to working with international partners to support efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace between the two South Asian neighbors.

The Cabinet said that Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the Munich Security Conference Leaders’ Meeting in the fourth quarter of 2025 reflects its commitment to multilateralism and to advancing global peace, security, and stability.

The Cabinet also hailed Saudi Arabia’s election as the Arab Group’s representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization Council.

During the session, the Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Ministry of Energy and the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security for cooperation in the energy sector.

The Cabinet further authorized the Minister of Education, or a deputy, to negotiate and sign an MoU with the US focused on cooperation in the field of education and training.

In the field of health regulation, the Cabinet approved an MoU between the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Chinese National Medical Products Administration to enhance cooperation in the regulation of drugs, medical devices, and cosmetics.

It also approved an MoU between the Saudi Presidency of State Security and Oman’s General Secretariat for Communications and Coordination concerning the combatting of terrorism and its financing.

Topics: Trump Visit 2025 Saudi Arabia US President Donald Trump

Riyadh International Industry Week 2025 begins in Riyadh

Riyadh International Industry Week 2025 begins in Riyadh
Riyadh International Industry Week 2025 begins in Riyadh
  • The event is taking place May 12-15 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center 
  • Riyadh Exhibitions Co. and Messe Dusseldorf announce strategic alliance
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Riyadh International Industry Week 2025 kicked off on Monday at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, with the participation of more than 524 exhibitors from 20 countries.

In his opening remarks, Abdulaziz Al-Ahmadi, deputy minister of industrial development, expressed hope the event will be a platform for launching qualitative industrial partnerships that contribute to opening new horizons for globally competitive Saudi industries.

“Riyadh International Industry Week is a key enabler for promoting growth in the industrial sector and creating qualitative partnerships between various sectors hosted by the exhibition,” Al-Ahmadi said.

The week connects more than 524 exhibitors and leaders in the regional and international industrial sector, and embodies the Kingdom’s prestigious position in the industrial sector at the regional and global levels, the minister continued.

He pointed out that the partnership between the public and private sectors forms the cornerstone of achieving industrial development in Saudi Arabia.

“Government agencies, within the industry and mineral resources system, and the government system as a whole, are working to build genuine partnerships with the private sector, under the continuous supervision of the Saudi leadership.

“The necessary programs, enablers, and initiatives are being provided to support this growth, such as the Standard Incentives Program, the Industrial Sector Competitiveness Program, and the Factories of the Future Program,” said Al-Ahmadi.

He continued that, to enhance the competitiveness of local factories, attract entrepreneurs, and provide experts with development mechanisms, the National Industry Strategy has identified 15 industrial enablers in the Kingdom, categorized under four enabling axes: building and strengthening supply chains with global standards, developing the country’s industrial business environment, promoting international trade, and fostering a culture of innovation and knowledge in the industrial sector through talent development and enhancement.

The National Industry Strategy encompasses over 136 initiatives, including initiatives specific to industrial goods and enabling initiatives for the industrial sector. Additionally, the strategy includes a comprehensive set of key performance indicators to monitor performance and make data-based decisions, he added.

Among them are initiatives specific to industrial goods, such as those aimed at ensuring the availability and competitiveness of petrochemicals.

“We look forward to increasing cooperation between primary and downstream petrochemical companies to develop businesses, create new opportunities, and lead this targeted transformation to ensure the integration of supply chains and maximize added value,” said Al-Ahmadi.

Speaking at the opening session Prince Saud bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, chairman of Riyadh Exhibition Co., said: “Riyadh International Industry Week complements the efforts of the Ministry of Industry to highlight investment opportunities and enhance the Kingdom’s position as a regional industrial hub. This aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and increase the industrial sector’s contribution to the national GDP, a step that fosters sustainable development and reinforces the Kingdom’s standing as a leading industrial powerhouse.”

The exhibition hosts more than 524 local and international companies from 20 countries. Alongside the exhibition, the forum features several dialogue sessions and will welcome over 50 local and international speakers, including industry experts and executives, to discuss key topics related to manufacturing, supply chains, and digital transformation in the industrial sector.

Exhibitors are showcasing cutting-edge innovations shaping the future of industry in the Kingdom and the region, in addition to holding a series of workshops.

“I am pleased to announce the strategic alliance between Riyadh Exhibitions Co. and Messe Dusseldorf, through which three of Messe Dusseldorf’s largest global exhibitions will be held in Riyadh,” said Prince Saud.

“In this context, I am also delighted to announce that the Saudi Smart Manufacturing Exhibition will now become part of the Saudi Industrial Transformation Exhibition 2025, which will take place from Dec. 1-3, 2025 under the patronage of the Ministry of Industry and in collaboration with Hannover Messe International. This move aims to further develop the unified identity of industrial transformation exhibitions and expand their focus in line with the future direction of the national industry,” he said.

“I highly value the trust and confidence shown by our sponsors and participants from across the globe in this edition,” he added.

The event will run from May 12-15, bringing together over 48,000 industrial products and advanced technologies under one roof, alongside national pavilions representing seven major industrial nations.

The event includes several specialized industrial exhibitions: the Saudi Plastics and Petrochemicals Exhibition and the Saudi Print and Pack Exhibition, both marking their 20th editions and serving as platforms to showcase the latest innovations and sustainable solutions in manufacturing, printing, and packaging.

In addition, the Saudi Iron and Metal Industries Exhibition and the Saudi Machinery and Heavy Equipment Exhibition, now in their third editions, spotlight advancements in engineering industries and heavy equipment.

Topics: Riyadh International Industry Week 2025

Trump heads for Saudi Arabia on major Middle East tour

US President Donald Trump gestures, while he boards Air Force One, as he departs for Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.
US President Donald Trump gestures, while he boards Air Force One, as he departs for Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.
Trump heads for Saudi Arabia on major Middle East tour

US President Donald Trump gestures, while he boards Air Force One, as he departs for Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.
  • Trump’s Middle East tour will start in Saudi Arabia — the same place he began his debut overseas trip in his first term in 2017
AFP

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, US: US President Donald Trump on Monday left for Saudi Arabia on what he called a “historic” tour of the Middle East that will mix urgent diplomacy on Gaza with huge business deals.
Air Force One took off on a journey that will include visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates — and possibly talks in Turkiye on the Ukraine war.
Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza will hang heavy over the first major tour of Trump’s second term — but in one sign of progress, US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander was handed over to the Red Cross just as the president boarded his plane.
“It’s big news,” Trump said at the White House shortly before departing. “He’s coming home to his parents, which is really great news. They thought he was dead.”
Trump has in recent weeks seemed to cool on his efforts to end the Gaza war — despite boasting before taking office that he would be able to bring the conflict to a swift end.
He has also been increasingly at odds with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Gaza, as well as over strikes on Yemen’s Houthis and on how to handle Iran’s nuclear program.
Trump said there were “very good things happening” on talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear ambitions — though he added that Iran “can’t have a nuclear weapon.”
The US president said that he hoped for more developments on Gaza during his trip to the Gulf, noting that his tour involved “three primary countries” in the region.
“I hope that we’re going to have other hostages released too,” he said when asked if he expected further progress toward a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.
Hamas asked Trump to “continue efforts” to end the war after freeing hostage Alexander, while Netanyahu said he would send mediators to Qatar on Tuesday for further negotiations.
Qatar has played a key role as a middleman in talks on ending the war.
Trump said he could change his plans and fly to Istanbul on Thursday if talks between Russia and Ukraine happen there and make progress.
“I don’t know where I’m going to be at that particular point, I’ll be someplace in the Middle East. But I would, if I thought it would be helpful,” Trump told reporters Monday.
Trump added that he thought both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin could attend — raising the prospect of a landmark summit.
Trump’s Middle East tour will start in Saudi Arabia — the same place he began his debut overseas trip in his first term in 2017, and memorably posed over a glowing orb with the leaders of Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
But on that occasion he also visited Israel, whereas this time it is not on the itinerary.
His decision to once more bypass traditional Western allies to visit the Gulf states underscores their pivotal geopolitical role — as well as his own business ties there.

Topics: Trump Visit 2025 Saudi Arabia US President Donald Trump

More large mammals once roamed Saudi Arabia than previously thought

More large mammals once roamed Saudi Arabia than previously thought
More large mammals once roamed Saudi Arabia than previously thought

More large mammals once roamed Saudi Arabia than previously thought
Arab News

RIYADH: Three times more large mammal species once roamed Saudi Arabia than previously thought, according to a new study.

The research, conducted in Thuwal, identifies 15 large mammal species that inhabited the Arabian Peninsula over the last 10,000 years.

It was published on May 12 in the Journal of Biogeography by researchers from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and Taibah University.

The findings have potential implications for rewilding efforts in the Kingdom, KAUST said in a statement.

Among the identified species, the majority hail from Africa, including notable predators like lions and cheetahs.

The study also highlights two new species previously unrecognized in the region: the greater kudu and the Somali wild ass.

Currently, the Arabian Peninsula has successfully reintroduced the Arabian oryx and has plans to reintroduce the cheetah.

However, the other 13 species will require careful evaluation to determine their potential for reintroduction.

“Restoration efforts extend beyond vegetation; animals are essential to maintaining healthy ecosystems,” emphasized Christopher Clarke, senior project manager at KAUST and a key contributor to the study.

“By identifying the large mammals that have gone extinct, we provide crucial data for governments to consider which species could be reintroduced in the future.”

To reach their findings, Clarke and his colleague, Sultan M. Al-Sharif, an associate professor at Taibah University, meticulously analyzed thousands of petroglyphs — ancient rock carvings — gathered from scientific expeditions, published resources, and even social media, where amateur archaeologists have shared their discoveries.

This approach enabled the researchers to access a wealth of petroglyphs previously unknown to the scientific community.

“Our research reveals that the Arabian Peninsula was far more diverse in large mammals than previously imagined,” said Al-Sharif.

Topics: Green & Blue Saudi Arabia

Jusoor exhibition in Kosovo offers a window to Saudi heritage

Jusoor exhibition in Kosovo offers a window to Saudi heritage
Jusoor exhibition in Kosovo offers a window to Saudi heritage

Jusoor exhibition in Kosovo offers a window to Saudi heritage
Arab News

RIYADH: The sixth Jusoor exhibition, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs in Pristina, Kosovo, offered visitors an immersive experience of the Kingdom’s heritage.

The event featured the aroma of incense, the flavor of authentic Saudi coffee, a traditional Najdi majlis and an interactive photo booth, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

At the Saudi coffee section, visitors savored traditional Saudi hospitality with each sip, complemented by the soothing aroma of incense.

The Najdi majlis stood out with its unique architectural design, reflecting the rich heritage of Najd and serving as a dedicated space for hosting guests and VIPs.

The photo booth captivated visitors by offering an immersive cultural experience. Guests could wear traditional Saudi attire and pose against backdrops depicting the Kingdom’s historical and Islamic landmarks, including AlUla, Diriyah and the Two Holy Mosques.

Saudi Ambassador to Albania and Non-Resident Ambassador to Kosovo Faisal bin Ghazi Hifzi also toured the exhibition’s pavilions and associated events, highlighting the Kingdom’s cultural and religious dimensions.

He said the diverse components reflect Saudi identity and highlight the Kingdom’s efforts in serving Islam and Muslims. The content also promoted the values of tolerance and moderation through interactive displays blending authenticity with modernity.

The ambassador praised the exhibition’s outstanding organization and rich content. He commended its noble message in showcasing the Kingdom’s culture and civilizational contributions, as well as its efforts in serving Islam and promoting the values of moderation.

He highlighted the role of the ministry in organizing distinguished exhibitions abroad, which enhance Saudi Arabia’s presence in international forums and build ties with people around the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia heritage

KSrelief continues aid projects in Yemen, Sudan, Poland

KSrelief continues aid projects in Yemen, Sudan, Poland
KSrelief continues aid projects in Yemen, Sudan, Poland

KSrelief continues aid projects in Yemen, Sudan, Poland
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s aid agency KSrelief is continuing to provide healthcare and food to vulnerable people in Yemen, Sudan and Poland, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

In Yemen, the aid organization concluded a medical program, which ran from May 2 to 9, and consisted of 15 volunteers carrying out liver and biliary operations.

The team performed 115 liver operations and 125 endoscopic procedures, provided outpatient consultations for 40 patients, and delivered six training lectures to local staff.

In addition, the aid agency signed two agreements with two civil society organizations to distribute 600,000 food parcels for needy people.

In Khartoum, Sudan, KSrelief distributed 1,000 food parcels to displaced families, which forms a part of the third phase of this year’s food security project.

Meanwhile in Rzeszow, Poland, KSrelief concluded its medical volunteer program, which provided 32 prosthetic limbs to Ukrainian refugees.

Topics: KSrelief

