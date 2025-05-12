Saudi Cabinet welcomes upcoming visit by US President Trump

Riyadh International Industry Week 2025 begins in Riyadh

RIYADH: The Riyadh International Industry Week 2025 kicked off on Monday at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, with the participation of more than 524 exhibitors from 20 countries.

In his opening remarks, Abdulaziz Al-Ahmadi, deputy minister of industrial development, expressed hope the event will be a platform for launching qualitative industrial partnerships that contribute to opening new horizons for globally competitive Saudi industries.

“Riyadh International Industry Week is a key enabler for promoting growth in the industrial sector and creating qualitative partnerships between various sectors hosted by the exhibition,” Al-Ahmadi said.

The week connects more than 524 exhibitors and leaders in the regional and international industrial sector, and embodies the Kingdom’s prestigious position in the industrial sector at the regional and global levels, the minister continued.

He pointed out that the partnership between the public and private sectors forms the cornerstone of achieving industrial development in Saudi Arabia.

“Government agencies, within the industry and mineral resources system, and the government system as a whole, are working to build genuine partnerships with the private sector, under the continuous supervision of the Saudi leadership.

“The necessary programs, enablers, and initiatives are being provided to support this growth, such as the Standard Incentives Program, the Industrial Sector Competitiveness Program, and the Factories of the Future Program,” said Al-Ahmadi.

He continued that, to enhance the competitiveness of local factories, attract entrepreneurs, and provide experts with development mechanisms, the National Industry Strategy has identified 15 industrial enablers in the Kingdom, categorized under four enabling axes: building and strengthening supply chains with global standards, developing the country’s industrial business environment, promoting international trade, and fostering a culture of innovation and knowledge in the industrial sector through talent development and enhancement.

The National Industry Strategy encompasses over 136 initiatives, including initiatives specific to industrial goods and enabling initiatives for the industrial sector. Additionally, the strategy includes a comprehensive set of key performance indicators to monitor performance and make data-based decisions, he added.

Among them are initiatives specific to industrial goods, such as those aimed at ensuring the availability and competitiveness of petrochemicals.

“We look forward to increasing cooperation between primary and downstream petrochemical companies to develop businesses, create new opportunities, and lead this targeted transformation to ensure the integration of supply chains and maximize added value,” said Al-Ahmadi.

Speaking at the opening session Prince Saud bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, chairman of Riyadh Exhibition Co., said: “Riyadh International Industry Week complements the efforts of the Ministry of Industry to highlight investment opportunities and enhance the Kingdom’s position as a regional industrial hub. This aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and increase the industrial sector’s contribution to the national GDP, a step that fosters sustainable development and reinforces the Kingdom’s standing as a leading industrial powerhouse.”

The exhibition hosts more than 524 local and international companies from 20 countries. Alongside the exhibition, the forum features several dialogue sessions and will welcome over 50 local and international speakers, including industry experts and executives, to discuss key topics related to manufacturing, supply chains, and digital transformation in the industrial sector.

Exhibitors are showcasing cutting-edge innovations shaping the future of industry in the Kingdom and the region, in addition to holding a series of workshops.

“I am pleased to announce the strategic alliance between Riyadh Exhibitions Co. and Messe Dusseldorf, through which three of Messe Dusseldorf’s largest global exhibitions will be held in Riyadh,” said Prince Saud.

“In this context, I am also delighted to announce that the Saudi Smart Manufacturing Exhibition will now become part of the Saudi Industrial Transformation Exhibition 2025, which will take place from Dec. 1-3, 2025 under the patronage of the Ministry of Industry and in collaboration with Hannover Messe International. This move aims to further develop the unified identity of industrial transformation exhibitions and expand their focus in line with the future direction of the national industry,” he said.

“I highly value the trust and confidence shown by our sponsors and participants from across the globe in this edition,” he added.

The event will run from May 12-15, bringing together over 48,000 industrial products and advanced technologies under one roof, alongside national pavilions representing seven major industrial nations.

The event includes several specialized industrial exhibitions: the Saudi Plastics and Petrochemicals Exhibition and the Saudi Print and Pack Exhibition, both marking their 20th editions and serving as platforms to showcase the latest innovations and sustainable solutions in manufacturing, printing, and packaging.

In addition, the Saudi Iron and Metal Industries Exhibition and the Saudi Machinery and Heavy Equipment Exhibition, now in their third editions, spotlight advancements in engineering industries and heavy equipment.