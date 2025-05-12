You are here

Al-Hilal keep slim Saudi Pro League title hopes alive with comfortable win

Salem Al-Dawsari scores Al-Hilal’s second goal against Al-Orobah at the Kingdom Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 12, 2025. (Reuters)
Updated 12 May 2025
John Duerden
  • 4-0 home victory over relegation battlers Al-Orobah leaves the reigning champions 6 points adrift of leaders Al-Ittihad, with just 3 games remaining
Updated 12 May 2025
John Duerden
Follow

Al-Hilal defeated Al-Orobah 4-0 on Monday to keep their slim Saudi Pro League title hopes alive. The reigning champions are six points behind leaders Al-Ittihad with just three games remaining.

After the Jeddah giants enjoyed a comfortable win on Sunday, defeating Al-Fayha 3-0 at home, the pressure was on their Riyadh rivals, also playing at home. Interim coach Mohammed Al-Shalhoub, who took over this month after the departure of Jorge Jesus, knew that only a win would do against the relegation battlers.

As expected, the Blues attacked from the start but the visitors defended deeply and in numbers. Hamad Al-Yami almost put the home side ahead at the midway point of the first half. After making a run on the right side, he was picked out by a fine floated pass from Ruben Neves but the full-back, stretching at close range, could not get enough power on his shot.

The home fans, who failed to turn up in large numbers, did not have to wait for much longer before the deadlock was broken, however. Salem Al-Dawsari has been in fine goal-scoring form of late, but just before the half-hour mark he turned provider with a perfect cross from the left side of the penalty area for Aleksandar Mitrovic, unmarked at the edge of the six-yard box, to steer home. Just before half-time, the goalscorer went down in the box under a challenge but the referee waved play on.

The attacks continued after the restart and the task Al-Orobah faced became more difficult within two minutes when Ibrahim Al-Zubaidi was shown a straight red for a reckless challenge on Malcom.

On the hour, Mohammed Kanno’s fierce effort from outside the area stung the palms of Gaetan Coucke and, despite the lead and the extra-man advantage, there was always a chance that the visitors might grab a goal that could all but hand the trophy to Al-Ittihad.

However, Al-Hilal effectively sealed the win in the 65th minute, thanks to that man Al-Dawsari, who scored a typically classy goal. Cutting in from the left, he exchanged swift passes with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as he moved into the area and then lifted a perfect chip over the advancing goalkeeper.

Two late goals added to the ultimately emphatic nature of the victory: Kaio Cesar scored from the spot in the 90th minute and then grabbed another two minutes later.

The title still seems likely to be heading to Jeddah but Al-Hilal are at least showing they will not be just handing it over without a fight.

Bayern’s Kompany wants focus on Hoffenheim before Sunday’s title party

Bayern’s Kompany wants focus on Hoffenheim before Sunday’s title party
Updated 58 min 54 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Bayern’s Kompany wants focus on Hoffenheim before Sunday’s title party

Bayern’s Kompany wants focus on Hoffenheim before Sunday’s title party
  • “Now I am only focused on the Hoffenheim game,” said Kompany
  • “That is the absolute priority and the preparation we are doing”
Updated 58 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

MUNICH: Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany’s focus is firmly on the last Bundesliga game of the season at Hoffenheim on Saturday and not the following day’s title party in the Bavarian capital, he said on Friday.

Bayern secured the Bundesliga title almost two weeks ago in Kompany’s first season in charge, but Saturday’s match could see the Bavarians go for the 100-goal mark this season. They have currently scored 95 league goals this term.

It will also likely mark the second straight top Bundesliga scorer title for Bayern striker Harry Kane in his first two seasons in Germany, with no Bundesliga player ever having managed that feat in their first two seasons.

Kane has netted 25 Bundesliga goals so far this season ahead of Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy with 20.

It is, however, a far more important game for the struggling hosts Hoffenheim, who are three points above the relegation playoff spot currently occupied by Heidenheim.

“For me the anticipation (for the title party in central Munich) is great because that was the goal; to bring the league trophy back to Munich,” Kompany told a press conference.

“But now I am only focused on the Hoffenheim game. That is the absolute priority and the preparation we are doing. We will enjoy what happens after that because we earned it.”

Last season Bayer Leverkusen won a domestic league and Cup double without defeat, snapping the Bavarians’ 11-year title run.

Bayern traditionally present the trophy from the balcony of Munich’s city Hall to thousands of cheering fans.

“I see every title as the first so that’s why I’m looking forward to it,” Belgian Kompany said.

The Bavarians will then go into a two-week break before the squad comes together in early June for the Club World Cup in the United States starting later that month.

Motor racing-Piastri leads McLaren one-two in first Imola practice

Motor racing-Piastri leads McLaren one-two in first Imola practice
Updated 16 May 2025
Reuters
Follow

Motor racing-Piastri leads McLaren one-two in first Imola practice

Motor racing-Piastri leads McLaren one-two in first Imola practice
  • Australian Piastri lapped the Imola circuit with a fastest time of one minute 16.545 seconds
  • Carlos Sainz was third on the timesheets for Williams
Updated 16 May 2025
Reuters

IMOLA, Italy: Formula One leader Oscar Piastri led Lando Norris in a McLaren one-two in first practice for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix that ended early on Friday after Gabriel Bortoleto crashed his Sauber.

Australian Piastri, winner of four of the last five races, lapped the Imola circuit with a fastest time of one minute 16.545 seconds on the softest tire compound with Norris 0.032 slower on a sunny afternoon.

Piastri leads Norris by 16 points after six races, with the 24-round season now starting its European phase after an opening run in Asia, the Middle East and United States.

The session was red-flagged and did not restart after Brazilian rookie Bortoleto crashed into the tire wall with some three minutes remaining. He stepped out unhurt.

Carlos Sainz was third on the timesheets for Williams, 0.052 off the pace, with Mercedes’ George Russell a further 0.002 slower.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, limbering up for his first race in Italy as a Ferrari driver, was fifth and 0.096 off the pace.

Pierre Gasly was sixth for Alpine with Red Bull’s four times world champion Max Verstappen seventh, William’s Alex Albon eighth and Bortoleto ninth with team mate Nico Hulkenberg completing the top 10.

“I can’t rely on the rear. It feels like I’m drifting everywhere,” complained Verstappen, last year’s winner at Imola, over the radio.

Mercedes’ 18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli, the only Italian on the starting grid and preparing for his home debut, was 13th fastest.

Argentine rookie Franco Colapinto, making his debut for Alpine after replacing dropped Australian Jack Doohan, lapped 17th fastest.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who was unwell on Thursday and skipped his media duties, was 12th and ran wide into the gravel at one point. He also complained that his helmet was lifting.

Jokic, Strawther star as Nuggets down Thunder to tie series

Jokic, Strawther star as Nuggets down Thunder to tie series
Updated 16 May 2025
AFP
Follow

Jokic, Strawther star as Nuggets down Thunder to tie series

Jokic, Strawther star as Nuggets down Thunder to tie series
  • Serbian star Jokic was once again the anchor of a composed Denver performance, finishing with 29 points
Updated 16 May 2025
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Nikola Jokic scored 29 points and unheralded bench player Julian Strawther produced a crucial late burst of scoring as the Denver Nuggets scored a series-leveling 119-107 victory over the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.
A hardfought NBA Western Conference semifinal series will now go to a decisive game seven in Oklahoma City on Sunday after another ferocious duel between the two sides.
Serbian star Jokic was once again the anchor of a composed Denver performance, finishing with 29 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists to shepherd the Nuggets to victory.
Jamal Murray added 25 points while Christian Braun finished with 23. But arguably the most significant contribution came from the bench, with Strawther scoring 15 points.
Oklahoma City, leading 3-2 in the series, looked ready to clinch a series victory after surging into a 12-point lead late in the second quarter at Denver’s Ball Arena.
But Denver once again refused to roll over and rallied to trim the Thunder lead to 61-58 at the break.
There was little to choose between the teams for most of the third quarter, and with just under two minutes remaining in the frame, the score was level at 80-80.
Yet within moments Denver had suddenly opened a double-digit advantage after a 10-0 run that put the Nuggets into a 90-80 lead.
The scoring spree came from an unlikely source, with the 23-year-old Strawther, in only his second season in the league, suddenly finding his scoring range.
Strawther knocked down back-to-back three-pointers followed by a layup to rattle in eight of the 10 points in the Denver run.
With their noses in front, 2023 NBA champions ruthlessly kept a firm grip on the contest through the fourth quarter, keeping the Thunder safely at arms length to close out the win.

Back on the pitch: Pakistan Super League resumes after conflict-forced suspension

Back on the pitch: Pakistan Super League resumes after conflict-forced suspension
Updated 16 May 2025
AP
Follow

Back on the pitch: Pakistan Super League resumes after conflict-forced suspension

Back on the pitch: Pakistan Super League resumes after conflict-forced suspension
  • The Indian Premier League, also suspended due to the outbreak between the countries, will also resume this weekend
  • PSL organizers first proposed moving the tournament to Dubai but later decided to postpone it after foreign players were reluctant to participate in the tournament due to security concerns
Updated 16 May 2025
AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s premier Twenty20 cricket tournament resumes Saturday after a ceasefire between India and Pakistan was achieved. There will be a handful of foreign players returning for the remaining eight games.

The Pakistan Super League was suspended on May 9 but last weekend Pakistan and India agreed to a ceasefire after talks to defuse their most serious military confrontation in decades.

The Indian Premier League, also suspended due to the outbreak between the countries, will also resume this weekend.

PSL organizers first proposed moving the tournament to Dubai but later decided to postpone it after foreign players were reluctant to participate in the tournament due to security concerns. Around 43 foreign cricketers — competing on six PSL teams — were flown out of Pakistan from an air base in Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi will host the remaining four league matches between May 17-19 before Lahore hosts the playoffs from May 21, including the final at Qaddafi Stadium on May 25.

Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikander Raza is among some of foreign players who have returned to Pakistan. Raza, who plays for Lahore Qalandars, is available for Lahore’s crucial last league game against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday before he flies to England for test duty starting next week.

Raza will not be available for Lahore if the two-time champions qualify for the playoffs due to his test commitments.

He said that if the PSL resumed, he planned to return to Pakistan, even for just one match.

“I was very clear in my head that I was always going to go back,” Raza told The Associated Press as he trained with his teammates at Islamabad Club ground on Thursday.

“This PSL is not just about winning a trophy, there’s a lot more to it. All the overseas (players) that have come back, whether they’re in Pakistan or India, I think credit must be given to them because cricket unites and the whole purpose of sports all around the world is to unite cultures, countries.”

Lahore will also have Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for its must-win last league game against the Babar Azam-led Peshawar side after Tom Curran and Daryl Mitchel were ruled out due to injuries.

Raza said it was tough for the families of all the players living abroad after there was escalation at the borders.

“Whether it’s Pakistan or India, what happened was tough for everybody,” Raza said. “Sometimes when you’re on the ground, things may not be as bad, but (for) people back home watching TV, sometimes it’s very hard to control what media tells you.”

Lahore team director Sameen Rana said it was important that the PSL returns to finish the season.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty and the conditions which were happening on the ground was not the best, it’s unfortunate,” Rana said. “But from our perspective . . . the important thing is that the PSL is resuming, and that’s what matters.”

Defending champions Islamabad United has brought in Alex Hales of England and Rassie van Dussen of South Africa after initially picking both of them in the supplementary draft while Ben Dwarshuis of Australia is flying back to rejoin the team.

Islamabad, the three-time PSL champions, won five games in a row at the start of the season before four successive defeats.

Finn Allen of New Zealand and Rilee Rossouw of South Africa are rejoining first-place Quetta Gladiators, who have 13 points, three points ahead of Karachi and Islamabad.

Karachi is expecting to have its captain David Warner back from Australia in time to lead the team against Peshawar on Saturday.

De Bruyne seeks fitting Man City farewell in FA Cup final

De Bruyne seeks fitting Man City farewell in FA Cup final
Updated 16 May 2025
AFP
Follow

De Bruyne seeks fitting Man City farewell in FA Cup final

De Bruyne seeks fitting Man City farewell in FA Cup final
  • He has expressed his “surprise” that City did not seek to extend his stay, filled with the belief that he can still perform at the high
Updated 16 May 2025
AFP

MANCHESTER: Kevin De Bruyne can add another honor to his haul as Manchester City’s most decorated player of all time with a fitting farewell in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Crystal Palace.
The Belgian’s trophy-littered decade in Manchester will come to an end at the conclusion of the Premier League season.
But Wembley’s showpiece is the 33-year-old’s final chance to lift silverware at the club where he grew into one of world’s best players.
A six-time Premier League winner, De Bruyne could add a third FA Cup to his five League Cups and 2023 Champions League win with City.
He has expressed his “surprise” that City did not seek to extend his stay, filled with the belief that he can still perform at the highest level.
De Bruyne rolled back the years when City rallied from 2-0 down to thrash Palace 5-2 just last month with a goal and an assist.
City will be hoping for more of the same to give him a fitting farewell and save some face from a season to forget for Pep Guardiola’s men.
After an unprecedented run of four consecutive Premier League titles, City are 18 points adrift of champions Liverpool and embroiled in a battle just to finish in the top five to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.
De Bruyne’s decline has played a factor in City’s downturn.
Of his 108 goals and 177 assists for the club in 419 appearances, only six and eight respectively have come this season.

However, he remains “irreplaceable” due to his impact in City’s rise to being the dominant force in English football, according to the club’s prolific striker Erling Haaland.
“To get the balls from him is a dream,” said Haaland. “It has been really special playing with him. Such a joy, and I am going to do everything I can to have this joy in the last few games.
“The future will be different with different players. When Kevin leaves we will need someone to replace him, although Kevin is irreplaceable in so many ways.”
Guardiola has appeared almost apologetic for overlooking De Bruyne at times this season as he searched for solutions to fill the gaps in City’s aging midfield.
“The gratitude I have, we have, is huge,” said Guardiola.
“Kevin is the player in the history of the club with the most titles and that defines what Kevin has done with us.”
A giant mural of De Bruyne alongside his trophy haul as a City player was unveiled in Manchester city center on Thursday.
Guardiola has suggested a statue outside the club’s Etihad Stadium is also just a matter of time.
But after a decade most characterised by a relentless thirst to keep on winning, the most fitting tribute would be for De Bruyne to go out with another medal around his neck.
“The whole team only has one thought and that’s to try and get the trophy and to make the day special for Kevin,” said City midfielder Mateo Kovacic.
“For what he’s done, he deserves to leave like a champion which he obviously is.
“He is a massive figure in City’s success, and he will be remembered as one of the best.”
 

