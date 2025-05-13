Saudi Arabia sees private sector surge, unemployment at record low, says finance minister

JEDDAH: Pyramids Group held a press conference at the theater hall of the Jeddah Exhibition and Convention Center to unveil details of the third edition of the Saudi Fashion and Textile Exhibition, scheduled to take place from September 25 to 28.
Attended by a select group of prominent figures, media leaders, fashion designers, influencers, and businessmen.
This exhibition is expected to mark a turning point in the fashion industry in the Kingdom, solidifying its position as a global hub for creativity and fashion.
The exhibition aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to promote the creative industries and attract global brands to the Saudi market
Mohammed Al-Sherif, CEO of Pyramids Group for International Exhibitions and Conferences, confirmed the participation of over 550 exhibitors from 25 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Italy, the USA, Japan, India, the UAE, and others.
“The Saudi Fashion and Textile Exhibition is the gateway to the future of fashion in the Middle East, where the world meets Saudi Arabia. We expect to attract over 18,000 specialized visitors, including wholesalers, fashion designers, retailers, and investors in the industry.”
He added: “The fashion and textile market in the Kingdom has witnessed significant growth in recent years. Saudi Arabia is emerging as one of the most dynamic and promising markets in the world, driven by Vision 2030, a young population, booming retail sector, and a strong push for creativity and sustainability.”
Filiz Karakul, Managing Director of Pyramids Group, stated: “Fashion is the interpretation of society through history, it is a cultural home. That’s why we are here in Jeddah, launching the Saudi Fashion Exhibition for the first time. We are bringing together fashion experts from around the globe to create a global hub for textile innovation and style. It’s more than an event; it’s a new chapter for fashion in Saudi Arabia.”
Riyad Bakili told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia has started to attract designers and European brands from France, Italy, Switzerland, and others, reflecting a growing interest in fashion as part of the tourism experience. Tourism represents a major opportunity to support local fashion and open new horizons for passionate young Saudis.
There’s a new generation that has not yet participated in specialized exhibitions or summits, despite the presence of notable Saudi designers and factories.
He added, “This exhibition, offers an opportunity for those interested to explore new trends in design and discover the distinct styles and embellishments of each designer.
Significant developments are underway in the tourism sector, and we hope everyone participates to benefit from shared knowledge and impactful results.”
Mohammed Al-Safh, Director of the Jeddah Exhibition and Convention Center, said: “This major event is a key platform for local and international companies in the field. It reflects Saudi Arabia’s aspirations to achieve sustainable urban development aligned with the goals of its national vision.”
During the press conference, a short promotional video was presented, highlighting the exhibition’s milestones and previous editions, setting the stage for an exceptional edition that reflects the Kingdom’s ambitions and the flourishing of its fashion industry.
The exhibition will blend tradition with innovation, featuring the latest collections from both global and local designers in a showcase that combines elegance, modernity, and cultural diversity.
It was also an exclusive fashion design competition which willbe held during the exhibition, offering local talents the chance to shine on the global stage by presenting their work to international buyers and media. The competition promises prestigious prizes, global recognition, and potential collaborations with leading fashion houses.
Furthermore, the first International Fashion Conference in the Kingdom was revealed. It will take place during the exhibition and feature expert-led seminars, discussion panels, and advanced workshops on topics such as global fashion trends and market forecasts, sustainable fashion and textiles, AI and digital transformation in design, empowering fashion entrepreneurship as well as merging traditional and modern fashion in the Gulf.