Palestinian child arrives in Saudi Arabia for treatment under King Salman’s directives

RIYADH: Palestinian Mohammed Khaled Hijazi, 7, arrived in the Kingdom on Thursday with his parents to receive medical care and was immediately transferred to the King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh.
The supervisor general at the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the humanitarian initiative to treat the Palestinian boy in the Kingdom.
Al-Rabeeah said that Hijazi lost his right eye while his left eye was severely damaged by an explosion while he was playing with friends near their house, which was completely destroyed, in the Jabalia camp, north of Gaza, last month.
The supervisor general prayed for the boy’s speedy recovery and for the Palestinian people to be relieved of their suffering.
He clarified that this initiative is a continuation of the relief and humanitarian efforts provided by the Kingdom to the Palestinian people in times of crisis and adversity, particularly the most vulnerable categories, such as children, who innocently pay the price of conflicts.
Al-Rabeeah also saidthat the initiative is part of the humanitarian approach adopted by the Kingdom toward needy peoples through KSrelief, which does not discriminate based on gender, race, or religion, and is fundamentally rooted in noble human principles of compassion and human solidarity.
The Palestinian boy’s parents expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the Kingdom for treating their son, affirming that this brotherly gesture is not unusual from the Kingdom’s leadership, which has always been known for its honorable stance in support of the Palestinian people.
How Saudi Arabia’s native wildflowers play a vital role in sustainability
The Kingdom blooms with wildflowers each spring, marking renewal, supporting biodiversity, and enriching cultural traditions
Hummayd, a native desert herb, thrives in arid climates and is prized in Saudi culinary and ecological heritage
Updated 47 min 58 sec ago
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: In the vast deserts of Saudi Arabia, a humble, yet remarkable, wildflower makes its mark each spring — Rumex vesicarius, known locally as hummayd.
Native to the Arabian Peninsula, this fast-growing plant thrives in sandy soils and plays a significant role in both the natural ecosystem and local culinary traditions.
“Hummayd is an annual herbaceous plant native to Saudi Arabia and widely distributed across its regions,” Arwa Alotaibi, a native plant researcher, told Arab News.
“Scientifically known as Rumex vesicarius, it belongs to the Polygonaceae family, commonly referred to as the dock or sorrel family.”
Hummayd is well adapted to desert conditions and is often found flourishing in arid environments. Its triangular green leaves and red or green flowers distinguish it from other wild plants. It typically grows to around half a meter in height and remains evergreen throughout its life cycle.
Due to its drought tolerance and minimal water requirements, hummayd is suited to Saudi Arabia’s harsh urban and desert climates, said Alotaibi.
“It is particularly abundant in the southern regions of the Kingdom, where rainfall is more consistent, followed by the Hijaz region, Najd, and the northern areas.”
For generations, hummayd has held a special place in Saudi culinary traditions.
The plant can be eaten raw, with bread, or incorporated into tangy stews, Alotaibi said. In the Jazan region, it is especially prized for its unique acidic flavor.
“Rich in vitamin C, the plant aids digestion and helps reduce water retention, making it both flavorful and nutritious.”
Its cultural relevance is captured in a well-known Saudi proverb: “Spring has arrived with the coming of hummayd,” signifying the plant’s role as a seasonal marker of renewal and abundance.
Beyond its culinary and cultural value, hummayd is also ecologically beneficial, serving as vegetative ground cover, helping to stabilize hillsides, rehabilitate degraded land, and enrich green open spaces.
“Its presence supports biodiversity in desert ecosystems, providing a food source for animals such as camels, sheep, and rabbits,” Alotaibi said.
As such, with its resilience, versatility, and deep cultural roots, hummayd is more than just a wildflower — it is a symbol of spring, sustainability, and Saudi heritage.
During spring, the Kingdom bursts with a bouquet of delicately fragranced wildflowers, blanketing the normally sandy landscape with a beautiful color palette.
The typical blooming period starts from February to April, with slight variations depending on plant type and geographic elevation. Some flowers may bloom as early as January, especially in the warmer southern regions, while others in elevated areas flower later.
“Wildflowers bloom across Saudi Arabia each year, with blooming seasons varying by region depending on plant type and climate,” Alstine Van Joshua, co-founder of the Saudi Botanical Society, told Arab News.
“In general, wildflowers bloom during spring, especially after winter rains when temperatures become moderate and there is sufficient soil moisture.”
In the northern regions, areas such as Jouf experience a burst of wildflowers following winter rainfall, while in the southern highlands, areas such as Asir and Al-Baha, known for their cooler climate and high elevations, support a wide range of wildflower species.
Najran and Jazan also boast rich plant diversity, especially among the region’s deep valleys and high mountain areas.
Even in the Kingdom’s eastern and central deserts, wild desert flowers grow in sandy and wadi environments, typically after prolonged rainfall.
These plants are highly adapted to the harsh climate and require minimal water, making them an effective tool in combating desertification and restoring ecological balance.
“Native plants contribute to biodiversity by providing natural habitats for various creatures, such as birds and bees,” said Van Joshua.
“Their value extends beyond the environment to include cultural and heritage dimensions, as they are traditionally used in folk medicine and decoration during social occasions, especially in regions such as Najran, Asir, and Jazan.
“Reviving this vegetation reflects a deep commitment to protecting nature, improving quality of life, reducing carbon emissions, and achieving net-zero goals.
“It also supports the creation of a more resilient and sustainable environment that secures natural resources and green spaces for future generations.”
DID YOU KNOW?
• Hummayd has triangular evergreen leaves and blooms in red or green flowers.
• It grows mostly in southern Saudi Arabia, but is found throughout the Kingdom.
• The plant is rich in vitamin C and aids digestion.
• It can be eaten raw, with bread, or cooked as a sour stew.
The preservation of local vegetation is closely linked to environmental sustainability, and is considered one of the main pillars of reforestation projects and the rehabilitation of degraded lands.
Indeed, these plants play a vital role in stabilizing soil, preventing erosion, enhancing rainwater absorption, and restoring soil fertility. In doing so, they support biodiversity by providing natural habitats for wildlife and contribute to ecosystem recovery and stability.
“In the face of relentless drought, blazing sun, and cold desert nights, they stand with quiet grace, unyielding, patient, and strong beyond measure,” Munira Alhazani, CEO of the Saudi Botanical Society, told Arab News.
“These resilient plants reflect our own journey, the emotions we carry, the challenges we face, and the courage that blossoms in our darkest moments.
“It is our passion, a steadfast love for life, that fuels our onward journey. Yet beneath this strength lies a fragile hope, a whisper of fear that in a fleeting moment of weakness, they might tire, fade, and quietly disappear.”
Efforts to protect the Kingdom’s wildflowers align closely with the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative.
The Saudi Green Initiative aims to plant 10 billion trees within the Kingdom and rehabilitate 40 million hectares of degraded land, while also improving air quality and reducing carbon emissions.
On a regional scale, the Middle East Green Initiative seeks to plant 50 billion trees, including 40 billion outside the Kingdom, in what is considered the largest reforestation project of its kind.
The initiative aims to combat desertification, reduce emissions, and enhance the quality of life throughout the region.
“Local vegetation plays a direct and foundational role in achieving the objectives of these national and regional initiatives, as well as in supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” said Van Joshua.
“Through these efforts, the Kingdom affirms its pioneering role in environmental protection — locally and regionally — while striving to build a more sustainable future and ensure a better quality of life for future generations.”
Saudi Shoura Council speaker participates in Rome conference
Event aims to build bridges, promote mutual understanding
Updated 20 June 2025
SPA
ROME: The Second Parliamentary Conference on Interreligious Dialogue — titled “Strengthening Trust and Embracing Hope for our Common Future” — has started in Rome, with the participation of the Saudi delegation headed by Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh. The event is being attended by heads of parliaments from around the world.
Lorenzo Fontana, the president of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy, praised the body’s significant and vital role, stressing the importance of the conference in building bridges and promoting mutual understanding.
The workshop was part of a series of different guidance programs and workshops implemented by the National Center for Palms and Dates throughout the year in many regions of the Kingdom
Updated 20 June 2025
SPA
ALULA: A workshop, titled Safe Handling of Palm and Date Pest Pesticides, was held on Friday in the AlUla Governorate. The event, which was organized by the National Center for Palms and Dates, in collaboration with the Royal Commission for AlUla, took place in the agricultural sector of the commission’s headquarters.
The workshop targeted farm owners, agricultural workers, and those interested in the sector. It aimed to raise awareness about safe pesticide use while enhancing efficiency in agricultural pest control in a way that improves production quality while ensuring environmental safety.
The workshop was part of a series of different guidance programs and workshops implemented by the National Center for Palms and Dates throughout the year in many regions of the Kingdom. They bid to support the agricultural sector’s development and enhance sustainability practices.
KSrelief distributes shelter aid in Somalia’s Togdheer region
The assistance will be distributed in cooperation with the UN World Health Organization to 45 healthcare facilities in northwestern Syria, based on field-identified needs
Updated 20 June 2025
SPA
TOGDHEER: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently distributed 1,030 pieces of clothing, 475 shelter bags, and 20 tents to several camps in the Togdheer region of Somalia, benefiting 1,525 families and 9,150 individuals. The assistance comes as part of a 2025 initiative to distribute shelter aid to displaced persons in the African country.
Earlier, three relief trucks provided by the Saudi aid agency arrived on Wednesday in the town of Sarmada in Syria’s Idlib governorate, carrying 20 tonnes of medical aid.
The assistance will be distributed in cooperation with the UN World Health Organization to 45 healthcare facilities in northwestern Syria, based on field-identified needs. The aid supports frontline medical teams in underserved areas, benefiting about 150,000 people.
Elsewhere, the agency distributed 3,000 cartons of dates to families in need in the Shabwa governorate of Yemen, benefiting 18,000 individuals.
KSrelief has implemented 3,438 diverse humanitarian projects across 107 countries, valued at over $7 billion, since its launch in May 2015
Updated 20 June 2025
SPA
RIYADH: Masam, a project launched by the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, has achieved a significant milestone by clearing 67,585,167 sq. meters and removing 500,000 explosives from Yemeni lands since its launch in June 2018.
Items removed include anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices indiscriminately planted to harm civilians.
Demining efforts have dramatically reduced casualties — and allowed displaced people and farmers to return and resume cultivation — earning widespread praise from the UN and international organizations.
The agency has also initiated the Artificial Limbs Centers Project in several Yemeni cities, providing prosthetics and aiding physical rehabilitation to those injured by explosives.
The Masam Project stands as a vital contribution in enabling a safe and dignified life for Yemenis.
KSrelief has implemented 3,438 diverse humanitarian projects across 107 countries, valued at over $7 billion, since its launch in May 2015.