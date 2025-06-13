Saudi FM holds calls with regional and Norwegian counterparts on regional tensions

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday held a series of phone calls with regional and international counterparts to discuss the escalating situation in the Middle East, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
In a call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, the two sides reviewed the recent Israeli strike on Iran, its regional repercussions, and stressed the importance of de-escalation and safeguarding regional security, SPA added.
Prince Faisal also spoke with Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa, with discussions also focused on the latest developments in the region and their wider implications.
He held similar discussions with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar. They also focused on the Israeli attack on Iran, which they said constituted an escalation that threatened the security and stability of the region.
In a separate call, the Saudi minister discussed regional and international issues of common interest with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.
Updated 16 June 2025
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: With digital innovation taking place at a rapid pace, Awaser, a mobile application developed in Saudi Arabia, is at the forefront of a quiet transformation in the Kingdom’s matchmaking traditions.
It offers a modern approach to marriage, but remains firmly rooted in cultural and religious values.
Founded by psychiatrist Dr. Mohammed Alolayan, Awaser is not just a dating platform but a dedicated space for individuals and families with the intention of forming lasting marriages.
With features tailored to Saudi Arabia’s cultural norms and a strong emphasis on privacy, the app introduces a respectful and structured alternative to traditional matchmaking.
Speaking about the inspiration behind creating the first app of its kind, Alolayan said: “As a trained psychiatrist, I’ve spent years exploring human psychology and understanding the deep emotional challenges people face, especially in midlife, around intimacy and the question of ‘Who should I be with?’
“Listening to countless stories from patients and online followers, I realized how difficult it is for many to find a suitable partner within the traditional framework. That’s what inspired me to create Awaser.”
• Awaser gives users the tools to search based on preferences unique to Saudi society, including regional origin, family background, education, sect, and tribal affiliation.
• This approach blends technology with cultural traditions, creating a platform that speaks to both the younger generation and their families.
Unlike typical matchmaking apps that rely on algorithms to suggest potential partners, Awaser gives users the tools to search based on preferences unique to Saudi Arabia society, including regional origin, family background, education, sect, and tribal affiliation.
This approach blends technology with cultural traditions, creating a platform that speaks to both the younger generation and their families.
Alolayan said: “Awaser does not offer matchmaking in the conventional sense. Instead, it elevates traditional matchmaking by making it more accessible and efficient.
“It’s a platform that respects Saudi customs while empowering individuals and families to make informed choices.”
One of the app’s most distinctive features is the ability for families to create and manage accounts on behalf of their children, a model that preserves the essence of traditional matchmaking while increasing the chances of finding a suitable match.
This family-first approach has resonated strongly with conservative users seeking to maintain trust throughout the process.
The app operates on a paid subscription model, which Alolayan believes ensures the quality and seriousness of its community. “We implemented a payment wall to ensure serious participation and prevent random or unserious users,” he said.
“Trust is crucial. That’s why users must verify with a Saudi mobile number and OTP (One-Time Password), and all communications are encrypted and automatically deleted after 30 days of inactivity.”
Privacy is a key concern for users in Saudi Arabia, particularly when it comes to online interactions between men and women.
Awaser addresses this by giving users complete control over their profiles and conversations, with no human intervention from the app’s management team. Conversations cannot begin without mutual consent, and all user data remains private and protected.
The platform currently focuses on Saudi nationals and residents, and has already had impressive engagement, especially from well-educated individuals.
“Around 30 to 40 percent of our users hold advanced degrees such as master’s or PhDs. While we expected high participation from major cities, we were pleasantly surprised to see users from nearly every region of the Kingdom,” he said.
Among the many success stories shared by users, one stands out for Alolayan: “A couple who met on Awaser married about a year and a half ago, and they recently welcomed their first child.
“Hearing that directly from them was incredibly moving, it validated everything we’ve been working toward.”
In a culture where family involvement remains a cornerstone of the marriage process, launching a technology-driven platform presented unique challenges. But the public response, Alolayan said, has been overwhelmingly positive.
“There’s a clear need, and many people are ready to embrace technology, so long as it honors our values. Awaser allows them to do both.”
Umm Abdullah, a user of the app, said: “As a mother, I’ve seen how difficult it’s become to find suitable matches, and approaching someone as the bride’s parents is not very common in our culture, we usually wait for proposals to come.
“Apps like this give us the chance to actively search instead of just waiting. It feels more efficient, while still respecting our values.”
Interestingly, Awaser also provides a space for non-traditional introductions between individuals, allowing for more autonomy in the relationship-building phase.
This dual approach supporting both traditional and independent searches reflects the evolving preferences of younger Saudis who want to play a more active role in choosing their life partners.
Alolayan said: “The younger generation increasingly wants to take ownership of their marriage journey in terms of to get to know their future partner before traditional steps begin.
“Awaser arrived at just the right time to meet this shift. It offers an alternative that feels modern yet grounded in cultural values.”
Another user, Naser Al-Rahman, said: “It’s really hard these days to find a relationship that leads to something serious. Most platforms don’t feel safe or genuine.
“But with this app, I feel like I can search more conveniently and securely, knowing the people here are serious about marriage.”
Although Awaser does not currently employ artificial intelligence to match users, Alolayan is open to future possibilities. “There is no proven psychological model for perfect matchmaking, which is why we don’t claim to match people ourselves.
“But I do see potential for AI and data analytics to provide smarter tools in the future, based on long-term user behavior.”
As Saudi Arabia continues its Vision 2030 journey toward modernization and empowerment, platforms such as Awaser highlight how digital solutions can coexist with tradition.
Commenting on the legal and cultural implications of matchmaking platforms, family lawyer Hassan Al-Ghawi said: “Apps like these help bridge the gap between tradition and technology.
“As long as user privacy is protected and the legal framework is respected, they can serve as a positive and legitimate extension of traditional matchmaking.
“Today’s younger generation often rushes into relationships, so involving both parents and children in the process allows for deeper understanding and more thoughtful decisions, potentially leading to stronger, longer-lasting marriages and fewer divorces.”
Deaf artist breaks barriers with solo debut in Jeddah
Elham Abu Talib shares vision through her expressive works
Updated 16 June 2025
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: “It’s never too late to follow your dream,” says Elham Abu Talib, who has held her first solo exhibition in Jeddah after 38 years.
The Saudi artist is no stranger to the local art scene, having taken part in exhibitions across the Kingdom and overcome the barriers accompanying being severely deaf.
And at the Saudi Arabian Society of Culture and Arts in Jeddah on Sunday, Abu Talib showcased more than 40 paintings to leading artists and lovers of the genre.
Titled “Inspiration,” the exhibition marked a milestone, presenting her work to the public while highlighting her artistic journey amid years of persistence.
Abu Talib hopes to represent the Kingdom in international competitions. She also hopes the arts society will continue supporting disabled and female artists by providing platforms for their creativity.
Her passion began in childhood, when natural talent blossomed into fine art shaped by a beautiful dream. She lost her hearing as a child and faced speech difficulties, but met her challenges with patience, courage, and ambition.
Determined to express herself, she used a brush and colors as her voice — turning her childhood dreams into vivid reality.
She shared that hearing loss kept her from entering university, but her late father convinced her it did not mean giving up her ambitions.
Inspired by his words, she began participating in exhibitions while raising her children and fulfilling her duties as a mother.
She believes her disability has sharpened her visual perception — a gift she channels into her art.
“I’m so happy that, after 38 years, my dream has come true with this solo exhibition,” she said. “I thank the Saudi Arabian Society of Culture and Arts in Jeddah for giving me this opportunity.”
Abu Talib hopes to represent the Kingdom in international competitions. She also hopes the arts society will continue supporting disabled and female artists by providing platforms for their creativity.
Maha Abdulhalim Radwi, secretary-general of the Radwi Art Prize, said the artist had finally achieved a major milestone, adding: “This event allowed her to showcase her unique perspective and creative talent to a wider audience, proving that art transcends communication barriers.”
Mohammed Al-Subaih, the director general of the SASCA, said Abu Talib had dreamed of a solo exhibition for nearly four decades — and was now finally living that dream.
He added: “She’s participated with us in many workshops and group exhibitions; now it’s time to celebrate her first solo show.
Saudi participation will include a strong institutional presence, with several government entities
Updated 16 June 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: The Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission will lead Saudi Arabia’s participation in the Beijing International Book Fair from June 18 to 22.
This is part of the Saudi-Chinese Cultural Year 2025, reflecting the depth of the strategic partnership between the two states, and their shared goal to enhance cultural and intellectual exchange.
The initiative supports the commission’s efforts to represent the Kingdom in global cultural forums, promote Saudi literary achievements, and foster cooperation in literature, publishing, and translation.
It also aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan, which positions culture as a pillar of development and a bridge for civilizational dialogue.
Saudi participation will include a strong institutional presence, with several government entities. The program features seminars, literary gatherings, and dialogue sessions to promote cultural exchange and build lasting partnerships in the literary field.
The aim is to boost the global reach of Saudi literature and create opportunities for Arabic content in the Chinese market.
The Kingdom was the guest of honor at the 2024 Beijing International Book Fair, where the commission presented a rich cultural program.
The events included seminars, artistic performances, and interactive activities that drew strong interest and strengthened cultural and intellectual ties between the two countries.
Envoys share sweet memories as they bid farewell to Saudi Arabia
Event was hosted by the dean of the diplomatic corps accredited to Saudi Arabia, Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama, who commended the envoys’ service, commitment
Updated 16 June 2025
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: A farewell ceremony for the outgoing ambassadors of Australia, Cyprus, Hungry and Mexico took place at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter on Monday.
The event was hosted by the dean of the diplomatic corps accredited to Saudi Arabia, Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama, who commended the envoys’ service, commitment and contribution to diplomacy at both bilateral and multilateral level.
“During their tenure they did a good job, serving to expand bilateral relations between their countries and Saudi Arabia to new horizons of success and prosperity. I would like to extend them all the best in their life and future endeavors," said Bamakhrama, who is also the Djibouti ambassador.
He mentioned his involvement with them at occasions such as meeting the Riyadh governor during the holy month of Ramadan, adding: “It was good sharing memories with you, we will miss you.”
Mexican ambassador Anibal Gomez Toledo thanked the dean and the Saudi government for their support during his time in the Kingdom.
“You have been very supportive, and a good friend. It has been an honor for me to be here with you all,” he said, praising the warm Saudi hospitality he had enjoyed.
“I think the Middle East has been a very humanitarian experience for me,” he said, adding the ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia under Vision 2030 was an inspiration to many other countries.
Australian ambassador Mark Donovan said he had enjoyed his time in Riyadh and the good relationships he had experienced.
“It was always very professional and very polite. I consider myself lucky to be here,” he said.
“So my whole experience was pleasant. I will miss the Saudi hospitality, the warmth of working here with you all. Technology today allows us to keep in touch much easier than it did 30 years ago — I’m on Facebook, anybody can find me. I wish you all the best.”
Cypriot ambassador Alexis Phedonos-Vadet said: “I am very grateful to be with you all (in) such a wonderful place with wonderful people. Me and my wife thank you all for the support, friendship and cooperation. It has been an incredible journey.”
Hungary’s ambassador, Balazs Selmeci, said he appreciated the opportunity to get together with everyone before saying goodbye to the Kingdom.
“It really has been a privilege to be a part of what has happened here, the ongoing transformation. There are going to be some good times.”
He also thanked Saudi Arabia for supporting and helping countries evacuating citizens from Sudan. Both Saudi citizens and the nationals of other friendly countries were evacuated in mid-2023, with Royal Saudi Navy vessels and Royal Saudi Air Force planes playing a key part.
Also attending the farewell ceremony were the heads of various missions, ambassadors and other Saudi officials.