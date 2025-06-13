You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Cycling Federation signs strategic partnership with global cycle powerhouse

Saudi Cycling Federation signs strategic partnership with global cycle powerhouse

Saudi Cycling Federation signs a strategic partnership with GreenEDGE Cycling in an important step in the development of cycling in the Kingdom. (GreenEDGE Cycling)
1 / 2
Saudi Cycling Federation signs a strategic partnership with GreenEDGE Cycling in an important step in the development of cycling in the Kingdom. (GreenEDGE Cycling)
Saudi Cycling Federation signs strategic partnership with global cycle powerhouse
2 / 2
Saudi Cycling Federation signs a strategic partnership with GreenEDGE Cycling in an important step in the development of cycling in the Kingdom. (GreenEDGE Cycling)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8pxe5

Updated 7 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
Follow

Saudi Cycling Federation signs strategic partnership with global cycle powerhouse

Saudi Cycling Federation signs strategic partnership with global cycle powerhouse
  • Collaboration with GreenEdge Cycling hailed as milestone in development of the sport in the Kingdom
  • Partnership aims to provide male and female athletes with pathway to international success
Updated 7 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
Follow

RASHID: The Saudi Cycling Federation has signed a strategic partnership agreement with GreenEdge Cycling that will transform the sport in the Kingdom by raising technical standards, and developing both male and female athletes.

The agreement includes technical support based on GreenEdge’s global expertise and capabilities, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

In an important step in the development of cycling in the Kingdom, the partnership aims to enhance athletes’ skills and abilities, striving to achieve professional technical standards and notable accomplishments in international arenas.

SACF President Abdulaziz Al-Shahrani said that the partnership with GreenEdge Cycling reflects the federation’s aim of strengthening international collaborations and expanding growth opportunities.

He described it as a milestone in transforming cycling in Saudi Arabia into a competitive and sustainable sport with a strong technical presence on the global stage.

Al-Shahrani also expressed gratitude for the support extended to the sports sector by the Saudi leadership and the follow-up by Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, who is committed to advancing Saudi clubs and national teams across all sports.

With over 180 competitors across four different teams — men and women’s UCI WorldTour Teams plus men and women’s UCI Continental teams — GreenEdge Cycling has a wealth of knowledge and experience to offer the Saudi federation.

The partnership will create a new system and pathway for the federation to grow into a world-leading and results-based organization, a statement by GreenEdge Cycling said.

Commenting on partnership, Brent Copeland, GreenEdge Cycling general manager, said: “We are happy to share the news of this partnership with the Saudi Cycling Federation. There’s a lot of untouched talent within the Kingdom and we are delighted to be involved with and support their development. Providing the Saudi Cycling Federation with access to our extensive resource pool, we are confident that we can help make a real impact and assist in the growth of cycling within the nation.

“Already through our naming rights partner, AlUla, we have had the opportunity to make a change and support with the development of talent, with the likes of Moroj Adil, the first female Saudi rider to join a UCI Continental Team, as she races with our Liv AlUla Jayco Continental team setup. It is inspiring for all involved as we look ahead and to helping future generations,” he added.

 

 

Topics: The Saudi Cycling Federation

Related

AlUla’s partnership with GreenEDGE looking to transform Saudi cycling culture
Sport
AlUla’s partnership with GreenEDGE looking to transform Saudi cycling culture
AlUla: the perfect destination for Saudi cycling
Saudi Arabia
AlUla: the perfect destination for Saudi cycling

Saudi Arabia takes leading role in Helsinki ICRC donor summit

Saudi Arabia takes leading role in Helsinki ICRC donor summit
Updated 13 June 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia takes leading role in Helsinki ICRC donor summit

Saudi Arabia takes leading role in Helsinki ICRC donor summit
  • The Kingdom’s delegation took part in various discussions, led by its deputy ambassador to Finland, Faisal Al-Shehri
Updated 13 June 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has joined the International Committee of the Red Cross donor support group during a high-level summit in Helsinki, while simultaneously taking charge of a global peace-building initiative.

The Kingdom’s delegation took part in various discussions, led by its deputy ambassador to Finland, Faisal Al-Shehri, and Geneva-based humanitarian affairs chief at Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Shatha Al-Ahmadi.

ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric highlighted Saudi Arabia’s status within the humanitarian community, describing the Kingdom as “not only a donor state, but a trusted and vital political partner for the International Committee of the Red Cross.”

Spoljaric specifically commended Saudi Arabia’s significant contributions to the global initiative designed to strengthen political commitment to international humanitarian law, positioning the Kingdom as a key driver of humanitarian policy development.

The Saudi delegation expressed appreciation to both the ICRC and Finnish government for organizing the summit, saying the Kingdom’s membership reflected its commitment to humanitarian work: “Our participation reflects an unwavering dedication to humanitarian action, rooted in our firm belief in the international community’s collective duty to assist conflict victims and deliver humanitarian aid.”

The delegation emphasized its full recognition of the ICRC’s unique mandate and exceptional position among humanitarian organizations, reaffirming Saudi support for maintaining its independence and neutrality.

The Kingdom has assumed leadership of the global initiative’s third operational track, which addresses the intersection of international humanitarian law and peace-building efforts. 

Saudi delegates stressed the need for peaceful conflict resolution, political dialogue enhancement and diplomatic engagement between nations to foster mutual respect and create pathways toward lasting reconciliation and sustainable peace building.

The summit concluded with a ceremonial leadership transfer from Finland to the UK within the donor group structure. 

Saudi representatives congratulated their British counterparts, expressing their enthusiasm for enhanced collaboration with the incoming leadership and all international partners to advance multilateral humanitarian system development.

Topics: Saudi Arabia International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Related

Saudi Arabia expands humanitarian aid to Gaza with new KSrelief-ICRC agreement
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia expands humanitarian aid to Gaza with new KSrelief-ICRC agreement
ICRC official describes Rafah as a ‘ghost town’
Middle-East
ICRC official describes Rafah as a ‘ghost town’

Saudi FM holds calls with regional and Norwegian counterparts on regional tensions

Saudi FM holds calls with regional and Norwegian counterparts on regional tensions
Updated 8 min 18 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi FM holds calls with regional and Norwegian counterparts on regional tensions

Saudi FM holds calls with regional and Norwegian counterparts on regional tensions
  • Calls came amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran
Updated 8 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday held a series of phone calls with regional and international counterparts to discuss the escalating situation in the Middle East, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, the two sides reviewed the recent Israeli strike on Iran, its regional repercussions, and stressed the importance of de-escalation and safeguarding regional security, SPA added.

Prince Faisal also spoke with Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa, with discussions also focused on the latest developments in the region and their wider implications.

He held similar discussions with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar. They also focused on the Israeli attack on Iran, which they said constituted an escalation that threatened the security and stability of the region.

In a separate call, the Saudi minister discussed regional and international issues of common interest with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Israel Iran Kuwait Palestine Norway

Related

Saudi airports issue travel alert after airspace closures amid Israel-Iran tension
Saudi Arabia
Saudi airports issue travel alert after airspace closures amid Israel-Iran tension
Arab world, Middle East condemn Israel’s attacks against Iran
Middle-East
Arab world, Middle East condemn Israel’s attacks against Iran

Saudi airports issue travel alert after airspace closures amid Israel-Iran tension

Saudi airports issue travel alert after airspace closures amid Israel-Iran tension
Updated 13 June 2025
Rashid Hassan
Follow

Saudi airports issue travel alert after airspace closures amid Israel-Iran tension

Saudi airports issue travel alert after airspace closures amid Israel-Iran tension
  • Major airports authorities in the Kingdom have advised those traveling to check with their airlines before heading to the airport to avoid delays or flight changes
Updated 13 June 2025
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday issued a travel alert for citizens and residents after airspace closures following the Israeli attacks on Iran ramping up tensions between the regional rivals.

Increased tensions in the region could pose security risks and several countries in the Middle East closed their airspace, resulting in travel disruptions, including flight cancellations.

Major airports authorities in the Kingdom have advised those traveling to check with their airlines before heading to the airport to avoid delays or flight changes.

In advisories on social media, King Khalid International Airport Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, King Fahd International Airport, Dammam and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Madinah, said: “In the interest of your safety and comfort and due to the current developments in some countries in the region, travelers heading to destinations affected by airspace closures are kindly advised to contact their respective airlines directly before proceeding to the airport.

“This is to confirm the latest updates on their flights and to avoid any unexpected delays or changes. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation, and we are always pleased to serve you.”

After Israel attacked Iran early on Friday, airlines diverted flights affected by airspace closures.

Airlines cleared out of the airspace over Israel, Iran and Iraq, Flightradar24 data showed, with carriers scrambling to divert and cancel flights to keep passengers and crew safe.

Joanne Serrieh, a journalist working with Alarabiya, on Friday afternoon posted on X: “Currently on Emirates flight EK216 from LAX to DXB. We’re being diverted to avoid closed Iranian airspace. We’ll be landing in Jeddah to refuel then will hopefully be able to continue to Dubai.”

Shamim Akhter, an Indian expat who worked in Riyadh for decades and is flying back home tonight on final exit, told Arab News: “After learning about airspace closure and flight diversion from Arab News, I contacted my airline, so far, the flight is expected to depart as scheduled. There is no change in timing, so I will proceed on time.

“If there is a change, I will be informed by the airline,” he said, adding: “The heightened tension following the Israeli attack on Iran has created unnecessary chaos. I hope and pray things return to normal soon.”

Due to the heightened tension Iranian airspace has been closed until further notice, state media reported. Jordan also closed its airspace to all flights.

Israel has suspended flights to and from Israel, its flag carrier El Al Airlines said. Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport was closed until further notice.

Conflict zones around the world are becoming an increasing burden on airline operations. Six commercial aircraft have been shot down unintentionally and three endured near misses since 2001, according to aviation risk consultancy Osprey Flight Solutions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Israel Iran

Related

Saudi Arabia leads Arab condemnation of Israel attacks on Iran
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia leads Arab condemnation of Israel attacks on Iran
Arab world, Middle East condemn Israel’s attacks against Iran
Middle-East
Arab world, Middle East condemn Israel’s attacks against Iran

Saudi and UK foreign ministers discuss regional developments

Saudi and UK foreign ministers discuss regional developments
Updated 13 June 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi and UK foreign ministers discuss regional developments

Saudi and UK foreign ministers discuss regional developments
Updated 13 June 2025
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met in London with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Friday to discuss ties and regional developments, the foreign ministry announced.

The meeting touched on areas of joint cooperation and ongoing efforts to address regional challenges, the ministry added.

Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al-Farhan, advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, was also present.

The talks come ahead of next week’s Saudi-French conference on Palestine in New York, where international officials will seek to revive momentum for a two-state solution and outline steps toward Palestinian statehood.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK Prince Faisal bin Farhan David Lammy

Related

Saudi FM meets with Egyptian, Iranian counterparts to discuss Gaza crisis at Oslo Forum
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets with Egyptian, Iranian counterparts to discuss Gaza crisis at Oslo Forum
Saudi FM attends Oslo Forum in Norway
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM attends Oslo Forum in Norway

Palestinian child arrives in Saudi Arabia for treatment under King Salman’s directives

Palestinian child arrives in Saudi Arabia for treatment under King Salman’s directives
Updated 13 June 2025
Arab News
Follow

Palestinian child arrives in Saudi Arabia for treatment under King Salman’s directives

Palestinian child arrives in Saudi Arabia for treatment under King Salman’s directives
Updated 13 June 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Palestinian Mohammed Khaled Hijazi, 7, arrived in the Kingdom on Thursday with his parents to receive medical care and was immediately transferred to the King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh.

The supervisor general at the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the humanitarian initiative to treat the Palestinian boy in the Kingdom.

Al-Rabeeah said that Hijazi lost his right eye while his left eye was severely damaged by an explosion while he was playing with friends near their house, which was completely destroyed, in the Jabalia camp, north of Gaza, last month.

The supervisor general prayed for the boy’s speedy recovery and for the Palestinian people to be relieved of their suffering.

He clarified that this initiative is a continuation of the relief and humanitarian efforts provided by the Kingdom to the Palestinian people in times of crisis and adversity, particularly the most vulnerable categories, such as children, who innocently pay the price of conflicts.

Al-Rabeeah also saidthat the initiative is part of the humanitarian approach adopted by the Kingdom toward needy peoples through KSrelief, which does not discriminate based on gender, race, or religion, and is fundamentally rooted in noble human principles of compassion and human solidarity.

The Palestinian boy’s parents expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the Kingdom for treating their son, affirming that this brotherly gesture is not unusual from the Kingdom’s leadership, which has always been known for its honorable stance in support of the Palestinian people.

Topics: KSrelief

Related

KSrelief clinics help refugees in Jordan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief clinics help refugees in Jordan
KSrelief’s role in global aid efforts praised at UN donor support meeting
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief’s role in global aid efforts praised at UN donor support meeting

Latest updates

‘Greatest 24-hour race on the planet’: Oman’s Al-Harthy’s journey at Le Mans
‘Greatest 24-hour race on the planet’: Oman’s Al-Harthy’s journey at Le Mans
UN conference on Israel-Palestinian conflict postponed, Macron says
UN conference on Israel-Palestinian conflict postponed, Macron says
Saudi Arabia a ‘pivotal force’ in reshaping world football and sport, says US expert
Saudi Arabia a ‘pivotal force’ in reshaping world football and sport, says US expert
Saudi Arabia takes leading role in Helsinki ICRC donor summit
Saudi Arabia takes leading role in Helsinki ICRC donor summit
Saudi FM holds calls with regional and Norwegian counterparts on regional tensions
Saudi FM holds calls with regional and Norwegian counterparts on regional tensions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.