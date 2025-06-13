You are here

Saudi Arabia re-elected to IGC administrative committee

Since joining the board on Sept. 1, 2010, the Kingdom has actively contributed to board decisions that enhance global grain market stability. (SPA)

  • Saudi General Food Security Authority Chairman Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Fares said that Saudi Arabia’s renewed committee membership confirmed its expanding role in international forums
RIYADH: The International Grain Council re-elected Saudi Arabia as a member of the administrative committee for the 2025-2026 session during its 62nd meeting in London on Thursday, retaining the Kingdom among 16 elected members chosen from 30 countries.

Saudi General Food Security Authority Chairman Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Fares said that Saudi Arabia’s renewed committee membership confirmed its expanding role in international forums and its significant economic influence on both international and regional stages.

Since joining the board on Sept. 1, 2010, the Kingdom has actively contributed to board decisions that enhance global grain market stability.

 

Tabuk Municipality intensifies inspection campaigns

Around 46 kilograms of spoiled raw materials and 54 kilograms of rotten meat were confiscated. (SPA)


  • Al-Atwi said that the most prominent violations included the absence of health certificates for workers
TABUK: Tabuk Municipality has launched intensified inspection campaigns aimed at monitoring the compliance of food and commercial establishments with municipal requirements.

Owaid Al-Atwi, deputy mayor for licensing and compliance, said that 1,253 field visits were conducted as part of the campaign, resulting in 184 establishments being issued warnings, and seven others being shut down due to more serious violations.

In addition, 46 kilograms of spoiled raw materials and 54 kilograms of rotten meat were confiscated.

Al-Atwi said that the most prominent violations included the absence of health certificates for workers. He emphasized that these efforts are made to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food services and to enhance establishments’ adherence to approved health standards.

 

Authorities thwart smuggling attempt through Jeddah Islamic Port

​​​The authority's spokesman Hamoud Al-Harbi said that a shipment containing a grinder arrived through Jeddah Islamic port. (SPA


  • Al-Harbi said that the authority then coordinated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control and the intended recipient of the shipment was arrested
RIYADH: The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1,719,806 amphetamine pills through Jeddah Islamic Port. The pills were found hidden in equipment sent to the Kingdom through the port.

​​​The authority’s spokesman Hamoud Al-Harbi said that a shipment containing a grinder arrived through Jeddah Islamic port. Upon undergoing customs procedures and inspection using security technology and live detection methods, the pills were found hidden inside the shipment.

Al-Harbi said that the authority then coordinated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control and the intended recipient of the shipment was arrested.

He added that the authority continues to strengthen customs oversight on the Kingdom’s imports and exports, with the aim of safeguarding society and protecting it from harm.

 

Saudi Cycling Federation signs strategic partnership with global cycle powerhouse


  • Collaboration with GreenEdge Cycling hailed as milestone in development of the sport in the Kingdom
  • Partnership aims to provide male and female athletes with pathway to international success
RASHID: The Saudi Cycling Federation has signed a strategic partnership agreement with GreenEdge Cycling that will transform the sport in the Kingdom by raising technical standards, and developing both male and female athletes.

The agreement includes technical support based on GreenEdge’s global expertise and capabilities, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

In an important step in the development of cycling in the Kingdom, the partnership aims to enhance athletes’ skills and abilities, striving to achieve professional technical standards and notable accomplishments in international arenas.

SACF President Abdulaziz Al-Shahrani said that the partnership with GreenEdge Cycling reflects the federation’s aim of strengthening international collaborations and expanding growth opportunities.

He described it as a milestone in transforming cycling in Saudi Arabia into a competitive and sustainable sport with a strong technical presence on the global stage.

Al-Shahrani also expressed gratitude for the support extended to the sports sector by the Saudi leadership and the follow-up by Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, who is committed to advancing Saudi clubs and national teams across all sports.

With over 180 competitors across four different teams — men and women’s UCI WorldTour Teams plus men and women’s UCI Continental teams — GreenEdge Cycling has a wealth of knowledge and experience to offer the Saudi federation.

The partnership will create a new system and pathway for the federation to grow into a world-leading and results-based organization, a statement by GreenEdge Cycling said.

Commenting on partnership, Brent Copeland, GreenEdge Cycling general manager, said: “We are happy to share the news of this partnership with the Saudi Cycling Federation. There’s a lot of untouched talent within the Kingdom and we are delighted to be involved with and support their development. Providing the Saudi Cycling Federation with access to our extensive resource pool, we are confident that we can help make a real impact and assist in the growth of cycling within the nation.

“Already through our naming rights partner, AlUla, we have had the opportunity to make a change and support with the development of talent, with the likes of Moroj Adil, the first female Saudi rider to join a UCI Continental Team, as she races with our Liv AlUla Jayco Continental team setup. It is inspiring for all involved as we look ahead and to helping future generations,” he added.

 

 

Saudi Arabia takes leading role in Helsinki ICRC donor summit


  • The Kingdom’s delegation took part in various discussions, led by its deputy ambassador to Finland, Faisal Al-Shehri
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has joined the International Committee of the Red Cross donor support group during a high-level summit in Helsinki, while simultaneously taking charge of a global peace-building initiative.

The Kingdom’s delegation took part in various discussions, led by its deputy ambassador to Finland, Faisal Al-Shehri, and Geneva-based humanitarian affairs chief at Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Shatha Al-Ahmadi.

ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric highlighted Saudi Arabia’s status within the humanitarian community, describing the Kingdom as “not only a donor state, but a trusted and vital political partner for the International Committee of the Red Cross.”

Spoljaric specifically commended Saudi Arabia’s significant contributions to the global initiative designed to strengthen political commitment to international humanitarian law, positioning the Kingdom as a key driver of humanitarian policy development.

The Saudi delegation expressed appreciation to both the ICRC and Finnish government for organizing the summit, saying the Kingdom’s membership reflected its commitment to humanitarian work: “Our participation reflects an unwavering dedication to humanitarian action, rooted in our firm belief in the international community’s collective duty to assist conflict victims and deliver humanitarian aid.”

The delegation emphasized its full recognition of the ICRC’s unique mandate and exceptional position among humanitarian organizations, reaffirming Saudi support for maintaining its independence and neutrality.

The Kingdom has assumed leadership of the global initiative’s third operational track, which addresses the intersection of international humanitarian law and peace-building efforts. 

Saudi delegates stressed the need for peaceful conflict resolution, political dialogue enhancement and diplomatic engagement between nations to foster mutual respect and create pathways toward lasting reconciliation and sustainable peace building.

The summit concluded with a ceremonial leadership transfer from Finland to the UK within the donor group structure. 

Saudi representatives congratulated their British counterparts, expressing their enthusiasm for enhanced collaboration with the incoming leadership and all international partners to advance multilateral humanitarian system development.

Saudi FM holds calls with regional and Norwegian counterparts on regional tensions


  • Calls came amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday held a series of phone calls with regional and international counterparts to discuss the escalating situation in the Middle East, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, the two sides reviewed the recent Israeli strike on Iran, its regional repercussions, and stressed the importance of de-escalation and safeguarding regional security, SPA added.

Prince Faisal also spoke with Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa, with discussions also focused on the latest developments in the region and their wider implications.

He held similar discussions with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar. They also focused on the Israeli attack on Iran, which they said constituted an escalation that threatened the security and stability of the region.

In a separate call, the Saudi minister discussed regional and international issues of common interest with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

