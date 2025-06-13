Saudi Arabia re-elected to IGC administrative committee

Saudi Cycling Federation signs strategic partnership with global cycle powerhouse

RASHID: The Saudi Cycling Federation has signed a strategic partnership agreement with GreenEdge Cycling that will transform the sport in the Kingdom by raising technical standards, and developing both male and female athletes.

The agreement includes technical support based on GreenEdge’s global expertise and capabilities, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

In an important step in the development of cycling in the Kingdom, the partnership aims to enhance athletes’ skills and abilities, striving to achieve professional technical standards and notable accomplishments in international arenas.

SACF President Abdulaziz Al-Shahrani said that the partnership with GreenEdge Cycling reflects the federation’s aim of strengthening international collaborations and expanding growth opportunities.

He described it as a milestone in transforming cycling in Saudi Arabia into a competitive and sustainable sport with a strong technical presence on the global stage.

Al-Shahrani also expressed gratitude for the support extended to the sports sector by the Saudi leadership and the follow-up by Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, who is committed to advancing Saudi clubs and national teams across all sports.

With over 180 competitors across four different teams — men and women’s UCI WorldTour Teams plus men and women’s UCI Continental teams — GreenEdge Cycling has a wealth of knowledge and experience to offer the Saudi federation.

The partnership will create a new system and pathway for the federation to grow into a world-leading and results-based organization, a statement by GreenEdge Cycling said.

Commenting on partnership, Brent Copeland, GreenEdge Cycling general manager, said: “We are happy to share the news of this partnership with the Saudi Cycling Federation. There’s a lot of untouched talent within the Kingdom and we are delighted to be involved with and support their development. Providing the Saudi Cycling Federation with access to our extensive resource pool, we are confident that we can help make a real impact and assist in the growth of cycling within the nation.

“Already through our naming rights partner, AlUla, we have had the opportunity to make a change and support with the development of talent, with the likes of Moroj Adil, the first female Saudi rider to join a UCI Continental Team, as she races with our Liv AlUla Jayco Continental team setup. It is inspiring for all involved as we look ahead and to helping future generations,” he added.