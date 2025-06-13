You are here

  • Home
  • Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques launches Umrah season programs

Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques launches Umrah season programs

Muslims pray around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in Makkah early on June 6, 2025. (AFP)
Muslims pray around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in Makkah early on June 6, 2025. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5nh27

Updated 21 sec ago
SPA
Follow

Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques launches Umrah season programs

Muslims pray around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in Makkah early on June 6, 2025. (AFP)
  • The presidency will enhance the devotional atmosphere via religious and scholarly initiatives and programs throughout the season
Updated 21 sec ago
SPA
Follow

MAKKAH: The Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques is preparing to enhance its program for the upcoming Umrah season through an initiative aimed at welcoming pilgrims, worshippers and visitors, and raising awareness about rituals.

The presidency explained that the centers for responding to religious inquiries have been enhanced through both on-site locations and telephone services. These are distributed across 10 sites inside and outside the Grand Mosque in Makkah, in addition to four dedicated offices for phone-based inquiries.

A total of 62 participating scholars, including judges and university faculty members, are available around the clock to respond to inquiries.

The presidency will enhance the devotional atmosphere via religious and scholarly initiatives and programs throughout the season. The plan also seeks to recruit volunteers to serve in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

 

Topics: Umrah The Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques

Related

Target of 2.5m airline seats for Umrah pilgrims by end 2025  photos
Saudi Arabia
Target of 2.5m airline seats for Umrah pilgrims by end 2025 
Hajj Ministry sets April 13 as final Umrah entry date
Saudi Arabia
Hajj Ministry sets April 13 as final Umrah entry date

Makkah’s Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition unveils 1,400 years of sacred architecture

Makkah’s Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition unveils 1,400 years of sacred architecture
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA
Follow

Makkah’s Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition unveils 1,400 years of sacred architecture

Makkah’s Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition unveils 1,400 years of sacred architecture
  • Immersive experience showcases history, transformation of Islam’s most sacred sites
  • Exhibition fuses traditional and contemporary Islamic design, with rare artifacts, architectural models on display
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: Visitors to Makkah are being offered an unprecedented journey through Islamic architectural history, showcasing the remarkable evolution of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque across 14 centuries of development.

The Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition, housed in a renovated 1,200 sq. meter facility in the Um Al-Joud neighborhood, is presenting rare artifacts and architectural models that document the transformation of Islam’s most sacred sites.

The Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition, housed in a renovated 1,200-square-meter facility in the Um Al-Joud neighborhood, is presenting rare artifacts. (SPA)

The exhibition building itself exemplifies the fusion of traditional and contemporary Islamic design, with architectural elements deliberately echoing the Grand Mosque’s distinctive style.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, this design philosophy creates an immersive environment in which visitors experience visual and cultural connections to the sacred spaces.

FASTFACT

The exhibition building exemplifies the fusion of traditional and contemporary Islamic design, with architectural elements deliberately echoing the Grand Mosque’s distinctive style.

Following comprehensive upgrades, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has launched the exhibition’s trial operations phase. The modernization included complete technical infrastructure overhauls, contemporary presentation methods for historical artifacts, and sophisticated lighting systems that illuminate intricate details while enhancing the visitor experience.

The Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition, housed in a renovated 1,200-square-meter facility in the Um Al-Joud neighborhood, is presenting rare artifacts. (SPA)

The exhibition’s renewed mission extends beyond simple display, aiming to transmit the Two Holy Mosques’ heritage to both Islamic communities and global audiences, the SPA said.

Through interactive experiences and educational programming, the facility seeks to broaden understanding of Islamic architectural principles, while connecting contemporary visitors with their civilizational roots.

Those interested in visiting can schedule appointments through the official booking portal at https://visits.alharamain.gov.sa/

 

Topics: Mina arafat Muzdalifah Makkah Madinah Saudi Arabia The Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition

Related

Makkah’s Mashaer metro transports 1.87m passengers during Hajj
Saudi Arabia
Makkah’s Mashaer metro transports 1.87m passengers during Hajj
Spanish Muslims retrace ancient Hajj route on horseback from Andalusia to Makkah
World
Spanish Muslims retrace ancient Hajj route on horseback from Andalusia to Makkah

Saudi Arabia re-elected to IGC administrative committee

Saudi Arabia re-elected to IGC administrative committee
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia re-elected to IGC administrative committee

Saudi Arabia re-elected to IGC administrative committee
  • Saudi General Food Security Authority Chairman Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Fares said that Saudi Arabia’s renewed committee membership confirmed its expanding role in international forums
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Grain Council re-elected Saudi Arabia as a member of the administrative committee for the 2025-2026 session during its 62nd meeting in London on Thursday, retaining the Kingdom among 16 elected members chosen from 30 countries.

Saudi General Food Security Authority Chairman Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Fares said that Saudi Arabia’s renewed committee membership confirmed its expanding role in international forums and its significant economic influence on both international and regional stages.

Since joining the board on Sept. 1, 2010, the Kingdom has actively contributed to board decisions that enhance global grain market stability.

 

Topics: The International Grain Council Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Saudi Food Show drives innovation, strategic growth to accelerate thriving market photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Food Show drives innovation, strategic growth to accelerate thriving market
Saudi Food Show spotlights opportunities in local F&B market
Corporate and Sponsored Content
Saudi Food Show spotlights opportunities in local F&B market

Tabuk Municipality intensifies inspection campaigns

Around 46 kilograms of spoiled raw materials and 54 kilograms of rotten meat were confiscated. (SPA)
Around 46 kilograms of spoiled raw materials and 54 kilograms of rotten meat were confiscated. (SPA)
Updated 39 sec ago
SPA
Follow

Tabuk Municipality intensifies inspection campaigns

Around 46 kilograms of spoiled raw materials and 54 kilograms of rotten meat were confiscated. (SPA)
  • Al-Atwi said that the most prominent violations included the absence of health certificates for workers
Updated 39 sec ago
SPA

TABUK: Tabuk Municipality has launched intensified inspection campaigns aimed at monitoring the compliance of food and commercial establishments with municipal requirements.

Owaid Al-Atwi, deputy mayor for licensing and compliance, said that 1,253 field visits were conducted as part of the campaign, resulting in 184 establishments being issued warnings, and seven others being shut down due to more serious violations.

In addition, 46 kilograms of spoiled raw materials and 54 kilograms of rotten meat were confiscated.

Al-Atwi said that the most prominent violations included the absence of health certificates for workers. He emphasized that these efforts are made to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food services and to enhance establishments’ adherence to approved health standards.

 

Topics: Tabuk Municipality

Related

Madinah municipality continues intensive food safety inspections
Saudi Arabia
Madinah municipality continues intensive food safety inspections
Eastern Province carries out health inspections
Saudi Arabia
Eastern Province carries out health inspections

Authorities thwart smuggling attempt through Jeddah Islamic Port

​​​The authority’s spokesman Hamoud Al-Harbi said that a shipment containing a grinder arrived through Jeddah Islamic port. (SPA
​​​The authority’s spokesman Hamoud Al-Harbi said that a shipment containing a grinder arrived through Jeddah Islamic port. (SPA
Updated 43 sec ago
SPA
Follow

Authorities thwart smuggling attempt through Jeddah Islamic Port

​​​The authority’s spokesman Hamoud Al-Harbi said that a shipment containing a grinder arrived through Jeddah Islamic port. (SPA
  • Al-Harbi said that the authority then coordinated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control and the intended recipient of the shipment was arrested
Updated 43 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1,719,806 amphetamine pills through Jeddah Islamic Port. The pills were found hidden in equipment sent to the Kingdom through the port.

​​​The authority’s spokesman Hamoud Al-Harbi said that a shipment containing a grinder arrived through Jeddah Islamic port. Upon undergoing customs procedures and inspection using security technology and live detection methods, the pills were found hidden inside the shipment.

Al-Harbi said that the authority then coordinated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control and the intended recipient of the shipment was arrested.

He added that the authority continues to strengthen customs oversight on the Kingdom’s imports and exports, with the aim of safeguarding society and protecting it from harm.

 

Topics: Tax and Customs Authority Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi drug busts lead to multiple arrests
Saudi Arabia
Saudi drug busts lead to multiple arrests
3 arrested in Saudi drug busts
Saudi Arabia
3 arrested in Saudi drug busts

Saudi Cycling Federation signs strategic partnership with global cycle powerhouse

Saudi Cycling Federation signs strategic partnership with global cycle powerhouse
Updated 13 June 2025
Rashid Hassan
Follow

Saudi Cycling Federation signs strategic partnership with global cycle powerhouse

Saudi Cycling Federation signs strategic partnership with global cycle powerhouse
  • Collaboration with GreenEdge Cycling hailed as milestone in development of the sport in the Kingdom
  • Partnership aims to provide male and female athletes with pathway to international success
Updated 13 June 2025
Rashid Hassan

RASHID: The Saudi Cycling Federation has signed a strategic partnership agreement with GreenEdge Cycling that will transform the sport in the Kingdom by raising technical standards, and developing both male and female athletes.

The agreement includes technical support based on GreenEdge’s global expertise and capabilities, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

In an important step in the development of cycling in the Kingdom, the partnership aims to enhance athletes’ skills and abilities, striving to achieve professional technical standards and notable accomplishments in international arenas.

SACF President Abdulaziz Al-Shahrani said that the partnership with GreenEdge Cycling reflects the federation’s aim of strengthening international collaborations and expanding growth opportunities.

He described it as a milestone in transforming cycling in Saudi Arabia into a competitive and sustainable sport with a strong technical presence on the global stage.

Al-Shahrani also expressed gratitude for the support extended to the sports sector by the Saudi leadership and the follow-up by Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, who is committed to advancing Saudi clubs and national teams across all sports.

With over 180 competitors across four different teams — men and women’s UCI WorldTour Teams plus men and women’s UCI Continental teams — GreenEdge Cycling has a wealth of knowledge and experience to offer the Saudi federation.

The partnership will create a new system and pathway for the federation to grow into a world-leading and results-based organization, a statement by GreenEdge Cycling said.

Commenting on partnership, Brent Copeland, GreenEdge Cycling general manager, said: “We are happy to share the news of this partnership with the Saudi Cycling Federation. There’s a lot of untouched talent within the Kingdom and we are delighted to be involved with and support their development. Providing the Saudi Cycling Federation with access to our extensive resource pool, we are confident that we can help make a real impact and assist in the growth of cycling within the nation.

“Already through our naming rights partner, AlUla, we have had the opportunity to make a change and support with the development of talent, with the likes of Moroj Adil, the first female Saudi rider to join a UCI Continental Team, as she races with our Liv AlUla Jayco Continental team setup. It is inspiring for all involved as we look ahead and to helping future generations,” he added.

 

 

Topics: The Saudi Cycling Federation

Related

AlUla’s partnership with GreenEDGE looking to transform Saudi cycling culture
Sport
AlUla’s partnership with GreenEDGE looking to transform Saudi cycling culture
AlUla: the perfect destination for Saudi cycling
Saudi Arabia
AlUla: the perfect destination for Saudi cycling

Latest updates

Cristiano Ronaldo named global ambassador for Esports World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo named global ambassador for Esports World Cup
Saudi Cycling Federation signs strategic partnership with global cycle powerhouse
Saudi Cycling Federation signs strategic partnership with global cycle powerhouse
‘Greatest 24-hour race on the planet’: Oman’s Al-Harthy’s journey at Le Mans
‘Greatest 24-hour race on the planet’: Oman’s Al-Harthy’s journey at Le Mans
UN conference for two-state solution postponed, Macron says
UN conference for two-state solution postponed, Macron says
Saudi Arabia a ‘pivotal force’ in reshaping world football and sport, says US expert
Saudi Arabia a ‘pivotal force’ in reshaping world football and sport, says US expert

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.