Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques launches Umrah season programs

MAKKAH: The Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques is preparing to enhance its program for the upcoming Umrah season through an initiative aimed at welcoming pilgrims, worshippers and visitors, and raising awareness about rituals.

The presidency explained that the centers for responding to religious inquiries have been enhanced through both on-site locations and telephone services. These are distributed across 10 sites inside and outside the Grand Mosque in Makkah, in addition to four dedicated offices for phone-based inquiries.

A total of 62 participating scholars, including judges and university faculty members, are available around the clock to respond to inquiries.

The presidency will enhance the devotional atmosphere via religious and scholarly initiatives and programs throughout the season. The plan also seeks to recruit volunteers to serve in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.