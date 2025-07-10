Saudi Tourism Development Fund rolls out programs to boost startup growth 

RIYADH: Tourism startups and entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia stand to benefit from three newly launched support initiatives aimed at accelerating innovation, attracting investment, and strengthening the Kingdom’s growing travel economy.

The Tourism Development Fund has introduced the Grow Tourism Incubator, Tourism Hackathons and Bootcamps, and the Grow Tourism Accelerator — a suite of initiatives designed to empower early-stage ventures through TDF Grow, its non-financial enablement arm, according to a press release.

Developing a robust tourism landscape is a key pillar of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda, as the Kingdom works to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on oil revenues.

The National Tourism Strategy targets 150 million annual visitors by 2030, after surpassing the 100 million milestone ahead of schedule, with official data showing the Kingdom welcomed 116 million tourists in 2024 — exceeding its annual target for the second year in a row.

Qusai bin Abdullah Al-Fakhri, CEO of TDF, said: “We remain committed to empowering entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into promising, impactful projects. We strive to provide a comprehensive support ecosystem that addresses the needs of businesses at every stage, helping them overcome challenges and accelerate their growth.”

He added: “These three programs embody our dedication to practical enablement, offering guidance, support, and connections with key stakeholders, to build a sustainable tourism sector full of opportunity and aligned with the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030.”

The Grow Tourism Incubator Program, now in its first edition, will target early-stage tourism startups. Registration opened on June 24 and will remain open until July 17.

The incubator offers a 10-month immersive environment, providing participants with access to shared workspaces, as well as legal, marketing, and logistical support, along with technical and administrative services.

The program will also include workshops, specialized training sessions, and mentorship by leading industry experts, delivered both virtually and in person at TDF headquarters — ensuring accessibility for entrepreneurs across the Kingdom.

The Tourism Hackathons and Bootcamps program aims to support innovators and early-stage tourism projects, with a focus on three key regions: Asir, Al-Ahsa, and Madinah.

Running for five months, the program will allow participants to take part in hackathons followed by training bootcamps, helping them develop their ideas into actionable prototypes.

Registrations opened on July 1 and will remain open until July 22.

The Grow Tourism Accelerator builds on the success of previous cohorts, which have graduated 99 participants to date.

This three-month program is designed to support startups and help them scale within the tourism sector.

“The accelerator also attracts international companies, enriching the diversity of the investment landscape and elevating service quality across the industry. The program provides integrated mentorship, culminating in graduation and connections with potential investors,” the TDF release stated.

It added that the TDF Grow platform has supported 8,800 beneficiaries through its non-financial programs and initiatives, helping entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises accelerate their projects and enhance the competitiveness of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector.