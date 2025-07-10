Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,277; Nomu edges up

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index was steady on Thursday, as it marginally declined by 0.01 percent, or 0.82 points, to close at 11,276.91.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.96 billion ($1.32 billion), with 128 of the listed stocks advancing and 120 declining.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu gained 31.28 points to close at 27,479.50.

The MSCI Tadawul Index marginally shed 0.02 points to 1,445.23.

The best-performing stock on the main market was SHL Finance Co. The firm’s share price increased by 9.95 percent to SR19.33.

The share price of Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., also known as Cenomi Retail, rose by 5.8 percent to SR31.38.

Sustained Infrastructure Holding Co. also saw its stock price rise by 4.24 percent to SR35.44.

Conversely, the share price of Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction Co. declined by 6.14 percent to SR25.06.

On the announcements front, Anmat Technology for Trading Co. said that it received a contract valued at SR50 million from Etihad Etisalat, also known as Mobily, to supply and install power generator systems and a fuel monitoring system.

In a press statement, Anmat said that the contract is effective from June 26 and will last until May 17, 2028.

The company added that the impact of the deal will be reflected in the firm’s financials from the second half of this year and will continue until the end of the contract duration.

The share price of Anmat, which is listed in Nomu, increased by 10.19 percent to SR12.33.

International Human Resources Co. said that it signed a framework agreement with the Arab National Bank to provide human resources services.

According to a Tadawul statement, the contract is valid for 12 months and will be renewed for a similar period unless either party notifies the other at least 30 days prior to the expiry date.

International Human Resources Co.’s share price rose by 2.83 percent to SR6.17.