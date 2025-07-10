You are here

Hail Municipality launches smart recycling machine to feed stray animals, cut plastic waste

Hail Municipality has launched a smart machine that recycles used bottles and leftover food and water into meals for stray animals. (Supplied)
Hail Municipality has launched a smart machine that recycles used bottles and leftover food and water into meals for stray animals. (Supplied)
Hail Municipality has launched a smart machine that recycles used bottles and leftover food and water into meals for stray animals. (Supplied)
Hail Municipality has launched a smart machine that recycles used bottles and leftover food and water into meals for stray animals. (Supplied)
Hail Municipality has launched a smart machine that recycles used bottles and leftover food and water into meals for stray animals. (Supplied)
Hail Municipality has launched a smart machine that recycles used bottles and leftover food and water into meals for stray animals. (Supplied)
Updated 6 sec ago
Hajar AlQusayer
Hail Municipality launches smart recycling machine to feed stray animals, cut plastic waste

Hail Municipality has launched smart machine that recycles used bottles and leftover food and water into meals for stray animals
  • The machine allows people to place leftover food and water into designated compartments and insert empty bottles for recycling
Updated 6 sec ago
Hajar AlQusayer
RIYADH: In a bid to reduce plastic waste and promote animal welfare, Hail Municipality has launched a smart machine that recycles used bottles, leftover food and water into meals for stray animals.

The Saqya Rahma initiative aims to strike a balance between sustainability and compassion through a simple, tech-driven solution.

“The primary motivation lies in converting recyclable waste — such as plastic bottles, leftover food, and water — into a useful resource that helps hydrate and feed stray animals,” Saud Al-Ali, assistant secretary of Hail Region for Media and Corporate Communication, told Arab News.

“This achieves a balance between caring for the environment and supporting living creatures,” he added.

The machine allows people to place leftover food and water into designated compartments and insert empty bottles for recycling.

“Instead of being discarded, these bottles are reused as a raw material for recycling, creating a direct environmental impact by feeding stray animals in a sustainable and responsible way,” Al-Ali said

“This simple step helps reduce unrecycled plastic waste and transforms it into an environmentally beneficial process.”

He said the initiative is also designed to promote long-term behavioral change among residents by encouraging sustainable habits and reducing the environmental burden caused by plastic pollution.

Al-Ali emphasized that the initiative aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to enhance the quality of life and environmental sustainability.

“It supports the vision’s environmental and sustainable development pillars by reducing waste, promoting recycling, and improving treatment of living creatures. It also enhances community involvement in environmental work and encourages eco-friendly practices in daily life.”

Among those who welcomed the initiative is Mohammad Al-Lahham, a resident who looks after stray cats. He said this initiative offers a practical solution that benefits both the environment and animals.

“I do believe that providing food, in exchange of plastic would encourage people to be more open about their care for the little ones, along with creating an awareness towards the environment,” Al-Lahham told Arab News.

“Making them (people) know that the more they recycle bottled water, the more cats would find food and water, so it is a win-win situation,” he added.

Al-Lahham also pointed to the public health implications of neglecting stray animals.

“Unfortunately, on a day-to-day basis, you do find a lot of dead cats for multiple reasons, and that invites bugs, ravens, and with that, of course, a lot of reasons for diseases,” he said.

“I may not be well versed on the topic, but I can at least be aware that those things may affect other animals and maybe other living beings one way or another, so caring for those cats would reduce the chance of that happening.”

Al-Lahham also believes that over time, the initiative could inspire a stronger culture of recycling across the Kingdom.

“I am certain it would make a massive impact with time, and encouragement from the locals, to reduce plastic pollution, and in the process increase awareness to other types of items that need to be recycled, and that would create a culture among the cities and the country as a whole,” he said.

“For recycling, making cities cleaner, and making those little ones thrive as well, because they will find food, water, and lots of love from the people,” he concluded.

Topics: Hail Smart recycling machine animals plastic

Saudi-made Lucid built without compromise, says Middle East president

Saudi-made Lucid built without compromise, says Middle East president
Updated 5 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
Saudi-made Lucid built without compromise, says Middle East president

Saudi-made Lucid built without compromise, says Middle East president
  • Faisal Sultan takes Mayman Show through EV maker’s journey from Silicon Valley to manufacturing in the Kingdom
  • Lucid is training more than 1,000 Saudis to meet increasing production demands
Updated 5 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: Faisal Sultan, the president of Lucid Motors in the Middle East, has been a key figure driving the region’s electric vehicle transformation.

With a background in automotive engineering and business leadership, Faisal is at the forefront of Lucid’s expansion, including the company’s first international manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Lucid started off as a battery company, Atieva, based in Silicon Valley in California and then moved into motor manufacturing.

“But we are really a technological company — a technology company, as I call it. So, you know, we are very much all about, you know, bringing new technology into luxury vehicles and giving an option where we’re not compromising anything,” Sultan said.

He added that Lucid’s current slogan is “compromise nothing.” The way the company started off is from their founders’ vision where the EV manufacturer wanted to make sure that the customer gained a product with amazing range —their car has the fastest battery charging time of any vehicle so customers do not face an inconvenience when charging the vehicle. The Lucid Air charges more than 300 km in just 10 minutes, which is nearly 40 percent faster than their competitors.

“So, if you have a DC fast charger — a 350-kilowatt or a 400-kilowatt charger — a Lucid Air will definitely give you 300 km plus within 10 or 11 minutes of charging time. Our closest competitors will probably be around 15 to 20 minutes,” Sultan said.

He said this reduces the average electric vehicle charging time by about 40 percent. “And it is that initial charge, the speed of the initial charge, that matters most because, as Saudi Arabia is going to get more infrastructure installed, we want the customer to park the car quickly, charge enough kilometers on it, and then move on. Because they don’t want to be plugged in for 40 minutes or 30 minutes,” he said.

“As a part of our agreement with Human Resources Development Fund, we are looking at an investment of $50 million in human capital for over 1,000 Saudi employees.”

Sultan said the goal is to have the longest-range vehicle — Lucid Air can deliver 838 km on a single charge. He added that everything the company has learned from Lucid Air is perfected in the Lucid Gravity, the company’s new all-electric SUV designed for adventure and family travel as well as their upcoming midsize sedan that will be revealed soon.

“Lucid Gravity is a seven-seater SUV — a full-size luxury SUV. It is going to be state of the art, with ride-height adjustment, four-wheel drive. The space will be unmatched. Interior space — all the seats actually fold down and become a flatbed in the back. So, you know, combine that with all the other conveniences that I’ve already mentioned for the Lucid Air, it becomes an amazing product.

“It’s already won a few awards in North America,” he added. “Within a few months of the launch, we expect it to continue to dazzle our other consumers here in the GCC also.”

There are a lot of things happening in the world right now, he said, that make sense for Lucid to have its first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia. Located in King Abdullah Economic City, the facility is the Kingdom’s first car manufacturing plant with a capacity to manufacture 150,000 cars to meet demands.  

“You know, the free trade agreements that Saudi has. But quite honestly, when we decided, you know, two years ago to put this plant here, it also made a lot of sense at that time because of the geographical location of Saudi Arabia — it’s kind of the center of the world, if you think about it. And if you have a manufacturing plant, you have the Red Sea,” he said.

 

He added that the Red Sea has about 15 percent of global trade passing through it. “So, it really makes sense to have a plant right on the port on the Red Sea, which can then produce and distribute the product all over the world,” he said.

Sultan added that the second reason stems from Saudi Vision 2030 and the transformation that the country is going through. “That transformation aligns perfectly with the vision of Lucid, which is sustainability, which is the progress of human capital. All of those are pillars of Vision 2030. So, what we wanted to do is really benefit from that because if the values of the country are aligning with your brand and with your company, then it’s much easier to bring a project here and get it done,” Sultan said.

Saudi Vision 2030 has set a target of 30 percent of vehicles in Riyadh to be electric by 2030. The Kingdom is also investing in EV infrastructure with plans to install 5,000 EV charging points by 2030. 

 

Sultan said Lucid is very proud to be the first automotive brand to have the “Saudi Made” brand badge on their cars.

“We are already assembling these cars — as you know, the Lucid Air — and now the Lucid Gravity has also started to be assembled in the Kingdom.”

He believes that fact establishes an emotional connection and certifies how Lucid is really embedded in the auto ecosystem of Saudi Arabia and has catalyzed the formation of an auto industry.

“That’s a badge that will always remain very dear to our workforce and our consumers at the same time. A lot of our customers come in, and they’re so proud to be buying a Saudi-made product. It is amazing to see that nationalistic pride in play,” he said.

Sultan has always been enamored by cars since playing with toy cars and taking them apart to see how they were made. That curiosity led him to become an automotive engineer.

“I got my mechanical engineering degree, and then from there, I always wanted to be in automotive, I’ve got about 28 years now in automotive companies. And I think I love what I do because, you know, automotive really motivates me.”

 

 

Topics: The Mayman Show Saudi Arabia Lucid Motors

King Salman appoints Majid Al-Fayyad as advisor to the Saudi Royal Court

King Salman appoints Majid Al-Fayyad as advisor to the Saudi Royal Court
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News
King Salman appoints Majid Al-Fayyad as advisor to the Saudi Royal Court

King Salman appoints Majid Al-Fayyad as advisor to the Saudi Royal Court
  • Al-Fayyad has been executive general supervisor at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre since 2017
  • He graduated in 1990 from King Saud University’s medical school and has amassed decades of clinical, academic and administrative experience
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News

JEDDAH: In a royal order issued on Wednesday, King Salman appointed Majid Al-Fayyad as an advisor to the Saudi Royal Court.

Al-Fayyad is the executive general supervisor at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, which has facilities in Riyadh, Madinah and Jeddah. He graduated in 1990 from the medical school at King Saud University in Riyadh, and has amassed decades of clinical, academic and administrative experience.

In the US, he undertook specialized training in pediatrics at Tufts University, and in pediatric cardiology at Columbia University. He holds several certifications and degrees, including a master’s in medical administration awarded by the University of Southern California in 2015.

He was appointed in 2017 to his current position at King Faisal Specialist Hospital, where he has helped spearhead key reforms to the Saudi healthcare sector. He has also played important roles in national healthcare committees and initiatives, earning recognition for his contributions to research and administration.

Topics: Saudi Royal Court Advisor Dr. Majid Al-Fayyad

Saudi deputy FM receives UK ambassador in Riyadh

Saudi deputy FM receives UK ambassador in Riyadh
Updated 09 July 2025
Arab News
Saudi deputy FM receives UK ambassador in Riyadh

Saudi deputy FM receives UK ambassador in Riyadh
Updated 09 July 2025
Arab News

Saudi Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Rassi was visited by UK Ambassador to the Kingdom Neil Crompton in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The ambassador visited to bid farewell on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the Kingdom, the Foreign Ministry wrote in a post on X.

Al-Rassi praised the ambassador’s efforts in strengthening and advancing relations between the two countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK

Riyadh museum to host interactive camp for kids

Riyadh museum to host interactive camp for kids
Updated 09 July 2025
Arab News
Riyadh museum to host interactive camp for kids

Riyadh museum to host interactive camp for kids
Updated 09 July 2025
Arab News

JEDDAH: The National Museum in Riyadh will launch its third interactive summer camp, themed “Made in the Museum,” for children aged 10 to 12, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The initiative is part of the “Year of Handicrafts,” celebrating Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage and its role in shaping national identity and intergenerational bonds.

The camp has two sessions: July 21-31 and Aug. 4-14, running daily from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., both inside the museum and outdoors.

Designed as an educational and immersive experience, the camp invites participants to explore and revive traditional Saudi crafts, the SPA added.

Children will engage in hands-on activities in four core tracks: clay crafts, textiles, woodworking, and supportive crafts, blending play, learning, and exploration.

This year’s camp strengthens the museum’s role as a community hub, providing children with opportunities to develop critical thinking and design skills while inspiring their imagination and showing the cultural and economic importance of handicrafts.

The camp encourages children to make and show their projects at the end of each session, helping them feel confident and encouraging new ideas and creativity.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Riyadh hospital succeeds in rare disease treatment

Riyadh hospital succeeds in rare disease treatment
Updated 09 July 2025
Arab News
Riyadh hospital succeeds in rare disease treatment

Riyadh hospital succeeds in rare disease treatment
  • The hospital has provided 22 years of care for a patient with a rare genetic blood clotting disorder, culminating in a successful liver transplant — the first worldwide for this condition
Updated 09 July 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh has provided 22 years of care for a patient with a rare genetic blood clotting disorder, culminating in a successful liver transplant — the first worldwide for this condition.

Diagnosed in infancy with congenital plasminogen deficiency, the patient required ongoing treatment to manage fibrous deposits affecting her tissues and organs, according to a press release.

Over the two decades, a multidisciplinary team including hematology, transplant specialists, nursing, nutrition and IT supported her care, the report said.

The patient’s father said: “She suffered from birth and couldn’t nurse. We had no clear answers until we found hope through the care provided by the Saudi government. After 22 years of struggle, we witness our daughter’s recovery.”

The treatment involved regular plasminogen infusions and eyedrops to reduce the disease’s effect on her vision, with annual costs exceeding SR6 million ($1.6 million), fully covered by the government.

Dr. Hazzaa Al-Zahrani, director of the adult hematology and stem-cell transplant division at the center and supervising physician, said that managing the case required a precise and long-term approach to prevent complications and ensure stability.

He said that the decision to proceed with a liver transplant came after careful consideration as an extraordinary therapeutic option for this exceptionally rare case.

The procedure’s success marked a turning point in her medical journey and was a beacon of hope for patients with similar conditions worldwide, Al-Zahrani added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center (KFSHRC)

