PIF-backed Savvy Games partners with Side to nurture gaming ecosystem in Saudi Arabia

David Dorans, Chief Financial Officer at Side, Martin McBride, Chief Communications Officer, Dr. Nika Nour SVP and Head of International Business Development at Savvy, Nick Archer, Senior Vice President and Head of Group Communications at Savvy and Jacob Madsen, VP of Operations, EMEA at Side. (Supplied)
(Left to right) David Dorans, Chief Financial Officer at Side and Dr. Nika Nour SVP and Head of International Business Development at Savvy. (Supplied)
Updated 4 sec ago
Tamara Aboalsaud
Nada Alturki
  • The collaboration was cemented at a signing event earlier on Thursday at Side’s London studio
Tamara Aboalsaud Nada Alturki
RIYADH: PIF-backed Savvy Games Group has partnered with gaming service provider Side to open a physical studio in Riyadh later this year to further support Saudi Arabia’s growing gaming ecosystem. 
 
The collaboration was cemented at a signing event earlier on Thursday at Side’s London studio. 
 
Nika Nour, head of global business development at Savvy Games Group, told Arab News: “There is no better partner than people like Side who have actually opened offices in other regions of the world, not just in Western countries like Europe or North America. 
 
“They have the experiences and the tools to actually increase services, to train up local talent, and enter communities and understand cultural nuances to forge partnerships, not just for the short term, but beyond 2030, and that’s why we’re very excited about this strategic initiative.” 
 
This is a step in expanding Side’s global footprint to 20 studios across 14 countries, providing services that range from co-development, player support, quality assurance (QA), localization QA, and audio. Their work in Saudi Arabia will be a tailored approach to the country’s needs, initially by offering co-dev, localization and local audio recording services. 
 
Jacob Madsen, London studio head and VP of EMEA at Side, told Arab News: “From a company point of view, we’re always looking to expand into new markets. We’re always looking to try and have a diverse workforce, so that was also something that was really interesting to me. Over the four months, we’ve been kind of developing a relationship between Side and Savvy.” 
 
Savvy prides itself on its three pillars as a holdings entity at PIF: Investments in MMA games, efforts on e-sports, as noted regionally with the Esports World Cup, and most importantly, moving forward and progressing on Saudi’s national Vision 2030 initiative of gaming ecosystem development. 
 
The studio will also aim to provide youth training programs and strengthen local institutions, including collaboration with local partners such as Full Sail University, to nurture homegrown talent in co-development, localization and QA.
 
“What we tend to do when we open up a studio is very much work with the local population,” Madsen explained. “We try to bring in as few seniors or employees of other studios and hire the men and women of the country that we’re in. We are talking to Savvy about how we can connect to any existing university or training programs, whether we can bring down some of our experts — but we will also very much be training the people that we hire for the services that we’ll be providing.”
 
Savvy Academy, the company’s flagship initiative, focuses on incubation, acceleration and training with university relationships. They have also been collaborating with the International Game Developers Association’s Riyadh chapter, which has a talent pool of more than 200 individuals in Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh.
 
“We have great relationships with universities that we plan on imploring, working with, to bring these experts not only to the classrooms, but also figure out how we get them from graduation into professional careers,” Nour said. 
 
The studio is set to launch in the fourth quarter of 2025. 

Topics: Savvy Games Side Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Saudi Arabia to host 8th Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh in October

Saudi Arabia to host 8th Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh in October
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
  • Aim of the event is to boost transformation of the Kingdom’s healthcare sector and enhance its position as a global hub for health innovation and investment
Arab News

RIYADH: The eighth annual Global Health Exhibition will take place from Oct. 27 to 30 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

The aim of the event, the theme for which is “Invest in Health,” is to help accelerate the transformation of the Kingdom’s healthcare sector in line with the goals of the Vision 2030 plan for national development and diversification, the Saudi Press Agency reported, while strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for health innovation and investment.

The four-day exhibition will give health sector leaders, investors and innovators from around the world the chance to explore partnership and investment opportunities, and showcase the latest advances in healthcare technology, including developments in telemedicine, digital health and preventative care.

Organizers hope this year’s event will further boost momentum in the rapidly evolving Saudi health sector, building on the success of last year’s exhibition that attracted more than 100,000 visitors from 80 countries, who signed deals worth more than SR50 billion ($13.3 billion).

The event also reflects the Kingdom’s growing influence on the global health stage, according to organizers. Recent Saudi initiatives such as the National Biotechnology Strategy and the hosting of high-profile international gatherings — including the Fourth Global High-Level Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance in November 2024, and the upcoming 2nd annual CPHI Middle East pharmaceutical expo scheduled for December — highlight the nation’s commitment to shaping the future of healthcare, they said.

The exhibition aims to serve as a key platform for fostering collaborations and driving investment in technologies and initiatives that support healthier, more sustainable communities across the region and beyond, the organizers added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Global Health Exhibition Global Health Exhibition 2025

Saudi Arabia to introduce AI education at all grade levels starting this year

Saudi Arabia will integrate artificial intelligence education throughout the country’s public school system.
Saudi Arabia will integrate artificial intelligence education throughout the country’s public school system.
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News
Saudi Arabia will integrate artificial intelligence education throughout the country’s public school system.
  • Students will learn to develop innovative technology solutions, beginning in elementary and high schools, and continuing through university studies
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will integrate artificial intelligence education throughout the country’s public school system beginning in the coming academic year.

The introduction of this nationwide AI curriculum will support the Kingdom’s Human Capability Development Program, part of the Vision 2030 plan for national development and diversification, which is designed to create a comprehensive education system that strengthens core values and boosts the nation’s global competitiveness and AI leadership.

Students will learn how to develop innovative technology solutions, beginning in elementary school and continuing through secondary education, university studies, technical training and lifelong-learning programs, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The curriculum unveiled by the National Curriculum Center, with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, features age-appropriate AI modules in the form of interactive and hands-on teaching. They are designed to connect between grade levels to ensure progressive development of skills and comprehensive student-evaluation systems.

It follows the announcement by the SDAIA in April, during the Human Capability Initiative conference in Riyadh, of an “Introduction to Artificial Intelligence” course for third-year high school students in the general track, in collaboration with the Curriculum Center and the Education Ministry.

This introductory course will serve as the initial phase of the curriculum development and establish the groundwork for the incorporation of AI concepts throughout academic programs, the Saudi Press Agency added.

Topics: Eye On AI Saudi Arabia AI Schools

Makkah deputy governor washes Holy Kaaba on behalf of King Salman

Washing ceremony of the Holy Kaaba was carried out on Thursday by the deputy governor of Makkah.
Washing ceremony of the Holy Kaaba was carried out on Thursday by the deputy governor of Makkah.
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News
Washing ceremony of the Holy Kaaba was carried out on Thursday by the deputy governor of Makkah.
  • Deputy governor washed interior of Holy Kaaba with Zamzam water mixed with rose water, gently cleansing inner walls with cloth pieces soaked in a sacred blend
Arab News

MAKKAH: The washing ceremony of the Holy Kaaba was carried out on Thursday by the deputy governor of Makkah, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, on behalf of King Salman.

Upon his arrival, the deputy governor washed the interior of the Holy Kaaba with Zamzam water mixed with rose water, gently cleansing the inner walls with cloth pieces soaked in the sacred blend prepared by the General Authority for the Two Holy Mosques. He also performed Tawaf.

During the washing ritual, the prince was accompanied by several officials, accredited Islamic diplomatic corps members to the Kingdom and the hereditary keepers of the Holy Kaaba.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Makkah Kaaba

Saudi Arabia and Hungary lay foundations for enhanced defense collaboration

Saudi Arabia and Hungary lay foundations for enhanced defense collaboration
Updated 8 min 46 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi
  • Hungarian Defense Minister lauds Kingdom’s stabilizing regional role 
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Hungarian Defense Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky’s landmark visit to Saudi Arabia marks the first official defense dialogue between the two nations, signaling a pivotal moment in bilateral relations.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, the minister emphasized Saudi Arabia’s growing influence as a regional stabilizer and commended its proactive approach to diplomacy.

His discussions with Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman centered on strengthening military ties, launching joint training initiatives, and exploring areas of technological cooperation.

Both sides expressed a shared commitment to advancing defense collaboration and formalizing their partnership through a strategic memorandum of understanding.

Visit Objective

This visit is historic — it marks the first official meeting between the defense ministers of Hungary and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I was honored to accept the invitation of His Royal Highness at a time when the global security environment is undergoing profound and complex changes.

We are living in an era where stability can no longer be taken for granted. In such a climate, the world needs strong regional anchors — visionary governments capable of projecting stability both within and beyond their borders. Saudi Arabia clearly plays such a role.

We also recognize the Kingdom’s constructive role in international diplomacy, especially as a platform for dialogue in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Hungary has consistently advocated for a ceasefire and immediate peace negotiations. We firmly believe there is no military solution to this war — only a diplomatic one. Saudi Arabia’s responsible and forward-leaning neutrality closely aligns with our own long-standing call for meaningful dialogue and de-escalation.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, the minister emphasized Saudi Arabia’s growing influence as a regional stabilizer. (AN Photo/Jaafar Saleh)

Desired Outcome

Until now, defense cooperation between our two nations has been modest. This visit establishes a new foundation. We have initiated discussions on a memorandum of understanding between our defense ministries — a step that will provide a formal framework for structured and forward-looking collaboration.

Hungary is prepared to offer training opportunities within our military education system, which already welcomes numerous international participants. We also explored the potential for future joint exercises.

However, the most exciting prospects lie in the area of defense industry cooperation and innovation. Saudi Arabia, through organizations such as SAMI (Saudi Arabian Military Industries), has become a major force in modern defense manufacturing and technological development. Hungary shares this focus.

Our country has recently established the Hungarian Defence Innovation Research Institute (VIKI), which serves as the national hub for cutting-edge defense technologies, applied research, and dual-use innovation. VIKI brings together academia, industry, and operational users to ensure that innovation is both forward-thinking and mission-relevant.

In today’s rapidly evolving defense landscape — shaped by unmanned systems, AI-driven platforms, advanced sensors, and hybrid warfare — collaboration between like-minded and technologically ambitious nations is essential. Hungary and Saudi Arabia have both the intent and the institutional capacity to create a partnership based on joint development, co-investment, and innovation-driven defense solutions.

The visit of the minister is historic because it is the first time that the two countries’ defense ministers have met. (AN Photo/Jaafar Saleh)

Saudi-Hungarian Defense Cooperations

At present, our defense cooperation is at a formative stage — but there is strong political will on both sides to advance it. A Saudi expert delegation is expected to visit Hungary in the near future, where we will present our full range of capabilities, including in military training, force development, and defense technology.

This will be the first step in building a structured and strategic partnership — one rooted in mutual interests, trust, and long-term objectives.

Saudi Arabia Regional Stabilizer

Saudi Arabia is not only a regional powerhouse but an increasingly influential global actor. Vision 2030 is more than an ambitious blueprint — it is a program being implemented with clarity, commitment, and results.

In the diplomatic sphere, the Kingdom plays a unique stabilizing role. It engages constructively with a broad spectrum of actors — from Iran and Türkiye to the United States, Russia, and beyond. In a fragmented and polarized world, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a trusted interlocutor — capable of bringing conflicting parties to the negotiating table.

This leadership is especially evident in relation to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which directly affects European security and economic stability. Hungary values the Kingdom’s active mediation efforts — not only as a neutral venue for dialogue, but as a country that offers credible leadership in the pursuit of peace.

Szalay-Bobrovniczky’s discussions with Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman centered on strengthening military ties. (SPA)

Visit to Saudi Arabia

This is my second visit to the Kingdom — the first was nearly a decade ago — and the transformation is remarkable.

What was already a developed country has undergone a striking evolution. From infrastructure and urban planning to innovation ecosystems and societal dynamism, the pace of progress is tangible. Vision 2030 is not just a slogan — it is visibly reshaping the future of the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia, with its deep historical legacy, growing economic weight, and expanding international presence, is stepping decisively into a global leadership role. It has been a privilege to witness this transformation firsthand — and to explore ways in which Hungary and Saudi Arabia can grow together as strategic partners in defense, innovation, and security.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hungary

Al-Ahsa governor launches direct flights to Turkish Black Sea region

First direct seasonal flights between Al-Ahsa International Airport and Rize-Artvin Airport in Turkiye launched Thursday. (SPA)
First direct seasonal flights between Al-Ahsa International Airport and Rize-Artvin Airport in Turkiye launched Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News
First direct seasonal flights between Al-Ahsa International Airport and Rize-Artvin Airport in Turkiye launched Thursday. (SPA)
  • The launch was in cooperation with Turkish Airlines and Al-Ghazal Travel and Tourism Agency, and in the presence of several officials
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, governor of Al-Ahsa, inaugurated the launch of the first direct seasonal flights between Al-Ahsa International Airport and Rize-Artvin Airport in Turkiye on Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The launch was in cooperation with Turkish Airlines and Al-Ghazal Travel and Tourism Agency, and in the presence of several officials.

According to SPA, the inauguration is part of the expansion plans for seasonal destinations served by Al-Ahsa International Airport, with the aim of enhancing air connectivity and broadening international travel options for passengers from the governorate and the Eastern Province, particularly during the summer season. It is also part of the efforts by the Al-Ahsa Development Authority to support the development of Al-Ahsa International Airport and enhance its services.

Prince Saud said that this step was an extension of the leadership’s support for the civil aviation and air transport sector, as well as its commitment to developing infrastructure and enhancing the quality of services provided to citizens and residents.

According to SPA, this aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to grow the tourism and economic sectors and meets the aspirations of the residents of Al-Ahsa governorate to have direct international flights through the local airport.

Prince Saud praised all government and private entities that contributed to activating the flights, stressing the importance of strengthening integration among various sectors to provide high-quality services that reflected the stature of Al-Ahsa, contributed to its tourism and economic development, and reinforced the role of Al-Ahsa International Airport as a growing regional hub in air transport.

The CEO of Dammam Airports Company, Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hassany, said that the new destination to Rize-Artvin Airport came within the plan for seasonal flights for the summer of 2025, which would contribute to enhancing international travel and tourism through Al-Ahsa International Airport.

Topics: Al-Ahsa Black Sea

