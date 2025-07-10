Saudi communications minister meets with international leaders to advance Saudi role in AI

Saudi surgeons successfully separate conjoined 7-month-old twins in 15-hour operation

RIYADH: Surgeons have successfully separated 7-month-old conjoined twins during a 12 and a half-hour operation at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in Riyadh on Thursday.

Muaid Al-Shehri, the father of the Saudi twins, Yara and Lara, described the operation as a profound and emotional moment for his family.

“The support has been great,” he said. “Honestly, the joy after the separation of the twins is indescribable; it’s a completely different kind of happiness.

“There was absolutely no hesitation when we were told the twins could be separated — it was pure joy. It was truly something extraordinary. We thank God and are deeply grateful for our great nation.”

The twins were joined at the lower abdomen and pelvis. They had separate upper and lower limbs but shared some organs in the lower abdomen and pelvis.

Speaking to Arab News before the operation was completed, Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, an adviser to the Royal Court and general supervisor of Saudi aid agency KSrelief, said that one of the main difficulties surgeons faced was working in a small space where several critical anatomical features overlapped.

“The big challenge here is that we are working in a narrow space where many structures join,: he said. “We’re talking about a joint rectum, joint parts of the urinary bladder.

“This case is complex. It involves many doctors, specialists and technicians. We are expecting 38 members to participate in this surgery, from consultants, specialists (to) technicians, nurses.

“It is a delicate surgery. We expect to lose some blood but I am confident in my colleagues and their experience. We have done similar cases in the past with success, and I’m sure that (God willing) this case will be another achievement for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The surgery was the 65th operation of its kind in the 35-year history of the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program. Al-Rabeeah said that the work of the program continues far beyond surgery.

“The case does not end with the separation,” he explained. “First of all, immediately after separation they will need a lot of extensive care in the pediatric intensive care unit to ensure that they recover very well.

“When they recover from surgery, they will be subjected to an intensive rehabilitation and physiotherapy program so that they will be able to be active and will be able to sit and stand outdoors.”

Cases such as this one reflect the broader transformation of the Kingdom’s healthcare sector in line with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan for national development and diversification, Al-Rabeeah said.

“This is one of the most complex surgeries that are done worldwide, and Saudi Arabia is leading the world,” he added.

“So this is actually a reflection of the (Vision 2030) that the healthcare of Saudi Arabia will not only be of a high standard but also filled with capable young boys and girls from Saudi Arabia.”

Dorrah Alsaadoon, a social worker assisting the family at the hospital, told Arab News that the provision of support is essential to help prepare relatives for the separation surgery.

“Psychological and social support helps the family cope with fear and anxiety, strengthens their ability to adapt, and gives them the emotional strength to face the challenges of surgery and beyond with resilience and hope,” she said.

“My role, as a social worker responsible for conjoined twins, is to provide emotional and psychological support to the family, prepare them mentally for the surgery, help them understand the medical process, and ease their anxiety before and during the operation.”

She also highlighted the fact that the care provided to the family will continue long after the operation.

“Post-surgery support systems include psychological and social support, sessions to help parents emotionally prepare for reconnecting with their children after the changes, and guidance to help them adjust to the new demands of daily life,” Alsaadoon said.

She added that the twins themselves will also require physical and psychological support.

“After surgery, the twins need physical rehabilitation to strengthen their muscles and learn independent movement, and psychological support to help them adjust to their new bodies, build a sense of identity and develop independence.”