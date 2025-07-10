You are here

Saudi communications minister meets with international leaders to advance Saudi role in AI

Saudi communications minister meets with international leaders to advance Saudi role in AI
Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi minister of communications and IT, meeting with Doreen Bogdan-Martin, secretary general of the UN International Telecommunication Union. (SPA)
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News
Saudi communications minister meets with international leaders to advance Saudi role in AI

Saudi communications minister meets with international leaders to advance Saudi role in AI
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News
GENEVA: Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha held a series of high-level meetings during his official visit to Switzerland, aimed at strengthening the Kingdom’s global role in promoting inclusivity in the era of artificial intelligence, innovation, and digital economy development.

The minister met with UN International Telecommunication Union Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The two discussed the Kingdom’s longstanding partnership with the union spanning more than 76 years.

The minister also met with Algerian Minister of Post and Telecommunications Sid Ali Zerrouki, to expand partnership opportunities in the areas of digital governance, AI, and digital infrastructure.

 

Topics: AI Abdullah Alswaha Doreen Bogdan-Martin

Riyadh Expo 2030 hosts reception in Osaka to boost international cooperation

Riyadh Expo 2030 hosts reception in Osaka to boost international cooperation
Updated 18 July 2025
Arab News Japan
Riyadh Expo 2030 hosts reception in Osaka to boost international cooperation

Riyadh Expo 2030 hosts reception in Osaka to boost international cooperation
Updated 18 July 2025
Arab News Japan

OSAKA: Riyadh Expo 2030, in collaboration with the Kingdom’s Embassy in Japan, hosted a reception in Osaka on Thursday to highlight Saudi Arabia’s readiness and promise to deliver an exceptional World Expo.

There were more than 200 local and international guests at the event, including ambassadors and commissioners-general participating in Expo 2025 Osaka.

The evening featured discussions on the theme and three subthemes of Riyadh Expo 2030: “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow;” and “Innovative Technologies,” “Sustainable Solutions,” and “Thriving Communities.”

Dr. Ghazi Faisal Binzagr, ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Japan and commissioner-general of the Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, opened the event.

In his speech, Binzagr praised the organizers of Expo 2025 Osaka and emphasized the crucial role of diplomatic cooperation in supporting such global events.

“It has been an honor to serve as commissioner-general of the Kingdom’s Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, where I’ve witnessed firsthand the vital role expos play in strengthening international ties and collaboration.

“Tonight’s event provided a valuable opportunity to exchange ideas and engage in meaningful dialogue with participants from across the globe.”

Abdulaziz Al-Ghannam, commissioner-general of Riyadh Expo 2030, said: “Our journey to host the expo in Riyadh has already begun, and we treat this as a national priority.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — its leadership and people — are fully prepared to welcome the world.

“From the outset, we’ve committed to making Riyadh Expo 2030 a global platform that embraces diverse ideas and perspectives.”

Thamer Al-Saadoun, executive vice president of Riyadh Expo 2030, underscored the importance of the expo’s themes.

“The theme of Riyadh Expo 2030, ‘The Era of Change,’ invites the world to achieve real progress through visionary thinking, innovation, and collaboration.

“It is built upon the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Saudi Vision 2030, with subthemes that reflect the Kingdom’s ongoing transformation and its ambition to create lasting positive global impact,” Al-Saadoun said.

The event is part of a broader effort to foster early engagement and collaboration with participants, with similar initiatives planned in the lead-up to Expo 2030.

Riyadh Expo 2030 will take place from Oct. 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031, spanning an area of 6 million sq. meters, making it one of the largest expos in history.

Topics: Expo 2030 Japan

Umbrella thorn acacia is vital ecological asset in Tabuk

Umbrella thorn acacia is vital ecological asset in Tabuk
Updated 18 July 2025
SPA
Umbrella thorn acacia is vital ecological asset in Tabuk

Umbrella thorn acacia is vital ecological asset in Tabuk
  • Highly adaptable, stabilizes soil and fights desertification
  • Acacia is food for bees, producing high-quality wild honey
Updated 18 July 2025
SPA

UMLUJ: In Saudi Arabia’s northwestern region of Tabuk, Acacia tortilis, commonly known as umbrella thorn acacia, thrives in the coastal plains, providing significant ecological and aesthetic benefits, the Saudi Press Agency reported recently.

Highly adaptable to harsh climatic conditions, the umbrella thorn acacia grows around wadi estuaries, forming shaded canopies that moderate temperatures and provide shelter for wildlife.

With gnarled, reddish-brown trunks and dense branches, these trees create a striking visual spectacle. Their shadows on the sand offer excellent photographic opportunities, attracting enthusiasts and explorers.

As a vital plant species, the umbrella thorn acacia stabilizes soil and combats desertification. It also serves as a food source for bees, enhancing the production of high-quality wild honey.

Environmental authorities prioritize the preservation of these trees to maintain diversity and improve vegetation cover, aligning with the Saudi Green Initiative and national sustainability efforts, the SPA reported.

Topics: environment tabuk Saudi Green Initiative acacia

Saudi leadership extends condolences after Iraq shopping mall fire kills more than 60

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File/SPA)
Updated 17 July 2025
Arab News
Saudi leadership extends condolences after Iraq shopping mall fire kills more than 60

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File/SPA)
  • A fire tore through a shopping mall in the Iraqi city of Kut on Wednesday night, killing at least 61 people
Updated 17 July 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended their condolences on Thursday to Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid after a fire tore through a shopping mall in the Iraqi city of Kut overnight, killing at least 61 people.

Officials said many people suffocated in the bathrooms of the newly opened shopping mall. A civil defense spokesperson told state media that the fire erupted in the perfume and cosmetics section on the second floor.

Most victims were on the upper floors, while many on the ground floor managed to escape, he said.

The king and crown prince prayed that God forgive the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Iraq

Saudi youth engineer their way to STEM Racing triumph

Saudi youth engineer their way to STEM Racing triumph
Updated 17 July 2025
Waad Hussain
Saudi youth engineer their way to STEM Racing triumph

Saudi youth engineer their way to STEM Racing triumph
Updated 17 July 2025
Waad Hussain

DHAHRAN: Cheers and confetti filled the stage at Ithra’s theater in Dhahran on Wednesday night as four teams of Saudi students were crowned national champions in the 2025 STEM Racing competition. 

All four teams earned the honor of representing the Kingdom at the Aramco STEM Racing World Finals 2025, supported by Formula 1, in Singapore from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2. 

The fourth edition of STEM Racing Saudi Arabia, held under the umbrella of the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), brought together finalists from six cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dhahran, Dammam, Al-Ahsa, and Abha.

From regional qualifiers to wind tunnel testing, digital simulations, enterprise planning, and brand building, students spent months building mini Formula 1-style race cars and pitching their ideas in front of judges and mentors.

First place nationally was claimed by Team Rimah from Dhahran, a returning competitor who missed out on a qualifying spot the previous year. Second place went to Giddam from Riyadh, followed by Sadeem from Dhahran in third, and YLA Accelerate from Jeddah in fourth.

Team Rimah member Fares Al-Garaawi said the team’s experience has been all about growth. “This wasn’t my first year. I competed last year, too, but we didn’t qualify. I took that lesson and came back stronger,” he said.

First place nationally was claimed by Team Rimah from Dhahran. (AN Photo by Waad Hussain)

Fajer Al-Ameer from Giddam, who also won the Best Pit Display award, said the competition helped her to rebuild after setbacks.

“Last year, I didn’t win. But I came back with a clear goal. I wanted to win — not just make memories or enjoy the events. And this time, I did both,” she said.

More than 1,000 students took part in this year’s edition, with finalists selected through a series of rigorous regional qualifiers. The program blends engineering and enterprise with creative branding, public speaking, digital marketing, and sustainability.

Alongside the four winners, 14 special awards were made to recognize outstanding achievements in areas such as speed, design, sustainability, branding, and communication.

Using advanced tools such as CAD modeling, 3D printing, and wind tunnel simulations, each team was tasked with building a high-performance miniature race car powered by compressed carbon dioxide, and refined for aerodynamics, branding, and data precision.

Held under the theme “Engineering the Future,” the final ceremony celebrated not only winners, but also resilience, creativity, and collaboration. Students shared stories of failure turned into learning, and learning turned into leadership.

Fajer Al-Ameer from Giddam team. (AN Photo by Waad Hussain)

The top four teams will now represent Saudi Arabia in Singapore at the F1 in Schools World Finals, where students from over 30 countries will compete. Past Saudi teams have gained global attention, and expectations are high for this year’s delegation.

The initiative is part of Ithra’s broader mission to empower young Saudis through experiential learning that aligns with Vision 2030. By combining technical training with soft skills and national representation, STEM Racing is turning passion into purpose.

As the lights dimmed on the ceremony, students stood smiling with their medals, trophies, and mentors. The cars may be small, but their dreams are running full speed ahead.

Topics: Saudi Arabia STEM

Saudi surgeons successfully separate conjoined 7-month-old twins in 15-hour operation

Saudi surgeons successfully separate conjoined 7-month-old twins in 15-hour operation
Updated 18 July 2025
Hajar AlQusayer
Saudi surgeons successfully separate conjoined 7-month-old twins in 15-hour operation

Saudi surgeons successfully separate conjoined 7-month-old twins in 15-hour operation
  • Twins Yara and Lara were joined at the lower abdomen and pelvis, had separate upper and lower limbs but shared some internal organs
  • ‘The joy after the separation of the twins is indescribable; it’s a completely different kind of happiness,” says their father Muaid Al-Shehri
  • This surgery is the 65th operation of its kind in the 35-year history of the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program
Updated 18 July 2025
Hajar AlQusayer

RIYADH: Surgeons have successfully separated 7-month-old conjoined twins during a 12 and a half-hour operation at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in Riyadh on Thursday.

Muaid Al-Shehri, the father of the Saudi twins, Yara and Lara, described the operation as a profound and emotional moment for his family.

“The support has been great,” he said. “Honestly, the joy after the separation of the twins is indescribable; it’s a completely different kind of happiness.

“There was absolutely no hesitation when we were told the twins could be separated — it was pure joy. It was truly something extraordinary. We thank God and are deeply grateful for our great nation.”

The twins were joined at the lower abdomen and pelvis. They had separate upper and lower limbs but shared some organs in the lower abdomen and pelvis.

Speaking to Arab News before the operation was completed, Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, an adviser to the Royal Court and general supervisor of Saudi aid agency KSrelief, said that one of the main difficulties surgeons faced was working in a small space where several critical anatomical features overlapped.

“The big challenge here is that we are working in a narrow space where many structures join,: he said. “We’re talking about a joint rectum, joint parts of the urinary bladder.

“This case is complex. It involves many doctors, specialists and technicians. We are expecting 38 members to participate in this surgery, from consultants, specialists (to) technicians, nurses.

“It is a delicate surgery. We expect to lose some blood but I am confident in my colleagues and their experience. We have done similar cases in the past with success, and I’m sure that (God willing) this case will be another achievement for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The surgery was the 65th operation of its kind in the 35-year history of the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program. Al-Rabeeah said that the work of the program continues far beyond surgery.

“The case does not end with the separation,” he explained. “First of all, immediately after separation they will need a lot of extensive care in the pediatric intensive care unit to ensure that they recover very well.

“When they recover from surgery, they will be subjected to an intensive rehabilitation and physiotherapy program so that they will be able to be active and will be able to sit and stand outdoors.”

Cases such as this one reflect the broader transformation of the Kingdom’s healthcare sector in line with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan for national development and diversification, Al-Rabeeah said.

“This is one of the most complex surgeries that are done worldwide, and Saudi Arabia is leading the world,” he added.

“So this is actually a reflection of the (Vision 2030) that the healthcare of Saudi Arabia will not only be of a high standard but also filled with capable young boys and girls from Saudi Arabia.”

Dorrah Alsaadoon, a social worker assisting the family at the hospital, told Arab News that the provision of support is essential to help prepare relatives for the separation surgery.

“Psychological and social support helps the family cope with fear and anxiety, strengthens their ability to adapt, and gives them the emotional strength to face the challenges of surgery and beyond with resilience and hope,” she said.

“My role, as a social worker responsible for conjoined twins, is to provide emotional and psychological support to the family, prepare them mentally for the surgery, help them understand the medical process, and ease their anxiety before and during the operation.”

She also highlighted the fact that the care provided to the family will continue long after the operation.

“Post-surgery support systems include psychological and social support, sessions to help parents emotionally prepare for reconnecting with their children after the changes, and guidance to help them adjust to the new demands of daily life,” Alsaadoon said.

She added that the twins themselves will also require physical and psychological support.

“After surgery, the twins need physical rehabilitation to strengthen their muscles and learn independent movement, and psychological support to help them adjust to their new bodies, build a sense of identity and develop independence.”

Topics: King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital (KASCH) King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah

