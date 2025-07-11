You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh deputy governor attends French National Day reception

Riyadh deputy governor attends French National Day reception

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz (L) and Patrick Maisonnave at the French National Day celebrations in Riyadh. (SPA)
Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz (L) and Patrick Maisonnave at the French National Day celebrations in Riyadh. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8kp3h

Updated 8 sec ago
SPA
Follow

Riyadh deputy governor attends French National Day reception

Riyadh deputy governor attends French National Day reception
  • The deputy governor was received by French Ambassador to the Kingdom Patrick Maisonnave, and several members of staff
Updated 8 sec ago
SPA
Follow

RIYADH: Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz on Thursday attended the French Embassy’s reception in the Saudi capital, as part of the French National Day celebrations.
Upon arrival, the deputy governor was received by French Ambassador to the Kingdom Patrick Maisonnave, and several members of staff.

 

Topics: French National Day Saudi Arabia France Patrick Maisonnave

Related

Mayor of Riyadh attends Rwanda national day celebration
Saudi Arabia
Mayor of Riyadh attends Rwanda national day celebration
Riyadh governor receives Cuban ambassador in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh governor receives Cuban ambassador in Riyadh

Postponed Saudi-Franco conference on Palestinian statehood rescheduled

Postponed Saudi-Franco conference on Palestinian statehood rescheduled
Updated 9 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Postponed Saudi-Franco conference on Palestinian statehood rescheduled

Postponed Saudi-Franco conference on Palestinian statehood rescheduled
  • Originally scheduled for June, event was postponed when Israel launched a military attack on Iran
Updated 9 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

NEW YORK: A postponed Saudi-Franco conference to discuss Palestinian statehood has been rescheduled for July 28 to 29, it was announced on Friday.

“The two state solution ministerial conference will resume on the 28th and 29th July 2025, details will be shared shortly,” diplomats at the French UN mission confirmed to Arab News.

Originally scheduled for June, the International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian Question and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution was postponed when Israel launched a military attack on Iran.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

French president calls for joint recognition of Palestinian state by France and UK
World
French president calls for joint recognition of Palestinian state by France and UK
France ‘determined’ to recognize Palestinian state: foreign minister
World
France ‘determined’ to recognize Palestinian state: foreign minister

Saudi Arabia observes World Population Day

Saudi Arabia observes World Population Day
Updated 11 July 2025
SPA
Follow

Saudi Arabia observes World Population Day

Saudi Arabia observes World Population Day
Updated 11 July 2025
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia marked World Population Day, observed annually on July 11, with a focus on raising awareness of population issues and their impact on sustainable development and the environment.

World Population Day was established in 1989 by the UN Development Program amid rapid population growth, which required accurate and reliable data to support development strategies.

In this context, the Saudi General Authority for Statistics has enabled the Kingdom to stay abreast of global statistical advancements by adopting the latest international technologies and methodologies in conducting its census.

These efforts ensure the quality and accuracy of data, enhancing the reliability of statistical indicators that form the foundation of national plans and policies.

An integrated team at the authority is tasked with reviewing and verifying census data in accordance with the highest international standards, using advanced techniques for analysis and statistics. This work is carried out in cooperation with other government entities, ultimately contributing to the development of an accurate database that serves as a key reference for shaping economic and social policies.

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Population Day

Related

Special India to count its population in 2027, after six-year delay
World
India to count its population in 2027, after six-year delay
Iraqi population has reached 46.1 million, census shows
Middle-East
Iraqi population has reached 46.1 million, census shows

Saudi Arabia aims to foster entrepreneurial ecosystem

Saudi Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti. (SPA)
Saudi Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti. (SPA)
Updated 11 July 2025
SPA
Follow

Saudi Arabia aims to foster entrepreneurial ecosystem

Saudi Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti. (SPA)
  • The Sidra Accelerator is a 12-week intensive program targeting startup companies in the environmental technology field, the ministry said
Updated 11 July 2025
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti has launched the second phase of the Sidra Accelerator initiative in Riyadh, SPA reports.

The initiative is designed to foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Saudi Arabia’s environmental sector in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

The Sidra Accelerator is the first initiative of its kind in the region in terms of its targeted sectors and the locations of its selected entrepreneurship systems in Riyadh and Boston, SPA reports. 

The accelerator focuses on promoting collaboration and strategic partnerships. It also supports startup companies in navigating complex regulatory frameworks.

The Sidra Accelerator is a 12-week intensive program targeting startup companies in the environmental technology field, the ministry said.

It supports their development and scaling by connecting them to a wide network of local and international experts, providing access to global systems and markets, and facilitating cooperation with leading venture capital firms. Ultimately, the program will help them expand globally, the ministry said.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Deputy Minister of Environment Water and Agriculture Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi ecosystem sees seeds rounds and dedicated funds
Business & Economy
Saudi ecosystem sees seeds rounds and dedicated funds
Startup Wrap – Saudi ecosystem flourishes with funding and acquisitions
Business & Economy
Startup Wrap – Saudi ecosystem flourishes with funding and acquisitions

Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba program empowers female students in Yanbu

The program is part of Mawhiba’s efforts to support gifted men and women. (X @mawhiba)
The program is part of Mawhiba’s efforts to support gifted men and women. (X @mawhiba)
Updated 11 July 2025
SPA
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba program empowers female students in Yanbu

The program is part of Mawhiba’s efforts to support gifted men and women. (X @mawhiba)
  • The program’s activities include scientific visits, applied workshops and mini exhibitions, featuring active interaction from students and parents
Updated 11 July 2025
SPA

RIYADH: Mawhiba’s Academic Enrichment Program continues in Yanbu Industrial City on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, SPA reports.

The program, which is implemented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, also known as Mawhiba, has targeted a select group of talented female students in various scientific and cognitive fields.

According to SPA, the program is part of Mawhiba’s efforts to support gifted men and women, and integrates specialized scientific content, practical application and personal and leadership skills development in a stimulating learning environment.

Some 95 female students participating in the program are receiving rich scientific content in tracks that include inventions, chemistry and engineering design, in addition to developing thinking, innovation and entrepreneurship skills, under the supervision of a select group of qualified female trainers.

The program’s activities include scientific visits, applied workshops and mini exhibitions, featuring active interaction from students and parents.

Scientific and creative outputs will conclude the event, showcasing the efforts of the students and education team, which contributes to the discovery, development and support of talents in the field of excellence and creativity, SPA reports.

 

Topics: King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) Saudi Arabia

Related

Mawhiba to host ‘Beyond Creative Minds’ conference this month
Saudi Arabia
Mawhiba to host ‘Beyond Creative Minds’ conference this month
Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba ties up with UNESCO to promote STEM education in Arab countries
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba ties up with UNESCO to promote STEM education in Arab countries

DCO launches new AI ethics tool to advance responsible technology use

DCO launches new AI ethics tool to advance responsible technology use
Updated 11 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

DCO launches new AI ethics tool to advance responsible technology use

DCO launches new AI ethics tool to advance responsible technology use
  • DCO AI Ethics Evaluator marks an important milestone in the organization’s efforts to translate its principles for ethical AI into practical action
Updated 11 July 2025
Arab News

GENEVA: Saudi Arabia’s Digital Cooperation Organization has launched a pioneering policy tool designed to help governments, businesses and developers ensure artificial intelligence systems are ethically sound and aligned with human rights principles, it was announced on Friday.

Unveiled during the AI for Good Summit 2025 and the WSIS+20 conference in Geneva, the DCO AI Ethics Evaluator marks an important milestone in the organization’s efforts to translate its principles for ethical AI into practical action, it said.

The tool is a self-assessment framework enabling users to identify and mitigate ethical risks associated with AI technologies across six key dimensions.

It provides tailored reports featuring visual profiles and actionable recommendations, aiming to embed ethical considerations at every stage of AI development and deployment.

Speaking at the launch, Omar Saud Al-Omar, Kuwait’s minister of state for communication affairs and current chairman of the DCO Council, described the tool as a resource to help AI stakeholders “align with ethical standards and apply strategies to mitigate human rights impacts.”

He said it drew on extensive research and global consultation to address the growing demand for responsible AI governance.

DCO Secretary-General Deemah Al-Yahya highlighted the urgency of the initiative: “AI without ethics is not progress, it’s a threat. A threat to human dignity, to public trust, and to the very values that bind our societies together.”

She continued: “This is not just another checklist, it is a principled stand, built on best practices and rooted in human rights, to confront algorithmic bias, data exploitation and hidden ethical blind spots in AI.”

Al-Yahya emphasized the evaluator’s wide applicability: “It’s not just for governments, but for anyone building our digital future — developers, regulators, innovators. This is a compass for responsible AI, because ethical standards are no longer optional. They are non-negotiable.”

Alaa Abdulaal, the DCO’s chief of digital economy intelligence, provided a demonstration of the tool at the launch.

“The future of AI will not be shaped by how fast we code, but by the values we choose to encode,” he said.

Also in Geneva, the “AI Readiness Assessment Framework” was reviewed by the Saudi Data & AI Authority.

This key initiative was developed in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union at the third Global AI Summit, held in Riyadh last year.

During the session, SDAIA representatives included Mohammed Al-Awad, director general of studies, and Rehab Al-Arfaj, director general of strategic partnerships and indicators. They praised the Kingdom’s global role in the governance and development of artificial intelligence technologies and emphasized its contributions to strengthening cooperation.

They also stressed several pioneering national AI initiatives and projects. These included “Aynay,” one of the Kingdom’s advanced medical solutions, which accurately detects and diagnoses diabetic retinopathy.

In addition, Al-Awad and Al-Arfaj highlighted Saudi Arabia’s efforts in launching the “AI Readiness Assessment Framework,” which embodies the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting safe, responsible and sustainable use and development of AI systems.

Topics: Eye On AI Saudi Arabia Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

Related

DCO launches tool to bridge digital economy gap
Saudi Arabia
DCO launches tool to bridge digital economy gap
Secretary-General of DCO meets Iraqi PM to discuss digital cooperation
Saudi Arabia
Secretary-General of DCO meets Iraqi PM to discuss digital cooperation

Latest updates

Jannik Sinner mauls Novak Djokovic to reach first Wimbledon final
Jannik Sinner mauls Novak Djokovic to reach first Wimbledon final
What We Are Reading Today: The West: The History of an Idea
Photo/Supplied
A friendly dance competition carries on an ancient Sahara festival tradition
A friendly dance competition carries on an ancient Sahara festival tradition
Child malnutrition doubles in battleground Sudan state
A child suffering from malnutrition eats ready-to-use food at a UNICEF-supported clinic in Tawila, North Darfur. (UNICEF)
UN chief condemns renewed Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping
UN chief condemns renewed Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.